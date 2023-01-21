  • Home
  • /
  • Chicago
  • /
  • Tavern on the Row - 17 North Wabash Avenue
A map showing the location of Tavern on the Row 17 North Wabash AvenueView gallery

Tavern on the Row 17 North Wabash Avenue

review star

No reviews yet

17 North Wabash Avenue

Chicago, IL 60602

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Chops, Steaks & More

B.B. King Barbecue Platter

$40.00Out of stock

Filet Mignon, baked pot,mixed veggies

$45.00Out of stock

Garlic Butter Prime Rib, baked pot and spin

$48.00

Lollipop Lamb Chops 3,mash pot,spin

$45.00

Rib Eye Steak, baked pot, mixed veggies

$60.00

Smothered Pork Chops W/ on,mush,bacon grav, mash pot ,spin cornbread

$35.00

Street Tacos

$18.00

Tomahawk Steak

$85.00

Chicken

Stephanie & Courtney Wing Platter

$22.00

Spicy Baked Chicken w/ mac and cheese, collard green,sw potato, cornbread

$34.00

Tavern Chicken garlic mashed mixed veg

$36.00

Fried Jerk Chicken Platter, rice and peas, cabbage and mac and cheese

$32.00

Chicken Parm with pasta and red sauce

$38.00

Pasta

Freddie Jackson Shrimp Linguine, shrimp broccoli alfredo sauce

$32.00

Seafood Mac lobster tail, shrimp crab legs

$45.00

Stephanie Mills Blackened Chicken Pasta brandy cream sauce blackened chicken

$36.00

Tiffany's (Boss Lady) Pasta giardiniera peppers lemon butter sauce

$34.00

Seafood

Shrimp Linguine

$32.00

Seafood Mac

$45.00

Dirty South Red Snapper shrimp, crab meat,dirty rice,asparagus tomato and on

$39.00

Buffalo Fried Shrimp w/ jap peppers, and fries

$32.00

Salmon and Shrimp Pasta ling pasta with brandy cream and spinach

$40.00

Blackened Honey Glazed Salmon With Shrimp served with parm wedges

$40.00

Herb Crusted Salmon

$30.00

Spicy Mahi Mahi fett pasta

$45.00

Slap Yo Mama Salmon dirty rice in a brandy cream sauce

$45.00

Pizza

Jerk Chicken Pizza

$30.00

Spinach and Chicken

$22.00

Roasted Cauliflower and Chicken

$20.00

Pizza Al Peperoni

$20.00

Pizza Della Mamma

$19.00

Prosciutto E Rugola

$26.00

12" Cheese Pizza

$17.00

18" Cheese Pizza

$23.00

Margarita Pizza

$18.00

Small Plates

Fried Calamari (Jerk) fried jalapenos

$24.00

Fried Calamari (Reg)

$20.00

Fried Oysters & Shrimp

$45.00

Jerk Chicken Eggrolls & Fried Wings 2 rolls and 2 wings

$18.00

Kevin Hart Spinach Dip

$22.00

Queso De Cabra

$18.00

Sausage & Peppers

$24.00

Chips and Guacamole

$11.50

Jalapeno Poppers

$12.00

Braised Chicken Nachos

$18.00

Classic Wings

$18.00

Mozzarella sticks

$13.00

Lobster Mac & Cheese

$26.00

Sandwiches

Tavern Ultimate Burger (Single) served w/ arugula, tom, bacon, egg, pepper jack cheese,jalapeno,on,pickles,cheddar cheese

$20.00

Tavern Ultimate Burger (Double)

$26.00

Jerk Tavern Burger (Reg)

$26.00

Jerk Tavern Burger (Vegan)

$28.00Out of stock

Buffalo Fried Chicken Sandwich, American cheese let, tom, on, pickles, fries

$22.00

Jerk Chicken Sandwich, mixed greens, on,cheese, cilantro, olives, tom plantains sweet potato fries

$24.00

Lobster Grilled Cheese

$45.00

Grilled Veggie Sandwich cheese and spinach

$26.00

Crab Cake Sandwich, heirloom tom, frieze, arugula, red on, tavern chips

$28.00

Sam Cooke Salmon Roll Sandwich, garlic aloli, on tom, jalapeno ,cucu, served with asparagus & tom,mix green vin

$38.00

Tavern Po Boys (Fish)

$26.00

Tavern Po Boys (Shrimp)

