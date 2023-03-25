London & Martini Co 6 Stone Street
6 STONE STREET
NY, NY 10004
Small Bites (staff)
Grande Nachos
brisket chili, jack cheese, onions, and spiced tortilla chips
Beef Sliders
applewood smoked bacon,cheddar cheese
Buffalo Chicken Spring Rolls
house made blue cheese dip, medium buffalo sauce
Pork Belly Bao Buns
Dry Rubbed Chicken Wings
honey siracha, buffalo, or chipotle sauce
Everything Pretzels
IPA cheese dip and honey mustard
French Onion Soup
Fries
Truffle Fries
General Tsos
Mac & Cheese Bites
with siracha red pepper ketchup
Short Rib Tacos
soft corn tortillas, guacamole, chopped lettuce, pickled red onions, shaved radishes, and pepper jack cheese
Vegetable Dumplings
sweet chili sauce, citrus sesmae soy sauce
Greens (staff)
Carrot salad
brussel sprouts, cubed potatoes, carmalized onions, dill creme fraiche, and a fried egg
Pecan Crusted Goat Cheese Salad
arugula, chickpeas, roasted red peppers, artichokes, with a citrus vinaigrette dressing GLUTEN FREE
Quinoa B.B.Q. Short Rib Bowl
slow cooked short ribs, toasted almonds, kale, sweet potato chips, corn, cranberries, with house vinaigrette
Garden Salad
Cobb salad
Caesar
Flatbreads (staff)
Margherita Flatbread
roasted tomatoes, chopped fresh basil, mozzarella, and parmesan cheese
Wild Mushroom Flatbread
pepperoni, jalapenos, roasted tomatoes, goat cheese, and jack cheese
Honey Sriracha Chicken Flatbread
smoked ham, grilled pineapple, jalapenos, mozzarella, and parmesan cheese
Bread & Buns (staff)
Classic Burger
house ground chuck and brisket blend
Brisket Sandwhich
impossible 2.0 patty, vegan cheese, avocado, with gluten free bread, GLUTEN FREE and VEGAN
Broadstone Burger
house ground chuck and brisket blend,12 month aged cheddar, irish rasher, bacon jam, and garlic lemon aioli
Fried Chicken Sandwich
arugula, roasted red peppers, tomato, mozzarella, pesto aioli , on a ciabatta roll
Grilled Chicken Wrap
whole wheat tortilla, avocado, bacon, arugula, tomato, and spicy aioli
Specials (staff)
Brunch (staff)
Avocado Smash
fresh avocado, shaved radish, egg, on grilled sourdough bread
BLTE
Breakfast Flatbread
chorizo, jack cheese, fried egg, chives, carmalized onions, and roasted red peppers
Breakfast Sausage
Chicken Waffle
Brunch Burger
California Wrap
whole wheat tortilla, scrambled eggs, pepper jack cheese, bacon, avocado, sautee kale,and chipotle aioli
Egg White Omelette
goat cheese, sauteed spinach, roasted peppers, carmalized onions, with crispy home fries
Eggs Benedict with Bacon
Eggs Benedict with Crabcake
poached egg, bearnaise sauce, on texas toast, with crispy home fries
Eggs Benedict with Salmon
Eggs Your Way
French Toast
applewod smoked bacon, fresh marmalade, whip cream, and maple syrup
Home Fries
Irish Breakfast
eggs, irish sausage, irish rasher, grilled tomato, black and white pudding, baked beans, and toast
Side Toast With Butter
Thick Cut Bacon
Bang Bang Shrimp
fried shrimp, house sweet chili siracha sauce, sesame seeds, scallions, cilantro leaves
