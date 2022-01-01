Restaurant header imageView gallery
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Burgers
Salad

Route 40 Cafe Denver

23 Reviews

$$

2550 E. Colfax Ave.

Denver, CO 80206

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Signature Brussels Sprouts
Whistler
Margherita Pizza

Appetizers

Caribbean Jerk Deviled Eggs

$11.00Out of stock

Vegan Cheesy Tots

$8.00

cajun tots topped with our house made carrot-based vegan chipotle cheese, green onions

Chipotle Hummus

$10.00

Our tangy Chipotle Hummus is unforgettable. Perfect for any day or evening.

House Smoked Salmon

$17.00

Served with lemon toum, capers, and toast points

Large Vegan Tomato Bisque Soup

Large Vegan Tomato Bisque Soup

$8.00

A bowl of Our Tomato Bisque. Oh so smooth and creamy, made with Coconut Milk, so you don't have to worry about dairy. Just the right zest and savor to be eaten hot or cold. Vegan & Gluten-Free

Peri Peri Chips

$5.00

House fried potato chips tossed in peri-peri seasoning topped with green onions

Pico+Chips

$7.00

house mixed tomatoes, onions, cilantro, garlic and lemon served with Raquelitas corn chips

Rose fries

$6.00

Tossed in rosemary garlic infused olive oil & pecorino romano cheese topped with green onions and served with route 40 lemon aioli

Signature Brussels Sprouts

$12.00

Our signature Brussels Sprouts tossed with White Wine Vin, Butter, Salt, and Pecorino Romano Parmesan! Can be Vegan Too!

Small Vegan Tomato Bisque Soup

Small Vegan Tomato Bisque Soup

$5.00

Our Tomato Bisque is smooth and creamy, made with Coconut Milk, so you don't have to worry about dairy. Just the right zest and savor to be eaten hot or cold. Vegan & Gluten Free

Wood Oven veggies

$9.00

fennel, house infused rosemary garlic olive oil sourdough toast points add 2 gluten free bread add 3

Brunch 10 am to 3 pm Sat & Sun

As we reopen, Route 40's Brunch Menu is slightly limited... Fear not though, because as we regain our footing, please expect a MUCH larger and more amazing Brunch Menu to come! We've worked very hard to bring you so many more amazing brunch dishes and because WE LOVE BRUNCH SO MUCH, we can't wait to quickly expand this part of our menu in the weeks to come. Currently, Brunch is ONLY available from 10 am to 3 pm on Saturdays and Sundays. We are so happy to be open again, and truly appreciate your support so very much!

Two Eggs Breakfast Any Style

$9.00

Two eggs cooked to order served with cajun tater tots, bacon, and sourdough bread. Gluten-free add 3.

The Hangover

$13.00

We start the amazing Hangover with tater tots, then two fried eggs, cheesy sauce, pickled jalapenos, bacon, and green onions. The perfect breakfast for weekend recovery.

Pancakes

$12.00

Three large fluffy pancakes served simply with butter and maple syrup. Route 40's pancakes are breakfast amazingness! Add chocolate chips or blueberry compote 2.

Old Fashioned Blueberry French Toast

$11.00

three pieces of french toast served with house blueberry compote, butter, and maple syrup. apple and orange slices on the side to brighten your day. Gluten free add 3

PP Benedict

$14.00

Two poached eggs on fluffy puff pastry, bacon, arugula, and house-made tangy hollandaise with cajun tater tots. pulled pork add 3 smoked salmon add 6 side salad add 1 gluten free bread add 3

Taquitos+Egg

$13.00

four house-baked pulled pork taquitos featuring locally owned Raquelitas tortillas topped with two fried eggs, house pico-de-gallo & tots. impossible burger taquitos add 7 side salad add 1

Smash Tot Sammie

$12.00

Brioche bun, a tot hash, two fried eggs, cheddar cheese, jalapeno cheesy sauce, with side salad bacon or pulled pork add 3 gluten free bun add 3

Earthy Montana Granola and Yogurt

$7.00

A variety of fresh ingredients (raisins, cranberries, sunflower seeds, oats, flax, coconut, cinnamon, and molasses. served with yogurt and seasonal fruit.

Puff Pastry Breakfast Pizza

$11.00

Puff pastry with eggs baked into the dough, topped with bacon ,pecorino romano parmesan, sweet basil, cracked pepper & a little bit of love.

