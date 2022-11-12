Restaurant header imageView gallery

Raised in a Wok

review star

No reviews yet

75-5799 Aliʻi Drive

Kailua, HI 96740

Popular Items

Vegetable Egg Fu Yong
Crispy Gau Gee (8pc)
Protein Fried Rice - Choice of Meat

Drinks/Non-Alcohol

Pepsi

$2.00

Variety of can sodas

Arizona Green Tea

$2.75

Arizona Iced Tea - Tall Can

Grass Jelly

$2.00

Passion Orange

$2.00

Diet Pepsi

$2.00

Sprite

$2.00

Hot Pot of Tea

$2.00

Bottled Water

$2.00

Appetizer

Bao Bun of the Day (3pc)

$10.95

Crispy Gau Gee (8pc)

$9.95

Deep-fried Chinese dumpling filled with ground pork, green and white onions and cabbage served with a sweet and sour sauce

Deep-Fried Chicken Wing (1pc)

$1.75

Deep-Fried Chicken Wings (7pc)

$12.95

Deep-fried chicken wings with a light crispy batter

Egg Rolls (3pc)

$5.95

Savory mix of local vegetables rolled in a wheat flour wrapper, deep-fried and served with a sweet and sour sauce

Ekolu Poke

$20.95

Choice of 3 scoops of poke

Fresh Poke Platter

$16.95

Choice of (1) Poke

House Pupu Platter

$15.95

Crispy Gau Gee, Crispy Roast Pork, Char Siu, Cream Cheese Rangoons and Egg Rolls

Kalua Nachos - Regular

$13.95

Ohana Poke Nacho - Medium

$25.95

Hapa Poke on a bed of wonton chops with house mayo and unagi drizzle topped with furikake and green onions

Poke Nachos - Regular

$16.95

Hapa Poke on a bed of wonton chops with house mayo and unagi drizzle topped with furikake and green onions

Sashimi Tray

$15.95

Sliced Sashimi on a bed of sliced cabbage

Noodle Soup

Seafood Wor Mein Soup

$14.95

Chicken broth mixed with local greens, mushrooms, green onions, sliced char siu, shrimp and fish fillet

Spicy Beef Wor Mein Soup

$14.95

Chicken broth mixed with local greens, mushrooms, green onions, sliced char siu and chicken

Vegetable Wor Mein Soup

$12.95

Wor Mein Soup

$13.95

Chicken broth mixed with local greens, mushrooms, green onions, sliced char siu and chicken

Soup

Egg Drop Soup

$12.95

Chicken broth mix with carrots, peas, baby corn and a dropped egg garnished with green onions

Hot and Sour Soup

$12.95

Balance of spicy and sour seasoned broth with sliced pork, tofu, bamboo shoots and carrots garnished with green onions

Fried Noodle

Cake Noodle and Gravy Only

$8.95

Crispy Gau Gee Cake Noodle

$17.95

Crispy noodle bed in a thick savory sauce with fried local vegetables, 3 pcs crispy gau gee, chicken and char siu

Fish Fillet Cake Noodle

$18.95

Crispy noodle bed in a thick savory sauce with fried local vegetables and fish fillet

Fish Fillet Chow Fun

$16.95

Noodle dish include rice noodles, fresh vegetables and fish fillet

Fish Fillet Chow Mein

$16.95

Noodle dish include wheat noodles, fresh vegetables, fish fillet and gravy

Fish Fillet Lo Mein

$16.95

Noodle dish include wheat noodles, fresh vegetables and fish fillet

Protein Cake Noodle - Choice of Meat

$17.95

Crispy noodle bed in a thick savory sauce with fried local vegetables and choice of meat

Protein Chow Fun - Choice of Meat

$15.95

Noodle dish include rice noodles, fresh vegetables and meat

Protein Chow Mein - Choice of Meat

$15.95

Noodle dish include wheat noodles, fresh vegetables, choice of meat and gravy

Protein Lo Mein - Choice of Meat

$15.95

Noodle dish include wheat noodles, fresh vegetables and choice of meat

Seafood Cake Noodle

$18.95

Crispy noodle bed in a thick savory sauce with fried local vegetables and seafood

Seafood Chow Fun

$16.95

Noodle dish include rice noodles, fresh vegetables, fish fillet and shrimp

Seafood Chow Mein

$16.95

Noodle dish include wheat noodles, fresh vegetables, fish fillet, shrimp and gravy

