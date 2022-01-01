Restaurant header imageView gallery

Rowdy Rooster

review star

No reviews yet

149 1st Avenue Rowdy Rooster

New York, NY 10003

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

Popular Items

Big Rowdy
Potato Pakora
Lil' Rowdy

Signature Chicken

Bad to the Bone

Bad to the Bone

$9.00

4 -pcs bone-in chicken, mint chutney

Smooth Operator

Smooth Operator

$9.00

3 pcs boneless chicken, mint chutney

Lil' Rowdy

Lil' Rowdy

$9.00

pao roll, mint, yogurt, pickled onion

Big Rowdy

Big Rowdy

$12.00

potato bun, mint, yogurt, pickled onion

Street Cart

Chili Chicken

Chili Chicken

$9.00

boneless chicken, chili garlic sauce, green chili, scallions

Chili Cauliflower

Chili Cauliflower

$9.00

crisy cauliflower, chili garlic sauce, scallions

Vada Pao

Vada Pao

$7.00

potato pattie, thecha, chutney, pao

Sides

Eggplant Pakora

Eggplant Pakora

$4.00

Crispy batter fried eggplant

Potato Pakora

Potato Pakora

$4.00

Crispy batter fried potato slices

Buttered Pao Roll

$2.00
Masala Corn

Masala Corn

$4.00Out of stock

Green Chickpea Chaat

$5.00

tomatoes, onions, lime

Rice Pudding (dessert)

$4.00

Basmati rice, milk, cardamom, sugar

Chutney

Scallion Yogurt

$1.00

Tamarind & Date

$1.00

Mint & Cilantro

$1.00

RR House Hot

$1.00Out of stock

Drinks & Dessert

Rice Pudding (dessert)

$4.00

Basmati rice, milk, cardamom, sugar

Mango Lassi

Mango Lassi

$5.00

Coconut Water

$3.00
Thums Up

Thums Up

$3.00
Limca

Limca

$3.00

Sparkling Water

$3.00
Coke

Coke

$2.00
Diet Coke

Diet Coke

$2.00

Seltzer

$2.00
Bottled Water

Bottled Water

$2.00

16.9 fl.oz. Poland Spring Water Bottle

All hours
Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Indian Fried Chicken

Website

Location

149 1st Avenue Rowdy Rooster, New York, NY 10003

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

