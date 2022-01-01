Mrs. Rowe's Family Restaurant and Bakery
No reviews yet
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Wednesday
|6:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Thursday
|6:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Friday
|6:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Saturday
|6:00 am - 7:00 pm
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
74 Rowe Road, Staunton, VA 24401
Gallery
