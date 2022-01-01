Restaurant header imageView gallery
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Sandwiches

Rowhome Coffee - Pine Street

2 Reviews

2536 Pine Street

Philadelphia, PA 19103

Order Again

Popular Items

Bacon Egg and Cheese
Sausage Egg and Cheese
Egg and Cheese

Breakfast Sandwiches

Egg and Cheese

Egg and Cheese

$7.00

2 eggs, Cooper Sharp, Choice of Pretzel or Kaiser

Sausage Egg and Cheese

Sausage Egg and Cheese

$9.00

2 eggs, Cooper Sharp, Martin's Sage Sausage, Choice of Pretzel or Kaiser

Bacon Egg and Cheese

Bacon Egg and Cheese

$9.00

2 eggs, Smokehouse Bacon, Cooper Sharp, Choice of Pretzel or Kaiser

Pork Roll Egg and Cheese

Pork Roll Egg and Cheese

$10.00

2 eggs, Cooper Sharp, Taylor Pork Roll, Choice of Pretzel or Kaiser

Vegan Sausage Egg and Cheese

Vegan Sausage Egg and Cheese

$11.00

2 REGULAR eggs, Cooper REGULAR Sharp, Before the Butcher Sausage, Choice of Pretzel or Kaiser

Breakfast Soft Pretzels

Regular Salt

Regular Salt

$4.00

with choice of spread

Everything

Everything

$4.00

with choice of spread

Cinnamon and Sugar

Cinnamon and Sugar

$4.00

with choice of spread

Deli Pretzel Sandwiches

Roast Beef

Roast Beef

$10.00

Cooper Sharp, Horseradish Mayo, LTO

Turkey

Turkey

$9.00

Cooper Sharp, Mayo, LTO

Pretzel Grilled Cheese

$5.00

Vegan Sausage With Vegan Cheese (NO EGG)

$9.00Out of stock

BLT

$8.00

Coffee

12 Oz Fishtown

12 Oz Fishtown

$2.75

La Colombe Fishtown Blend Drip

12 Oz Rotating Single Origin

12 Oz Rotating Single Origin

$3.00

La Colombe Seasonal Drip

12 Oz Decaf

$2.50

12 oz Chai

$3.75

12 Oz Cafe Au Lait

$2.75
16 Oz Fishtown

16 Oz Fishtown

$3.25

La Colombe Fishtown Blend Drip

16 Oz Rotating Single Origin

16 Oz Rotating Single Origin

$3.50

La Colombe Seasonal Drip

16 Oz Decaf

$3.00

16 oz Chai

$4.50

16 Oz Cafe Au Lait

$3.25

12 Oz Hot Chocolate

$3.00

16 Oz Hot Chocolate

$3.50
Pour Over

Pour Over

$5.00

La Colombe Seasonal Single Origin

Cold Brew

Cold Brew

$4.00

Espresso Drinks - La Colombe Fishtown Blend

Latte

Latte

$4.00
Americano

Americano

$3.00
Macchiato

Macchiato

$3.00

Mocha Latte

$4.50
Double Shot

Double Shot

$2.75
Quad Latte

Quad Latte

$5.25
Quad Americano
$4.25

Quad Americano

$4.25
Cappuccino

Cappuccino

$4.00

Quad Mocha Latte

$5.75

Quad Shot

$3.75
Cortado

Cortado

$3.25

Pastries

Croissant

$3.00Out of stock

Almond Croissant

$3.25Out of stock

Chocolate Croissant

$3.25Out of stock

Rotating Au Fournil Pastry

$3.50Out of stock

Brookie

$4.25Out of stock

Vegan Blueberry Coffee Cake

$4.25Out of stock

Vegan Oatmeal Cream Cookie Sandwich

$4.25Out of stock

Tea

Black Earl Grey Tea

$2.50

Jasmine Green Tea

$2.50

Chamomile

$2.50

Peppermint Cardamom Tea

$2.50
Iced Black Tea
$3.50

Iced Black Tea

$3.50

Iced Hibiscus Berry Tea

$3.50

Snacks

Chips

$1.00Out of stock

Peanut Chew

$0.50Out of stock

Cold Case

Fiji Water

$2.00

Topo Chico Sparkling Mineral Water

$2.50Out of stock

Copra Organic Coconut Water

$4.00

Large Natalie's Orange Juice

$4.75

Natalie's Lemonade

$4.25

Red Jacket Fuji Apple Juice

$4.50

Topo Chico Lime

$2.50

Seek North Pineapple Elderflower Kombucha

$5.50

Spindrift Orange Mango

$2.50

Spindrift Lime

$2.50

San Pellegrino Sparkling Water

$2.50

12 oz Whole Bean Coffee

La Colombe Colombia San Roque 12oz Box

$18.00

La Colombe Fishtown Blend 12oz Box

$15.00

La Colombe Ethiopia Yirgacheffe 12oz Box

$16.00

La Colombe Kenya Sky Raiser 12oz Box

$21.00

Merch

Short Sleeve Tee
$15.00

Short Sleeve Tee

$15.00
Rowhome Mug

Rowhome Mug

$15.00
Long Sleeve Tee
$20.00

Long Sleeve Tee

$20.00
check markOnline Ordering
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 7:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 7:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 7:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 7:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 7:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 7:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 7:00 pm
Restaurant info

Specialty Coffee, Comfort Cuisine

Website

Location

2536 Pine Street, Philadelphia, PA 19103

Directions

Rowhome Coffee image
Rowhome Coffee image
Main pic

