Route 40 Cafe Denver

Brunch 10 am to 3 pm Sat & Sun

As we reopen, Route 40's Brunch Menu is slightly limited... Fear not though, because as we regain our footing, please expect a MUCH larger and more amazing Brunch Menu to come! We've worked very hard to bring you so many more amazing brunch dishes and because WE LOVE BRUNCH SO MUCH, we can't wait to quickly expand this part of our menu in the weeks to come. Currently, Brunch is ONLY available from 10 am to 3 pm on Saturdays and Sundays. We are so happy to be open again, and truly appreciate your support so very much!