Regular Pizza & GF

Just the Fax

$11.00+

Just the Fax: Marinara, Pepperoni, and Mozarella plain and simple! All pizzas 10” or 14” round wood oven baked thin crust make any pizza with cauliflower crust add 8 | gluten free add 6

Margherita Pizza

$13.00+

Marinara, mozzarella, fresh basil

Page Burner

$14.00+

Pulled pork, mozzarella, tangy bbq sauce, crispy chicharrones

Veggie Street

$13.00+

Marinara, red peppers, onions, mushrooms, oregano, garlic, parmesan

Magic

$15.00+

Marinara, bacon, artichoke hearts, roasted cherry tomatoes, basil, garlic, parmesan

Only the Ball

Only the Ball

$14.00+Out of stock

Alfredo, bacon, chicken, fresh jalapenos, ranch on the side.

10" Puff Pastry Pizza

Puff Pastry Just The Fax

Puff Pastry Just The Fax

$16.00

Just the Fax: Marinara, Pepperoni, and Pecorino Romano Parmesan and simple!

Puff Pastry Margareta Pizza

Puff Pastry Margareta Pizza

$18.00

Marinara, mozzarella, fresh basil, sweet basil, cracked pepper, sliced rose tomatoes

Puff Pastry Page Burner

Puff Pastry Page Burner

$20.00

Pulled pork, mozzarella, tangy bbq sauce, crispy chicharrones

Puff Pastry Veggie Street

Puff Pastry Veggie Street

$19.00

Marinara, red peppers, onions, mushrooms, oregano, garlic, parmesan

Puff Pastry Magic `

Puff Pastry Magic `

$20.00

Marinara, bacon, artichoke hearts, roasted cherry tomatoes, basil, garlic, parmesan

Burgers + Sandwiches

Faxburger - Cheeseburger

$13.50

7 oz never-ever ground chuck, secret sauce, lettuce, tomato, pickles fries or cajun tots ● side salad add 1 ● cheddar add 1 ● gluten free add 3

Lowenstein

$18.00

7 oz never-ever ground chuck, swiss cheese, secret sauce, fried egg, crisped onions fries or cajun tots ● side salad add 1 ● gluten free add 3

Whistler

$15.00

house braised pulled pork, pickled red onions, feta, toasted rosemary garlic sourdough fries or cajun tots ● side salad add 1 ● gluten-free add 3

Bahn Mi

$18.00

house five-spice chicken, pickled veggies, asian fusion sauce, aioli on toasted baguette fries or cajun tots ● side salad add 1 ● gluten-free add 3

LGBT

$14.00

lettuce, guac, bacon, tomato, cilantro aioli on sourdough fries or cajun tots ● side salad add 1 ● gluten free add 3

Impossible Burger

$18.00

Nappa cabbage, pickled onions, chipotle hummus on sourdough fries or cajun tots ● side salad add 1 ● gluten-free add 3

Tattered Cover Wrap

$12.00

raquelitas spinach flour tortilla, house wood oven veggies, zesty cilantro sauce fries or cajun tots ● side salad add 1 ● add feta 2

All Systems Red Blackened Fried Chicken Sammie

$15.00Out of stock

blackened fried chicken, fresh red peppers, organic greens, chipotle aioli fries or cajun tots ● side salad add 1 ● gluten-free add 3

Salads

The 15

$11.00

organic greens, baby spinach, shaved radishes and carrots, chopped hard-boiled eggs, house balsamic vinaigrette

Icarus

$12.00

organic greens, arugula, red peppers, sunflower seeds, diced tomatoes, house miso vinaigrette

Mirepoix on Colfax

$14.00

baby spinach, napa cabbage, organic greens, mirepoix of leeks, celery, carrots sprinkled on top, house rosemary vinaigrette

The Goods

$14.00

napa cabbage, shaved apples, acorn squash, blue cheese, minced red onion, bacon, house lemon vinaigrette

