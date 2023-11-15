- Home
Royal Thai Restaurant San Rafael
610 3RD Street
Lower Floor
San Rafael, CA 94901
Lunch Menu
Lunch Special
- L House Chicken Salad$14.95
Chopped chicken satay, romaine lettuce, cucumber, crispy rice noodles, sesame seed, roasted almond, and house rice vinegar dressing
- L Avocado Salad$16.95
Shrimps, avocado, crispy noodles, cashew nut, and green vegetables topped with shredded coconut and special thai lime dressing
- L Yellow Curry$14.95
Potato, onion, carrot, and served with steamed jasmine white rice.
- L Red Curry 🌶️$14.95
Red curry, eggplant, red bell pepper, jalapeno, basil, and served with steamed jasmine white rice.
- L Panang Curry 🌶️$14.95
Pa-nang curry, green bean, red bell pepper, jalapeno, basil, and served with steamed jasmine white rice.
- L Green Curry 🌶️$14.95
Green curry, bamboo shoot, red bell pepper, jalapeño, basil, and served with steamed jasmine white rice.
- L. Salmon Curry 🌶️$16.95
Fillet salmon in panang curry sauce with zucchini, red bell pepper, and basil and served with steamed jasmine white rice.
- L. BBQ Chicken$15.95
BBQ marinated chicken tender, sweet and sour sauce, served with steamed jasmine white rice.
- L. BBQ Spicy Pork$15.95
BBQ marinated Thai spices pork, sweet and sour sauce, served with steamed jasmine white rice.
- L. BBQ Beef$16.95
BBQ marinated beef with garlic soy sauce, and spicy green sauce, served with steamed jasmine white rice.
- L. Pad Si-ew$14.95
Stir-fried wide rice noodles with black soy sauce, egg, carrot, broccoli, and cauliflower
- L. Pad Thai$14.95
Stir-fried rice noodles with egg, tofu, ground peanuts, bean sprouts, and chives
- L. Pad Kee Mow 🌶️$14.95
Stir-fried wide rice noodles with broccoli, chili, red bell pepper, and basil
- L. Basil Chicken Fried Rice 🌶️$14.95
Spicy thai fried rice with minced chicken, chili, and basil, with a fried egg on top
- L. Eggplant Basil$14.95
Sautéed eggplant, red bell pepper, and sweet basil in black bean sauce and served with steamed jasmine white rice.
- L. Thai Basil: Ground Chicken$14.95
Sautéed Thai basil, jalapeño, garlic, onion, and bell pepper in spicy chill basil saucee, served with steamed jasmine white rice.
- L. Thai Basil: Ground Beef$15.95
Sautéed Thai basil, jalapeño, garlic, onion, and red bell pepper in spicy chill basil sauce, served with steamed jasmine white rice.
- L. Saucy Curry Beef Noodle$16.95
Wide rice noodles, ground beef, onion, tomato, and yellow curry powder
- L. Thai Fried Rice$14.95
Pan-fried Rice with egg, onion, green onion, and tomato.
- L. Pineapple Fried Rice$14.95
Pan-fried rice with curry powder, pineapple, cashew nuts and raisins.
- L. Bangkok Street Noodles$16.95
Shrimp and ground chicken sautéed with tofu, pickled radish, green onions, and cilantro in black soy sauce garlic on top steamed wide rice noodles and bean sprouts
- L. Garlic Pepper Shrimp$16.95
Sautéed shrimp, carrot, zucchini, green bean, and cauliflower with butter garlic black pepper sauce, and served with steamed jasmine white rice.
- L. Curry Noodle Soup$16.95
Flat rice noodles, ground chicken, shrimp, crispy noodle broccoli, and carrot in curry soup
- L. Crab Fried Rice$18.95Out of stock
Stir-fried rice tossed with crab meat, white onion, green onion, and double egg
- L. Orange Chicken$15.95
Battered chicken with a sweet fresh squeezed orange sauce, and sesame seed, served with steamed jasmine white rice.
Full Menu
Royal Thai's Specials
- Royal Thai Sea Bass 🌶️$33.00
Pan-grilled Chilean Sea Bass Fillet with coconut milk topped with fresh chili garlic sauce and crispy basil. (**Gluten-Free)
- Talay Thai Curry$28.00
Stir-fried scallops and shrimp with yellow curry powder, onions, celery, and egg topped with deep-fried soft-shell crab.
- Trout in the garden$24.00
Deep-fried trout topped with fresh mango salad, mints, and Thai lime dressing
- Pineapple curry with grilled prawns 🌶️$20.00
Grilled shrimp and pineapple simmered in red coconut milk curry in style southern Thai. (**Gluten-Free)
- Bangkok Street Noodles$18.00
Shrimps and ground chicken sautéed with tofu pickled radish, green onions, cilantro, and soft-boiled egg in soy garlic on top of steamed wide noodles and bean sprouts.
