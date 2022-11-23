Restaurant header imageView gallery
American

Rove

32 Reviews

$$$

125 S. College Ave

Fort Collins, CO 80524

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Breads and Cakes

Baguette

Baguette

$3.00+
Cinnamon Rolls

Cinnamon Rolls

$4.00+

Peanut Caramel Rolls

Banana Butterscotch Muffin

Banana Butterscotch Muffin

$5.50+
Large Lemon Thyme Pound Cake

Large Lemon Thyme Pound Cake

$7.00+
Parker Rolls

Parker Rolls

$4.00+
Parker Loaf

Parker Loaf

$6.00
PB& J Craquelin

PB& J Craquelin

$4.00

Zucchini Bread

$5.00

Cookies

Bar Walnut Blondie

Bar Walnut Blondie

$3.50
Daily Dump

Daily Dump

$4.00
Snickerdoodle

Snickerdoodle

$3.50
White Chocolate Macadamia

White Chocolate Macadamia

$3.50
Dark Chocolate Chip

Dark Chocolate Chip

$3.50

Lamination

Ham and Cheese

Ham and Cheese

$4.00

Black Forrest Ham and Swiss Cheese

Pan au Chocolate

Pan au Chocolate

$4.00
Regular Croissant

Regular Croissant

$3.50

Macaron

3 Macaron Bundle

$5.00

6 Macaron Bundle

$10.00

9 Macaron Bundle

$15.00

12 Macaron Bundle

$20.00
Cereal Mac

Cereal Mac

$2.00
Dark Choco Orange Mac

Dark Choco Orange Mac

$2.00
Maple Bacon Mac

Maple Bacon Mac

$2.00
Margarita Mac

Margarita Mac

$2.00
Strawberry Rhubarb Mac

Strawberry Rhubarb Mac

$2.00

Special Order

Mini Regular Croissant

$1.50

Mini Chocolate Croissant

$2.00

Mini Ham and Cheese Croissant

$2.00

Special Occasion Cake

$15.00+

Price of cakes will vary based on size, design, and flavors

NIGHTLY SPECIALS

Jello Shot

Fireball Shot

$2.00

Jager Shot

$2.00

Jager Bomb

$4.00

Draft Beer

$4.00

Bottle Service

Annika Jones Vodka

$85.00

Bacardi White Rum

$75.00

Coppermuse Black Vodka

$75.00

Coppermuse Silver Rum

$95.00

Crowne Royal

$100.00

Don Julio Blanco

$150.00

Grey Goose Vodka

$150.00

Hennessy Cognac

$175.00

Johnny Walker Black

$100.00Out of stock

Coppermuse Hibiscus Gin

$85.00

Family Jones Juniper Jones Gin

$95.00

Maestro Dobel

$95.00

Casamigos Anejo

$190.00

Clase Azul Reposado

$580.00

Hibiki Suntory Whiskey

$230.00

Coppermuse Gold Rum

$110.00

Elevation 5003

$120.00

Wine

Angeline Merolt

$8.00

Angeline Cab Sauv

$8.00

Angeline Chard

$8.00

G&T

Saffron G&T

$8.00

Old Fashioned

Old Fashioned

$8.00

Greyhound

Greyhound

$8.00

Champagne

Segura

$8.00

French Martini

French Martini

$8.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markUpscale
check markFormal
check markReservations
check markOnline Ordering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markDelivery
All hours
Sunday7:30 am - 3:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday7:30 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday7:30 am - 3:00 pm
Friday7:30 am - 3:00 pm
Saturday7:30 am - 3:00 pm
Restaurant info

Bakery and Market are now open, keep watch for the re-opening of the restaurant.

Website

Location

125 S. College Ave, Fort Collins, CO 80524

Directions

Gallery
Rove image
Rove image