$30.00

Grilled Cheese

$14.00

Philly Steak on Hoagie

$18.00

CORNED BEEF SANDWICH

$14.00

REUBEN

$15.00

BLACKEND CHICKEN SANDWICH

$16.00

Tavern Po Boys (oyster)

$28.00

Salads

Tavern Loaded Wedge

$22.00

Tavern Chopped Salad

$24.00

Big Ass Chicken Salad

$26.00

Lobster Ceasar Salad

$40.00

Caesar Salad with chicken

$16.00

Dinner Salad

$5.00

Greek Chopped

$15.00

Cocktails

Red Sangria

$12.00

White Sangria

$12.00

Apple Pucker Long Island

$17.00

Armaretto Sour

$12.00

Armaretto Stone Sour

$12.00

Bahama Mama

$10.00

Black Russian

$8.00

Bloody Maria

$12.00

Bloody Mary

$12.00

Blue Mother Fucker

$17.00

Fuzzy Navel

$6.00

Green Tea Drink

$11.00

House Margarita

$10.00

John Daly

$6.00

Long Beach

$14.00

Long Island

$14.00

Mai Tai

$10.00

Mimosa

$6.00

Pina Colada

$12.00

Sex on the Beach

$12.00

Strawberry Daiquiri

$12.00

Tequila Sunrise

$9.00

White Russian

$11.00

Apple Martini

$12.00

Cosmo

$12.00

Cucumber Martini

$12.00

Dirty Martini

$12.00

French 75 Martini

$12.00

French Martini

$12.00

Lemon Drop Martini

$12.00

Raspberry Martini

$12.00

Blow Job Shot

$7.00

Blue Kamikaze Shot

$7.00

Green Tea Shot

$9.00

Irish Car Bomb

$10.00

Jager Bomb

$8.00

Kamikaze Shot

$7.00

Lemon Drop Shot

$7.00

Lunchbox Bomb

$10.00

Melon Ball Shot

$7.00

Peanut Butter & Jelly Shot

$9.00

Pineapple Upside Down Shot

$8.00

Red Headed Slut Shot

$8.00

Red Snapper Shot

$9.00

Vegas Bomb

$9.00

Washington Apple Shot

$9.00

White Gummy Bear Shot

$8.00

White Tea Shot

$9.00

Aretha Franklin Mule

$15.00

Beyonce Martini

$22.00

Beyonce's Heaven in a Glass

$24.00

Cardi B Sangria

$17.00

Carlos Santana Blackberry Margarita

$18.00

Chante Moore Love Takes Over

$18.00

G.S.E. Flight (VIP Only)

$75.00

Irish Coffee

$18.00

Island Delight

$24.00

Jay Z

$40.00

Kardashian Peach Margarita

$15.00

Mad Dog Kanye West

$19.00

Michael Jordan

$60.00

Mz Tiffany (Boss Lady)

$19.00

Rick Ross Diced Pineapples

$13.00

Sex in the Backseat

$18.00

Snoop Dogg Liquid Marijuana in A Glass

$17.00

Steph Curry Old Fashioned

$46.00

Tavern Shot

$5.00

Uncle Charlie's Gap Band - You drop the Bomb on Me!!!!

