Restaurant header imageView gallery
Chicken
Bars & Lounges
Sandwiches

Roy Boys

3,084 Reviews

$$

2108 8th St NW

Washington, DC 20001

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

SHRIMP TACO
BIRRIA TACO N CONSOME
CARNE ASADA TACO (STEAK)

Rita's Special Street Tacos & Ramen

CARNITAS TACO (PORK)

$4.00

Braised Pull Pork, onions, Cilantro & 2 special sauces on the side

LAMB TACO

$4.50

Braised Pull Lamb, Onions, Cilantro & 2 special sauces on the side

CHICKEN TINGA TACO

$4.00

Marinated Chicken, Onions, Cilantro & 2 special sauces on the side

AL PASTOR TACO (PORK)

$4.00

Al Pastor Pork, Onions, Cilantro & 2 special sauces on the side

LENGUA TACO

$4.00Out of stock

Braised Pull Cow Tongue, Onion, Cilantro & 2 Special Sauces on the side

BIRRIA TACO N CONSOME

$5.00

Rita's special Shredded Beef, Onions, Cilantro with side of Consome

NASHVILLE HOT TACO (CHICKEN)

$4.00

Roy Boys Famous Nashville Hot Chicken, Mac & cheese top with our Red Hot Heat Sauce ( sweet & sour )

CARNE ASADA TACO (STEAK)

$4.00

Marinated Grill Steak, Onions, Cilantro & 2 special Sauces on the side

Cauliflower Taco

$3.50

Sauteed Cauliflower top with our Drip Drip Sauce

SHRIMP TACO

$5.00

Grill Shrimp, special Slaw top wiht our Drip Drip Sauce

Mahi-mahi fish taco

$5.00

Blackened Grill Mahi Fish , Spicy Slaw top with our Drip Drip Sauce

Rita's Special Birria Ramen

$10.00

Rita's Special Home Made Ramen Drowning in our Birria Consome top with Birria Shredded Beef, onions & Cilantro

BIRRIA QUESADILLA

$9.00

Rita's Special Shredded Beef, Onions, Cilantro with a side of Consome

Elote Loco ( Corn On Cob )

$6.00

Roy Boy's Share

Mini Chicken Sliders

$12.00

Fried Chicken, Slaw, B&B Pickles, Red hot Heat

Nashville Tenders

$12.00

Nashville Basted Chicken Tenders Served W/ Buttermilk Ranch

Nashville Fried Pickles

$10.00

Dill Pickles-Nashville Dust Served W/ Buttermilk Ranch

Buff Cauliflower

$11.00

Tempura Fried, Buffalo Sauce Served W/ Buttermilk Ranch

Crab, Spinach & Artichoke Dip

$14.00

Panko Parm Crusted, Grilled Naan, Celery

Wings

$12.00

Your Choice Of Buffalo, Mango BBQ Or Nashville Hot Served W/ Buttermilk Ranch

Roy Boy's Sandwiches

The OG

$13.00

Shredded Lettuce, B&B Pickles, Fancy Sauce

Drop It Like It's Hot

$14.00

Nashville Basted Fried Chicken, Slaw, B&B Pickles, Buttermilk Ranch

Buffalow Ryder

$14.00

Blue Cheese Drizzle, Shredded Lettuce, Buffalo Sauce, Pickled Red Onions

Ain't Nothing To Cluck With

$14.00

Mango BBQ, Spice Slaw, Mango Salsa, Drip Drip Sauce

Grilled BBQ

$15.00Out of stock

Bacon, Cheddar, BBQ, Arugula, Nashville Onion Straws, Buttermilk Ranch

Mahi Mahi Sandwich

$16.00

Blackened Mahi, Arugula, Pickled Red Onion, Mango Salsa, Drip Drip Sauce

Nashville Stacked Smash burger

$16.00

Two Nashville Hot Based Beef Patties, Bacon, Cheddar, Fancy Sauce

Roy Boy's Chicken Platters

Biggie Bird

$36.00

8 pieces of chicken - mix only, with 3 sides

Half Bird

$25.00

5 pieces of chicken- mix only, with 2 sides

Little Bird

$15.00

3 pieces of chicken with 1 side

Biggie Bird & Bubbles

$55.00Out of stock

Roy Boy's Salads

Royboys Salad

$11.00

Power Greens, Cherry Tomatoes, Corn, Mixed Cheese, pickle onions,Ranch

Roy Boy's Sides

Waffle Fries

$6.00

Drunken Mac N Cheese

$8.00

Brussels Sprouts

$8.00

Slaw

$6.00

Biscuit Basket

$6.00

Nashville Elote

$6.00

House Salad

$6.00

Collard Greens

$7.00

Dirty Rice

$7.00Out of stock

Ice Cream Tacos

Cinnamon Churro

$7.00Out of stock

Chocolate Swirl

$7.00Out of stock

Apple Caramel

$7.00

Catering

Fried Chicken

$200.00

The OG sliders

$200.00

Waffle Fries

$100.00

Mac & Cheese

$125.00

Collard Greens

$115.00

Slaw

$110.00

Brussel Sprouts

$130.00

Cornbread or Biscuits

$90.00

Seasonal Salad

$85.00

Cobb Salad

$85.00

Cocktails

An Ode to the Washington Spirit

$15.00Out of stock

Wilde Iteish Gin, St. Germain, raspberry syrup, lime nuun, lemon Juice, Cava, rose water

An Ode to Andi Sullivan

$15.00Out of stock

Harleston Scotch, Grand Mariner, Beet purée, blueberry syrup, cherry bark, lemon , Red Bull & thyme Aguafaba foam

An Ode to Tori Huster

$15.00Out of stock

Bacardi Ocho, Campari, Cocchi di Torino, Cocchi Americano, persimmon, peychaud bitters,

An Ode to Trinity Rodman 0% proof

$8.00Out of stock

Lime juice, mint, calabash black magic woman tea, non alcoholic . Add whiskey or vodka for $7 more

An Ode to Trinity Rodman

$15.00Out of stock

An Ode to Kelley O’ Hara & Emily Sonnett

$10.00Out of stock

A Roy Boys Lager & a shot of Mi jenta Blanco Tequila

Spirits

Rail Vodka ( Blackleaf) )

$10.00

Blackleaf

$10.00

Ketel One

$13.00

Titos

$11.00

Grey Goose

$14.00

Rail Gin ( New Amsterdam)

$10.00

Bluecoat

$10.00

Spring 44 Old Tom

$15.00

Revivalist Equinox

$11.00

Revivalist DragonDance

$11.00

Bombay Bramble

$12.00

Wilde Irish Gin

$12.00

Rail Rum (Thrashers spice rum )

$10.00

Bacardi Ocho - PR

$13.00

Uruapan Blanco - MX

$12.00

Santa Teresa - Venezuelan

$15.00

Smith & Cross - Jamaica

$12.00

Havana Club Añejo Cuba/PR

$12.00

The Real McCoy

$10.00

Transcontinental Rum line - Panama

$13.00

Dead Mans Fingers ( Pineapple Run)

$10.00

Rum Abuelo Añejo XII

$13.00

The Scarlet Ibis - Trinidad

$12.00

Rail Tequila ( Cazadores )

$10.00

Tequila Ocho Reposado

$17.00

Ilegal Joven - Mezcal

$13.00

Mijenta Tequila Blanco

$13.00

Herradura Ultra Anejo Cristalino Tequila

$17.00

Banhez Mezcal Artesanal

$13.00

Patron Añejo Tequila

$20.00

Patron Reposado

$16.00

Rail Bourbon ( Evan Williams)

$10.00

Old Grand Dad 100

$13.00

Few Cold Cut Bourbon Whiskey w/ Cold Brew Coffee 93 proof

$15.00

Del Bac Mesquite Smoke Single Malt

$13.00

Blanton's Original Single Barrel Bourbon Whiskey

$23.00

Angels Envy straight Bourbon Whiskey

$13.00

Elijah Ctaig Small Batch

$13.00

Bulleit Rye 12yr

$20.00

Catoctin Creek 80 Proof Roundstone

$12.00

Old Forester 100 poof Rye

$10.00

Sagamore Cask Strength 112.2 Proof

$26.00

WhistlePig PiggyBack 6yr Aged Rye

$13.00

Wilderness Trail Single Barrel 113 Proof

$21.00

Stranahans

$20.00

Green Spot - Triple Distilled Irish Whiskey

$22.00

Jameson Irish Whiskey

$10.00

Jameson Caskmates IPA

$15.00

Jameson Orange Irish Whiskey

$10.00

Teeling Irish Whiskey Small Batch

$15.00

Amrut - Single Malt Indian Whiskey

$11.00

The Peat Monster - Smoky Malt Blended Whiskey

$11.00

Rail Scotch ( Pigs Nose )

$10.00

Ardbeg 10

$15.00

Harleston Green

$11.00

Glenmorangie 18yr

$42.00Out of stock

Laphroaig 10

$12.00Out of stock

Rail Cognac ( Maison Rouge )

