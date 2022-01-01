ROVE imageView gallery

ROVE 72-27 Austin St

review star

No reviews yet

72-27 Austin St

Forest Hills, NY 11375

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Appetizers

BRAISED BEEF BUNS

$18.00

w/ braised beef, scallions, carrots, cucumbers, hoisin sauce, on steamed rice bun.

BRAISED BEEF QUESADILLA

$20.00

w/ braised beef, cheddar, jalapeno, pico de gallo, guacamole, sour cream

BRAISED BEEF TACOS

$20.00

w/ pico de gallo, salsa verde, guacamole, cilantro, radish, on soft corn tortilla

BRUSSEL SPROUTS & BACON

$15.00

CAJUN CHICKEN SKEWERS

$17.00

w/ ranch dressing & arugula salad

CALAMARI

$17.00

w/ spicy marinara

CHICKEN FINGERS

$14.00

w/ honey mustard & fried

CHICKEN NACHOS

$16.00

w/ guacamole, pico de gallo, jalapeno, sour cream, housemade corn tortilla chips

CHICKEN QUESADILLA

$15.00

w/ grilled chicken, cheddar, jalapeno, pico de gallo, guacamole, sour cream)

CHICKEN TACOS

$18.00

w/ pico de gallo, salsa verde, guacamole, cilantro, radish, on soft corn tortilla

CHILI & CHICKEN NACHOS

$18.00

w/ chili AND chicken, guacamole, pico de gallo, jalapeno, sour cream, housemade tortilla chips

CHILI & STEAK NACHOS

$20.00

w/ chili AND steak, guacamole, pico de gallo, jalapeno, sour cream, housemade tortilla chips

CHILI NACHOS

$14.00

w/ guacamole, pico de gallo, jalapeno, sour cream, homemade tortilla chips

GUACAMOLE & CHIPS

$9.00

HUMMUS

$14.00

w/ feta, roasted red peppers, black olives, cucumbers, grilled pita.

MAC & CHEESE BALLS

$14.00

w/ spicy marinara sauce

MINI MEATBALL SANDWICHES

$16.00

w/ melted mozzarella, marinara, sweet potato fries.

MOZZARELLA STICKS

$12.00

w/ spicy marinara sauce

SALSA & CHIPS

$6.00

SHRIMP TACOS

$20.00

w/ pico de gallo, salsa verde, guacamole, cilantro, radish, on soft corn tortilla.

STEAK NACHOS

$18.00

w/ rib-eye steak, guacamole, pico de gallo, jalapeno, sour cream, housemade tortilla chips

VEGETABLE QUESADILLA

$13.00

w/ mixed vegetables, cheddar, jalapeno, pico de gallo, guacamole, sour cream

WINGS

$15.00

w/ blue cheese, carrots, celery. (Buffalo, BBQ, Jerk, Honey Mustard, Thai Chili)

BRAISED BEEF NACHOS

$20.00

Salads

GRILLED SALMON SALAD

$19.00

w/ mixed greens, feta, avocado, cherry tomato, cucumber, black olive, red onion, creamy dill dressing

ROVE SALAD

$14.00

w/ arugula, artichoke, hearts of palm, roasted red pepper, cherry tomato, red onion, goat cheese, lemon vinaigrette

ROVE SALAD W/ CHICKEN

$18.00

w/ arugula, artichoke, hearts of palm, roasted red pepper, cherry tomato, red onion, goat cheese, lemon vinaigrette

ROVE SALAD W/ SALMON

$19.00

w/ arugula, artichoke, hearts of palm, roasted red pepper, cherry tomato, red onion, goat cheese, lemon vinaigrette

ROVE SALAD W/ STEAK

$19.00

w/ arugula, artichoke, hearts of palm, roasted red pepper, cherry tomato, red onion, goat cheese, lemon vinaigrette

Sandwiches

STEAK SANDWICH

$20.00

w/ sauteed mushrooms, arugula, horseradish mayo, on toasted italian roll, & sweet potato fries

GRILLED CHEESE

$16.00

w/ yellow/white cheddar, bacon, pickled jalapenos, avocado, on sourdough, & sweet potato fries

BRAISED BEEF GRILLED CHEESE

$20.00

w/ yellow/white cheddar, bacon, pickled jalapenos, avocado, on sourdough, & sweet potato fries

FRENCH DIP

$20.00

w/ braised beef, swiss, au jus, on toasted baguette, & fries

GRILLED CHICKEN

$18.00

w/ pesto, roasted red peppers, fresh mozzarella, lettuce, tomato, on brioche, & salad

Burgers

BILLY

$20.00

w/ goat cheese, pickled jalapeno, caramelized onion, on brioche & salad or fries

CALIFORNIA

$20.00

w/ pepperjack, bacon, guacamole, on brioche & salad or fries

CLASSIC CHEESE

$18.00

w/ american cheese, lettuce, tomato, red onion, on brioche, & salad or fries

ROVE (BLACK BEAN)

$20.00

w/ cheddar, avocado, chipotle mayo, lettuce, tomato, red onion, on brioche & salad or fries

ROVE DELUXE (BEEF)

$20.00

w/ cheddar, avocado, chipotle mayo, lettuce, tomato, red onion, on brioche & salad or fries

