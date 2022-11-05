Restaurant header imageView gallery

Roxy'z by Zov's - Anaheim

1801 East Katella Avenue

Suite 1001

Anaheim, CA 92805

Popular Items

PARMESAN TRUFFLE FRIES
2 WAY KEBOB
MEATZA PIZZA

NA Beverages

Abita Rootbeer

$4.95

Americano

$3.95

Apple Juice

$3.25

Aquapanna Large

$7.95

Aquapanna Small

$4.95

Arnold Palmer

$3.95

Café Latte

$4.95

Cappuccino

$4.95

Chocolate Milk

$3.95

Coke

$3.95

Cranberry Juice

$2.95

Decaf Coffee

$3.95

Diet Coke

$3.95

Double Espresso

$3.95

Dr. Pepper

$3.95

Espresso

$2.95

Grapefruit Juice

$3.95

Hot Chocolate

$3.95

Hot Coffee

$3.95

Hot Tea

$3.95

Iced Tea

$3.95

Lemonade

$3.95

Milk

$3.25

Mocha

$4.95

Orange Juice

$3.95

Pelligrino Large

$7.95

Pelligrino Small

$4.95

Pineapple Juice

$2.95

Shirley Temple

$3.95

Club Soda

$2.95

Sprite

$3.95

Starters

CRISPY EGGPLANT FRIES

$12.95

panko & sesame-crusted eggplant fries | chipotle aioli

SHRIMP & AVOCADO TOSTADAS

$14.95

ceviche-style shrimp | avocado | fresh pico de gallo | napa cabbage | radish | pickled onions | chipotle aioli

GARLIC SMASHED FINGERLING POTATOES

$7.95

roasted fingerling potatoes with za’atar & garlic | red chili ketchup

PORK BELLY HUMMUS

$14.95

slow-braised duroc pork belly | house hummus | sumac | harissa | warm pita

RED CHILI GLAZED BABY BACK RIB STACK

$15.95

tender baby back ribs glazed with gochujang sauce, garlic & ginger | crispy onion straws | pickled fresno chile

SHISHITO PEPPERS

$9.95

pan-blistered shishitos with sesame oil, garlic sauce & togarashi | red chili aioli

PARMESAN TRUFFLE FRIES

$8.95

crispy fries with truffle oil, parmesan & parsley | red chili aioli

HUMMUS

$10.95

Hand-Crafted Pizzas

BURRATA MARGHERITA

$14.95

fresh burrata | roasted teardrop tomatoes | basil | organic tomato sauce

SPICY LAMB SAUSAGE

$15.95

house-made lamb sausage | caramelized onions | pickled fresno chile | harissa | feta | organic tomato sauce

MEATZA PIZZA

MEATZA PIZZA

$16.95

pork belly | pepperoni | lamb sausage | mozzarella | organic tomato sauce

WILD MUSHROOMS

$15.95

wild mushrooms | fontina | goat cheese | fresh thyme | truffle & herb oils

BBQ CHICKEN

$16.95

herb-roasted chicken | shaved red onion | fresh cilantro | mozzarella | zesty bbq sauce

PEPPERONI PIZZA

$12.95

CHEESE PIZZA

$10.95

Salads

PANZANELLA

$12.95

little gem | arugula | warm ciabatta croutons | feta | fresh basil | heirloom tomatoes | cucumber | radicchio | red onion | herb vinaigrette

ROXY'Z CAESAR

$11.95

little gem | kale | house croutons | shaved parmigiano-reggiano | lemon zest

TOMATO CUCUMBER SALAD

$12.95

roma tomato | persian cucumber | red onion | feta | kalamata olives | lemon-mint vinaigrette

Burgers & Sandwiches

THE ROXY BURGER

$17.95

8 oz of fresh ground beef | cheddar | tomato | lettuce | dijon aioli | toasted brioche bun

BUTTERMILK FRIED CHICKEN SANDWICH

$16.95

crispy buttermilk fried chicken | kale & napa cabbage slaw | fresh pickle | chipotle aioli | toasted brioche bun

BRAISED BEEF SHORT RIB & CHEDDAR MELT

$17.95

6-hour, slow-braised beef short rib | cheddar | caramelized onions | pickled red onion | dijon aioli | ciabatta roll

HOUSE BEER BATTERED COD SANDWICH

$16.95

two icelandic cod fillets in an amber ale batter | kale & napa cabbage slaw | lemon-caper remoulade | ciabatta roll

HERB-ROASTED PORTOBELLO BURGER

$15.95

grilled portabella mushroom | tomato | fresh arugula | shaved red onion | balsamic aioli | toasted brioche bun

SIGNATURE SPICED LAMB BURGER

$17.95

fresh ground lamb | arugula | shaved cucumber | sun-dried tomato | pickled red onion | greek yogurt feta | toasted brioche bun

Entree Roxy'Z Favorites

2 WAY KEBOB

$26.95

5 oz skewer of angus beef tenderloin AND a 5 oz skewer of marinated chicken breast | jasmine rice | heirloom tomato cucumber salad with feta | yogurt mint sauce

AMBER ALE BEER BATTERED FISH & CHIPS

$21.95

three fillets of fresh icelandic cod in an amber ale batter | crispy fries | kale & napa cabbage slaw | lemon-caper remoulade

SLOW-BRAISED SHORT RIB PAPPARDELLE

$25.95

6-hour slow-braised beef short rib | pappardelle pasta | warm spinach | wild mushroom cream sauce | parmigiano-reggiano

CHIC CHIC KEBOB

$26.95

BEEF BEEF KEBOB

$27.95

Desserts

APPLE PIZZA PIE

$9.95

cinnamon sugared apples piled on top of our handmade pizza crust | dollops of sweet cheese

Sides

Fries

$5.95

Rice

$6.95

Spinach

$6.95

Pita

$1.95

Carrots & Cucumbers Cold

$2.50

Veggies

$3.50

Side Salmon

$9.95

Kids Menu

KID'S CHICKEN KABOB

$9.95

KID'S CHICKEN TENDERS

$9.95

KID'S PASTA

$7.95

KID'S CHEESE PIZZA

$7.95

KID'S PEPPERONI PIZZA

$8.95

Drinks & Desserts

MILK

$1.95

ORANGE JUICE

$1.95

SHIRLEY TEMPLE

$2.95

KID'S SUNDAE

$3.95
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Roxy’z specializes in craft beers, signature cocktails & scratch-made dishes like parmesan truffle fries, handcrafted pizzas & burgers. With free parking across from Anaheim Stadium, join the locals for delicious food & drinks in a lively atmosphere.

Location

1801 East Katella Avenue, Suite 1001, Anaheim, CA 92805

Directions

