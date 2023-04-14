Row 34 - Cambridge Cambridge
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
We are here to have fun, and we love what we do. Our seafood roots run deep, which means we love local oysters and beer, source our lobsters from Jeremy’s cousin Mark (in York, Maine), and will run all over New England to find the freshest fish around. We love sharing our knowledge and helping you learn more about where our delicious food comes from… and maybe it will even convince you to try something new!
Location
314 Main Street, Cambridge, MA 02142
Gallery