CHIX PATTY CALI

$20.00

KIDS BURGER

$14.00

Desserts

LIMONCELLO

$8.00

w/ whipped cream & caramel drizzle

CHOCOLATE FUDGE

$8.00

w/ whipped cream & chocolate drizzle

Entrees

BRAISED BEEF RISOTTO

$25.00

CHICKEN PARMASEAN

$24.00

w/ fresh mozzarella, marinara, basil, parmasean, over linguini

CHICKEN RISOTTO

$23.00

MEATBALL PASTA

$18.00

Pasta of the day w/ beef meatballs, marinara, parmasean, mozzarella, basil

MEATBALL SUB

$20.00

Beef meatballs w/ marinara, mozzarella, parmasean, on toasted italian roll & salad or fries

MUSHROOM & SPINACH RISOTTO

$18.00

PAN SEARED SALMON

$27.00

w/ sauteed spinach, mashed potatoes, lemon wine butter sauce

SALMON RISOTTO

$25.00

SHRIMP RISOTTO

$25.00

STEAK FRITES (12 OZ RIB-EYE.)

$30.00

w/ parmasean fries, sauteed broccoli & gravy

STEAK FRITES (6 OZ RIB-EYE.)

$18.00

w/ parmasean fries, sauteed broccoli & gravy

Sides

CAJUN FRIES

$7.00

FRIES

$6.00

MASHED POTATOES

$8.00

PARMASEAN FRIES

$7.00

SALAD

$6.00

SAUTEED BROCCOLI

$8.00

SAUTEED SPINACH

$8.00

SUB FRIES

$1.00

SUB SALAD

$1.00

SWEET POTATO FRIES

$7.00

Add on

AMERICAN

$2.00

ARTICHOKE

$2.00

AU JUS

$1.00

AVOCADO

$4.00

BACON

$4.00

BALSAMIC

$1.00

BBQ

$1.00

BLACK OLIVE

$1.00

BLUE CHEESE

$1.00

BUFFALO

$1.00

CARAMELIZED ONION

$2.00

CHEDDAR

$2.00

CHIPOTLE MAYO

$1.00

CROSTINIS

$1.50

DILL

$1.00

EXTRA AU JUS

$2.00

FETA

$2.00

FRESH MOZZARELLA

$3.00

GOAT

$2.00

GRAVY

$1.00

GREEN OLIVE

$1.00

GUACAMOLE

$4.00

HEARTS OF PALM

$2.00

HONEY MUSTARD

$1.00

JALAPENO

$2.00

JERK

$1.00

LEMON BUTTER SAUCE

$2.00

LEMON VINAIGRETTE

$1.00

LETTUCE

$1.00

MARINARA

$1.00

MOZZARELLA

$2.00

MUSHROOMS

$2.00

PARMSEAN

$2.00

PASTA

$4.00

PEPPERJACK

$2.00

PICKLED JALAPENO

$2.00

PICKLES

$1.00

PICO DE GALLO

$1.00

PITA

$1.50

RANCH

$1.00

RED ONION

$1.00

ROASTED RED PEPPER

$2.00

SALSA VERDE

$1.00

SOUR CREAM

$1.00

SWISS

$2.00

THAI CHILI

$1.00

TOMATO

$1.00

TORTILLA CHIPS

$1.50

Soup

SOUP

$10.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

EAT. DRINK. ROVE. REPEAT.

Location

72-27 Austin St, Forest Hills, NY 11375

Directions

Gallery
ROVE image

Similar restaurants in your area

Cheeburger Cheeburger - Forest Hills
orange star3.6 • 520
108-50 Queens Blvd Forest Hills, NY 11375
View restaurantnext
5 Burro Cafe
orange star3.9 • 2,441
72-05 Austin St Forest Hills, NY 11375
View restaurantnext
La Rotisserie du Coin
orange star4.1 • 90
10710 71st Rd Forest Hills, NY 11375
View restaurantnext
7149 Austin Street - NY, Forest Hills [9]
orange starNo Reviews
7149 Austin Street Forest Hills, NY 11375
View restaurantnext
Nemo's Beer Shop
orange starNo Reviews
110-64 Queens Blvd Forest Hills, NY 11375
View restaurantnext
Tu Casa - Forest Hills
orange starNo Reviews
103-11 Queens Blvd Forest Hills, NY 11366
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Forest Hills

Nick's Bistro
orange star4.7 • 1,502
104-20 Metropolitan Ave Forest Hills, NY 11375
View restaurantnext
MoCa Asian Bistro - Forest Hills
orange star4.5 • 1,125
107-18 70th Rd Forest Hills, NY 11375
View restaurantnext
Mojo
orange star4.5 • 504
70-20 Austin St Forest Hills, NY 11375
View restaurantnext
Metro Taco
orange star4.5 • 453
102-15 Metropolitan Ave Forest Hills, NY 11375
View restaurantnext
Alberto - 98-31 Metropolitan Avenue
orange star4.5 • 252
98-31 Metropolitan Avenue Forest Hills, NY 11375
View restaurantnext
IL POETA
orange star4.6 • 170
98-04 Metropolitan Ave Forest Hills, NY 11375
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Forest Hills
Rego Park
review star
Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)
Ozone Park
review star
Avg 3.8 (6 restaurants)
Fresh Meadows
review star
No reviews yet
Jackson Heights
review star
Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)
Ridgewood
review star
Avg 4.4 (21 restaurants)
Woodside
review star
Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)
Flushing
review star
Avg 4.3 (27 restaurants)
East Elmhurst
review star
Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)
Jamaica
review star
Avg 4 (19 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston