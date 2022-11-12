- Home
Raised in a Wok
75-5799 Aliʻi Drive
Kailua, HI 96740
Appetizer
Bao Bun of the Day (3pc)
Crispy Gau Gee (8pc)
Deep-fried Chinese dumpling filled with ground pork, green and white onions and cabbage served with a sweet and sour sauce
Deep-Fried Chicken Wing (1pc)
Deep-Fried Chicken Wings (7pc)
Deep-fried chicken wings with a light crispy batter
Egg Rolls (3pc)
Savory mix of local vegetables rolled in a wheat flour wrapper, deep-fried and served with a sweet and sour sauce
Ekolu Poke
Choice of 3 scoops of poke
Fresh Poke Platter
Choice of (1) Poke
House Pupu Platter
Crispy Gau Gee, Crispy Roast Pork, Char Siu, Cream Cheese Rangoons and Egg Rolls
Kalua Nachos - Regular
Ohana Poke Nacho - Medium
Hapa Poke on a bed of wonton chops with house mayo and unagi drizzle topped with furikake and green onions
Poke Nachos - Regular
Hapa Poke on a bed of wonton chops with house mayo and unagi drizzle topped with furikake and green onions
Sashimi Tray
Sliced Sashimi on a bed of sliced cabbage
Noodle Soup
Seafood Wor Mein Soup
Chicken broth mixed with local greens, mushrooms, green onions, sliced char siu, shrimp and fish fillet
Spicy Beef Wor Mein Soup
Chicken broth mixed with local greens, mushrooms, green onions, sliced char siu and chicken
Vegetable Wor Mein Soup
Wor Mein Soup
Chicken broth mixed with local greens, mushrooms, green onions, sliced char siu and chicken
Soup
Fried Noodle
Cake Noodle and Gravy Only
Crispy Gau Gee Cake Noodle
Crispy noodle bed in a thick savory sauce with fried local vegetables, 3 pcs crispy gau gee, chicken and char siu
Fish Fillet Cake Noodle
Crispy noodle bed in a thick savory sauce with fried local vegetables and fish fillet
Fish Fillet Chow Fun
Noodle dish include rice noodles, fresh vegetables and fish fillet
Fish Fillet Chow Mein
Noodle dish include wheat noodles, fresh vegetables, fish fillet and gravy
Fish Fillet Lo Mein
Noodle dish include wheat noodles, fresh vegetables and fish fillet
Protein Cake Noodle - Choice of Meat
Crispy noodle bed in a thick savory sauce with fried local vegetables and choice of meat
Protein Chow Fun - Choice of Meat
Noodle dish include rice noodles, fresh vegetables and meat
Protein Chow Mein - Choice of Meat
Noodle dish include wheat noodles, fresh vegetables, choice of meat and gravy
Protein Lo Mein - Choice of Meat
Noodle dish include wheat noodles, fresh vegetables and choice of meat
Seafood Cake Noodle
Crispy noodle bed in a thick savory sauce with fried local vegetables and seafood
Seafood Chow Fun
Noodle dish include rice noodles, fresh vegetables, fish fillet and shrimp
Seafood Chow Mein
Noodle dish include wheat noodles, fresh vegetables, fish fillet, shrimp and gravy
Seafood Lo Mein
Noodle dish include wheat noodles, fresh vegetables, fish fillet and shrimp
Shrimp Chow Fun
Noodle dish include rice noodles, fresh vegetables and shrimp
Shrimp Chow Mein
Noodle dish include wheat noodles, fresh vegetables, shrimp and gravy
Shrimp Lo Mein
Noodle dish include wheat noodles, fresh vegetables and Shrimp
Vegetable Cake Noodle
Crispy noodle bed in a thick savory sauce with fried local vegetables
Vegetable Chow Fun
Noodle dish include rice noodles and fresh vegetables
Vegetable Chow Mein
Noodle dish include wheat noodles, fresh vegetables and gravy
Vegetable Lo Mein
Noodle dish include wheat noodle and fresh vegetables
Fried Rice
Fish Fillet Fried Rice
Signature fried rice is served with green and white onions, carrots, peas, egg and fish fillet
Protein Fried Rice - Choice of Meat
Signature fried rice is served with green and white onions, carrots, peas, egg and choice of meat
Raised in a Wok Fried Rice
Signature fried rice is served with green and white onions, carrots, peas, shrimp, char siu and chicken
Seafood Fried Rice
Signature fried rice is served with green and white onions, carrots, peas, fish fillet and shrimp
Shrimp Fried Rice
Signature fried rice is served with green and white onions, carrots, peas and shrimp
Vegetable Fried Rice
Signature fried rice is served with green and white onions, carrots, peas and egg
Egg
Vegetable Egg Fu Yong
Chinese style omelet with cabbage, carrots, green and white onions
Protein Egg Fu Yong - Choice of Meat
Chinese style omelet with cabbage, carrots, green and white onions and choice of meat
Shrimp Egg Fu Yong
Chinese style omelet with cabbage, carrots, green and white onions and shrimp
Beef
Beef Broccoli
Marinated beef medallions, stir-fried with broccoli, carrots and white onions
Black Pepper Beef
Sliced thin beef strip stir-fried with garlic, white onions, green bell peppers and seasoned with black pepper
Mongolian Beef
Tender thin sliced beef strips marinated in a semi-sweet mongolian sauce sauteed with white and green onions
Poultry
Orange Chicken
Deep-fried battered chicken cubes tossed in a sweet orange sauce
Salt & Pepper Chicken
Deep-fried chicken topped with green onions, ginger, garlic and house seasoning
Sesame Chicken
Marinated chicken grilled with sesame garnished with green and white onions and sesame seeds
Lemon Chicken
Deep-fried sliced tender chicken strips topped with a lemon sauce
General Tso Chicken
Deep-fried cubed chicken dipped in a sweet general sauce topped with green onions
Kung Pao Chicken
Spicy boneless chicken stir-fried with zucchini, white onions and roasted peanuts
Crispy Chicken - Whole Chicken
Bone-in chicken slow roasted topped with signature seasoning
Roast Duck - Half Duck
Well prepared bone-in duck slow roasted till tender and skin crispy
Roast Duck - Whole Duck
Well prepared bone-in duck slow roasted till tender and skin crispy
Pork
Crispy Roast Pork - 1/2 lb.