Seafood Lo Mein

$16.95

Noodle dish include wheat noodles, fresh vegetables, fish fillet and shrimp

Shrimp Chow Fun

$16.95

Noodle dish include rice noodles, fresh vegetables and shrimp

Shrimp Chow Mein

$16.95

Noodle dish include wheat noodles, fresh vegetables, shrimp and gravy

Shrimp Lo Mein

$16.95

Noodle dish include wheat noodles, fresh vegetables and Shrimp

Vegetable Cake Noodle

$14.95

Crispy noodle bed in a thick savory sauce with fried local vegetables

Vegetable Chow Fun

$13.95

Noodle dish include rice noodles and fresh vegetables

Vegetable Chow Mein

$13.95

Noodle dish include wheat noodles, fresh vegetables and gravy

Vegetable Lo Mein

$13.95

Noodle dish include wheat noodle and fresh vegetables

Fried Rice

Fish Fillet Fried Rice

$16.95

Signature fried rice is served with green and white onions, carrots, peas, egg and fish fillet

Protein Fried Rice - Choice of Meat

$15.95

Signature fried rice is served with green and white onions, carrots, peas, egg and choice of meat

Raised in a Wok Fried Rice

$15.95

Signature fried rice is served with green and white onions, carrots, peas, shrimp, char siu and chicken

Seafood Fried Rice

$16.95

Signature fried rice is served with green and white onions, carrots, peas, fish fillet and shrimp

Shrimp Fried Rice

$16.95

Signature fried rice is served with green and white onions, carrots, peas and shrimp

Vegetable Fried Rice

$13.95

Signature fried rice is served with green and white onions, carrots, peas and egg

Egg

Vegetable Egg Fu Yong

$12.95

Chinese style omelet with cabbage, carrots, green and white onions

Protein Egg Fu Yong - Choice of Meat

$13.95

Chinese style omelet with cabbage, carrots, green and white onions and choice of meat

Shrimp Egg Fu Yong

$15.95

Chinese style omelet with cabbage, carrots, green and white onions and shrimp

Beef

Beef Broccoli

$16.95

Marinated beef medallions, stir-fried with broccoli, carrots and white onions

Black Pepper Beef

$16.95

Sliced thin beef strip stir-fried with garlic, white onions, green bell peppers and seasoned with black pepper

Mongolian Beef

$16.95

Tender thin sliced beef strips marinated in a semi-sweet mongolian sauce sauteed with white and green onions

Poultry

Orange Chicken

$14.95

Deep-fried battered chicken cubes tossed in a sweet orange sauce

Salt & Pepper Chicken

$14.95

Deep-fried chicken topped with green onions, ginger, garlic and house seasoning

Sesame Chicken

$14.95

Marinated chicken grilled with sesame garnished with green and white onions and sesame seeds

Lemon Chicken

$14.95

Deep-fried sliced tender chicken strips topped with a lemon sauce

General Tso Chicken

$14.95

Deep-fried cubed chicken dipped in a sweet general sauce topped with green onions

Kung Pao Chicken

$14.95

Spicy boneless chicken stir-fried with zucchini, white onions and roasted peanuts

Crispy Chicken - Whole Chicken

$32.95

Bone-in chicken slow roasted topped with signature seasoning

Roast Duck - Half Duck

$22.95

Well prepared bone-in duck slow roasted till tender and skin crispy

Roast Duck - Whole Duck

$40.95

Well prepared bone-in duck slow roasted till tender and skin crispy

Pork

Crispy Roast Pork - 1/2 lb.

$10.95

Pork belly slow-roasted in salt, chinese herbs until skin crispy

Crispy Roast Pork - 1 lb.

$16.95

Pork belly slow-roasted in salt, chinese herbs until skin crispy

Char Siu Pork - 1/2 lb.

$10.95

Tender pork marinated with Chinese barbeque sauce roasted and sliced

Char Siu Pork - 1 lb.

$16.95

Tender pork marinated with Chinese barbeque sauce roasted and sliced

Sweet & Sour Pork

$14.95

Marinated Pork deep-fried pork tossed in a sweet and sour sauce served with pineapple chunks, green bell peppers and white onions

Pork Eggplant

$14.95

Sliced fresh pork mix with eggplant, white onions, carrots, baby corn and celery, stir-fried with a spicy sauce

Adobo

$14.95

Kau Yuk

$14.95

Pork & Peas

$14.95

Shrimp

Honey Glazed Walnut Shrimp

$16.95

10pc shell off jumbo shrimp marinated, lightly battered, deep-fried served with roasted walnuts, garnished with green onions and sesame seeds

Salt & Pepper Shrimp

$16.95

10pc jumbo shrimp lightly battered, deep-fried until shell is crispy and topped with green onions, ginger and signature seasoning