$10.00

Courvoursier VS

$16.00

Hennessey VS

$15.00

Maison Rouge

$10.00

D'usse

$16.00

Martell Blue Swift

$18.00Out of stock

Benedictine

$12.00

C&K Apple Brandy

$13.00Out of stock

Caffo Amaretto

$10.00

Campari

$11.00

Cappelletti

$8.00

Cynar

$9.00

Fernet Branca

$10.00

Grand Marnier

$14.00

Green Chartreuse

$16.00

Novo Fogo Cachaça

$11.00

Jagermeister

$9.00

Jager Cold Brew

$9.00

Luxardo Apertivo

$9.00

Nonino Amaro

$16.00

Pernod Absinthe

$25.00

Caravedo Torontel Pisco

$11.00

Rumple Up

$10.00

St. Germain

$11.00

Yellow Chartreuse

$15.00

Rujero Bolivian singani

$12.00

Draft Beers

Roy Boys Lager

$7.00

Downeast Donut Cider

$8.00

DC Brau Public APA

$8.00

Aslin - Power Moves IPA

$8.00

Leinenkugels Shandy

$8.00

DC Brau October Fest

$8.00Out of stock

Poirt City Dark Porter

$9.00

Cans/Bottles

Tecate Tall Boy 16 Oz

$8.00

Tecate Tall Boy & Shot of Mezcal or Tequila

$10.00

Nutrl - Vodka seltzer

$7.00

Topo Chico Hard seltzer

$7.00

WHITE WINE

Peter Zemmer Pinot Gricio Italy GL

$10.00

Peter Zemmer Pinot Gricio Italy BTL

$32.00

Cest La Vie France Sauvignon Blanc GL

$12.00

Cest La Vie France Sauvignon Blanc BTL

$34.00

Gen 5 Chardonnay GL

$10.00

Gen 5 Chardonnay BTL

$31.00

Bargemone Rose GL

$11.00

Bargemone Rose BTL

$42.00

Nik Weis St Urbans Hof Riesling Italy GL

$11.00

Nik Weis Riesling Italy GL

$11.00

Nik Weis Riesling ItalybbTL

$32.00

Nik Weis Riesling Italy BTL

$32.08

Nik Weis Riesling Italy BTL

$32.00

RED WINE

Secret Cellars Pinot Noir GL

$11.00

Secret Cellars Pinot Noir BTL

$42.00

Murphy Merlot GL

$10.00

Murphy Merlot BTL

$38.00

Salentine Malbec GL

$13.00

Salentine Malbec BTL

$52.00

Seven Falls Cabernet GL

$15.00

Seven Falls Cabernet BTL

SPARKLING

Kila Cava GL

$10.00

Kila Cava BTL

$42.00

Chandon Brut Rose GL

$12.00

Chandon Brut Rose BTL

$56.00

Mimosa

$10.00

SOFT DRINKS

Club Soda

$2.00

Tonic

$2.00

Pepsi

$3.00

Diet Pepsi

$3.00

Sierra Mist

$3.00

Ginger Ale

$3.00

Q Ginger Beer

$4.00

Q Grapefruit Soda

$4.00

Cranberry Juice

$5.00

Grapefruit Juice

$5.00

Iced Tea

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Orange Juice

$5.00

Pineapple Juice

$5.00

Redbull

$6.50

Redbull Watermelon

$5.00

Redbull Sugar Free

$6.50

Redbull Tropical

$6.50
Attributes and Amenities
check markCasual
check markTrendy
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markSeating
check markBike Parking
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCryptocurrency
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come on in and enjoy!

Location

2108 8th St NW, Washington, DC 20001

Directions

Gallery
Roy Boys image
Roy Boys image
Roy Boys image

Similar restaurants in your area

801 Restaurant & Bar
orange star4.2 • 796
801 Florida Avenue NW Washington, DC 20001
View restaurantnext
Boundary Stone Public House
orange star4.4 • 1,932
116 Rhode Island Ave NW Washington DC, DC 20001
View restaurantnext
établi - 84 T ST NW
orange starNo Reviews
84 T ST NW Washington, DC 20001
View restaurantnext
The Red Hen
orange star4.2 • 2,130
1822 1st Street NW Washington, DC 20001
View restaurantnext
Roaming Rooster
orange star4.5 • 344
1301 U St NW Washington, DC 20009
View restaurantnext
Ben's Chili Bowl - U Street
orange star3.7 • 6,328
1213 U St NW Washington, DC 20009
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Washington

The Dabney
orange star5.0 • 17,431
122 Blagden Alley NW Washington, DC 20001
View restaurantnext
Chicken + Whiskey - 14th Catering
orange star4.6 • 15,257
1738 14th St NW Washington, DC, DC 20009
View restaurantnext
Sushi Taro
orange star4.4 • 10,139
1503 17th St NW Washington, DC 20036
View restaurantnext
Georgia Brown’s
orange star4.1 • 9,938
950 15th ST NW Washington, DC 20005
View restaurantnext
Sprig and Sprout - Glover Park
orange star4.7 • 8,736
2317 Wisconsin Ave NW Washington, DC 20007
View restaurantnext
Purple Patch
orange star4.6 • 7,910
3155 Mt Pleasant St NW Washington, DC 20010
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Washington
Arlington
review star
Avg 4.3 (436 restaurants)
Alexandria
review star
Avg 4.3 (125 restaurants)
Hyattsville
review star
Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)
Takoma Park
review star
Avg 4.7 (4 restaurants)
Oxon Hill
review star
Avg 4 (20 restaurants)
Chevy Chase
review star
Avg 4 (7 restaurants)
Capitol Heights
review star
No reviews yet
Suitland
review star
No reviews yet
Falls Church
review star
Avg 4.4 (33 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston