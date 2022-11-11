- Home
- /
- Simsbury
- /
- Breakfast & Brunch
- /
- Roux Cajun Eatery - Simsbury
Roux Cajun Eatery Simsbury
No reviews yet
10 Wilcox Street
Simsbury, CT 06070
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Apps
Loup Garou Chips
Homemade potato chips with a Loup Garou sauce. This is Roux’s signature Gorgonzola sauce and it is amazing.
Fried pickles
Crisp dill pickles in a gluten free breading with Loup Garou dressing for dipping. This is Roux’s signature Gorgonzola sauce and it is amazing.
Buttermilk biscuits and honey butter
buttermilk biscuits served with a side of house made honey butter.
Boudin balls
6 balls of deep fried boudin with a yummy Loup Garou sauce
Blackened alligator bites
Alligator bites covered in our blackening seasoning and served with a gator sauce and Loup garou dressing.
Cajun Sampler - 3 cup
3 cups of Cajun staples: 1 cup gumbo 1 cup jambalaya And 1 cup of your choice of crawfish etouffee, shrimp & grits, seafood gumbo, or red beans & rice
Cajun Sampler - 4 cups
4 cups of Cajun staples: 1 cup gumbo 1 cup jambalaya And 2 cups of your choice of crawfish etouffee, shrimp & grits, corn & shrimp soup, seafood gumbo, or red beans & rice
Voodoo Rolls
Oysters on half shell - 6
Wings -12
Gator legs
2 gator legs marinated and deep fried.
Salads
House Salad
Mixed greens, cherry tomatoes, shaved Parmesan cheese, creamy Italian dressing and homemade gluten free croutons.
House Salad Side
Mixed greens, cherry tomatoes, shaved Parmesan cheese, creamy Italian dressing and homemade gluten free croutons.
Blackened Chicken Salad
Blackened chicken on top of a bed of mixed greens with bell peppers, cherry tomatoes, homemade gluten free croutons, and Loup Garou dressing. This is Roux’s signature Gorgonzola sauce and it is amazing.
Zydeco Salad
Fried gulf shrimp on a bed of mixed greens with candied pecans, and red onions then tossed with a homemade maple vinaigrette
Muffuletta salad
Mixed greens, salami, capicola, ham, Swiss cheese, provolone cheese and our homemade olive salad. GF
Loup Garou burger salad
Loup Garou burger on mixed greens with a Loup Garou dressing, bacon, tomato, and Swiss cheese.
Strawberry Salad
Strawberries, toasted pecans, and feta cheese on a bed of mixed greens with a house made Maple vinaigrette.
Soups & Gumbos
Bowl gumbo chicken & sausage
Andouille sausage, chicken, bell peppers, onions, celery, and chicken broth is DA BOMB. Served with white rice.
Cup Gumbo Chicken& Sausage
Andouille sausage, chicken, bell peppers, onions, celery, and chicken broth is DA BOMB. Served with white rice.
Seafood Gumbo - cup
Gulf shrimp, lump crab meat, claw crab meat, andouille sausage, bell peppers, onion, celery, and okra in a shrimp and dark roux broth served over white rice.
Seafood gumbo - bowl
Gulf shrimp, lump crab meat, claw crab meat, andouille sausage, bell peppers, onion, celery, and okra in a shrimp and dark roux broth served over white rice.
French Onion Soup - Cup
A cup of Vic’s classic soup with bourbon and Swiss cheese.
Corn & Shrimp Soup - Bowl
Cream based soup with corn and gulf shrimp is perfect for cold New England days.
Corn & Shrimp Soup - Cup
Cream based soup with corn and gulf shrimp is perfect for cold New England days.
Burgers
Loup Garou Burger
6 oz angus beef burger topped with bacon topped and Swiss cheese, dressed with a Loup Garou sauce, lettuce, and tomato. Served with fries or sweet potato fries.
Cheeseburger
6 oz angus beef burger topped with cheddar cheese, dressed with mayo, lettuce and tomato. Served with fries or sweet potato fries.
Sandwiches
Fried Shrimp Poboy - Full
Fried Gulf shrimp on poboy bread that is flaky, and crispy on the outside and soft on the inside. Served dressed with tartar sauce, shredded lettuce, and tomato.
Fried Shrimp Poboy - Half
Fried Gulf shrimp on poboy bread that is flaky, and crispy on the outside and soft on the inside. Served dressed with tartar sauce, shredded lettuce, and tomato.
