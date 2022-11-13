Restaurant header imageView gallery

Royal Cafe & Boutique 13505 W 130th St

No reviews yet

13505 W 130th St

North Royalton, OH 44133

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

Pastries

Muffin

$1.75+

Cinnabon

$2.50

Doughnut

$2.00

Cake Slice

$1.75

Danish

$2.00

Bars

Trail Mix

$1.50

Biscotti

$1.25

Hot Drinks

Cafe Latte

$3.00+

Chai Tea Latte

$4.00+

Mocchiato

$4.00+

Cappuccino

$3.00+

Mocha

$4.00+

Hot Cocoa

$3.00+

Hot Tea

$2.00

Cold Drinks

Boylan Soda

$2.50

Sparkling Water

$3.00

Lemonades

$3.00+

Cran-tropi

$3.00+

Specialty Drinks

Piña Colada

$4.00+

Mori Soñando

$5.25

Agua De Horchata

$5.50

Good Reads

Books

$20.00

Journals

$7.00

Bibles

Out of stock

Bible Covers

$15.00

Fashion

Sports Wear

Wristbands

Hats

Scrunchies

$6.00

Headbands

$10.00

T-Shirts

$20.00+

Decor

Wall Frames

Table Decors

Candles

$10.00

Cups

Paninis

Panini

$2.00

Subs

American

$5.00

Cubano

$6.25

Jibarito

$5.75

Grilled Cheese

Fry

French Fries

$3.00

Chimichanga

Pastelillos

$2.25

Alcapurrias

$2.25

Sorullitos

$3.00

Street Food

Tacos

$3.50

Nachos

$2.50

Hotdogs

$2.50
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Relax with a cup of Joe after service and enjoy fellowship with family and friends!

13505 W 130th St, North Royalton, OH 44133

