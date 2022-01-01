A map showing the location of Royal Fresh Market Deli 18551 Grand River aveView gallery
Seafood
Chicken

Royal Fresh Market Deli 18551 Grand River ave

review star

No reviews yet

18551 Grand River ave

Detroit, MI 48223

Popular Items

OX Tails (only Sundays) + Rice +Two Sides n Muffin
Baked Chicken Dinner (3 PCS) +Two Sides n Muffin
Banana Pudding

Dinners

Catfish Fillet Dinner (2 large Pcs) +Two Sides n Muffin

$12.99

Swai Fillet Dinner (2 large Pcs) +Two Sides n Muffin

$11.99

Perch Fillet Dinner (2 Pcs) +Two Sides n Muffin

$10.99

Fried Chicken Dinner (2 Pcs) +Two Sides n Muffin

$9.99

Fried Chicken (Two breast Dinner) +Two Sides n Muffin

$11.99

Whole Fried Wings Dinner (3 large Pcs) +Two Sides n Muffin

$10.99

Beef Ribs Dinner ( 3 Large Bones ) +Two Sides n Muffin

$13.99

OX Tails (only Sundays) + Rice +Two Sides n Muffin

$15.99

Pork Ribs Dinner (4 bones) +Two Sides n Muffin

$11.99

Baked Chicken Dinner (3 PCS) +Two Sides n Muffin

$10.99

Fried Pork Chops Dinner (2 PCS ) +Two Sides n Muffin

$11.99

Baked Turkey Wings Dinner (2 Pcs Drum or flat) +Two Sides n Muffin

$11.99

Beef Meat Balls Dinner + Rice or Mash potato +Two Sides n Muffin

$12.99

Beef Tips Dinner + Rice or Mash potato +Two Sides n Muffin

$13.99

Fried Chicken Dinner (3 Pcs) +Two Sides n Muffin

$10.99
Wing Dings Dinner Spicy ( 10 pcs ) +Two Sides n Muffin

$10.99

Wing Dings Dinner Garlic Parmesan ( 7 pcs ) +Two Sides n Muffin

$10.99

Catfish Nuggets Dinner + Two Sides n Muffin

$10.99

Sides

Black Eye Peas n Rice

$5.99+

Rice

$5.99+
Sweet Potato Yams

$5.99+

Pinto Beans

$5.99+
Greens

$5.99+

Cabbage

$5.99+

Mixed Vegetables medley

$5.99+

Sweet Corn

$5.99+

Cole slaw

$5.99+

Potato salad

$5.99+
Mac n Cheese

$5.99+

Mashed potato w Gravy

$5.99+

Green beans with Potato

$5.99+

Fries

$5.99+

Rice n Gravy

$5.99+

Pinto Beans n Rice

$5.99+

Spaghetti with Beef

$5.99+

Chicken Fish & Fries

Fried Chicken 2 Pcs Dark with small fires

$5.49

Fried Chicken Two pcs white one breast one wing with small Fires

$6.49

Fried Chicken 4 pcs Dark with small fires

$8.99

Fried Chicken 4 pcs White with small fires

$9.99

Whole Fried Wings 5 pcs with Fries

$8.99

Whole Fried Wings 7 pcs with Fries

$10.99

Whole Fried Wings 10 pcs with Fries

$13.99

Catfish Fillets two pcs with coleslaw n fries

$12.99

Catfish Nuggets with Fries n coleslaw

$10.99

perch two pcs with fries n coleslaw

$9.99

Swai two pcs with fries n coleslaw

$10.99

Chicken & Fish Only

Zesty Wing Dings (10 pcs )

$6.99

Garlic Parmesan Wing Dings (10 pcs )

$8.49

5 Whole Fried Wings

$6.99

7 Whole Fried Wings

$8.99

10 Pcs Whole Fried Wings

$10.99

8 Pcs Chicken Mix fried

$10.99

8 Pcs Chicken Mix Baked

$10.99

12 Pcs Chicken Mix fried

$14.99

3 Pcs Catfish Fillet

$9.99

5 Pcs Catfish Fillet

$13.99

3 Pcs SWAI Fillet

$8.99

5 Pcs SWAI Fillet

$11.99

3 PCS Perch Fillets

$7.99

5 Pcs Perch Fillet

$11.99

Catfish Nuggets (1 Lb)

$6.99

Sandwich

Turkey sandwich with cheese

$4.99

Corned beef Sandwich with cheese

$5.99

Ham sandwich with cheese

$4.99

Family Orders

50 Fried Whole Wings

$50.99

24 Pcs Baked Chicken

$28.99

24 Pcs Fried Chicken

$26.99

48 Pcs Fried Chicken

$52.99

10 Pcs Catfish Fillet

$30.99

Catfish Nuggets ( 5 Lb)

$30.99

10 Pcs Swai Fillets

$26.99

Whole SLAB BBQ Pork Rib

$18.99

Half slab BBQ Pork Rib

$10.99

Whole SLAB BBQ BEEF Rib

$25.99

3 Pcs Pork Chops

$8.99

Wing dings full pan 50 pcs

$29.99

Deli Salads

Sea Food Pasta

$6.99

Sea Food CRAB N SHRIMP

$7.99

Italian Pasta

$5.99

Spaghetti salad

$5.99

Chicken salad

$6.99

Coleslaw

$4.99

Mustard Potato salad

$4.99

American Potato Salad

$4.99

Macaroni salad

$4.99

Turkey salad wih tomato ,cheese ,peppers n lettuce

$6.99

Ham salad wih tomato ,cheese ,peppers n lettuce

$6.99

Turkey salad wih tomato ,cheese ,peppers n lettuce XL

$15.99

Crab n shrimp salad tray (10-15 ppl)

$29.99

Sea Food salad tray (10-15 ppl)

$29.99

Italian pasta salad tray (10-15 ppl)

$24.99

Potato salad family tray

$12.99

Macaroni salad family tray

$12.99

Coleslaw Family Tray

$12.99

Desserts

Cheesecake

$3.99

Peach Cobbler

$5.99

Banana Pudding

$4.99

Bread Pudding

$5.99

Banana Pudding

$24.99+

Peach Cobbler

$24.99+

Party Trays & Wraps

Sandwich Onion bun Turkey Tray with cheese n Lettuce

$24.99

Sandwich Onion bun Corned Beef Tray with cheese n Lettuce

$29.99

Sandwich Onion Ham Tray with cheese n Lettuce

$24.99

Mixed Cheese Tray with Cracks

$29.99

Turkey Wraps With cheese n lettuce

$29.99

Ham Wraps With cheese n lettuce

$29.99
Sandwich Onion bun Turkey Tray with cheese n Lettuce

$49.99
Sandwich Onion bun Ham Tray with cheese n Lettuce

$49.99

Sandwich Onion bun Corned beef Tray with cheese n Lettuce

$55.99

Turkey Wraps With cheese n lettuce

$55.99

Chicken Wing Dings TRAY 250 Pcs mix

$99.99

Chicken Wing Dings TRAY 50 Pcs

$29.99

Pork Ribs TRAY

$36.99
All hours
Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
