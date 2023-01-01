Main picView gallery

Roxy's Bar and Grille
11 Kettle Creek Rd

No reviews yet

11 Kettle Creek Rd

Toms River, NJ 08753

BEER

SELTZERS

HIGH NOON PEACH

$8.00

HIGH NOON PINEAPPLE

$8.00

HIGH NOON WATERMELON

$8.00

STATE BLK CHERRY

$8.00

STATE CUC/LIME

$8.00

STATE ORANGE

$8.00

STATE PINEAPPLE

$8.00

SURF HALF/HALF

$9.00

SURF ICE TEA

$9.00

SURF PEACH TEA

$9.00

SURF TEA/LEMONADE

$9.00

SURFSIDE LEMONADE

$9.00

WHITE CLAW BLK CHERRY

$9.00

WHITECLAW MANGO

$9.00

DRAFT BEER

BLUE MOON DRAFT

$6.00Out of stock

BUD LIGHT DRAFT

$3.50Out of stock

COORS LIGHT DRAFT

$3.50Out of stock

GUINNESS DRAFT

$6.00Out of stock

KANE HEAD HIGH DRAFT

$8.00Out of stock

MILLER LIGHT DRAFT

$3.50Out of stock

SAM ADAMS SEASONAL DRAFT

$8.00Out of stock

STELLA DRAFT

$6.00Out of stock

YUENGLING DRAFT

$3.50Out of stock

BOLERO

Out of stock

CAPE MAY TAN LIMES

Out of stock

MANGO CART

Out of stock

ICARUS

$8.00Out of stock

LAST WAVE

Out of stock

BOTTLED BEER

AMSTEL LIGHT BOTTLE

$6.00

ANGRY ORCHARD BOTTLE

$3.50

BUD LIGHT BOTTLE

$3.50

BUDWEISER BOTTLE

$3.50

COORS LIGHT BOTTLE

$4.00

CORONA EXTRA BOTTLE

$6.00

CORONA LIGHT BOTTLE

$6.00

CORONA PREMIER BOTTLE

$6.00

HEINEKEN 00 BOTTLE

$6.00

HEINEKEN BOTTLE

$6.00

HEINEKEN SILVER

$6.00

MICHELOB ULTRA BOTTLE

$5.00

MILLER HIGH LIFE BOTTLE

$4.00

MILLER LIGHT BOTTLE

$3.50

MODELO ESPECIAL BOTTLE

$5.00

ODOULS BOTTLE

$4.00

PABST BOTTLE

$3.50

ROLLING ROCK

$4.00

TWISTED TWIST BOTTLE

$6.00

YUENGLING BOTTLE

$4.00

WINE

RED WINE

GLS ELOUAN

$8.00

GLS ANGELS INK

$10.00

GLS HESS CAB

$9.00

GLS DAOU CAB

$11.00

GLS JOSH CAB

$11.00

GLS CONTE BRANDO MERL

$8.00

GLS ALEX VAL MERL

$11.00

GLS LE RAGOSA VALPO BLEND

$8.00

BTL ELOUAN

$27.00

BTL ANGELS INK

$36.00

BTL HESS CAB

$33.00

BTL JOSH CAB

$42.00

BTL J LOHR

Out of stock

BTL DAOU SPECIAL CAB

$42.00

BTL CONTE BRANDO

$28.00

BTL ALEX VALLEY

$42.00

WHITE WINE

GLS HESS CHARD

$8.00

GLS WENTE CHARD

$9.00

GLS KENDALL CHARD

$10.00

GLS CHALK HILL CHARD

$9.00Out of stock

GLS ESPERTO PINOT

$8.00

GLS CONTE BRANDO PINOT

$10.00

GLS BOTTEGA VINAIA

$9.00Out of stock

GLS DAOU SAUV BLANC

$9.00

GLS OYSTER BAY

$10.00

GLS OLIVER LEMON

$8.00

GLS OLIVER BLUEBERRY

$8.00

GLS OLIVER CHERRY

$8.00

BTL BOTTEGA VINAIA

Out of stock

BTL CHALK HILL

Out of stock

BTL HOUSE ESPERTO

$27.00

BTL KENDALL JACKSON

$33.00

BTL OLIVER BLUEBERRY

Out of stock

BTL OLIVER LEMON

$28.00

BTL OYSTER BAY

$36.00

BTL WENTE

$33.00

BTL CONTE BRANDO RAM

$36.00

BTL DAOU SAUV BLANC

$33.00

ROSE WINE

GLS SAINT ROCH

$8.00

GLS DAOU

$10.00

GLS SANTA MARGARITA ROSE

Out of stock

BTL SAINT ROCH

$27.00

BTL DAOU

$36.00

BTL SANTA MARGARITA ROSE

Out of stock

BUBBLY

GLS MOET CHANDON CHAMP

Out of stock

GLS VEUVE CLICQUOT CHAMP

Out of stock

GLS J ROGET BRUT

$7.00Out of stock

ZONIN PROS SPLIT

$9.00

GLS ZONIN PROS

$10.00

LAMARCA BTL

$29.00

LAMARCA SPLIT

$10.00

CINZANO PROS 750 ML

CINZANO PROS SPLIT

BTL WYCLIFF CHAMP

BTL MOET CHANDON CHAMP

BTL VEUVE CLICQUOT CHAMP

NA BEV

N/A Beverage

7 UP

$3.00

APPLE JUICE

$2.00

CLUB SODA

$3.00

COKE

$3.00

COKE DIET

$3.00

CRANBERRY JUICE

$3.00

FRUIT PUNCH

$3.00

GINGER ALE

$3.00

GINGER BEER

$3.00

GRAPEFRUIT JUICE

$3.00

LEMONADE

$3.00

ORANGE CREAM

$3.00

ORANGE JUICE

$3.00

PINEAPPLE JUICE

$3.00

RED BULL

$6.00

SOUR MIX

$3.00

TONIC

$3.00

UNSWEETENED ICE TEA

$3.00

COFFEE

$3.00

TEA

$3.00

ESPRESSO

$5.00

DBL ESPRESSO

$7.00

CAPPUCINO

$6.00

MOCHIATO

$6.00

Spring WATER

$5.00

SPARKLING WATER

$6.00

RETAIL MENU

BEER RETAIL

AMSTEL LIGHT

$12.00

ANGRY ORCHARD

$12.00

BUD LIGHT

$12.00

BUDWEISER

$12.00

COORS LIGHT

$12.00

CORONA EXTRA

$14.00

CORONA LIGHT

$14.00

CORONA PREMIER

$14.00

HEINEKEN 00

$14.00

HEINEKEN SILVER

$14.00

HEINEKEN

$14.00

MICHELOB ULTRA

$12.00

MILLER HIGH LIFE

$12.00

MILLER LIGHT

$12.00

MODELO

$14.00

ODOULS

$12.00

PBR

$12.00

TWISTED TEA

$14.00

YUENGLING

$12.00

ROLLING ROCK

$12.00

AMSTEL LIGHT BOTTLE

$6.00

ANGRY ORCHARD BOTTLE

$3.50

BUD LIGHT BOTTLE

$3.50

BUDWEISER BOTTLE

$3.50

CAPE MAY BOTTLE

COORS LIGHT BOTTLE

$4.00

CORONA EXTRA BOTTLE

$6.00

CORONA LIGHT BOTTLE

$6.00

CORONA PREMIER BOTTLE

$6.00

GOOSE ISLAND IPA BOTTLE

HEINEKEN 00 BOTTLE

$6.00

HEINEKEN BOTTLE

$6.00

KONA BIG WAVE BOTTLE

$6.00

MICHELOB ULTRA BOTTLE

$5.00

MILLER HIGH LIFE BOTTLE

$4.00

MILLER LIGHT BOTTLE

$3.50

MODELO ESPECIAL BOTTLE