$18.00

Drake In My Feelings

$17.00

Jay Z Empire State of Mind

$18.00

Luda Blueberry Yum Yum

$17.00

Megan Thee Stallion Cognac Queen

$18.00

Nicki Minaj Anaconda

$16.00

Vodka

Well Vodka

$8.00+

Grey Goose

$10.00+

Ciroc

$10.00+

Ketel One

$9.00+

Smirnoff Strawberry

$8.00+

Smirnoff Raspberry

$8.00+

Smirnoff Cucumber

$8.00+

Smirnoff Vanilla

$8.00+

Tito's

$9.00+

Effen Black Cherry

$9.00+

Effen Raspberry

$9.00+

Effen Blood Orange

$9.00+

Effen Green Apple

$9.00+

Gin

Bombay Sapphire

$10.00+

Hendrick's

$12.00+

Gray Whale

$9.00+

House Gin

$7.00+

Tanqueray

$10.00+

Empress 1908

$12.00+

Rum

House Rum

$7.00+

Appleton

$9.00+

Bacardi Superior

$8.00+

Captain Morgan

$8.00+

Malibu

$8.00+

Tequila

Well Tequila

$9.00+

Casa Noble Blanco

$11.00+

Casa Noble Reposado

$12.00+

Casamigos Anejo

$16.00+

Casamigos Mezcal

$12.00+

Casamigos Reposado

$14.00+

Casamigos Blanco

$12.00+

Cincoro Anejo

$40.00+

Cincoro Blanco

$20.00+

Cincoro Extra Anejo

$315.00+

Cincoro Reposado

$30.00+

Clase Azul

$30.00+

Codigo Blanco

$12.00+

Codigo Reposado

$16.00+

Don Julio Blanco

$12.00+

Don Julio 1942

$28.00+

Don Julio Anejo

$15.00+

Don Julio Reposado

$14.00+

Patron Anejo

$15.00+

Patron Extra Anejo

$25.00+

Patron Reposado

$12.00+

Patron Silver

$12.00+

Teramana Anejo

$13.00+

Teremana Blanco

$11.00+

Teremana Reposado

$12.00+

Vida Mezcal

$8.00+

Joven Illegal Mezcal

$9.00+

Whiskey

House Whiskey

$8.00+

Crown Royal

$9.00+

Crown Royal Peach

$8.00+

Crown Royal Apple

$8.00+

Fireball

$5.00+

Jack Daniels

$9.00+

Jack Apple

$5.00+

Jack Fire

$5.00+

Jack Honey

$8.00+

Jameson

$9.00+

Jameson Black Barrel

$10.00+

Jameson Orange

$9.00+

Skrewball PB

$5.00+

Southern Comfort

$6.00+

Uncle Nearest 1856

$15.00+

Uncle Nearest 1884

$13.00+

Scotch / Bourbon

Angels Envy

$20.00+

Basil Hayden

$15.00+

Basil Hayden Dark Rye

$16.00+

Bulleit Bourbon

$13.00+

Bulleit Rye

$14.00+

Elijah Craig

$14.00+

Jim Beam

$9.00+

Jim Beam Peach

$9.00+

Knob Creek

$14.00+

Knob Creek Rye

$15.00+

Makers Mark

$13.00+

Makers Mark 46

$15.00+

Highwest

$17.00+

Highwest Double Rye

$20.00+

Redemption

$9.00+

Redemption Rye

$11.00+

Woodford Reserve

$17.00+

Woodford Reserve Malt

$19.00+

Woodford Reserve Rye

$21.00+

Dewar's 12 Yr

$14.00+

Dewar's 15 Yr

$15.00+

Dewar's White Label

$11.00+

Glenlivet 12

$14.00+

McCallen

$14.00+

The Balvenie 12 Yr

$16.00+

Liqueurs / Cordials

Dusse

$13.00+

Hennessy V.S.O.P.

