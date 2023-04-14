Row 34 - Cambridge Cambridge

Restaurant header imageView gallery

Row 34 - Cambridge

314 Main Street

Cambridge, MA 02142

Books

Getaway

$40.00
Oysters: A Celebration in the Raw

$25.00

'For centuries, oysters have had the power to sustain and delight, inspiring writers and artists, lowly cooks and four-star chefs, laborers and gourmands, and everyone in between."

The New England Kitchen

$25.00

Award-winning Boston chef Jeremy Sewall presents contemporary versions of New England classics that capture the flavors of this time-honored cuisine. In this first cookbook to explore contemporary New England fare, Jeremy Sewall adapts the region’s fresh, simple flavors into refined dishes for the home cook. More than one hundred delectable recipes highlight the area’s celebrated farms and fisheries to incorporate distinct flavors throughout the year.

The Row 34 Cookbook

$40.00

Award-winning chef Jeremy Sewall brings his popular Boston and Portsmouth oyster bar, Row 34, to the page with more than 120 recipes for the home cook.

Apparel and Swag

Pros Only Beanie

$38.00

Are you a Pro? Grab a beanie

Row 34 Cap

$30.00
Row 34 Shucking Knife

$15.00

A necessary staple for every home kitchen!

Row 34 Shucking Gloves

$15.00

A pair of Row 34 branded shucking gloves. Just like our pro's wear in the restaurant.

Oysters & Beer T-Shirt

$25.00

Boyd's Services T-Shirt

$25.00

Camo Hat

$30.00

Cousin Mark T-Shirt

$25.00

Row 34 Grey Sweatshirt

$55.00

Row 34 Longsleeve

$40.00

Row 34 Onesie

$20.00
Shuck Yeah Sweatshirt

$50.00

Shuck Yea! Super soft crewneck sweatshirt

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
We are here to have fun, and we love what we do. Our seafood roots run deep, which means we love local oysters and beer, source our lobsters from Jeremy’s cousin Mark (in York, Maine), and will run all over New England to find the freshest fish around. We love sharing our knowledge and helping you learn more about where our delicious food comes from… and maybe it will even convince you to try something new!

314 Main Street, Cambridge, MA 02142