$5.00

ODOULS BOTTLE

$4.00

PABST BOTTLE

$3.50

TWISTED TWIST BOTTLE

$6.00

YUENGLING BOTTLE

$4.00

HIGH NOON PINEAPPLE

$8.00

HIGH NOON WATERMELON

$8.00

HIGH NOON PEACH

$8.00

WHITE CLAW BLK CHERRY

$9.00

WHITECLAW MANGO

$9.00

SURFSIDE LEMONADE

$9.00

SURFSIDE

$9.00

PACK AMSTEL LIGHT

PACK ANGRY ORCHARD

PACK BUD LIGHT

PACK BUDWEISER

PACK CAPE MAY

PACK COORS LIGHT

PACK CORONA EXTRA

PACK CORONA LIGHT

PACK CORONA PREMIER

PACK GOOSE ISLAND IPA

PACK HEINEKEN 00

PACK HEINEKEN

PACK KONA BIG WAVE

PACK MICHELOB ULTRA

PACK MILLER HIGH LIFE

PACK MILLER LIGHT

PACK MODELO ESPECIAL

PACK ODOULS

PACK PABST

PACK TWISTED TWIST

PACK YUENGLING

PACK HIGH NOON PINEAPPLE

PACK HIGH NOON WATERMELON

PACK HIGH NOON PEACH

PACK WHITE CLAW BLK CHERRY

PACK WHITECLAW MANGO

PACK STATESIDE

PACK SURFSIDE

LIQUOR RETAIL

BTL HOUSE SKY

BTL HOUSE SKY CITRUS

BTL HOUSE SKY RASBERRY

BTL HOUSE SKY CHERRY

BTL HOUSE SKY COFFEE

BTL HOUSE HOUSE SKY AGAVE LIME

BTL HOUSE SKY PEACH

BTL BELVIDERE

BTL DEEP EDDIES LEMON

BTL DEEP EDDYS SWEET TEA

BTL GREY GOOSE

BTL KETEL ONE

BTL KETEL ONE LEMON

BTL KETEL GRAPEFRUIT ROSE

BTL SMIRNOFF CARAMEL

BTL SMIRNOFF GRAPE

BTL SMIRNOFF VANILLA

BTL STOLI BLUEBERRY

BTL STOLI O

BTL TITOS

BTL TOMMY BAHAMA CUCUMBER

BTL TOMMY BAHAMA MANGO

BTL HOUSE BARTON

BTL BOMBAY SAPPHIRE

BTL TANQUERAY

BTL HENDRICKS

BTL ASBURY PARK GIN

BTL MALFY CON ARANCIA

BTL HOUSE BARTON

BTL BACARDI

BTL BACARDI LIMON

BTL BACARDI MANGO CHILI

BTL CAPTAIN MORGAN

BTL CRUZAN MANGO

BTL CRUZAN PINEAPPLE

BTL CRUZAN COCONUT

BTL MALIBU

BTL MYERS DARK RUM

BTL HOUSE EL TORO

BTL 1800 COCONUT

BTL 21 SEEDS GF /HIBISCUS

BTL 21 SEEDS VALENCIA

BTL 21 SEEDS CUKE /JALAPENO

BTL ALTOS

BTL CASAMIGOS ANEJO

BTL CASAMIGOS BLANCO

BTL CASAMIGOS MEZCAL

BTL CASAMIGOS REPOSADO

BTL CODIGO ROSE

BTL DON JULIO SILVER

BTL DON JULIO REPO

BTL ESPOLON

BTL JOSE CUERVO

BTL PATRON SILVER

BTL HOUSE WHISKEY

BTL CROWN ROYAL

BTL CROWN APPLE

BTL FIREBALL

BTL JACK DANIELS

BTL JACK APPLE

BTL JACK FIRE

BTL JACK HONEY

BTL JAMESON

BTL JAMESON ORANGE

BTL SEAGRAMS 7

BTL SEAGRAMS VO

BTL SCREWBALL

BTL SOUTHERN COMFORT

BTL TULLAMORE DEW

BTL CHIVAS REGAL

BTL DALWHINNIE 15 YR

BTL DEWARS

BTL BALVENIE DBL 12 YR

BTL THE GLENLIVET 18 YR

BTL JW BLACK

