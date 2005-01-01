Restaurant header imageView gallery

Royal Ginger Asian Fusion Bistro

8591 Sancus Blvd

Columbus, OH 43240

Crab Rangoon
Dumplings (6 Pcs.)
California Roll

Appetizers

Agedashi Tofu

$5.00
Beef Lettuce Wraps (4 Pcs.)

$8.00
Cashew Masala

$5.00
Chicken Lettuce Wraps (4 Pcs.)

$7.00
Chicken Satay

$5.00
Chicken Wings (5Pc)

$6.00
Chicken Wings(10 Pcs.)

$10.00
Crab Rangoon

$5.00
Deccan Chicken 65

$9.00
Deccan Chili Shrimp

$12.00
Deccan Onion Pakora

$6.00
Dragon Eggs (4 Pcs.)

$9.00
Dumplings (6 Pcs.)

$6.00
Edamame

$4.00
Egg Roll

$2.00
Peanut Masala

$4.00
Poke Nachos

$8.00
Potato Fritters

$5.00
Samosa (3pc)

$5.00
Seared Tuna Tataki

$13.00
Shrimp Lettuce Wraps (4 Pcs.)

$7.00
Spicy Tuna Poppers

$10.00
Sushi Chef Choice (5 Pcs.)

$8.00
Tartar

$9.00
Tempura Shrimp Appetizer

$8.00
Thai Spring Roll

$3.00
Veg Lettuce Wraps (4 Pcs.)

$6.00
Vietnamese Summer Rolls (6 Pcs.)

$6.00
Yellowtail Jalapeno

$10.00
Vegetable Dumplings

$6.00
Sweet Potato Roll

$4.00
Vegetable Tempura Appetizer

$7.00

Calamari Appetizer

$10.00
Sashimi Sampler

$10.00

Soup & Salads

Cucumber Salad

$5.00
Hot & Sour Soup

$2.00
House Green Salad

$5.00
Large Hot n Sour

$4.00
Large Tom Yum

$10.00
Miso Soup

$2.00
Sashimi Salad

$9.00
Seaweed Salad

$6.00
Spicy Kani Salad

$5.00
Tom Yum Soup

$5.00
Wanton Soup

$3.00
Large Miso Soup

$4.00
Large Wanton Soup

$6.00

Rice & Noodles

Deccan Fried Rice

Fried Rice

Kimchi Fried Rice

Pineapple Fried Rice

Singapore Fried Rice

Yaki Udon

Singapore Noodles

Lomein

Pad Thai

Wok

Amazing Mango

Broccoli Soya

Garlic Egg Plant

Jumbo Salt Pepper Prawn

Kung Pao

Mala

Mongolian

Mongolian