$13.00+

Hennessy VS

$12.00+

Remy Martin 1738

$13.00+

Remy XO

$29.00+

Apple Pucker

$6.00+

House Armaretto

$6.00+

Baileys

$6.00+

Blue Curacao

$6.00+

Chambord

$6.00+

Disaronno

$8.00+

Dorda Chocolate

$8.00+

Grand Marnier

$8.00+

Island Punch

$6.00+

Jagermeister

$6.00+

Kaluha

$6.00+

Midori

$6.00+

Peach Schnapps

$6.00+

Rumchata

$6.00+

Rumpleminz

$6.00+

Watermelon Pucker

$6.00+

Malort

$7.00

Draft Beer

Coors Lite

$5.00

Miller Lite

$5.00

Modelo

$6.00

3 Floyds Gumballhead

$7.00

3 Floyds Zombie Dust

$7.00

Lagunitas IPA

$6.00

Revolution Anti-Hero

$6.00

Stella Artois

$6.00

Guiness

$8.00

Angry Orchard

$6.00

Allagash White

$7.00

Blue Moon

$6.00

805 Firestone Walker

$6.00

Noon Whistle Gummypocalypse

$7.00

Krombacher Pilsner

$8.00

Fist City Pale Ale

$8.00

Daisey Cutter

$8.00

Oberon

$7.00

Bells 312

$6.00

Bud Lite

$6.00

Fat Tire

$7.00

Mic Ultra

$6.00

Bottled Beer

Budlight

$5.00

Budweiser

$5.00

Coors Lite

$5.00

Corona

$6.00

Heineken

$6.00

Heineken Non-Alcoholic 00

$4.00

Michelob Ultra

$5.00

Miller Lite

$5.00

Modelo

$6.00

Modelo Negra

$6.00

Peroni

$6.00

Red Stripe

$6.00

Stella

$6.00

High Noon

$7.00

Loyal

$7.00

GL Red Wine

GL Cabernet Sauvingon - Meiomi

$12.00

GL Woodbridge Cabernet

$7.00

GL Woodbridge Merlot

$7.00

GL Woodbridge Pinot Noir

$7.00

GL Pinot Noir - Meiomi

$12.00

GL Pinot Noir - The Calling

$11.00

GL Pinot Noir - Sea Sun

$9.00

GL Merlot - Sterling

$9.00

GL Stella Rosa Black

$8.00

GL Stella Rosa Blueberry

$8.00

BT Red Wine

BT Cabernet Sauvingon - Meiomi

$45.00

BT Woodbridge Cabernet

$30.00

BT Woodbridge Merlot

$30.00

BT Woodbridge Pinot Noir

$30.00

BT Pinot Noir - Meiomi

$45.00

BT Pinot Noir - The Calling

$40.00

BT Pinot Noir - Sea Sun

$36.00

BT Merlot - Sterling

$32.00

BT Stella Rosa Black

$30.00

BT Stella Rosa Blueberry

$30.00

BT Frescobaldi Nippozano Chianti

$45.00

BT Ruffino Riserva Ducale Chianti

$65.00

BT Ruffino Riserva Ducale Oro Gran Selezione Chianti

$95.00

BT Travaglini Gattinara

$85.00

GL Wine Wine

GL Woodbridge Pinot Grigio

$7.00

GL Silvergate Moscato

$7.00

GL Woodbridge Chardonnay

$7.00

GL Josh Chardonnay

$11.00

GL Kim Crawford Sauvingon Blanc

$12.00

GL Stella Rosa Moscato

$8.00

GL Ruffino Lumina Pinot Grigio

$8.00

BT White Wine

BT Woodbridge Pinot Grigio

$30.00

BT Silvergate Moscato

$30.00

BT Woodbridge Chardonnay

$30.00

BT Josh Chardonnay

$34.00

BT Kim Crawford Sauvingon Blanc

$45.00

BT Stella Rosa Moscato

$30.00

BT Ruffino Lumina Pinot Grigio

$30.00

GL Sparkling Wine

Ruffino Prosecco Split

$9.00

Ruffino Rose Split

$9.00

BT Sparkling

BT Ruffino Prosecco

$40.00

BT Ace of Spades

$750.00

BT Belaire Black

$90.00

BT Belaire Lux White

$100.00

BT Belaire Bleu

$110.00

BT Belaire Pink Rose

$90.00

BT Cristal

$600.00

BT Don Perignon

$300.00

BT Moet & Chandon Brut

$100.00

BT Moet & Chandon Ice Imperial

$200.00

BT Moet & Chandon Rose Imperial

$185.00

BT Veuve Clicquot Rose Pink Label

$200.00

BT Veuve Clicquot Brut Yellow Label

$175.00

NA Beverages

Club Soda

$4.00

Cola

$4.00

Cranberry Juice

$4.00

Diet Cola

$4.00

Ginger Beer

$4.00

Gingerale

$4.00

Lemon Lime

$4.00

Lemonade

$4.00

Orange Juice

$4.00

Orange Soda

$4.00

Pineapple Juice

$4.00

Red Bull

$4.00

Root Beer

$4.00

Sweet Tea

$4.00

Tonic Water

$4.00

Unsweetened Tea

$4.00

Easy Living

$4.00

Virgin Bloody Mary

$6.00

Virgin Margarita

$6.00

Virgin Mojito

$6.00

Virgin Pina Colada

$6.00

Virgin Strawberry Daiquiri

$6.00

Chops, Steaks & More

Smothered Pork Chops W/ on,mush,bacon grav, mash pot ,spin cornbread

$35.00

Lollipop Lamb Chops 3,mash pot,spin

$45.00

Rib Eye Steak, baked pot, mixed veggies

$60.00

B.B. King Barbecue Platter

$40.00Out of stock

Garlic Butter Prime Rib, baked pot and spin

$48.00

Filet Mignon, baked pot,mixed veggies

$45.00Out of stock

Chicken

Stephanie & Courtney Wing Platter

$22.00

Spicy Baked Chicken w/ mac and cheese, collard green,sw potato, cornbread

$34.00

Tavern Chicken garlic mashed mixed veg

