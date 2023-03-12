  • Home
Royal Flush Bar & Grill 2275 Pleasant Hill Road

No reviews yet

2275 Pleasant Hill Road

Duluth, GA 30096

Royal Flush Menu

Appetizers

Buttered Popcorn

$3.00

Onion Rings

$7.00

French Fries

$7.00

Fried Mushrooms

$9.00

Fried Cheese Ravioli

$10.00

Served with marinara sauce

Jalapeno Poppers

$9.00

Mozzarella Cheese Sticks

$9.00

Served with warm marinara sauce

Ranch Fries

$8.00

Buffalo Chicken and Cheese Ranch Fries

$14.00

Seasoned Chicken (fried or grilled) Tossed in our House Buffalo Sauce topped with Monterey Jack, Cheddar & Pepper Jack Cheese

Cheese Quesadilla

$10.00

Grilled Chicken, Beef or Shrimp

Chicken Fully Loaded Nachos

$13.00

Chicken, Beef or Shrimp. + cheese, green onions, lettuce, tomatoes, jalopenos, beans, sour cream & cilantro

Chicken Tender and Fries

$16.00

Seasonal Fruit Plate

$13.00

Cheesy Cheese Fries

$9.00

Chicken Quesadilla

$16.00

Beef Quesadilla

$16.00

Shrimp Quesadilla

$19.00

Beef Fully Loaded Nachos

$16.00

Steak Fully Loaded Nachos

$18.00

Shrimp Fully Loaded Nachos

$19.00

Steak Quesadilla

$18.00

Cheese Fully Loaded Nachos

$10.00

Chicken Fully Loaded Nachos

$15.00

Soups & Salads

Caesar Salad

$12.00

Organic Spring Mix Salad

$12.00

Tomatoes, onions, cheese, cucumbers & croutons

Tomato Soup and Jalopeno Grilled Cheese Sandwich

$16.00

Grilled Chicken Salad

$18.00

Strawberry Balsamic Chicken Salad

$18.00

Southern Fried Chicken Salad

Deep Fried Chicken, Blackened Salmon Salad, Ribeye Steak Salad

New Orleans Shrimp Salad

$24.00

Juicy Gulf Shrimp fried, grilled or blackened

Spicy Ramen

Veggie, Chicken, Steak or Shrimp. Egg included

Soup of the Day

$8.00

Burgers & Sandwiches

The Works Beef Hot Dog and Fries

$9.00

Grilled, boiled or fried. Ketchup, tomatoes, mustard, relish, pickle & onion. Served with fries, tots or onion rings. Your choice of Monterey Jack, Provolone, Swiss, Yellow American, White American, Cheddar, Mozzarella or Creamy Dill Havarti Cheese.

Grass-Fed Burger

$16.00

Served with fries, tots or onion rings. Your choice of Monterey Jack, Provolone, Swiss, Yellow American, White American, Cheddar, Mozzarella or Creamy Dill Havarti Cheese. Add bacon +$1, egg +$1 & cheese +$1

Italian Meatball Sub

$17.00

*Served with fries, tots or onion rings. Your choice of Monterey Jack, Provolone, Swiss, Yellow American, White American, Cheddar, Mozzarella or Creamy Dill Havarti Cheese.

Philly Cheese

Steak, Chicken or Salmon. Onions, peppers & mushrooms. Served with fries, tots or onion rings. Your choice of Monterey Jack, Provolone, Swiss, Yellow American, White American, Cheddar, Mozzarella or Creamy Dill Havarti Cheese.

Shrimp Po Boy

$19.00

Served with fries, tots or onion rings. Your choice of Monterey Jack, Provolone, Swiss, Yellow American, White American, Cheddar, Mozzarella or Creamy Dill Havarti Cheese.

Red Dog

$20.00

Club Sandwhiches

Grilled Cheese

$10.00

Entrées

Spaghetti & Meatballs with Garlic Bread

$20.00

Grilled Alaskan Salmon

$25.00

Served on a bed of white rice, mixed vegetables & garlic bread.

Prime Ribeye Dinner

$38.00

12oz USDA Prime, side salad, mixed vegetables & garlic bread