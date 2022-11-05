Roxy'z by Zov's - Anaheim
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
Roxy’z specializes in craft beers, signature cocktails & scratch-made dishes like parmesan truffle fries, handcrafted pizzas & burgers. With free parking across from Anaheim Stadium, join the locals for delicious food & drinks in a lively atmosphere.
Location
1801 East Katella Avenue, Suite 1001, Anaheim, CA 92805
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
2210 E Orangewood Ave - Anaheim, CA 92806 - (714) 912-4015
No Reviews
2210 West Orangewood Avenue Anaheim, CA 92806
View restaurant
JT Schmid's Restaurant & Brewery - Anaheim
4.0 • 3,044
2610 E Katella Ave Anaheim, CA 92806
View restaurant
Lola's By MFK - 2410 East Katella Avenue
No Reviews
2410 East Katella Avenue Anaheim, CA 92806
View restaurant
Non's Kitchen - 2422 East Katella Avenue
No Reviews
2422 East Katella Avenue Anaheim, CA 92806
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Anaheim
Reunion Kitchen + Drink - Anaheim
4.3 • 3,725
5775 E Santa Ana Canyon Road Anaheim, CA 92807
View restaurant
JT Schmid's Restaurant & Brewery - Anaheim
4.0 • 3,044
2610 E Katella Ave Anaheim, CA 92806
View restaurant