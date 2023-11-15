Restaurant info

We are proud to serve you as one of the best Thai restaurants in the Bay Area, offering the highest quality Thai food available. We prepare our authentic Thai dishes with the finest ingredients, which makes our food delectable, memorable, and of the finest among the rest. In consideration to your health, we use cholesterol-free canola oil in our sautéed dishes. We do not add any monosodium glutamate(MSG) to our food. We offer a variety of vegetarian dishes with fresh vegetables from local markets.

