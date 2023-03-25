A map showing the location of London & Martini Co 6 Stone StreetView gallery

London & Martini Co 6 Stone Street

6 STONE STREET

NY, NY 10004

Small Bites (staff)

Grande Nachos

$20.00

brisket chili, jack cheese, onions, and spiced tortilla chips

Beef Sliders

$17.00

applewood smoked bacon,cheddar cheese

Buffalo Chicken Spring Rolls

$15.00

house made blue cheese dip, medium buffalo sauce

Pork Belly Bao Buns

$18.00

Dry Rubbed Chicken Wings

$17.00

honey siracha, buffalo, or chipotle sauce

Everything Pretzels

$14.00

IPA cheese dip and honey mustard

French Onion Soup

$13.00

ask your server

Fries

$9.00

Truffle Fries

$12.00

General Tsos

$16.00

Mac & Cheese Bites

$14.00

with siracha red pepper ketchup

Short Rib Tacos

$19.00

soft corn tortillas, guacamole, chopped lettuce, pickled red onions, shaved radishes, and pepper jack cheese

Vegetable Dumplings

$14.00

sweet chili sauce, citrus sesmae soy sauce

Greens (staff)

Carrot salad

$15.00

brussel sprouts, cubed potatoes, carmalized onions, dill creme fraiche, and a fried egg

Pecan Crusted Goat Cheese Salad

$20.00

arugula, chickpeas, roasted red peppers, artichokes, with a citrus vinaigrette dressing GLUTEN FREE

Quinoa B.B.Q. Short Rib Bowl

$20.00

slow cooked short ribs, toasted almonds, kale, sweet potato chips, corn, cranberries, with house vinaigrette

Garden Salad

$12.00

Cobb salad

$21.00

Caesar

$16.00

Flatbreads (staff)

Margherita Flatbread

$16.00

roasted tomatoes, chopped fresh basil, mozzarella, and parmesan cheese

Wild Mushroom Flatbread

$18.00

pepperoni, jalapenos, roasted tomatoes, goat cheese, and jack cheese

Honey Sriracha Chicken Flatbread

$16.00

smoked ham, grilled pineapple, jalapenos, mozzarella, and parmesan cheese

Bread & Buns (staff)

Classic Burger

$18.00

house ground chuck and brisket blend

Brisket Sandwhich

$20.00

impossible 2.0 patty, vegan cheese, avocado, with gluten free bread, GLUTEN FREE and VEGAN

Broadstone Burger

$22.00

house ground chuck and brisket blend,12 month aged cheddar, irish rasher, bacon jam, and garlic lemon aioli

Fried Chicken Sandwich

$21.00

arugula, roasted red peppers, tomato, mozzarella, pesto aioli , on a ciabatta roll

Grilled Chicken Wrap

$20.00

whole wheat tortilla, avocado, bacon, arugula, tomato, and spicy aioli

Specials (staff)

Brisket sandwich

$20.00

Pastrami blt

$20.00

Meatball parm

$20.00

Flatbread specials

$18.00

Med Salad

$20.00

creamy pulled chicken and vegetable mix with crusted puff pastry top

Cuban

$20.00

Corn Beef Sandwich

$20.00

Potato Leek Soup

$10.00

Brunch (staff)

Avocado Smash

$18.00

fresh avocado, shaved radish, egg, on grilled sourdough bread

BLTE

$20.00

Breakfast Flatbread

$18.00

chorizo, jack cheese, fried egg, chives, carmalized onions, and roasted red peppers

Breakfast Sausage

$6.00

Chicken Waffle

$20.00

Brunch Burger

$22.00

California Wrap

$18.00

whole wheat tortilla, scrambled eggs, pepper jack cheese, bacon, avocado, sautee kale,and chipotle aioli

Egg White Omelette

$16.00

goat cheese, sauteed spinach, roasted peppers, carmalized onions, with crispy home fries

Eggs Benedict with Bacon

$18.00

Eggs Benedict with Crabcake

$18.00

poached egg, bearnaise sauce, on texas toast, with crispy home fries

Eggs Benedict with Salmon

$18.00

Eggs Your Way

$6.00

French Toast

$20.00

applewod smoked bacon, fresh marmalade, whip cream, and maple syrup

Home Fries

$7.00

Irish Breakfast

$22.00

eggs, irish sausage, irish rasher, grilled tomato, black and white pudding, baked beans, and toast

Side Toast With Butter

$2.00

Thick Cut Bacon

$6.00

Bang Bang Shrimp

$17.00

fried shrimp, house sweet chili siracha sauce, sesame seeds, scallions, cilantro leaves

Beyond Burger

$19.00

impossible 2.0 patty, vegan cheese, avocado, with gluten free bread, GLUTEN FREE and VEGAN

