Route66/TickTok

191 Reviews

8520 Bronson Highway

Four Corners, FL 34747

Order Again

Drinks

Apple Juice

$3.99

Cappuccino

$3.99

Cherry Pepsi

$3.49

Chocolate Milk

$3.99

Club Soda

$3.49

coffee

$2.99

cranberry

$3.99

Diet Pepsi

$3.49

Dr Pepper

$3.49

Drip Coffee

Espresso single

$3.49

expresso DBL

$6.50

Herbal Tea

$3.49

Hot Chocolate

$3.99

Hot tea

$2.49

Iced Coffee

$3.49

Iced Tea Unsweetened

$3.49

kids coke

$2.49

kids diet coke

$2.49

kids juice

$2.99

kids lemonade

$2.99

kids orange

$2.99

kids rootbeer

$2.49

Latte

$3.99

MIlk

$3.99

minute maid

Mt Dew

$3.49

Orange

Orange juice

$3.99

Orange Soda

$3.49

Pepsi

$3.49

Perrier

pineapple

$3.99

Redbull

rootbeer

$3.49

SF Redbull

Shirley Temple

$3.99

Smoothie

$4.99

sprite

$3.49

Strawberry Lemonade

$3.99
Attributes and Amenities
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markGift Cards
check markOnline Ordering
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Parties of 6 or more 20% gratuity added

Website

Location

8520 Bronson Highway, Four Corners, FL 34747

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