Sides

Regular Fries Side

$3.50

Regular Tots Side

$3.50

Small Side Salad

$5.00

Side of Lemon Aioli

$0.50

Side of Ranch Dressing

$0.50

Side Secret Sauce

$0.50

Blue Cheese Dressing

$1.00

Jalapenos

$1.00

Sautéed Cremini Mushrooms

$1.00

Garlic

$1.00

Caramelized Onions

$1.00

Arugula

$1.00

Diced Tomatoes

$1.00

Cheddar

$2.00

Swiss Cheese

$2.00

Blue Cheese

$2.00

Feta Cheese

$2.00

Red Bell Peppers

$2.00

Fried Egg

$2.00

Smashed Avocado

$3.50

Bacon

$3.50

Pulled Pork

$3.50

Chicken

$4.50

Shaved Turkey

$4.50

Wood Oven Veggies

$4.50

Four Jumbo Shrimp

$6.50

Sub Impossible Burger

$6.50

Side of toast points

$1.50

Gluten free toast points

$3.00

Desserts

Limoncello

$8.00

Gluten Free Chocolate Cake

$9.00

Raspberry Cheesecake

$8.00

Gift Cards

$10 Gift Card

$10 Gift Card

$10.00
$20 Gift Card

$20 Gift Card

$20.00
$50 Gift Card

$50 Gift Card

$50.00
$100 Gift Card

$100 Gift Card

$100.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markIntimate
check markFamily-Friendly
check markCasual
check markLGBTQ-Friendly
check markHappy Hour
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWi-Fi
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markBike Parking
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markPet Friendly
check markRestroom
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markCryptocurrency
check markContactless Delivery
check markFast Service
check markCatering
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 3:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 2:45 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:45 pm
Restaurant info

Located at 2550 E Colfax Ave, Route 40 is open for Take Out, Curbside, and Delivery! Located in the historic Lowenstein Complex, Route 40 Café celebrates the rich, vibrant, and sometimes edgy culture of Colfax Avenue. Route 40 was a transcontinental highway – less well-known than its famous sibling Route 66 – that ran from Atlantic City to SanFrancisco. The Route 40 café pays homage to the roadside diners and cafes that once flourished along its route – a modern roadside café serving elevated favorites that nourish the soul and delight the palate. Guests will be surrounded by artifacts from the collection of the Colfax Museum curated by Jonny Barber. The café is a gathering place for people from all walks of life to socialize and enjoy great food and drink together.

Website

Location

2550 E. Colfax Ave., Denver, CO 80206

Directions

Gallery
Route 40 Cafe image
Route 40 Cafe image
Route 40 Cafe image
Route 40 Cafe image

Similar restaurants in your area

Sullivan Scrap Kitchen
orange starNo Reviews
1740 E 17th Ave Denver, CO 80218
View restaurantnext
Patxi's Pizza - 17th / Uptown
orange star4.3 • 2,529
1598 E 17th Ave Denver, CO 80218
View restaurantnext
Hamburger Mary's Denver
orange star4.4 • 1,731
1336 East Seventeenth Avenue Denver, CO 80218
View restaurantnext
The French Press - 12th & Madison, Denver
orange star4.6 • 1,721
3504 E 12th Ave Denver, CO 80206
View restaurantnext
Park & Co - Park & Co.
orange star4.2 • 2,021
439 E 17th Ave Denver, CO 80203
View restaurantnext
Hudson Hill
orange star4.6 • 812
619 E 13th Ave Denver, CO 80203
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Denver

Patxi's Pizza - 17th / Uptown
orange star4.3 • 2,529
1598 E 17th Ave Denver, CO 80218
View restaurantnext
Illegal Pete's - Colfax
orange star4.7 • 1,919
2001 E Colfax Ave Denver, CO 80206
View restaurantnext
Hamburger Mary's Denver
orange star4.4 • 1,731
1336 East Seventeenth Avenue Denver, CO 80218
View restaurantnext
The District Marketplace - Denver
orange star4.1 • 1,507
1320 E 17th Ave Denver, CO 80218
View restaurantnext
Four Friends Kitchen - 2893 Roslyn Street
orange star4.0 • 1,331
2893 Roslyn Street Denver, CO 80238
View restaurantnext
Cake Crumbs Bakery and Cafe
orange star4.4 • 828
2216 Kearney Street Denver, CO 80207
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Denver
Five Points
review star
Avg 4.4 (27 restaurants)
Highland
review star
Avg 4.6 (15 restaurants)
Washington Park
review star
Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)
Northwest
review star
Avg 4.5 (123 restaurants)
City Park
review star
Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)
Southwest
review star
Avg 4.5 (41 restaurants)
Lodo
review star
Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)
Uptown
review star
Avg 4.2 (9 restaurants)
Capitol Hill
review star
Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston