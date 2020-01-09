Restaurant header imageView gallery

Roya Afghan Cuisine KC

668 Reviews

$$

2020 1st St

Livermore, CA 94550

Order Again

NA Beverages

Coffee

$3.50

Ice Tea

$3.50

Afghan Cardamom Tea

$3.50

Dough

$4.25

Yogurt drink with mint and cucumber.

Mango Lassi

$5.00

Decaf Coffee

$3.50

Decaf Tea

$3.50

Kid milk

$1.99

Milk

$3.75

Arnold Palmer

$3.95

Water

Kids juice

$2.99

San Pellegrino Sparkling

$4.00

Coke

$3.95

Diet Coke

$3.95

Orange Soda

$3.95

Sprite

$3.95

Lemonade

$3.95

Kids Drink

$2.50

Beer

Sierra Nevada

$4.95

Blue Moon

$4.95

Becks

$5.25

Stella

$5.25

Heineken

$5.25

Corona

$5.25

Guinness Stout

$5.25

Estrella

$5.25

Non Alcoholic

$5.25

Modelo especial

$5.25

WINE BOTTLE

Btl Estancia Pinot Grigio

$27.00

Btl Concannon Pinot Grigio

$23.00

Btl Veramonte Sauvignon Blanc

$32.00

Btl Kim Craford Sauvignon Blanc

$38.00

Btl Wente Riva Ranch Chardonnay

$42.00

Btl Stag's Leap Chardonnay

$39.00

Btl Retzlaff Vineyards Chardonnay

$35.00

Btl Oyster Bay Chardonnay

$30.00

Chateau Ste Michelle Chardonnay

$32.00

Meiomi Rose

$30.00

Darcie Kent Gruner Veltliner

$47.00

Dr Konstantin Smi-Dry Riesling

$40.00

Dr Konstantin Dry Riesling

$40.00

Dr konstantin Gewurztraminer

$42.00

Antinori Santa Critina Pinot Grigio

$26.00

Dough Sauvignon Blanc

$32.00

Btl 14 Hands Merlot

$30.00

Btl Rutherford Hill Merlot

$40.00

Btl McGrail Vineyards Merlot

$68.00

Btl Franciscan Cabernet Sauvignon

$42.00

Btl Columbia Crest Cabernet Sauvignon

$30.00

Btl Murrietas Well Spur Meritage

$50.00

Btl Retzlaff Vineyard Estate Blend

$50.00

Btl Ruby Hill Winery Sangiovese

$43.00

Darcie Kent Fire pit Petite Sirah

$46.00

Barbosa Shiraz

$38.00

Black Stallion Napa Cabernet 18'

$50.00

Tribute Cabernet Sauvignon

$32.00

Francis Ford Coppola Diamond Merlot

$30.00

Graffitgna Centenario Reserve

$24.00

Sparkling Wine

Mumm Napa Spark

$12.00

Voveti Prosecco, Veneto

$19.00

Scharffenberger Brut Rose

$27.00

Louis Pommery

$30.00

Mionetto Pristige Prosecco (187ml)

$8.00

Rotari brut (187ml)

$12.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday4:15 pm - 8:30 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday4:15 pm - 8:30 pm
Wednesday4:15 pm - 8:30 pm
Thursday4:15 pm - 8:30 pm
Friday4:15 pm - 8:30 pm
Saturday4:15 pm - 8:30 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

2020 1st St, Livermore, CA 94550

Directions