- Caramelized Basil Chicken$18.00
Crispy fried chicken gets tossed in house sweet chili garlic sauce topped with crispy basil.
- Avocado Salad$18.00
Shrimp, avocado, and green vegetables topped with shredded coconut, cashew nut, and special Thai lime dressing. (**Gluten-Free)
- Thai Chow Mein$17.00
Thai-style pan-fried egg noodles with cabbage, onion, broccoli, bean sprouts, and carrots in light brown sauce. (**Gluten-Free)
- Green curry Fried Rice 🌶️$17.00
Fried rice, green beans, bamboo shoots, bell pepper and basil in green curry paste.
- Mango Curry 🌶️$18.00
Choice of meat, mango chunks, bell peppers, broccoli, and basil in red curry. (**Gluten-Free)
- Avocado Curry$18.00
Choice of meat with bell peppers, zucchini, basil, and avocado chucks in yellow curry. (**Gluten-Free)
Appetizer
- 1. Fresh Rolls$11.95
Mix vegetables and avocado are wrapped in rice paper served with peanut sauce. (**Gluten-Free)
- 2. Crab Rangoon$10.95
Crab meat, cheese, and scallion deep fried in a wonton wrap, served with a sweet tangy thai sauce
- 3. Crispy Calamari$13.95
Fried battered squid served with house sriracha sauce
- 4. Chicken Satay$13.95
Marinated and charcoal-broiled chicken skewers, served with side of cucumber salad and peanut sauce. (**Gluten-Free)
- 5. Thai Fish Cakes$11.95
Fried fish cakes: mixed with curry paste, string bean served with cucumber, and sweet-chili sauce with crushed peanut. (**Gluten-Free)
- 6. Angel Wings$13.95
Deep-fried chicken wings tossed with chili garlic sauce and crispy basil. (**Gluten-Free)
- 8. Poh-piah-goong$10.95
Deep-fried egg rolls stuffed with minced shrimp and chicken, served with sweet and sour sauce
- 8v. Poh-piah-jay$10.95
Deep-fried egg roll stuffed with minced vegetables, served with sweet and sour sauce
- 11. Kha Nom Bueng$14.95
Thai crepe stuffed with minced shrimp, pork, and shredded coconut, tofu, and bean sprouts served with a side of cucumber salad
- 90. Mee Krob$12.95
Crispy and sweet thread rice noodles in tamarind sauce, and fresh chives. (**Gluten-Free)
- Veggie Curry Puffs$10.95
Crispy puffs stuffed with seasoned potato, carrot, onions, and turmeric powder served with a side of cucumber salad
- Steamed Dumplings$11.95
Steamed ground pork and shrimp with onions, carrots, wrapped in wonton skin served with a soy vinaigrette
- Golden Triangle$11.95Out of stock
Golden brown deep-fried tofu served with sweet chili sauce and crushed peanuts.
Soup
- 13. Tom Kha-(Small)$6.50
Coconut milk soup with bamboo shoots and galangal. (**Gluten-Free)
- 13. Tom Kha -(Large)$16.95
Coconut milk soup with bamboo shoots and galangal. (**Gluten-Free)
- 14. Tom Yum - (Small) 🌶️$6.50
Spicy and sour soup with mushrooms, tomatoes, and lemon grass. (**Gluten-Free)
- 14. Tom Yum - (Large) 🌶️$16.95
Spicy and sour soup with mushrooms, tomatoes, and lemon grass. (**Gluten-Free)
- 16. Wonton Soup$16.95
Shrimp and chicken wonton, sliced roasted pork, shrimps, and vegetable in light chicken broth
- 17. POH Taek$19.95
Poh Tak Soup is another traditional spicy Thai seafood soup made with lemongrass, fresh lime leaves, Thai basil and fresh chillies. (**Gluten-Free)
Salad
- Larb Duck$19.95
Chopped roasted duck seasoned with lime juice, mint leaves, and cashew nuts. (**Gluten-Free)
- 10 Larb Chicken$15.50
Minced chicken, pork or tofu seasoned with lime juice, mint leaves. (**Gluten-Free)
- 10. Larb Pork$15.50
Minced chicken, pork, or tofu seasoned with lime juice, and mint leaves. (**Gluten-Free)
- 10. Larb Tofu$15.50
Minced chicken, pork, or tofu seasoned with lime juice, and mint leaves. (**Gluten-Free)
- 19. Papaya Salad$14.50
Shredded green papaya, carrot, tomato, and ground peanut in lime juice sauce. (**Gluten-Free)
- Mango Salad$15.50
Shredded fresh mango salad seasoned with onions, green onions, cilantro, cashew nuts, mint, and cilantro in light lime dressing
- Thai Beef Salad$16.50
Sliced beef cucumber, tomato, red onion, cilantro, and seasoned with lime juice and mint leaves. (**Gluten-Free)
