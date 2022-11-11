Restaurant header imageView gallery
Thai
Seafood
Caterers

Royal Thai Restaurant

2,229 Reviews

$

13576 harbor blvd

Garden Grove, CA 92843

Order Again

Appetizers

Egg Roll Veggie

$12.00

Thai Dumplings

$12.00

Cream Cheese Wonton

$12.00

Shrimp Roll

$14.00

Calamari

$14.00

Combination Appetizer

$20.00

satay

$16.00

Fried Tofu

$12.00

Shrimp Tempura

$14.00

Garlic Edamame

$7.00

Popcorn shrimp

$14.00

Fried Oyster

$16.00

Fried Softshell Crab (2)

$18.00

Fish Cake

$14.00

Corn nuggett

$9.00

Fish Tofu

$12.00

Salads

Papaya Salad

$16.00

Beef Salad

$24.00

Shrimp Salad

$22.00

Squid Salad

$22.00

Papaya lao

$16.00

Papaya with salted crab

$18.00

Larb chicken

$16.00

Larb beef

$25.00

Soup

Tom Yum

$16.00

Tom Kha

$16.00

Beef soup tom zaap

$25.00

Seafood soup

$25.00

Curry

Yellow Curry

$17.00

Red Curry

$17.00

Green Curry

$17.00

Panang Curry

$17.00

Pineapple Shrimp Curry

$22.00

Fried Rice

Fried Rice

$16.00

Spicy Basil Fried Rice

$16.00

Pineapple Fried Rice

$18.00

Crab Fried Rice

$27.00

Egg Fried Rice

$9.99

Noodles

Pad Thai

$16.00

Pad See Eew

$16.00

Drunken Noodle

$16.00

Chowmein

$16.00

A la Carte

Spicy Basil

$17.00

Stir Fried Veggie

$17.00

Spicy Eggplant

$17.00

Cashew

$17.00

Pad Prik Khing

$17.00

Royal Garlic

$17.00

Mongolian Beef

$25.00

Crying Tiger

$25.00

kung pao

$17.00

orange chicken

$17.00

Sweet&sour

$17.00

Chinese Broccoli

$17.00

Brocoli Beef

$25.00

Bobby Stephens

$13.00

Seafood

Spicy Seafood Combination

$25.00

Spicy Basil Seafood

$25.00

Chili Crispy Fish

$25.00

Tamarind Fish

$25.00

Side

Steam Rice

$3.50

Brown Rice

$4.00

Sticky Rice

$5.50

Sweet Sticky Rice

$5.00

Peanut Sauce

$3.00

Cucumber Salad

$3.00

Tiger Sauce

$3.00

Egg Roll (2 Pcs)

$6.00

Dumpling(4pcs)

$6.00

Cream Cheese Wonton(3 Pcs)

$6.00

Steam Veggie

$8.00

fried egg

$3.00

side noodle

$5.00

Dessert

sticky rice mango

$12.00

Pineapple sticky rice

$12.00

White chocolate raspberry cheesecake

$8.00

Churros

$11.00

Nutella cheesecake

$8.00

Strawberry swirl tuxedo cheesecake

$8.00

Triple chocolate cheesecake

$8.00

Bowl

Basil Chicken Bowl

$10.99

Garlic Chicken Rice Bowl

$10.99

Mix Veggies Bowl

$10.99

Chicken Wings

Wing on Fire (basil)

$16.00

Kungpao wings

$16.00

Just fried

$16.00

Bbq

$16.00

Spicy orange

$16.00

Nashville Hot

$16.00

Traditional Buffalo

$16.00

Habanero mangoes

$16.00

Garlic parmesan

$16.00

Honey garlic

$16.00

Appetizers

Egg Roll Veggie

$35.00

Catering

Egg Roll Meat

$45.00

Catering

Thai Dumplings

$30.00

Catering

Cream Cheese Wonton

$35.00

Catering

Shrimp Roll

$45.00

Catering

Chicken Satay

$40.00

Catering

Salads

Papaya Salad

$35.00

house salad

$35.00

Beef Salad

$40.00

Shrimp Salad

$40.00

Curry

Yellow Curry

$45.00

Red Curry

$45.00

Green Curry

$45.00

Panang Curry

$55.00

Fried Rice

Fried Rice

$35.00

Spicy Basil Fried Rice

$35.00

Pineapple Fried Rice

$20.00

Crab Fried Rice

$55.00

Noodles

Pad Thai

$40.00

Pad See Eew

$35.00

Drunken Noodle

$35.00

A la Carte

Spicy Basil

$45.00

Stir Fried Veggie

$45.00

Spicy Eggplant

$45.00

Cashew Chicken

$45.00

Pad Prik Khing

$45.00

Garlic Chicken

$45.00

Mongolian Beef

$45.00

Side

Steam Rice

$15.00

Brown Rice

$30.00

Dessert

sticky rice mango

$35.00
check markUpscale
check markFamily-Friendly
check markCasual
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCryptocurrency
check markCatering
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Monday5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Tuesday5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Come on in and enjoy!

13576 harbor blvd, Garden Grove, CA 92843

