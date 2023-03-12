Royal Flush Bar & Grill 2275 Pleasant Hill Road
Royal Flush Menu
Appetizers
Buttered Popcorn
Onion Rings
French Fries
Fried Mushrooms
Fried Cheese Ravioli
Served with marinara sauce
Jalapeno Poppers
Mozzarella Cheese Sticks
Served with warm marinara sauce
Ranch Fries
Buffalo Chicken and Cheese Ranch Fries
Seasoned Chicken (fried or grilled) Tossed in our House Buffalo Sauce topped with Monterey Jack, Cheddar & Pepper Jack Cheese
Cheese Quesadilla
Grilled Chicken, Beef or Shrimp
Chicken Fully Loaded Nachos
Chicken, Beef or Shrimp. + cheese, green onions, lettuce, tomatoes, jalopenos, beans, sour cream & cilantro
Chicken Tender and Fries
Seasonal Fruit Plate
Cheesy Cheese Fries
Chicken Quesadilla
Beef Quesadilla
Shrimp Quesadilla
Beef Fully Loaded Nachos
Steak Fully Loaded Nachos
Shrimp Fully Loaded Nachos
Steak Quesadilla
Cheese Fully Loaded Nachos
Soups & Salads
Caesar Salad
Organic Spring Mix Salad
Tomatoes, onions, cheese, cucumbers & croutons
Tomato Soup and Jalopeno Grilled Cheese Sandwich
Grilled Chicken Salad
Strawberry Balsamic Chicken Salad
Southern Fried Chicken Salad
Deep Fried Chicken, Blackened Salmon Salad, Ribeye Steak Salad
New Orleans Shrimp Salad
Juicy Gulf Shrimp fried, grilled or blackened
Spicy Ramen
Veggie, Chicken, Steak or Shrimp. Egg included
Soup of the Day
Burgers & Sandwiches
The Works Beef Hot Dog and Fries
Grilled, boiled or fried. Ketchup, tomatoes, mustard, relish, pickle & onion. Served with fries, tots or onion rings. Your choice of Monterey Jack, Provolone, Swiss, Yellow American, White American, Cheddar, Mozzarella or Creamy Dill Havarti Cheese.
Grass-Fed Burger
Served with fries, tots or onion rings. Your choice of Monterey Jack, Provolone, Swiss, Yellow American, White American, Cheddar, Mozzarella or Creamy Dill Havarti Cheese. Add bacon +$1, egg +$1 & cheese +$1
Italian Meatball Sub
*Served with fries, tots or onion rings. Your choice of Monterey Jack, Provolone, Swiss, Yellow American, White American, Cheddar, Mozzarella or Creamy Dill Havarti Cheese.
Philly Cheese
Steak, Chicken or Salmon. Onions, peppers & mushrooms. Served with fries, tots or onion rings. Your choice of Monterey Jack, Provolone, Swiss, Yellow American, White American, Cheddar, Mozzarella or Creamy Dill Havarti Cheese.
Shrimp Po Boy
Served with fries, tots or onion rings. Your choice of Monterey Jack, Provolone, Swiss, Yellow American, White American, Cheddar, Mozzarella or Creamy Dill Havarti Cheese.