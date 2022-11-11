Restaurant header imageView gallery
Breakfast & Brunch

Roux Cajun Eatery Simsbury

review star

No reviews yet

10 Wilcox Street

Simsbury, CT 06070

Apps

Loup Garou Chips

$10.00

Homemade potato chips with a Loup Garou sauce. This is Roux’s signature Gorgonzola sauce and it is amazing.

Fried pickles

$8.50

Crisp dill pickles in a gluten free breading with Loup Garou dressing for dipping. This is Roux’s signature Gorgonzola sauce and it is amazing.

Buttermilk biscuits and honey butter

$8.00

buttermilk biscuits served with a side of house made honey butter.

Boudin balls

$12.00Out of stock

6 balls of deep fried boudin with a yummy Loup Garou sauce

Blackened alligator bites

$13.00

Alligator bites covered in our blackening seasoning and served with a gator sauce and Loup garou dressing.

Cajun Sampler - 3 cup

$17.00

3 cups of Cajun staples: 1 cup gumbo 1 cup jambalaya And 1 cup of your choice of crawfish etouffee, shrimp & grits, seafood gumbo, or red beans & rice

Cajun Sampler - 4 cups

$22.00

4 cups of Cajun staples: 1 cup gumbo 1 cup jambalaya And 2 cups of your choice of crawfish etouffee, shrimp & grits, corn & shrimp soup, seafood gumbo, or red beans & rice

Voodoo Rolls

$15.00Out of stock

Oysters on half shell - 6

$12.00Out of stock

Wings -12

$18.00Out of stock

Gator legs

$15.00Out of stock

2 gator legs marinated and deep fried.

Salads

House Salad

$11.00

Mixed greens, cherry tomatoes, shaved Parmesan cheese, creamy Italian dressing and homemade gluten free croutons.

House Salad Side

$6.00

Mixed greens, cherry tomatoes, shaved Parmesan cheese, creamy Italian dressing and homemade gluten free croutons.

Blackened Chicken Salad

$14.00

Blackened chicken on top of a bed of mixed greens with bell peppers, cherry tomatoes, homemade gluten free croutons, and Loup Garou dressing. This is Roux’s signature Gorgonzola sauce and it is amazing.

Zydeco Salad

$15.00

Fried gulf shrimp on a bed of mixed greens with candied pecans, and red onions then tossed with a homemade maple vinaigrette

Muffuletta salad

$16.00

Mixed greens, salami, capicola, ham, Swiss cheese, provolone cheese and our homemade olive salad. GF

Loup Garou burger salad

$15.00

Loup Garou burger on mixed greens with a Loup Garou dressing, bacon, tomato, and Swiss cheese.

Strawberry Salad

$13.00

Strawberries, toasted pecans, and feta cheese on a bed of mixed greens with a house made Maple vinaigrette.

Soups & Gumbos

Bowl gumbo chicken & sausage

$14.00

Andouille sausage, chicken, bell peppers, onions, celery, and chicken broth is DA BOMB. Served with white rice.

Cup Gumbo Chicken& Sausage

$8.00

Andouille sausage, chicken, bell peppers, onions, celery, and chicken broth is DA BOMB. Served with white rice.

Seafood Gumbo - cup

$10.00

Gulf shrimp, lump crab meat, claw crab meat, andouille sausage, bell peppers, onion, celery, and okra in a shrimp and dark roux broth served over white rice.

Seafood gumbo - bowl

$18.00

Gulf shrimp, lump crab meat, claw crab meat, andouille sausage, bell peppers, onion, celery, and okra in a shrimp and dark roux broth served over white rice.

French Onion Soup - Cup

$9.00

A cup of Vic’s classic soup with bourbon and Swiss cheese.

Corn & Shrimp Soup - Bowl

$14.00

Cream based soup with corn and gulf shrimp is perfect for cold New England days.

Corn & Shrimp Soup - Cup

$9.00

Cream based soup with corn and gulf shrimp is perfect for cold New England days.

Burgers

Loup Garou Burger

$16.00

6 oz angus beef burger topped with bacon topped and Swiss cheese, dressed with a Loup Garou sauce, lettuce, and tomato. Served with fries or sweet potato fries.

Cheeseburger

$14.00

6 oz angus beef burger topped with cheddar cheese, dressed with mayo, lettuce and tomato. Served with fries or sweet potato fries.

