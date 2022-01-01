Restaurant header imageView gallery
Bars & Lounges
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Burgers

Roxxy Cedar Falls

review star

No reviews yet

314 Main St

Cedar Falls, IA 50613

WHITE CHEDDAR NUGGETS
8" SINGLE PLAYER PIZZA
CHICKEN TACOS

ROXXY MENU

BEEF TACOS

$11.00

CHICKEN TACOS

$11.00

FISH TACOS

$11.00

HOMEMADE CHICKEN STRIPS

$12.00

WHITE CHEDDAR NUGGETS

$10.00

FRESH FRIED MUSHROOMS

$9.00

NACHO PLATTER

$12.00

BURGER & ROXXY CHIPS

$12.00

CHICKEN WINGS

$10.00

FRIED PICKLES

$9.00

COCONUT SHRIMP & CHIPS

$14.00

ROXXY CHIPS

$4.00

FRENCH FRIES

$5.00

SWEET POTATO WAFFLE FRIES

$6.00

EXTRA SAUCE

$0.50

ONE BEEF TACO

$3.67

ONE CHICKEN TACO

$3.67

ONE FISH TACO

$3.67

DOUBLE TAP PIZZA

8" SINGLE PLAYER PIZZA

$7.00

4 Small Slices

8" CRAB RANGOON PIZZA

$9.00

8" JALAPENO POPPER PIZZA

$9.00

8" SPINACH ARTICHOKE PIZZ

$9.00

14" MULTI PLAYER PIZZA

$14.00

8 Medium Slices

14" CRAB RANGOON PIZZA

$16.00

14" JALAPENO POPPER PIZZA

$16.00

14" SPINACH ARTICHOKE PIZ

$16.00

MERCHANDISE

ROXXY SHIRT

$20.00

ROXXY PINT

$5.00

STICKER

$1.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Roxxy is a new concept celebrating individuality and the weirdness that make all of us unique. Roxxy is retro in nature and celebrates the 80's, 90's and early 2000's in an incredibly well decorated atmosphere.

314 Main St, Cedar Falls, IA 50613