Bourbon Street
Grilled Chicken glazed with house made GF Bourbon sauce. Served on a grilled GF wrap with provolone cheese, shredded lettuce, and tomato.
Muffuletta - Whole
This monster 9 inch Italian loaf with sesame seeds is filled with 1/4 pound salami, 1/4 pound ham, 1/4 pound, 1/4 pound cappicola, 1/4 pound provolone, and 1/4 pound Swiss cheese with a heaping helping of house made olive salad.
Muffuletta - Half
A half of the monster 9 inch Italian loaf with sesame seeds is a FULL lunch for two people. It is filled with salami, ham, cappicola, provolone, and Swiss cheese with a house made olive salad.
Muffuletta - Quarter
A quarter of the monster 9 inch Italian loaf with sesame seeds is a FULL lunch for one person. It is filled with salami, ham, cappicola, provolone, and Swiss cheese with a house made olive salad.
Ham & Cheese Poboy - Full
Ham and American cheese on poboy bread dressed with mayo, lettuce, and tomato. Served with a bag of regular Lays chips.
Ham & Cheese Poboy - Half
Sausage Poboy - Full
Andouille sausage on poboy bread that is flaky, crispy on the outside and soft on the inside. Dressed with Cajun sauce, lettuce, and tomato. Served with French fries
Sausage Poboy - Half
Andouille sausage on poboy bread that is flaky, crispy on the outside and soft on the inside. Dressed with Cajun sauce, lettuce, and tomato. Served with French fries Or sweet potato fries.
C&D Debris Poboy - Full
COMING SOON. Warm roast beef and melted provolone cheese. Served with au jus, and French fries.
C&D Debris Poboy - Half
Chicken Poboy - Full
Fried chicken tenders, dill pickles, Mayo, Roux’s Cajun sauce, tomato, lettuce, and yellow mustard. Served with fries or sweet potato fries
Chicken Poboy - Half
Fried chicken tender, dill pickles, Mayo, Roux’s Cajun sauce, tomato, lettuce, and yellow mustard. Served with fries or sweet potato fries
Oyster Poboy
Entrees
Jambalaya
Spicy andouille pork sausage and chicken with veggies and white rice makes a delicious meal served with our corn bread and a house salad.
Chicken Tender Dinner
Winner winner 3 fried chicken tender dinner in a gluten free breading, served with fries, Cajun, andyour choice of house salad or Texas toast
Shrimp & Grits - Bowl
Gulf shrimp sautéed in a cream sauce served over creamy cheese grits
Shrimp & Grits - Cup
Gulf shrimp sautéed in a cream sauce served over creamy cheese grits
Mac&Cheese
Pasta shells smothered in a homemade classic creamy cheese sauce.
Crawfish Etouffee
Peeled crawfish tails simmered in a rich sauce of onions, bell peppers, celery, and tomato, served with rice.
Red Beans & Rice - Bowl
Red Beans, slow cooked with andouille sausage served over rice and cornbread on the side. Add a dollop of Mayo like Maw Maw Irma for a sweet twist to a savory dish.
Red Beans & Rice - Cup
Red Beans, slow cooked with andouille sausage served over rice and cornbread on the side. Add a dollop of Mayo like Maw Maw Irma for a sweet twist to a savory dish.
Cajun Sampler - 3 cup
3 cups of Cajun staples: 1 cup gumbo 1 cup jambalaya And 1 cup of your choice of crawfish etouffee, shrimp & grits, seafood gumbo, or red beans & rice
Cajun Sampler - 4 cups
4 cups of Cajun staples: 1 cup gumbo 1 cup jambalaya And 2 cups of your choice of crawfish etouffee, shrimp & grits, corn & shrimp soup, seafood gumbo, or red beans & rice
Gumbalaya
Our delicious gumbo served over our jambalaya. It’s not a southern thing. The yankee made it up. (But the Louisiana girl loves it.)
Chicken & Waffles
Our signature chicken tenders in a Roux BBQ sauce over a Belgian waffle with homemade honey butter
Catfish tacos
3 street tacos with fried catfish, a Cajun aioli, avocado crema, and cabbage and iceberg lettuce for a little crunch.
Fried catfish dinner
Fried catfish tenders with French fries, cornbread, and our homemade Louisiana tartar sauce. This meal is completely gluten free.