Sandwiches

Fried Shrimp Poboy - Full

$19.00

Fried Gulf shrimp on poboy bread that is flaky, and crispy on the outside and soft on the inside. Served dressed with tartar sauce, shredded lettuce, and tomato.

Fried Shrimp Poboy - Half

$11.00

Fried Gulf shrimp on poboy bread that is flaky, and crispy on the outside and soft on the inside. Served dressed with tartar sauce, shredded lettuce, and tomato.

Bourbon Street

$15.00

Grilled Chicken glazed with house made GF Bourbon sauce. Served on a grilled GF wrap with provolone cheese, shredded lettuce, and tomato.

Muffuletta - Whole

$40.00

This monster 9 inch Italian loaf with sesame seeds is filled with 1/4 pound salami, 1/4 pound ham, 1/4 pound, 1/4 pound cappicola, 1/4 pound provolone, and 1/4 pound Swiss cheese with a heaping helping of house made olive salad.

Muffuletta - Half

$21.00

A half of the monster 9 inch Italian loaf with sesame seeds is a FULL lunch for two people. It is filled with salami, ham, cappicola, provolone, and Swiss cheese with a house made olive salad.

Muffuletta - Quarter

$11.00

A quarter of the monster 9 inch Italian loaf with sesame seeds is a FULL lunch for one person. It is filled with salami, ham, cappicola, provolone, and Swiss cheese with a house made olive salad.

Ham & Cheese Poboy - Full

$14.00

Ham and American cheese on poboy bread dressed with mayo, lettuce, and tomato. Served with a bag of regular Lays chips.

Ham & Cheese Poboy - Half

$10.00

Sausage Poboy - Full

$16.00

Andouille sausage on poboy bread that is flaky, crispy on the outside and soft on the inside. Dressed with Cajun sauce, lettuce, and tomato. Served with French fries

Sausage Poboy - Half

$11.00

Andouille sausage on poboy bread that is flaky, crispy on the outside and soft on the inside. Dressed with Cajun sauce, lettuce, and tomato. Served with French fries Or sweet potato fries.

C&D Debris Poboy - Full

$18.00Out of stock

COMING SOON. Warm roast beef and melted provolone cheese. Served with au jus, and French fries.

C&D Debris Poboy - Half

$11.00Out of stock

Chicken Poboy - Full

$15.00

Fried chicken tenders, dill pickles, Mayo, Roux’s Cajun sauce, tomato, lettuce, and yellow mustard. Served with fries or sweet potato fries

Chicken Poboy - Half

$9.00

Fried chicken tender, dill pickles, Mayo, Roux’s Cajun sauce, tomato, lettuce, and yellow mustard. Served with fries or sweet potato fries

Oyster Poboy

$24.00Out of stock

Entrees

Jambalaya

$15.00

Spicy andouille pork sausage and chicken with veggies and white rice makes a delicious meal served with our corn bread and a house salad.

Chicken Tender Dinner

$13.00

Winner winner 3 fried chicken tender dinner in a gluten free breading, served with fries, Cajun, andyour choice of house salad or Texas toast

Shrimp & Grits - Bowl

$14.00

Gulf shrimp sautéed in a cream sauce served over creamy cheese grits

Shrimp & Grits - Cup

$10.00

Gulf shrimp sautéed in a cream sauce served over creamy cheese grits

Mac&Cheese

$12.00

Pasta shells smothered in a homemade classic creamy cheese sauce.

Crawfish Etouffee

$16.00

Peeled crawfish tails simmered in a rich sauce of onions, bell peppers, celery, and tomato, served with rice.

Red Beans & Rice - Bowl

$13.00

Red Beans, slow cooked with andouille sausage served over rice and cornbread on the side. Add a dollop of Mayo like Maw Maw Irma for a sweet twist to a savory dish.

Red Beans & Rice - Cup

$10.00

Red Beans, slow cooked with andouille sausage served over rice and cornbread on the side. Add a dollop of Mayo like Maw Maw Irma for a sweet twist to a savory dish.

Cajun Sampler - 3 cup

$17.00

3 cups of Cajun staples: 1 cup gumbo 1 cup jambalaya And 1 cup of your choice of crawfish etouffee, shrimp & grits, seafood gumbo, or red beans & rice

Cajun Sampler - 4 cups

$22.00

4 cups of Cajun staples: 1 cup gumbo 1 cup jambalaya And 2 cups of your choice of crawfish etouffee, shrimp & grits, corn & shrimp soup, seafood gumbo, or red beans & rice

Gumbalaya

$16.00

Our delicious gumbo served over our jambalaya. It’s not a southern thing. The yankee made it up. (But the Louisiana girl loves it.)

