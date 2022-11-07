A map showing the location of Royal Boucherie 52 s second stView gallery

Royal Boucherie 52 s second st

52 s second st

Philadelphia, PA 19106

SMALL PLATES

AMUSE BOUCHE

BONE MARROW

$19.00

CHICKEN LIVER MOUSSE

$13.00

ESCARGOT

$18.00

FOIE GRAS

$28.00Out of stock

LYONNAISE SALAD

$15.00

RATATOUILLE TIAN

$12.00

TARTARE

$20.00

WILD MUSHROOMS

$15.00

FRITES

$7.00

****COURSE****

****FIRE****

****HOLD FIRE******

ENTREES

BRANZINO

$30.00

BURGER

$18.00

CHICKEN

$28.00

DUCK CONFIT

$36.00

MOULES FRITES

$25.00

MUSHROOM TART

$26.00

STEAK FRITES

$38.00

****COURSE******

****FIRE ****

****HOLD FIRE******

RAW BAR

CLAMS

$9.00

SCALLOP

$18.00

SHRIMP COCKTAIL

$16.00

LOBSTER

$36.00+

OYSTERS

PLATEAU

$80.00+

****COURSE****

****FIRE ****

CHARCUTERIE

SMALL CHARCUTERIE

$22.00

SMALL CHEESE

$22.00

LARGE CHARCUTERIE

$40.00

LARGE CHEESE

$40.00

****COURSE****

****FIRE ****

DESSERT

CREME BRULEE

$13.00

APPLE STRUDEL

$12.00

CHOCOLATE MOUSSE

$12.00

Cake Cutting Fee

$5.00

****COURSE****

****FIRE ****

SIDES/EXTRAS

ADDITIONAL CHARCUTERIE BREAD

ADDITIONAL TOAST

ADDITIONAL RILETTE TOAST

SIDE KETCHUP

SIDE MAYO

SIDE HOT SAUCE

BOURBON

ANGELS ENVY

$19.00

BASIL HAYDEN

$15.00

ELIJAH CRAIG

$14.00

FEW BOURBON

$18.00

MICHTER'S BOURBON

$17.00

RABBIT HOLE CAVEHILL

$19.00

WIDOW JANE

$20.00

RYE

DAD'S HAT

$15.00

HIGH WEST DOUBLE RYE

$15.00

JEFFERSON'S OCEAN RYE

$24.00

MICHTER'S RYE

$17.00

RESURGENT RYE

$14.00

SAZERAC

$13.00

WIDOW JANE APPLE OAK

$17.00

TEQUILA/MEZCAL

CASCAHUIN 48 PLATA

$20.00

DEL VIDA MEZCAL

$15.00

DERRUMBES SAN LUIS

$17.00

HERRADURA ULTRA ANEJO

$22.00

LA GRITONA REPO

$15.00

MARACAME REPOSADO

$18.00

MI CASA ANEJO

$24.00

RUM

APPLETON ESTATE 21

$25.00

CLAIRIN LE ROCHER

$19.00

DIPLOMATICO

$15.00

EL DORADO 12

$15.00

PERE LABAT 59

$14.00

PLANTATION PINEAPPLE

$16.00

RHUM JM VSOP

$17.00

SCOTCH

BALVENIE 12

$23.00

LAPHROAIG

$20.00

MONKEY SHOULDER

$14.00

GIN

BARR HILL

$16.00

BLUECOAT BARREL FINISHED

$15.00

ST GEORGE DRY REPOSADO

$17.00

OTHER

CALVADOS TOUTAIN

$15.00

MARTELL VS

$14.00

SAINT LUNA MOONSHINE

$16.00

N/A BEV

CLUB SODA

$2.00

COKE

$3.00

DIET COKE

$3.00

CRANBERRY

$3.00

GINGER ALE

$3.00

GINGER BEER

$4.00

GRAPEFRUIT SODA

$4.00

SPRITE

$3.00

SHIRLEY TEMPLE

$3.00

LEMONADE

$3.00

ICED TEA

$3.00

ARNOLD PAMLER

$3.00

COFFEE

$3.00

HOT TEA

$3.00

Bottle Sparkling Water

$6.00

Bottle Still Water

$6.00

SODA REFILL

TEMPERANCE COCKTAILS

BLOOMSCAPE

$7.00

EASY EAST SIDE

$7.00

GRUVI ROSE

$9.00

LAVENDER BOW TIE

$7.00

LIZ LEMON

$7.00

PRETTY IN PINK

$7.00

HH FOOD

HH OYSTERS

$2.00

HH CHEESE

$7.00

HH CHARCUTERIE

$7.00

HH OXTAIL POUTINE

$13.00

HH MOULES FRITES

$12.00

HH CROQUE

$12.00

HH TROUT RILLETTE

$12.00

HH DRINKS

HH HIGH LIFE

$3.00

HH SELTZER

$4.00

HH RED

$6.00

HH WHITE

$6.00

HH ROSE

$6.00

HH PINOT N'ARLET

$6.00

HH SPARKLING BLANC

$6.00

HH SPARKLING ROSE

$6.00

HH BARDOT

$10.00

HH FRANKLIN

$10.00

HH FRENCH 52

$10.00

HH MANHATTAN

$10.00

HH RUE DES FRAISES

$10.00

HH SMOKESHOW

$10.00

HH OYSTER BUBBLES

$3.00

HH ROYAL FASHIONED

$10.00

HH NEGRONI

$10.00

HH DRAFTS

HH CIDER

$5.00

HH JAI ALAI

$5.00

HH BEEKEEPER

$5.00

HH ULTRACUSH

$5.00

HH SOLID GOLD

$5.00

HH SOUR

$5.00

HH STOUT

$5.00

HH FAIR STATE PILS

$5.00

DRINKS (Copy)

COCHON E CALVADOS

$14.00

POMME DE REPLAY

$15.00

CIDRE BOUCHE

$12.00

CIDRE BOUCHE - BTL

$48.00

OIHARTE

$15.00

OIHARTE - BTL

$60.00

PINOT N'ARLET

$10.00

PINOT N'ARLET - BTL

$40.00

STARK

$7.00Out of stock

STARK - BTL

$30.00Out of stock

DABINETT ROXBURY

$15.00

EVENT FOOD

LYONNAISE SALAD

SOUP

ESCARGOT

VICHYSSOISE

MUSHROOM TART

ROASTED VEGETABLES

BEEF TENDERLOIN

BRANZINO

DUCK

CHICKEN

CREME BRULEE

STRUDEL

EVENT CHEESE

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Location

52 s second st, Philadelphia, PA 19106

Directions