Shrimp Canton

$16.95

Deep-fried battered jumbo shrimp (shell off) served with sweet and sour sauce

Kalakoa Shrimp

$16.95

Stir-Fry

Protein Stir-Fry - Choice of Meat

$14.95

Fresh vegetable mix with a choice of meat

Broccoli & Vegetables

$14.95

Fresh vegetable mix and broccoli

Seafood Stir-Fry

$16.95

Fresh vegetable mix with fish fillet and shrimp

Vegetarian

Fried Tofu & Vegetables

$13.95

Lightly fried firm tofu with fresh vegetable mix, stir-fried with garlic sauce

Garlic Eggplant

$14.95

Local eggplant mix with white onions, carrots, baby corn and bamboo shoots sauteed in garlic sauce

Spicy Tofu

$13.95

Firm tofu simmered in house spicy sauce with carrots, peas, ginger and garlic

Kung Pao Tofu

$13.95

Lightly fried tofu sauteed with spicy sauce mix with zucchini, carrots, white onions and peanuts

Salt & Pepper Tofu

$13.95

Lightly fried tofu sauteed with spicy sauce mixed with zucchini, carrots and white onions

Broccoli & Mushrooms

$14.95

Broccoli mix with mushrooms stir-fried with garlic sauce

Poke

Pomai's Poke Parfait

$15.95

Choice of poke on the bottom, layered with 'uala poi and topped with lomi salmon

Poke By the Pound - Fresh Poke Platter

$16.95

Plate

Adobo Plate

$14.95

Adobo with 2 scoops white rice and choice of side

Char Siu Plate

$14.95

Char siu with 2 scoops white rice and choice of side

Crispy Roast Pork Plate

$14.95

Grilled 'Ahi Plate

$16.95

Grilled 'Ahi with house mayo and unagi drizzle, 2 scoops white rice with furikake and choice side of the day

Grilled Furikake 'Ahi Plate

$16.95

Grilled Furikake 'Ahi with house mayo and unagi drizzle, 2 scoops white rice with furikake and choice side of the day

Honey Glazed Walnut Shrimp Plate

$16.95

6pc Honey Glazed Walnut Shrimp, (2) scps white rice and a choice of side

Kau Yuk Plate

$14.95

Kau Yuk with 2 scoops white rice and a choice of side

Kālua Plate

$14.95

Kālua with 2 scoops white rice with furikake and choice side of the day

Lau Lau Plate

$14.95

Lau Lau with 2 scoops white rice and choice side of the day

Lemon Chicken Plate

$14.95

Lemon chicken with 2 scoops white rice and choice of side

Orange Chicken Plate

$14.95

Orange chicken with 2 scoops white rice and choice of side

Plate Special of the Day

$13.00

Plate lunch of the day

Poke Plate

$16.95

Choice of poke with 2 scoops of white rice with furikake and choice side of the day

Raised in a Wok Loco Moco

$15.95

Veggie fried rice and veggie egg fu yong with a choice of meat covered with gravy

Salt & Pepper Chicken Plate

$14.95

Salt & Pepper Chicken with 2 scoops white rice and choice of side

Salt & Pepper Shrimp Plate

$16.95

5pcs shrimp with 2 scoops white rice and choice of side

Shrimp Canton Plate

$16.95

Sweet & Sour Pork Plate

$14.95

Sweet & Sour Pork with 2 scoops white rice and a choice of side

Fried Opelu plate

$13.95

Keiki Menu

Keiki Saimin

$6.95

Chicken broth with wheat noodles

Kālua Bowl

$7.95

Kālua bowl with 1 scoop white rice

Orange Chicken Bowl

$7.95

Orange chicken with 1 scoop white rice

Lau Lau Bowl

$9.95

Lau lau with 1 scoop white rice

Lemon Chicken Bowl

$7.95

Lemon Chicken with 1 scoop white rice

Egg Fu Yong Bowl

$7.95

Vegetable Egg Fu Yong with 1 scoop white rice

Side Dishes

Side Lomi Salmon

$3.95

Side Crab Salad

$3.95

Side Poi

$3.95

Side Pickle Onion

$3.95

Side Macaroni Salad

$3.95

Side Seaweed Salad

$3.95

Side Gravy

$3.50

Ohana White Rice

$5.95

6 scoops of white rice

Side White Rice

$1.75

2 scoops white rice

Side Poke

$4.95

Lau Lau Ala Carte

$5.95

Side Cake Noodle

$5.95

Side Extra Meat

$3.95

Side Extra Vegetables

$3.95

Fried Rice Substitute

$1.00

Que Menu Fee

Que Menu Fee

$0.99
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 8:45 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 8:45 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 8:45 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 8:45 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 8:45 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 8:45 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 8:45 pm
Chinese / Hawaiian Cuisine / Fresh Poke

Location

75-5799 Aliʻi Drive, Kailua, HI 96740

Directions