Chicken & Waffles

$14.00

Our signature chicken tenders in a Roux BBQ sauce over a Belgian waffle with homemade honey butter

Catfish tacos

$16.00

3 street tacos with fried catfish, a Cajun aioli, avocado crema, and cabbage and iceberg lettuce for a little crunch.

Fried catfish dinner

$15.00

Fried catfish tenders with French fries, cornbread, and our homemade Louisiana tartar sauce. This meal is completely gluten free.

Crawfish Etouffee Cup

$10.00

Vegan Sautéed Entree

$15.00

Mega Sampler - 8 Cups

$40.00

Cajun jambalaya, chicken and sausage gumbo, seafood gumbo, French onion soup, corn and shrimp soup, red beans and rice, shrimp and grits, crawfish étouffée

Desserts

Beignets - full (4)

$8.00

NOLA fried pastry covered in powdered sugar. Be careful you don't laugh, or you'll be wearing your sugar!

Doberge Slice

$12.00

Decadent 8 layer almond cake with custard filling covered in a chocolate ganache

Coconut Slice

$9.00

Buttery cake with cream cheese frosting and toasted coconut.

Chocolate Chip Cookies

$7.00

3 chocolate chip cookies, a saucer of milk, and a whisk with chocolate chip cookie dough

King Cake (By the Slice)

$6.00

A slice of heaven on a plate. It’s usually only for Mardi Gras season but YOLO right? A delicious slice of bread covered in icing and filled with your choice of deliciousness. *We are only selling full cakes during the Mardi Gras season.

Bread pudding with rum sauce

$9.00

Warm milk chocolate bread pudding with a rum sauce. Yummmmm!

Pecan Pralines

$3.00

Melt in your mouth confections that are sweet and nutty.

Bourbon Pecan Pie

$11.00

Beignets - Half (2)

$4.00

NOLA fried pastry covered in powdered sugar. Be careful you don't laugh, or you'll be wearing your sugar!

Beignets - Double (8)

$15.00

NOLA fried pastry covered in powdered sugar. Be careful you don't laugh, or you'll be wearing your sugar!

Coconut Cake Whole - call ahead

$50.00Out of stock

Whole King Cake-Call Ahead

$50.00Out of stock

Individual cheesecake just for you! Ask for the daily variety. GF

Fresh Strawberry Cake

$9.00

White cake with a whipped cream frosting that is filled with chunks of strawberries.

Sides

Fries side

$4.00

Zapps Chips

$3.00

New Orleans Kettle-Style Potato Chips cooked in peanut oil.

Cornbread

$2.00

Buttermilk biscuit side

$2.00

House Salad Side

$6.00

Mixed greens, cherry tomatoes, shaved Parmesan cheese, creamy Italian dressing and homemade gluten free croutons.

Grits

$3.00

Jambalaya Cup No Sides

$6.00

Mac & Cheese cup

$7.00

A side of our cheesy mac with house made bechemal is just one cup.

Red Beans And Rice Cup

$7.00

Rootbeer Float

$6.00

October showing

Meatloaf

$30.00

Meatloaf, Parmesan mashed potatoes, honey ginger glazed baby carrots, house salad, and red velvet cake with chocolate mousse. Please include your ticket number on the order so we know which date you are attending.

Bourbon Street Chicken

$30.00

Bourbon sauce glazed chicken covered in Provolone cheese with mushroom wild rice, garlic green beans, house salad, and red velvet cake with chocolate mousse. Please include your ticket number on the order so we know which date you are attending.

Vegan Angel Hair Primavera

$30.00

Vegan angel hair pasta with broccoli, carrots, mushrooms and peas, house salad and red velvet cake with chocolate mousse. Please include your ticket number on the order so we know which date you are attending.

Shrimp and grits

$30.00

Gulf Shrimp sautéed in a cream sauce served over creamy cheese grits, with a house salad and red velvet cake with chocolate mousse Please include your ticket number on the order so we know which date you are attending.

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Authentic Cajun food, music, and vibe from a Louisiana girl.

Website

Location

10 Wilcox Street, Simsbury, CT 06070

Directions

Gallery
Roux Cajun Eatery image
Roux Cajun Eatery image
Roux Cajun Eatery image

