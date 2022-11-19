Restaurant header imageView gallery
Cafes, Coffee & Tea

Rowley Grill & Tap

review star

No reviews yet

19 Rowley Street

Winsted, CT 06098

Popular Items

Full Order Wings
Half Order Wings
BYOB - Build Your Own

Appetizers

Giant Baked Pretzel

$12.00

cheese sauce and horseradish honey mustard

Crispy Cauliflower

$12.00

served with a ponzu dipping sauce

Rowley Nachos

$14.00

chili, black beans, charred tomato salsa, pickled jalapeños, sour cream

Crispy Pork Belly Brussels

$14.00

tossed in house made sweet red pepper jam

Fried Pickles

$11.00
Chicken Quesadilla

Chicken Quesadilla

$14.00

cheddar cheese, black beans, roasted red peppers, guacamole, sour cream, and salsa

Cheese Quesadilla

$10.00

Sliders Trio

$14.00

ONE Slider

$5.00

Buffalo Crispy Cauliflower

$12.00
Poutine

$13.00

french fries topped with a rich gravy, scallions, and melted cheese curds

Greek Fries

$13.00

tzatziki, feta, olives, diced tomatoes, and diced onions

Wings

Full Order Wings

$15.00
Half Order Wings

$7.50

Please use half order to split sauces

Full Order Boneless

$15.00

Half Order Boneless

$7.50

Please use half order to split sauces

Full Order Cauliflower "Wings"

$12.00

Half Order Cauliflower "Wings"

$6.00

Salads

Chopped Salad

$14.00

black beans, avocado, cherry tomatoes, roasted peppers, mixed lettuces, crunchy tortilla strips, jalapeno-lime vinaigrette, cojita cheese

House Salad

$10.00

mixed greens, cucumber, cherry tomatoes

Caesar Salad

$10.00

seasoned croutons, parmesan, caesar

Pear Salad

$13.00

mixed greens, gorgonzola, candied walnuts, cranberries, balsamic vinaigrette

Cobb Salad

$14.00

romaine, bacon, cherry tomatoes, egg, avocado, crumbled blue cheese, dill dressing

Mediterranean Salmon

$19.00

Ginger Salmon Side

$8.00

Blackened Salmon Side

$8.00

Burgers

Choose temperature and side, other choices are optional.

Classic Burger

$15.00

American cheese, lettuce, tomato, Rowley sauce

Rio Grande Burger

$16.00

chili rubbed beef patty, charred tomato salsa, guacamole, pickled red onion, pepper jack

Parisian Burger

$16.00

French onion compote, gruyere, dijonaise, sauteed mushrooms

The Texan Burger

$17.00

burger patty topped with our slow roasted beef brisket, BBQ braised onions, smoked gouda

The Hangover Burger

$17.00

candied bacon, cheddar cheese, fried egg, served with lettuce and tomato

Black & Blue Burger

$16.00

blackened cajun spiced patty and buttermilk blue cheese, served with lettuce and tomato

Falafel Burger(Vegetarian)

$16.00

(VEGETARIAN) Harissa yogurt sauce, cucumber, pickled red onion with lettuce and tomato

Mac Daddy

$17.00

topped with our slow roasted BBQ pulled pork and Rowley mac & cheese

Jalapeno Burger

$16.00

jalepenos, chedar, spicy mayo, lettuce & tomatoe

BYOB - Build Your Own

$14.00

Build Your Own Burger

Veggie Wrap

$14.00

Sandwiches

K.F.C.

$16.00

fried chicken breast, gochujang chile sauce, house ginger pickles

Buffalo Chicken

$15.00

lettuce tomato bleu cheese

Mahi Fish Tacos

$17.00

salsa, red cabbage slaw, chipotle mayo

Bar-B-Cuban

$16.00

pulled pork, BBQ, swiss, mustard, pickles, bacon, ciabbata roll

Southwest Chicken Ciabatta

$15.00

grilled chicken, roasted peppers, red onion, and chipotle mayo on warm ciabbata

Caprese Grilled Chicken Wrap

$15.00

cherry tomatoes, basil, fresh mozzarella, roasted peppers, and balsamic glaze

Reuben

$16.00

rye, corned beef, sauerkraut, swiss, rowley sauce •

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$14.00

Brisket Grilled Cheese

$16.00

slow roasted brisket, cheddar cheese, & barbeque

Tacos

Served on Flour Tortillas with Choice of Sides

Grilled Chicken Tacos

$15.00

grilled chicken, shredded cheddar, slasa, and sour cream

Mahi Fish Tacos

$17.00

salsa, red cabbage slaw, chipotle mayo

Gyros Tacos

$15.00

roasted pork, tzatziki, diced red onion and tomatoes

Beef Brisket Tacos

$16.00

Mac & Cheese

Plain Jane

$16.00

Rowley cheese sauce and parmesan bread crumbs

Old Smokey

$18.00

beef brisket, smoked gouda, crispy onions, BBQ sauce

Pulled Pork Mac

$18.00

slow roasted pulled pork topped with parmesan bread crumbs•

Entrees

Rowley New York Strip

$31.00

12 oz strip with mushrooms, caramelized onions, and blue cheese served with brussels & mashed potatoes

Bacon Wrapped Meatloaf

$21.00

grilled and BBQ basted meatloaf served with mashed potatoes and seasonal vegetables

Chicken Cordon Bleu

$22.00

melted swiss, honey ham, prosecco cream sauce served with rice and seasonal vegetables

Ginger Salmon

$21.00

Tempura Fish and Chips

$20.00

crispy cod with side of purple slaw, tartar sauce, and fries

Chimichurri Hanger Steak

$27.00Out of stock

chimichurri marinated hanger steak, blistered cherry tomatoes, served with french fries

Filet Mignon

$34.00

Prime Cut Filet Mignon with herb butter and served with mashed potatoes and broccoli

Kids Menu

Kids Mac & Cheese

$8.00

1 Mini Burger

$9.00

Kids Grilled Cheese

$9.00

Kids Tenders

$12.00

Kids Noodles With Butter

$5.00

2 Mini Hamburgers

$11.00

Side Sauce

Balsamic

$0.75

BBQ

$0.75

Beer Cheese

$0.75

Blue cheese

$0.75

Buffalo

$0.75

Caesar

$0.75

Garlic parm

$0.75

Guac

$1.50

Horseradish Honey Mustard

$0.75

Honey

$0.75

Ketchup

Korean gochujang

$0.75

Mayo

Mustard

$0.75

Poppy seed vinaigrette

$0.75

Sour Cream

$0.75

Ranch

$0.75

1000 Island

$0.75

Buttermilk Dill

$0.75

Cucumber Yogurt Sauce

$0.75

Salsa

$0.50

Chipotle Mayo

$0.75

Guac

$0.75

Tzatiki Sauce

$0.75

Jalapeno Vinagrette

$0.75

Gravy

$1.00

Specials

NY Poutine

$29.99

Half Special Wings

$7.50

Full Special Wings

$15.00

Fried Cheese Curds

$11.99

Caribbean Salmon

$23.99

Sides Addition

Side Fries

$6.00

Side Beer Battered Onion Rings

$7.50

Side Sweet Potato Fries

$7.50

Side Crispy Cauliflower

$7.50

Side Fried Brussels Sprouts

$7.50

Side Of Fried Pickles

$7.50

Side House Greens

$6.00

Side Caesar Salad

$6.00

Side Red Cabbage Slaw

$5.50

Side Guac

$2.00

Side Mashed Potatoes

$6.00

Side Poutine

$7.50

Side of Rice

$5.50

Side mac and cheese

$7.50

Seasonal Veg

$5.50

Truffle Fries

$7.50

Grilled Chicken

$5.00

Loaded Fries

$7.50

Side Pear Salad

$7.00

Toasted Cibatta Roll

$4.00

Side Greek Fries

$7.50

Side Of Bacon

$3.00

Side Pulled Pork

$7.00

Side of Brisket

$7.00

Beverages

Coke

$2.75

Diet Coke

$2.75

Sprite

$2.75

Ginger Ale

$2.75

Decaf

$2.75

Iced Tea

$2.75

Root Beer

$2.75

Lemonade

$2.75

Seltzer

$2.75

Ginger Beer

$3.00

Maine Root's FAIR TRADE CERTIFIED organically sweetened sodas

Water

Hot Tea

$2.25

Shirley Temple

$2.75

Cranberry Juice

$2.75

Milk

$2.75

Orange Soda

$2.75

Juice

$2.75

Tonic

$2.75

Hot Chocolate

$2.75

Chocolate Milk

$2.75

Choccy Milk Pitcher

$8.00

Roy Rogers

$2.25

$2.75

Kids Drinks

Kids Lemonade

$2.25

Kids Apple Juice

$2.25

Kids Cranberry

$2.25

Kids Milk

$2.25

Kids Chocolate Milk

$2.25

Kids Iced Tea

$2.25

Kids Water

Kids Soda

$2.25

Kids Orange Juice

$2.25
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
19 Rowley Street, Winsted, CT 06098

