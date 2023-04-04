Restaurant header imageView gallery

Roxxy Iowa City

127 East College Street

Iowa City, IA 52240

ROXXY MENU

BEEF TACOS

$11.00

CHICKEN TACOS

$11.00

FISH TACOS

$11.00

HOMEMADE CHICKEN STRIPS

$12.00

WHITE CHEDDAR NUGGETS

$10.00

FRESH FRIED MUSHROOMS

$9.00

NACHO PLATTER

$12.00

BURGER & ROXXY CHIPS

$12.00

CHICKEN WINGS

$10.00

FRIED PICKLES

$9.00

COCONUT SHRIMP & CHIPS

$14.00

ROXXY CHIPS

$4.00

FRENCH FRIES

$5.00

SWEET POTATO WAFFLE FRIES

$6.00

EXTRA SAUCE

$0.50

MERCHANDISE

ROXXY SHIRT

$20.00

ROXXY PINT

$6.00

STICKER

$3.00
All hours
Sunday9:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday9:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday9:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday9:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday9:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday9:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday9:00 am - 3:59 am
127 East College Street, Iowa City, IA 52240