$36.00

Fried Jerk Chicken Platter, rice and peas, cabbage and mac and cheese

$32.00

Pasta

Freddie Jackson Shrimp Linguine, shrimp broccoli alfredo sauce

$32.00

Tiffany's (Boss Lady) Pasta giardiniera peppers lemon butter sauce

$34.00

Stephanie Mills Blackened Chicken Pasta brandy cream sauce blackened chicken

$36.00

Seafood Mac lobster tail, shrimp crab legs

$45.00

Seafood

Shrimp Linguine

$32.00

Seafood Mac

$45.00

Dirty South Red Snapper shrimp, crab meat,dirty rice,asparagus tomato and on

$39.00

Buffalo Fried Shrimp w/ jap peppers, and fries

$32.00

Salmon and Shrimp Pasta ling pasta with brandy cream and spinach

$40.00

Blackened Honey Glazed Salmon With Shrimp served with parm wedges

$40.00

Pizza

Jerk Chicken Pizza

$30.00

Spinach and Chicken

$22.00

Roasted Cauliflower and Chicken

$20.00

Pizza Al Peperoni

$20.00

Pizza Della Mamma

$19.00

Prosciutto E Rugola

$26.00

Small Plates

Jerk Chicken Eggrolls & Fried Wings 2 rolls and 2 wings

$18.00

Queso De Cabra

$18.00

Sausage & Peppers

$24.00

Fried Calamari (Reg)

$20.00

Fried Calamari (Jerk) fried jalapenos

$24.00

Kevin Hart Spinach Dip

$22.00

Fried Oysters & Shrimp

$45.00

Sandwiches

Tavern Ultimate Burger (Single) served w/ arugula, tom, bacon, egg, pepper jack cheese,jalapeno,on,pickles,cheddar cheese

$20.00

Tavern Ultimate Burger (Double)

$26.00

Jerk Tavern Burger (Reg)

$26.00

Jerk Tavern Burger (Vegan)

$28.00Out of stock

Buffalo Fried Chicken Sandwich, American cheese let, tom, on, pickles, fries

$22.00

Jerk Chicken Sandwich, mixed greens, on,cheese, cilantro, olives, tom plantains sweet potato fries

$24.00

Lobster Grilled Cheese

$45.00

Grilled Veggie Sandwich cheese and spinach

$26.00

Crab Cake Sandwich, heirloom tom, frieze, arugula, red on, tavern chips

$28.00

Sam Cooke Salmon Roll Sandwich, garlic aloli, on tom, jalapeno ,cucu, served with asparagus & tom,mix green vin

$38.00

Tavern Po Boys (Fish)

$26.00

Tavern Po Boys (Shrimp)

$30.00

Salads

Tavern Loaded Wedge

$22.00

Tavern Chopped Salad

$24.00

Big Ass Chicken Salad

$26.00

Lobster Ceasar Salad

$40.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

17 North Wabash Avenue, Chicago, IL 60602

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

Similar restaurants in your area

Gotham Bagels South Loop
orange starNo Reviews
520 South Plymouth Court Chicago, IL 60605
View restaurantnext
Petterino's
orange starNo Reviews
150 N. Dearborn St Chicago, IL 60601
View restaurantnext
Familiar Bakery - Revival
orange starNo Reviews
125 South Clark St Chicago, IL 60603
View restaurantnext
Minahasa - Revival -
orange starNo Reviews
125 South Clark Street Chicago, IL 60603
View restaurantnext
The Village
orange star4.2 • 4,428
71 W Monroe St Chicago, IL 60603
View restaurantnext
Art of Dosa - Revival
orange starNo Reviews
72 W Adams St. Chicago, IL 60603
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Chicago

Small Cheval- Old Town
orange star4.7 • 15,422
1345 N Wells St Chicago, IL 60610
View restaurantnext
Small Cheval - Wicker Park
orange star4.8 • 14,184
1732 N Milwaukee Ave Chicago, IL 60647
View restaurantnext
Kuma's Corner - The Original
orange star5.0 • 11,819
2900 W Belmont Ave Chicago, IL 60618
View restaurantnext
Smoque BBQ
orange star4.6 • 11,176
3800 N. Pulaski Chicago, IL 60641
View restaurantnext
Mild 2 Spicy - Lakeview
orange star4.7 • 10,968
714 W Diversey Pkwy Chicago Chicago, IL 60614
View restaurantnext
XOCO
orange star4.5 • 9,917
445 N. Clark St. Chicago, IL 60654
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Chicago
Cicero
review star
No reviews yet
Berwyn
review star
Avg 4.6 (23 restaurants)
Oak Park
review star
Avg 4.3 (25 restaurants)
Lyons
review star
Avg 4.5 (2 restaurants)
Forest Park
review star
Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)
Burbank
review star
Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)
Brookfield
review star
Avg 4.7 (6 restaurants)
Oak Lawn
review star
Avg 4.8 (12 restaurants)
Elmwood Park
review star
Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston