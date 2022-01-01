  • Home
Oak Room Bar & Grill 11220 Southwest 69th Circle

No reviews yet

11220 Southwest 69th Circle

Ocala, FL 34476

Order Again

Soups and Salads (Lunch)

Cup of Soup

$4.00

Bowl of Soup

$6.00

Par 3

$12.00

Caprese Salad

$8.00

Chef Salad

$12.00

Chicken Cranberry Salad

$12.00

House Salad (Lunch)

$8.00

Strawberry Chicken Salad

$16.00

Chicken Cobb Salad

$12.00

Seafood Salad

$12.00

Sandwiches

1/2 Sand & Cup soup

$7.00

1/2 Sand & Bowl soup

$8.00

1/2 Sand & Side

$7.00
BLT

BLT

$9.00
Burger

Burger

$12.00
Caprese Panini

Caprese Panini

$10.00
Cheeseburger

Cheeseburger

$13.00
Club Sandwich

Club Sandwich

$11.00
Cuban Panini

Cuban Panini

$11.00
Deli Sandwich

Deli Sandwich

$11.00
Fish Sandwich

Fish Sandwich

$15.00
Grilled Chicken Sandwich

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$10.00

Hot Dog

$7.00
Italian Panini

Italian Panini

$11.00
Philly Cheese Steak

Philly Cheese Steak

$12.00

Traditional Reuben

$11.00

Vegetarian Panini

$10.00Out of stock

Chicken BLT Wrap

$12.00

Lunch Entrees

Fish Platter

$16.00

Fried Shrimp Platter

$10.00

Chicken Tenders

$10.00

Flatbreads

Italian Flatbread

$13.00

Fiesta Flatbread

$13.00

Margherita Flatbread

$13.00

Specials

Chicken Bombs

$14.00

Pork Grilled Cheeser

$14.00

BBQ Pulled Pork Sandwich

$10.00

Fun-Guy Burger

$14.00

Smash Burger

$14.00

House Burger

$15.00

Texas Steakhouse Burger

$14.00

Cordon Bleu Burger

$14.00

Bongo Burger

$15.00

Brunch Burger

$15.00

BBQ Nachos

$12.00

Chicken Nachos

$13.00

Taco Nachos

$12.00

Steak Nachos

$15.00

Taco Salad

$12.00

Cobb Salad

$12.00

Crispy Chicken Salad

$12.00

Lasagna

$16.00

Stuffed Shells

$14.00

Fish Finger Basket

$14.00

Wing Basket (10)

$16.00

Crispy Chicken Salad

$12.00

Golf Drinks

Water

Coke (G)

Diet Coke (G)

Iced Tea (G)

Arnold Palmer (G)

Lemonade (G)

Sprite (G)

Ginger Ale (G)

Root Beer (G)

Coors Draft (G)

Yuengling Draft (G)

Golf Burger

Cheeseburger (G)

Jay's $12 Burger Special

$12.00
All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

11220 Southwest 69th Circle, Ocala, FL 34476

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Main pic