BTL JW RED

BTL JW BLUE

BTL MACALLAN 15 YR

BTL OBAN 14 YR

BTL ASBURY PARK

BTL BASIL HAYDEN

BTL BLANTON S

BTL BULLEIT

BTL BULLEIT RYE WHISKEY

BTL JEFFERSON'S OCEAN

BTL JIM BEAM

BTL MAKERS MARK

BTL NOBLE OAK

BTL NOBLE OAK RYE WHISKEY

BTL UGLY DOG MASH BOURBON

BTL UGLY DOG PEANUT BUTTER

BTL UGLY DOG CHERRY

BTL UGLY DOG SALTED CARAMEL

BTL UGLY DOG SMORES

BTL WOODFORD RESERVE

BTL KNOB CREEK

BTL HOUSE AMARETTO

BTL AMARO AVERNA

BTL APEROL

BTL APRICOT BRANDY

BTL BAILEYS

BTL HIRAM WALKER BANANA

BTL BLACKBERRY ?

BTL BLACK HAUS

BTL BLUE CURACAO

BTL DEK BUTTERSHOTS

BTL CAMPARI

BTL CHAMBORD

BTL COINTREAU

BTL COURVOISIER

BTL CRÈME DE CACAO

BTL CRÈME DE CASSIS

BTL CRÈME DE MENTHE

BTL DEK APPLE PUCKER

BTL DEK PEACH SCHNAPPS

BTL DEK WATERMELON

BTL DISARONNO

BTL DRAMBUIE

BTL FRANGELICO

BTL GRAN MARNIER

BTL JAGERMEISTER

BTL KAHLUA

BTL LERX MELON

BTL LERX PEPP SCHNAPPS

BTL LICOR 43

BTL LICOR 43 CHOCOLATE

BTL LIMONCELLO

BTL MARIE BRIZARD

BTL PINAQ FLAVORS

BTL DEK RAZZMATAZZ

BTL RUM CHATA

BTL RUMPLEMINTZ

BTL SAMBUCA ROMANA BLACK

BTL LAZZARONI SAMBUCA

BTL SLOE GIN

BTL ST. GERMAINE

BTL TIA MARIA

BTL TRIPLE SEC

BTL M&R DRY VERMOUTH

BTL M& R SWEET VERMOUTH

WINE RETAIL

BTL ELOUAN

$27.00

BTL ANGELS INK

$36.00

BTL MARK WEST

Out of stock

BTL JOSH CAB

$42.00

BTL J LOHR

Out of stock

BTL QUILT

Out of stock

BTL KENDALL JACKSON

$33.00

BTL WENTE

$33.00

BTL CHALK HILL

Out of stock

BTL HOUSE ESPERTO

$27.00

BTL CHLOE

Out of stock

BTL BOTTEGA VINAIA

Out of stock

BTL OYSTER BAY

$36.00

BTL OLIVER LEMON

$28.00

BTL OLIVER BLUEBERRY

Out of stock

BTL SAINT ROCH

$27.00

BTL DAOU

$36.00

BTL SANTA MARGARITA ROSE

Out of stock

CINZANO PROS 750 ML

CINZANO PROS SPLIT

BTL WYCLIFF CHAMP

BTL MOET CHANDON CHAMP

BTL VEUVE CLICQUOT CHAMP

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 2:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 2:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 2:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 2:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 2:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 2:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 2:59 am
Thank you for visiting Roxy's!

Location

11 Kettle Creek Rd, Toms River, NJ 08753

