Roxie's Tacos

276 Reviews

$

1325 Broadway #201

Boulder, CO 80302

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

Popular Items

Homemade Chips and Salsa
Cheese Nachos with Green Chile Queso
Margarita

Adios Party

Unlimited Drinks

$25.99

Top Shelf Unlimited Drinks

$35.99

Accessories

Cheese Nachos with Green Chile Queso

$5.50

Homemade Chips and Salsa

$4.50

Nacho Fries

$8.00

Rice & Beans

$3.25

Kale Slaw

$3.00

Pappadum and Chutney

$2.50

Side Queso

$2.00

Side of Tomatillo-Avocado Salsa

$0.60

Side Salsa Ranchero

$0.60

Side Cilantro Chutney

$0.60

Side Tamarind

$0.60

Side Sriracha

$0.60

Side Raita

$0.60

Side Mango Habanero

$0.60

Side Chipotle Crema

$0.60

Side Sour Cream

$0.75

2 Taquitos with Chorizo, Potato, and Cheddar

$6.00

2 Flautas with Black Beans, Cheddar, and Diced Onion

$6.00Out of stock

Sweet Potato Fries

$5.00

Chicken Nuggets and Fries

$10.00

Disposable Mask

$1.75

Beverages

Iced Chai

$4.00

Hot Chai

$4.00Out of stock

Hibiscus Lime-ade

$2.75

San Pellegrino

$2.75

Premium Drink

$3.75

Specialty drink

$4.75

Water/soda

$1.75

Margaritas & Cocktails

Make it a Double

$3.00

Margarita

$7.25

Cadillac Margarita

$11.75

Mojito

$8.25

Vodka Soda

$7.25

Ranch Water

$7.25

Spiked Peach Tea

$7.25

Red Bull & Vodka

$8.75

Moscow Mule

$7.25

Tequila Mule

$7.75

Sex on the Roof

$7.25

Jager Bomb

$9.00

Tequila Paloma

$7.45

Long Island Iced Tea

$10.10

Sparkling Lemonade

$7.25

Tequila Sunrise

$7.25

Ruby Grapefruit Fizz

$8.00

Elderflower Collins

$7.25

Hibiscus Fizz

$7.25

Bay Breeze

$7.25

Gin and Juice

$7.25

Appletini

$9.00

Pina Colada

$7.75

Old Fashioned

$7.25

Blood Orange Screwdriver

$7.25

Sour Apple Press

$7.25

Cosmo

$9.00

Dirty Shirley

$7.25

Martini

$9.00

Manhattan

$9.00

Cucumber Gimlet

$7.75

Berry Lemonade

$7.25

Sidecar

$7.25

Greyhound

$7.25

Dark and Stormy

$8.00

Adios MF

$10.10

Jack and Coke

$7.50

Gin and Tonic

$7.25

Apple Martini

$9.00

Captain and Coke

$7.25

Mind Eraser

$7.75

Berry Blast

$7.85

Tequila Soda

$8.15

Bahama Mama

$8.25

Spicy Mango Marg

$8.25

Spirits

Make it a Double

$3.00

Family Jones Vodka Drink

$7.25

Don Q Rum Drink

$7.25

Breckenridge Spiced Rum Drink

$8.25

Kraken Dark Rum Drink

$8.25

Ezra Brooks 90 Whisky Drink

$7.25

Monte Alban Tequila drink

$7.50

Exotico Tequila Drink

$8.00

Corazon Tequila Drink

$8.85

Casa migos tequila drink

$10.50

Family Jones Gin Drink

$7.25

Paddy's Irish Whiskey Drink

$7.55

Deep Eddy Grapefruit Vodka Drink

$7.55

Fernet Branca Drink

$8.25

Apple Brandy Drink

$7.75

Annika Jones Vodka Drink

$8.60

Juniper Jones Gin drink

$8.60

Titos Vodka Drink

$8.50

Calypso Rum Drink

$7.25

Beers

Summer Shandy

$5.00

Corona

$5.00

Corona and Tequila Shot

$8.00

Sesion Cerveza

$3.75

Coors Light

$4.00

PBR

$5.00

White Claw

$5.00

Fresh Squeezed IPA

$5.00

Draft Beers

Great Divide Collette Ale

$5.60

Great Divide American Lager

$5.60

Upslope IPA

$5.60Out of stock

Pitcher of beer

$20.00

Shots

Kamikaze Shot

$3.50

Shot of tequila

$5.00

Shot of vodka

$5.00

Shot of Gin

$5.00

Shot of rum

$5.00

Shot of whiskey

$5.00

Shot of Apple Brandy

$6.00

Make it a double

$3.00

Lemon Drop Shot

$6.50

Red Headed Slut

$6.50

Shot of Fernet

$6.50

Shot of Jager

$6.00

Jolly Rancher

$6.50

Green Tea Shot

$6.50

Spicy Mango

$6.50

The Green Monster

$6.50

Fireball

$5.50

Apple Pie

$6.00

Crown Royal Apple

$6.50

Pitchers

Pitcher of Margarita

$23.50

Pitcher of Sex on the Roof

$23.50

Pitcher of Red Bull & Vodka

$29.50

Pitcher of Mojito

$27.00

Pitcher of Long Island

$31.25

Pitcher of Well Cocktail

$24.50

Pitcher of Draft Beer

$20.00

Pitcher of Call Cocktail

$28.00

Pitcher of Top Shelf Cocktail

$34.50

Pitcher Special: Peach Tea

$15.00

Wine

Glass of White Wine

$5.00

Glass of Red Wine

$6.15

Bottle of House White Wine

$17.00

Bottle of House Red Wine

$17.00Out of stock

Glass of Champagne

$6.00

Bottle of Champagne

$20.00

Happy Hour (available only for DINE-IN from 4pm-6:00pm)

HH $3 Draft Cider

$3.00

HH Bogo SPT

$7.75

HH Kamikaze

$2.00

Dessert

Oreo Cookies

$2.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markFamily-Friendly
check markCasual
check markLGBTQ-Friendly
check markHappy Hour
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWi-Fi
check markGift Cards
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markBike Parking
check markDelivery
check markCredit Cards
check markBuffet
check markRestroom
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markFresh Ingredients
check markCatering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday12:30 pm - 8:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday12:30 pm - 8:00 pm
Wednesday12:30 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday12:30 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday12:30 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday12:30 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Roxie's Tacos serves up healthy, delicious, Indian fusion tacos, burritos, and more. We have options for everyone, from carnivores to vegans, all handcrafted with love and served with a smile. Don't miss our homemade chutneys, perfectly blended margaritas, and soaking in the sun on our rooftop deck!

Website

Location

1325 Broadway #201, Boulder, CO 80302

Directions

Gallery
Roxie's Tacos image
Roxie's Tacos image
Roxie's Tacos image
Roxie's Tacos image

