Tavern on the Row 17 North Wabash Avenue
No reviews yet
17 North Wabash Avenue
Chicago, IL 60602
Chops, Steaks & More
B.B. King Barbecue Platter
$40.00Out of stock
Filet Mignon, baked pot,mixed veggies
$45.00Out of stock
Garlic Butter Prime Rib, baked pot and spin
$48.00
Lollipop Lamb Chops 3,mash pot,spin
$45.00
Rib Eye Steak, baked pot, mixed veggies
$60.00
Smothered Pork Chops W/ on,mush,bacon grav, mash pot ,spin cornbread
$35.00
Street Tacos
$18.00
Tomahawk Steak
$85.00
Chicken
Pasta
Seafood
Shrimp Linguine
$32.00
Seafood Mac
$45.00
Dirty South Red Snapper shrimp, crab meat,dirty rice,asparagus tomato and on
$39.00
Buffalo Fried Shrimp w/ jap peppers, and fries
$32.00
Salmon and Shrimp Pasta ling pasta with brandy cream and spinach
$40.00
Blackened Honey Glazed Salmon With Shrimp served with parm wedges
$40.00
Herb Crusted Salmon
$30.00
Spicy Mahi Mahi fett pasta
$45.00
Slap Yo Mama Salmon dirty rice in a brandy cream sauce
$45.00
Pizza
Small Plates
Fried Calamari (Jerk) fried jalapenos
$24.00
Fried Calamari (Reg)
$20.00
Fried Oysters & Shrimp
$45.00
Jerk Chicken Eggrolls & Fried Wings 2 rolls and 2 wings
$18.00
Kevin Hart Spinach Dip
$22.00
Queso De Cabra
$18.00
Sausage & Peppers
$24.00
Chips and Guacamole
$11.50
Jalapeno Poppers
$12.00
Braised Chicken Nachos
$18.00
Classic Wings
$18.00
Mozzarella sticks
$13.00
Lobster Mac & Cheese
$26.00
Sandwiches
Tavern Ultimate Burger (Single) served w/ arugula, tom, bacon, egg, pepper jack cheese,jalapeno,on,pickles,cheddar cheese
$20.00
Tavern Ultimate Burger (Double)
$26.00
Jerk Tavern Burger (Reg)
$26.00
Jerk Tavern Burger (Vegan)
$28.00Out of stock
Buffalo Fried Chicken Sandwich, American cheese let, tom, on, pickles, fries
$22.00
Jerk Chicken Sandwich, mixed greens, on,cheese, cilantro, olives, tom plantains sweet potato fries
$24.00
Lobster Grilled Cheese
$45.00
Grilled Veggie Sandwich cheese and spinach
$26.00
Crab Cake Sandwich, heirloom tom, frieze, arugula, red on, tavern chips
$28.00
Sam Cooke Salmon Roll Sandwich, garlic aloli, on tom, jalapeno ,cucu, served with asparagus & tom,mix green vin
$38.00
Tavern Po Boys (Fish)
$26.00
Tavern Po Boys (Shrimp)
$30.00
Grilled Cheese
$14.00
Philly Steak on Hoagie
$18.00
CORNED BEEF SANDWICH
$14.00
REUBEN
$15.00
BLACKEND CHICKEN SANDWICH
$16.00
Tavern Po Boys (oyster)
$28.00
Salads
Cocktails
Red Sangria
$12.00
White Sangria
$12.00
Apple Pucker Long Island
$17.00
Armaretto Sour
$12.00
Armaretto Stone Sour
$12.00
Bahama Mama
$10.00
Black Russian
$8.00
Bloody Maria
$12.00
Bloody Mary
$12.00
Blue Mother Fucker
$17.00
Fuzzy Navel
$6.00
Green Tea Drink
$11.00
House Margarita
$10.00
John Daly
$6.00
Long Beach
$14.00
Long Island
$14.00
Mai Tai
$10.00
Mimosa
$6.00
Pina Colada
$12.00
Sex on the Beach
$12.00
Strawberry Daiquiri
$12.00
Tequila Sunrise
$9.00
White Russian
$11.00
Apple Martini
$12.00
Cosmo
$12.00
Cucumber Martini
$12.00
Dirty Martini
$12.00
French 75 Martini
