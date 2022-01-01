Mrs. Rowe's Family Restaurant and Bakery

Restaurant header imageView gallery

Breakfast

Biscuits & Gravy

$4.00+

2 Eggs & Meat

$8.95

Mrs Rowe's Omelet

$7.25

1 Egg & Meat

$7.95

Sweet Grilled Hotcakes

$6.75+

Biscuits/Sandwiches

Moo Moo's Biscuit

$6.25

Meat Lovers Biscuit

$6.25

Country Chicken Biscuit

$6.25

Oatmeal w/ Fresh Fruit

$5.95

Bacon Egg Cheese

$3.00

Sausage Egg Cheese

$3.00

Country Ham

$4.00

Sides

Fried Apples

$1.95

Home Fries

$2.50

Grits

$1.95

Cup of oatmeal

$1.95

Kids Breakfast

K Pancakes

$3.95

K Scrambled Eggs

$3.95

K Fried Eggs

$3.95

K Biscuit & Gravy

$3.95

K Oatmeal & Fruit

$3.95

Al carte

1 egg

$1.00

2 egg

$2.00

Bacon -1

$1.00

Bacon-rasher

$3.95

Tomato slices

$1.50

Side of toast (1 slice)

$0.75

Toast(2 slices)

$1.50

Sausage patty

$1.00

Side of country ham

$4.50

Side of west ham

$3.50

Dish of gravy

$1.50

Bowl of gravy

$2.00

Cup of fruit

$2.50

Add grilled onions

$0.75

Add green peppers

$0.75

Add mushrooms

$0.75

Pancake-1

$2.50

Biscuit-1

$1.00

3 Eggs

$3.00

Bacon Biscuit

$2.50

Bowl Oatmeal

$2.75

Add Brown Sugar\raisens

$0.50

Beverages

Regular Coffee

$2.75

Decaf Coffee

$2.75

Orange Juice

$3.25

Tomato Juice

$3.25

Milk

$2.95

Chocolate Milk

$2.95

Hot Tea

$2.75

Lemonade

$3.25

Coke

$3.25

Diet Coke

$3.25

Mr Pibb

$3.25

Sprite

$3.25

Sweet tea

$2.75

Unsweetened tea

$2.75

Hot chocolate

$2.95

Drink To Go

$1.50

Apple juice

$3.25

V8 juice

$3.25

Water

Half\half Tea

$2.75

Wednesday Breakfast

French Toast

$7.95

Wednesday Special

Baked Pork Tenderloin

$10.95

Entrees

Baked Pork Tenderloin

$11.95

Beef Burger Steak

$12.25

Baked Turkey Breast

$11.95

Grilled Beef Liver

$11.95

Crab Cakes

$14.95

Chuck wagon Steak

$11.25

Homemade Meatloaf

$12.95

Triple Layer Lasagna

$13.95Out of stock

Fried Wing Digs

$10.95

Beer Battered Cod

$14.95

Baked Chicken Liver

$10.95

Vegetable Plates

Vegetable Plate (3)

$6.95

Vegetable Plate (4)

$7.95

Sides

Green Beans

$1.95

Collard Greens

$1.95

Crumbed Baked Tomatoes

$1.95Out of stock

Baked Apples

$1.95

Pinto Beans

$1.95

Mashed Potatoes

$1.95

Mashed potatoes w/gravy

$1.95

Macaroni & Cheese

$1.95

French Fries

$1.95

Potato Salad

$1.95

Cole Slaw

$1.95

Pickled Beets

$1.95

Cucumbers & Onions

$1.95

Garden Salad

$1.95+

Add mushrooms

$0.75

Add green peppers

$0.75

Add grilled onions

$0.75

Scoop Chicken Salad

$2.95

Spoon Bread

$1.95

Dressing W\gravy

$1.95

Add Turkey

$3.00

Soup

Vegetable Beef Soup

$4.25+

Soup of the Week

$4.25+

Kids

K Chicken Tenders

$4.95

K Cheeseburger

$4.95

K Hamburger

$4.95

K Veg Choice

$4.95

PB&J

$4.95

Dessert

Ice Cream

Cookies

$1.25+

Apple

$4.25+

Banana

$4.25+

Blackberry

$4.25+

Blueberry

$4.25+

Butterscotch

$4.25+

Cherry

$4.25+

Chocolate

$4.25+

Coconut

$4.25+

Egg Custard

$3.95+

Lemon

$4.25+

Mincemeat w/ Rum Sauce

$4.25+

Peach

$4.25+

Peanut Butter

$4.25+

Pumpkin

$3.95+

Pumpkin Roll

$16.50+

Strawberry

$4.25+

Strawberry/Rhubarb

$4.25+

Cinnamon Ice Cream

$7.50+

Sandwiches

Rueben

$8.95

Turkey Rueben

$10.95

BLT

$7.95

Cold Pimento Cheese Sandwich

$7.95

Ellens Chicken Salad Sandwich

$7.95

Mikes Loaded Club

$10.95

Grilled Pimento Cheese & Western Ham Melt

$9.25

Hot Turkey Sandwich

$9.25

Beef Hot Dog

$9.25Out of stock

Beer Battered Fish Sandwich

$9.95

Mac & Cheese Grilled Cheese

$9.25

Hamburger

$8.95

Grilled Cheese Sandwich

$5.95

Cold Turkey Sandwich

$7.95

Southern Burger

$10.95

Crab Cake Sandwich

$12.95

Country Ham Sandwich

$9.95

Catering

Baked Apples

$15.00+

Baked Beans

$15.00+

Baked Chicken

$3.95+

Baked Meat Lasagna

$37.50+

Baked Meat Loaf

$45.00+

Baked Tomatoes

$25.00+

Chicken Pot Pie

$37.50+

Collard Greens

$17.50+

Country Style Steak w/ Gravy

$45.00+

Dozen Country Ham Biscuit-large

$24.00

Dozen Country Ham Roll

$21.00

Dozen Mini Flat Roll Platter

$17.50

Dressing

$20.00+

Gravy – yellow/brown

$12.50+

Green Beans

$17.50+

lb Bacon

$12.95

lb Country Ham

$19.95

lb Pork BBQ

$13.95

lb Turkey

$13.95

lb Western Ham

$13.95

Mac & Cheese

$37.50+

Mashed Potatoes

$37.50+

Pork Tenderloin w/ Gravy

Stuffed Peppers

$45.00+

Vegetable Lasagna

$37.50+

Frozen entrees

Entrees

$12.95

Vegetables

$10.95

Frozen vegetables

Vegetable sides-pint

$5.95

Amount

$10

$10.00

$20

$20.00

$25

$25.00

$50

$50.00

Salads

Chicken Salad - pint

$6.00

Chicken Salad - quart

$11.95

Cole Slaw - pint

$5.00

Cole Slaw - quart

$9.95

Cranberry Salad - pint

$6.00

Cranberry Salad - quart

$11.95

Potato Salad - pint

$5.00

Potato Salad - quart

$9.95

Vegetable Soup-quart

$10.95

Vegetable Soup-pint

$6.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 7:00 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 7:00 pm
Friday6:00 am - 7:00 pm
Saturday6:00 am - 7:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

74 Rowe Road, Staunton, VA 24401

Directions