Crawfish Etouffee Cup
Vegan Sautéed Entree
Mega Sampler - 8 Cups
Cajun jambalaya, chicken and sausage gumbo, seafood gumbo, French onion soup, corn and shrimp soup, red beans and rice, shrimp and grits, crawfish étouffée
Desserts
Beignets - full (4)
NOLA fried pastry covered in powdered sugar. Be careful you don't laugh, or you'll be wearing your sugar!
Doberge Slice
Decadent 8 layer almond cake with custard filling covered in a chocolate ganache
Coconut Slice
Buttery cake with cream cheese frosting and toasted coconut.
Chocolate Chip Cookies
3 chocolate chip cookies, a saucer of milk, and a whisk with chocolate chip cookie dough
King Cake (By the Slice)
A slice of heaven on a plate. It’s usually only for Mardi Gras season but YOLO right? A delicious slice of bread covered in icing and filled with your choice of deliciousness. *We are only selling full cakes during the Mardi Gras season.
Bread pudding with rum sauce
Warm milk chocolate bread pudding with a rum sauce. Yummmmm!
Pecan Pralines
Melt in your mouth confections that are sweet and nutty.
Bourbon Pecan Pie
Beignets - Half (2)
NOLA fried pastry covered in powdered sugar. Be careful you don't laugh, or you'll be wearing your sugar!
Beignets - Double (8)
NOLA fried pastry covered in powdered sugar. Be careful you don't laugh, or you'll be wearing your sugar!
Coconut Cake Whole - call ahead
Whole King Cake-Call Ahead
Individual cheesecake just for you! Ask for the daily variety. GF
Fresh Strawberry Cake
White cake with a whipped cream frosting that is filled with chunks of strawberries.
Sides
Fries side
Zapps Chips
New Orleans Kettle-Style Potato Chips cooked in peanut oil.
Cornbread
Buttermilk biscuit side
House Salad Side
Mixed greens, cherry tomatoes, shaved Parmesan cheese, creamy Italian dressing and homemade gluten free croutons.
Grits
Jambalaya Cup No Sides
Mac & Cheese cup
A side of our cheesy mac with house made bechemal is just one cup.
Red Beans And Rice Cup
Apps
Blackened alligator bites
Alligator bites covered in our blackening seasoning and served with a gator sauce and Loup garou dressing.
Boudin balls
6 balls of deep fried boudin with a yummy Loup Garou sauce
Voodoo Rolls
Loup Garou Chips
Homemade potato chips with a Loup Garou sauce. This is Roux’s signature Gorgonzola sauce and it is amazing.
Fried pickles
Crisp dill pickles in a gluten free breading with Loup Garou dressing for dipping. This is Roux’s signature Gorgonzola sauce and it is amazing.
Buttermilk biscuits and honey butter
buttermilk biscuits served with a side of house made honey butter.
6 Oysters Half Shell
Cajun Sampler - 4 cups
4 cups of Cajun staples: 1 cup gumbo 1 cup jambalaya And 2 cups of your choice of crawfish etouffee, shrimp & grits, corn & shrimp soup, seafood gumbo, or red beans & rice
Cajun Sampler - 3 cup
3 cups of Cajun staples: 1 cup gumbo 1 cup jambalaya And 1 cup of your choice of crawfish etouffee, shrimp & grits, seafood gumbo, or red beans & rice
Mega Sampler - 8 Cups
Cajun jambalaya, chicken and sausage gumbo, seafood gumbo, French onion soup, corn and shrimp soup, red beans and rice, shrimp and grits, crawfish étouffée
Salads
House Salad Side
Mixed greens, cherry tomatoes, shaved Parmesan cheese, creamy Italian dressing and homemade gluten free croutons.
House Salad
Mixed greens, cherry tomatoes, shaved Parmesan cheese, creamy Italian dressing and homemade gluten free croutons.
Blackened Chicken Salad
Blackened chicken on top of a bed of mixed greens with bell peppers, cherry tomatoes, homemade gluten free croutons, and Loup Garou dressing. This is Roux’s signature Gorgonzola sauce and it is amazing.
Zydeco Salad
Fried gulf shrimp on a bed of mixed greens with candied pecans, and red onions then tossed with a homemade maple vinaigrette
Muffuletta salad
Mixed greens, salami, capicola, ham, Swiss cheese, provolone cheese and our homemade olive salad. GF
Soups & Gumbos
Bowl gumbo chicken & sausage
Andouille sausage, chicken, bell peppers, onions, celery, and chicken broth is DA BOMB. Served with white rice.
Red Beans & Rice - Bowl
Red Beans, slow cooked with andouille sausage served over rice and cornbread on the side. Add a dollop of Mayo like Maw Maw Irma for a sweet twist to a savory dish.
Corn & Shrimp Soup - Bowl
Cream based soup with corn and gulf shrimp is perfect for cold New England days.
Shrimp & Grits - Bowl
Gulf shrimp sautéed in a cream sauce served over creamy cheese grits
Shrimp & Grits - Cup
Gulf shrimp sautéed in a cream sauce served over creamy cheese grits
Cup Gumbo Chicken& Sausage
Andouille sausage, chicken, bell peppers, onions, celery, and chicken broth is DA BOMB. Served with white rice.
French Onion Soup - Cup
A cup of Vic’s classic soup with bourbon and Swiss cheese.
Red Beans & Rice - Cup
Red Beans, slow cooked with andouille sausage served over rice and cornbread on the side. Add a dollop of Mayo like Maw Maw Irma for a sweet twist to a savory dish.
Corn & Shrimp Soup - Cup
Cream based soup with corn and gulf shrimp is perfect for cold New England days.
Entrees
Jambalaya
Spicy andouille pork sausage and chicken with veggies and white rice makes a delicious meal served with our corn bread and a house salad.
Shrimp & Grits - Cup
Gulf shrimp sautéed in a cream sauce served over creamy cheese grits
Shrimp & Grits - Bowl
Gulf shrimp sautéed in a cream sauce served over creamy cheese grits
Chicken Tender Dinner
Winner winner 3 fried chicken tender dinner in a gluten free breading, served with fries, Cajun, andyour choice of house salad or Texas toast
Crawfish Etouffee Cup
Crawfish Etouffee
Peeled crawfish tails simmered in a rich sauce of onions, bell peppers, celery, and tomato, served with rice.
Red Beans & Rice - Bowl
Red Beans, slow cooked with andouille sausage served over rice and cornbread on the side. Add a dollop of Mayo like Maw Maw Irma for a sweet twist to a savory dish.
Red Beans & Rice - Cup
Red Beans, slow cooked with andouille sausage served over rice and cornbread on the side. Add a dollop of Mayo like Maw Maw Irma for a sweet twist to a savory dish.
Desserts
Beignets - full (4)
NOLA fried pastry covered in powdered sugar. Be careful you don't laugh, or you'll be wearing your sugar!
Beignets - Half (2)
NOLA fried pastry covered in powdered sugar. Be careful you don't laugh, or you'll be wearing your sugar!
Beignets - Double (8)
NOLA fried pastry covered in powdered sugar. Be careful you don't laugh, or you'll be wearing your sugar!
Doberge Slice
Decadent 8 layer almond cake with custard filling covered in a chocolate ganache
Coconut Slice
Buttery cake with cream cheese frosting and toasted coconut.
Chocolate Chip Cookies
3 chocolate chip cookies, a saucer of milk, and a whisk with chocolate chip cookie dough
King Cake (By the Slice)
A slice of heaven on a plate. It’s usually only for Mardi Gras season but YOLO right? A delicious slice of bread covered in icing and filled with your choice of deliciousness. *We are only selling full cakes during the Mardi Gras season.
Bread pudding with rum sauce
Warm milk chocolate bread pudding with a rum sauce. Yummmmm!
Pecan Pralines
Melt in your mouth confections that are sweet and nutty.
Bourbon Pecan Pie
Rootbeer Float
October showing
Meatloaf
Meatloaf, Parmesan mashed potatoes, honey ginger glazed baby carrots, house salad, and red velvet cake with chocolate mousse. Please include your ticket number on the order so we know which date you are attending.
Bourbon Street Chicken
Bourbon sauce glazed chicken covered in Provolone cheese with mushroom wild rice, garlic green beans, house salad, and red velvet cake with chocolate mousse. Please include your ticket number on the order so we know which date you are attending.
Vegan Angel Hair Primavera
Vegan angel hair pasta with broccoli, carrots, mushrooms and peas, house salad and red velvet cake with chocolate mousse. Please include your ticket number on the order so we know which date you are attending.
Shrimp and grits
Gulf Shrimp sautéed in a cream sauce served over creamy cheese grits, with a house salad and red velvet cake with chocolate mousse Please include your ticket number on the order so we know which date you are attending.
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Authentic Cajun food, music, and vibe from a Louisiana girl.
10 Wilcox Street, Simsbury, CT 06070