$12.00
French Martini
$12.00
Lemon Drop Martini
$12.00
Raspberry Martini
$12.00
Blow Job Shot
$7.00
Blue Kamikaze Shot
$7.00
Green Tea Shot
$9.00
Irish Car Bomb
$10.00
Jager Bomb
$8.00
Kamikaze Shot
$7.00
Lemon Drop Shot
$7.00
Lunchbox Bomb
$10.00
Melon Ball Shot
$7.00
Peanut Butter & Jelly Shot
$9.00
Pineapple Upside Down Shot
$8.00
Red Headed Slut Shot
$8.00
Red Snapper Shot
$9.00
Vegas Bomb
$9.00
Washington Apple Shot
$9.00
White Gummy Bear Shot
$8.00
White Tea Shot
$9.00
Aretha Franklin Mule
$15.00
Beyonce Martini
$22.00
Beyonce's Heaven in a Glass
$24.00
Cardi B Sangria
$17.00
Carlos Santana Blackberry Margarita
$18.00
Chante Moore Love Takes Over
$18.00
G.S.E. Flight (VIP Only)
$75.00
Irish Coffee
$18.00
Island Delight
$24.00
Jay Z
$40.00
Kardashian Peach Margarita
$15.00
Mad Dog Kanye West
$19.00
Michael Jordan
$60.00
Mz Tiffany (Boss Lady)
$19.00
Rick Ross Diced Pineapples
$13.00
Sex in the Backseat
$18.00
Snoop Dogg Liquid Marijuana in A Glass
$17.00
Steph Curry Old Fashioned
$46.00
Tavern Shot
$5.00
Uncle Charlie's Gap Band - You drop the Bomb on Me!!!!
$18.00
Drake In My Feelings
$17.00
Jay Z Empire State of Mind
$18.00
Luda Blueberry Yum Yum
$17.00
Megan Thee Stallion Cognac Queen
$18.00
Nicki Minaj Anaconda
$16.00
Vodka
Gin
Tequila
Well Tequila
$9.00+
Casa Noble Blanco
$11.00+
Casa Noble Reposado
$12.00+
Casamigos Anejo
$16.00+
Casamigos Mezcal
$12.00+
Casamigos Reposado
$14.00+
Casamigos Blanco
$12.00+
Cincoro Anejo
$40.00+
Cincoro Blanco
$20.00+
Cincoro Extra Anejo
$315.00+
Cincoro Reposado
$30.00+
Clase Azul
$30.00+
Codigo Blanco
$12.00+
Codigo Reposado
$16.00+
Don Julio Blanco
$12.00+
Don Julio 1942
$28.00+
Don Julio Anejo
$15.00+
Don Julio Reposado
$14.00+
Patron Anejo
$15.00+
Patron Extra Anejo
$25.00+
Patron Reposado
$12.00+
Patron Silver
$12.00+
Teramana Anejo
$13.00+
Teremana Blanco
$11.00+
Teremana Reposado
$12.00+
Vida Mezcal
$8.00+
Joven Illegal Mezcal
$9.00+
Whiskey
House Whiskey
$8.00+
Crown Royal
$9.00+
Crown Royal Peach
$8.00+
Crown Royal Apple
$8.00+
Fireball
$5.00+
Jack Daniels
$9.00+
Jack Apple
$5.00+
Jack Fire
$5.00+
Jack Honey
$8.00+
Jameson
$9.00+
Jameson Black Barrel
$10.00+
Jameson Orange
$9.00+
Skrewball PB
$5.00+
Southern Comfort
$6.00+
Uncle Nearest 1856
$15.00+
Uncle Nearest 1884
$13.00+
Scotch / Bourbon
Angels Envy
$20.00+
Basil Hayden
$15.00+
Basil Hayden Dark Rye
$16.00+
Bulleit Bourbon
$13.00+
Bulleit Rye
$14.00+
Elijah Craig
$14.00+
Jim Beam
$9.00+
Jim Beam Peach
$9.00+
Knob Creek
$14.00+
Knob Creek Rye
$15.00+
Makers Mark
$13.00+
Makers Mark 46
$15.00+
Highwest
$17.00+
Highwest Double Rye
$20.00+
Redemption
$9.00+
Redemption Rye
$11.00+
Woodford Reserve
$17.00+
Woodford Reserve Malt
$19.00+
Woodford Reserve Rye
$21.00+
Dewar's 12 Yr
$14.00+
Dewar's 15 Yr
$15.00+
Dewar's White Label
$11.00+
Glenlivet 12
$14.00+
McCallen
$14.00+
The Balvenie 12 Yr
$16.00+
Liqueurs / Cordials
Dusse
$13.00+
Hennessy V.S.O.P.
$13.00+
Hennessy VS
$12.00+
Remy Martin 1738
$13.00+
Remy XO
$29.00+
Apple Pucker
$6.00+
House Armaretto
$6.00+
Baileys
$6.00+
Blue Curacao
$6.00+
Chambord
$6.00+
Disaronno
$8.00+
Dorda Chocolate
$8.00+
Grand Marnier
$8.00+
Island Punch
$6.00+
Jagermeister
$6.00+
Kaluha
$6.00+
Midori
$6.00+
Peach Schnapps
$6.00+
Rumchata
$6.00+
Rumpleminz
$6.00+
Watermelon Pucker
$6.00+
Malort
$7.00
Draft Beer
Coors Lite
$5.00
Miller Lite
$5.00
Modelo
$6.00
3 Floyds Gumballhead
$7.00
3 Floyds Zombie Dust
$7.00
Lagunitas IPA
$6.00
Revolution Anti-Hero
$6.00
Stella Artois
$6.00
Guiness
$8.00
Angry Orchard
$6.00
Allagash White
$7.00
Blue Moon
$6.00
805 Firestone Walker
$6.00
Noon Whistle Gummypocalypse
$7.00
Krombacher Pilsner
$8.00
Fist City Pale Ale
$8.00
Daisey Cutter
$8.00
Oberon
$7.00
Bells 312
$6.00
Bud Lite
$6.00
Fat Tire
$7.00
Mic Ultra
$6.00
Bottled Beer
GL Red Wine
BT Red Wine
BT Cabernet Sauvingon - Meiomi
$45.00
BT Woodbridge Cabernet
$30.00
BT Woodbridge Merlot
$30.00
BT Woodbridge Pinot Noir
$30.00
BT Pinot Noir - Meiomi
$45.00
BT Pinot Noir - The Calling
$40.00
BT Pinot Noir - Sea Sun
$36.00
BT Merlot - Sterling
$32.00
BT Stella Rosa Black
$30.00
BT Stella Rosa Blueberry
$30.00
BT Frescobaldi Nippozano Chianti
$45.00
BT Ruffino Riserva Ducale Chianti
$65.00
BT Ruffino Riserva Ducale Oro Gran Selezione Chianti
$95.00
BT Travaglini Gattinara
$85.00
GL Wine Wine
BT White Wine
GL Sparkling Wine
BT Sparkling
BT Ruffino Prosecco
$40.00
BT Ace of Spades
$750.00
BT Belaire Black
$90.00
BT Belaire Lux White
$100.00
BT Belaire Bleu
$110.00
BT Belaire Pink Rose
$90.00
BT Cristal
$600.00
BT Don Perignon
$300.00
BT Moet & Chandon Brut
$100.00
BT Moet & Chandon Ice Imperial
$200.00
BT Moet & Chandon Rose Imperial
$185.00
BT Veuve Clicquot Rose Pink Label
$200.00
BT Veuve Clicquot Brut Yellow Label
$175.00
NA Beverages
Club Soda
$4.00
Cola
$4.00
Cranberry Juice
$4.00
Diet Cola
$4.00
Ginger Beer
$4.00
Gingerale
$4.00
Lemon Lime
$4.00
Lemonade
$4.00
Orange Juice
$4.00
Orange Soda
$4.00
Pineapple Juice
$4.00
Red Bull
$4.00
Root Beer
$4.00
Sweet Tea
$4.00
Tonic Water
$4.00
Unsweetened Tea
$4.00
Easy Living
$4.00
Virgin Bloody Mary
$6.00
Virgin Margarita
$6.00
Virgin Mojito
$6.00
Virgin Pina Colada
$6.00
Virgin Strawberry Daiquiri
$6.00
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
17 North Wabash Avenue, Chicago, IL 60602
Gallery
Photos coming soon!