Pork belly slow-roasted in salt, chinese herbs until skin crispy
Crispy Roast Pork - 1 lb.
Pork belly slow-roasted in salt, chinese herbs until skin crispy
Char Siu Pork - 1/2 lb.
Tender pork marinated with Chinese barbeque sauce roasted and sliced
Char Siu Pork - 1 lb.
Tender pork marinated with Chinese barbeque sauce roasted and sliced
Sweet & Sour Pork
Marinated Pork deep-fried pork tossed in a sweet and sour sauce served with pineapple chunks, green bell peppers and white onions
Pork Eggplant
Sliced fresh pork mix with eggplant, white onions, carrots, baby corn and celery, stir-fried with a spicy sauce
Adobo
Kau Yuk
Pork & Peas
Shrimp
Honey Glazed Walnut Shrimp
10pc shell off jumbo shrimp marinated, lightly battered, deep-fried served with roasted walnuts, garnished with green onions and sesame seeds
Salt & Pepper Shrimp
10pc jumbo shrimp lightly battered, deep-fried until shell is crispy and topped with green onions, ginger and signature seasoning
Shrimp Canton
Deep-fried battered jumbo shrimp (shell off) served with sweet and sour sauce
Kalakoa Shrimp
Stir-Fry
Vegetarian
Fried Tofu & Vegetables
Lightly fried firm tofu with fresh vegetable mix, stir-fried with garlic sauce
Garlic Eggplant
Local eggplant mix with white onions, carrots, baby corn and bamboo shoots sauteed in garlic sauce
Spicy Tofu
Firm tofu simmered in house spicy sauce with carrots, peas, ginger and garlic
Kung Pao Tofu
Lightly fried tofu sauteed with spicy sauce mix with zucchini, carrots, white onions and peanuts
Salt & Pepper Tofu
Lightly fried tofu sauteed with spicy sauce mixed with zucchini, carrots and white onions
Broccoli & Mushrooms
Broccoli mix with mushrooms stir-fried with garlic sauce
Poke
Plate
Adobo Plate
Adobo with 2 scoops white rice and choice of side
Char Siu Plate
Char siu with 2 scoops white rice and choice of side
Crispy Roast Pork Plate
Grilled 'Ahi Plate
Grilled 'Ahi with house mayo and unagi drizzle, 2 scoops white rice with furikake and choice side of the day
Grilled Furikake 'Ahi Plate
Grilled Furikake 'Ahi with house mayo and unagi drizzle, 2 scoops white rice with furikake and choice side of the day
Honey Glazed Walnut Shrimp Plate
6pc Honey Glazed Walnut Shrimp, (2) scps white rice and a choice of side
Kau Yuk Plate
Kau Yuk with 2 scoops white rice and a choice of side
Kālua Plate
Kālua with 2 scoops white rice with furikake and choice side of the day
Lau Lau Plate
Lau Lau with 2 scoops white rice and choice side of the day
Lemon Chicken Plate
Lemon chicken with 2 scoops white rice and choice of side
Orange Chicken Plate
Orange chicken with 2 scoops white rice and choice of side
Plate Special of the Day
Plate lunch of the day
Poke Plate
Choice of poke with 2 scoops of white rice with furikake and choice side of the day
Raised in a Wok Loco Moco
Veggie fried rice and veggie egg fu yong with a choice of meat covered with gravy
Salt & Pepper Chicken Plate
Salt & Pepper Chicken with 2 scoops white rice and choice of side
Salt & Pepper Chicken Plate
Salt & Pepper Chicken with 2 scoops white rice and a choice of side
Salt & Pepper Shrimp Plate
5pcs shrimp with 2 scoops white rice and choice of side
Shrimp Canton Plate
Sweet & Sour Pork Plate
Sweet & Sour Pork with 2 scoops white rice and a choice of side
Fried Opelu plate
Keiki Menu
Keiki Saimin
Chicken broth with wheat noodles
Kālua Bowl
Kālua bowl with 1 scoop white rice
Orange Chicken Bowl
Orange chicken with 1 scoop white rice
Lau Lau Bowl
Lau lau with 1 scoop white rice
Lemon Chicken Bowl
Lemon Chicken with 1 scoop white rice
Egg Fu Yong Bowl
Vegetable Egg Fu Yong with 1 scoop white rice
Side Dishes
Side Lomi Salmon
Side Crab Salad
Side Poi
Side Pickle Onion
Side Macaroni Salad
Side Seaweed Salad
Side Gravy
Ohana White Rice
6 scoops of white rice
Side White Rice
2 scoops white rice
Side Poke
Lau Lau Ala Carte
Side Cake Noodle
Side Extra Meat
Side Extra Vegetables
Fried Rice Substitute
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 8:45 pm
|Monday
|12:00 pm - 8:45 pm
|Tuesday
|12:00 pm - 8:45 pm
|Wednesday
|12:00 pm - 8:45 pm
|Thursday
|12:00 pm - 8:45 pm
|Friday
|12:00 pm - 8:45 pm
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 8:45 pm
Chinese / Hawaiian Cuisine / Fresh Poke
75-5799 Aliʻi Drive, Kailua, HI 96740