- 22. Yum Mixed Seafood 🌶️$19.95
Mixed seafood, lettuce, tomato, cilantro, green onion, red onion, mint, and lemongrass with chili garlic dressing. (**Gluten-Free)
- Yum Squid Salad 🌶️$17.50
Squid or shrimp, lettuce, tomato, cilantro, green onion, red onion, mint, and lemongrass with chili garlic dressing. (**Gluten-Free)
- Yum Shrimp Salad 🌶️$17.50
Squid or shrimp, lettuce, tomato, cilantro, green onion, red onion, mint, and lemongrass with chili garlic dressing. (**Gluten-Free)
- 23. Royal Thai Chicken Salad$15.50
Chopped chicken satay, toasted almond, lettuce, cucumber, crispy rice noodles, sesame seed, and house avocado vinegar dressing. (**Gluten-Free)
- Avocado Salad$18.00
Shrimp, avocado, and green vegetables topped with shredded coconut, cashew nut, and special Thai lime dressing. (**Gluten-Free)
Curry
- 24. Green Curry 🌶️$15.50
Bamboo shoots, bell pepper, jalapeño, and basil. **Not contain fish sauce** (**Gluten-Free)
- 25. Yellow Curry$15.50
Mild yellow curry with coconut milk, potatoes, onions, and carrots. **Not contain fish sauce** (**Gluten-Free)
- 27. Panang Curry 🌶️$15.50
Panang curry with green bean, red bell pepper, kaffir lime leaf, jalapeño, and basil .**Not contain fish sauce** (**Gluten-Free)
- 28. Red Curry 🌶️$15.50
Red curry with eggplants, red bell pepper, jalapeño, and basil. **Not contain fish sauce** (**Gluten-Free)
- Pumpkin Curry 🌶️$18.50
Red curry in coconut milk with pumpkin, bell pepper, jalapeno, and basil. **Not contain fish sauce** (**Gluten-Free)
Ping Yaang (BBQ)
- 36. BBQ Spicy Pork$16.50
BBQ marinated thai spices pork, sweet and sour sauce. (**Gluten-Free)
- 37. BBQ Chicken$16.50
BBQ marinated chicken tenders, sweet and sour sauce. (**Gluten-Free)
- 48. BBQ Beef$17.50
BBQ marinated beef with garlic soy sauce, house spicy green sauce. (**Gluten-Free)
- 35. BBQ Grilled Shrimp$17.50
BBQ shrimp with spicy lemongrass sauce. (**Gluten-Free)
Street Stir-Fried
- 38. Fresh Ginger$15.50
Sautéed fresh ginger, garlic, wood ear mushroom, and onion in black bean sauce
- 40. Spicy Green Bean 🌶️$15.50
Sautéed spicy ginger paste, green bean, and bell pepper. (**Gluten-Free)
- 42. Garlic Black Pepper$15.50
Sautéed cauliflower, zucchini, onion, green bean, and carrot in garlic black pepper sauce
- 46. Pad Ped 🌶️$15.50
Sautéed spicy red curry paste, bamboo shoots, jalapeño, bell pepper, and thai basil. (**Gluten-Free)
- 51. Thai Basil 🌶️$15.50
Sauteed thai basil, green bean, jalapeño, garlic, bell pepper in spicy chili basil sauce
- 53. PRA RAM$15.50
Mild peanut curry sauce on a bed of spinach, broccoli, and cabbage. (**Gluten-Free)
- 77. Eggplant Basil$15.50
Sautéed eggplant, red bell pepper, garlic, and basil in black bean sauce
- 79. Mixed Vegetable$15.50
Sautéed mixed vegetables with garlic and mild yellow curry powder. (**Gluten-Free)
- 82.Broccoli and Mushroom$15.50
Sautéed broccoli, garlic, bell pepper, and mushroom in chef's special sauce
Fried Rice and Noodles
- 91. Pad Si-ew$15.50
Pan-fried wide rice noodles with black soy sauce, egg, carrot, broccoli, and cauliflower. **Not contain fish sauce**
- 92. Pad Kee Mow 🌶️$15.50
Pan-fried thread rice noodles / wide noodles with fresh chili, bell pepper, broccoli, and basil. **Not contain fish sauce**
- 93. Pad Thai$15.50
Pan-fried rice stick noodles with, egg, tofu, chives, bean sprouts, and ground peanut on the side. (**Gluten-Free)
- 94. Thai Fried Rice$15.50
Pan-fried rice with egg, onion, green onion, and tomato. **Not contain fish sauce** (**Gluten-Free)
- 94B. Pineapple Fried Rice$15.50
Pan-fried rice with curry powder, pineapple, cashew nuts, and raisins. **Not contain fish sauce** (**Gluten-Free)
- 95. Spicy Basil Fried Rice 🌶️$15.50
Spicy Thal fried rice, bell pepper, jalapeño, chill, and basil. **Not contain fish sauce**
- Curry Noodle Soup*$17.95
Rice noodles, ground chicken, shrimp, broccoli, and carrot in curry soup topped with crispy egg noodles.
Chef's Suggestions ❤️
- Duck red curry 🌶️$22.95
Roasted duck, pineapple, tomato, jalapeño, and bell pepper in red curry. (**Gluten-Free)
- 29. Saam Kasat 🌶️$19.95
Sautéed combination of beef, pork, and chicken with eggplant, basil, bell pepper, and in chef's spicy green chili sauce. (**Gluten-Free)
- 31. Chao Praya Salmon 🌶️$19.95
Fillet salmon in red coconut milk curry with zucchini and sweet basil. (**Gluten-Free)
- 32. Salmon in Banana Leaf$19.95
BBQ marinated fillet salmon wrapped in banana leaf, spicy sauce. (**Gluten-Free)
- 47. Nua Ob$19.95
Thai herb-marinated beef tenders, zucchini, cauliflower, green bean, and carrot. (**Gluten-Free)
- 50. Gai Pad Himmaparn 🌶️$16.95
Sautéed chicken, cashew nuts, bell pepper, onion, and crispy chili
- 55. Garlic Pepper Duck$22.95
Sautéed boneless roasted duck in garlic black pepper sauce.
- 56. Ped Sawan$22.95
Marinated boneless roasted duck in honey sauce, served on a bed of spinach and cabbage
- 63. Goong Kra-Thieam$18.95
Sautéed prawns, carrot, zucchini, green bean, and cauliflower with special garlic black pepper sauce. (**Gluten-Free)
- 65. Goong-Hoi Pad Makhua Yao$19.95
Sautéed shrimp, scallops, eggplant, chili paste, bell pepper, green onion, and curry powder
- 70. Royal Trout 🌶️$19.95
Pan grilled boneless trout with coconut milk topped with spicy chili sauce. (**Gluten-Free)
- 72. Bangkok Trout 🌶️$19.95
Deep fried boneless trout in batter, topped with royal thai special sauce
- 73. Salmon Pad Khing$19.95
Sautéed salmon fillet, ginger, shiitake mushroom, onion, bell pepper, leek, and celery in black bean sauce
- 85. Tofu Kra-Prow Krob 🌶️$16.95
Sautéed deep fried tofu, cashew nuts in chef's special sauce
- 96. Pla Nil Saam Rod 🌶️$19.95
Deep-fried whole tilapia fish topped with fresh garlic and spicy sauce. (**Gluten-Free)
- 99. Yellow Curry Lamb$22.95
Lamb in yellow curry, potatoes, onion, and carrot served with a side of cucumber salad. (**Gluten-Free)
- Crab Fried Rice$21.95
Stir-fried rice tossed with crab meat, white onion, tomato, green onion, and double eggs. (**Gluten-Free)
- Catfish with Green Bean 🌶️$18.95
Sautéed fried fillet catfish with thai style green bean in spicy ginger paste, kaffir lime leaves, and bell pepper. (**Gluten-Free)
Soft Drink
- Regular Iced Tea$3.00
- Coke$2.95
- Diet Coke$2.95
- Sprite$2.95
- Arnold Palmer$3.50
- Sparkling Water$3.50
San Pellegrino sparkling mineral water is natural.
- Thai Iced Tea$5.00
- Thai Iced Coffee$5.00
- Coconut Water$4.00
- Strawberry Lemonade$5.00
- Lychee-Infused Iced Tea$5.00
- Bundaberg Ginger Beer$5.00
Australia’s favorite Ginger Beer brewed with Australian-grown ginger and sugar cane.
Beer
- Singha Beer$7.00
Thailand- Lager- 5.0% ABV. A premium lager beer brewed from the finest ingredients Singha is a full-bodied 100 barley malt beer that is distinctively rich in taste with strong hop characters. Brewed with three hops: Saaz Perle and Hallertau.
- Chang Beer$7.00
Thailand- American-Style Lager- This Thai beer is made from fine quality malt, rice and hops, with natural water and selected yeast. Enjoy this refreshing brew with spicy Asian foods.
- Kirin Ichiban$7.00
Japan
- Lagunitas IPA$6.00
Petaluma
- O'Douls Non-Alcoholic$6.00
O'Doul's Golden Non-Alcoholic Brew. Premium & extra smooth
White Wine
Red Wine
Sake
- Gekkeikan Junmai - Nigori$14.00
Roughly filtered, thick, and creamy. Medium-bodied, sweet with hints of tropical fruit and a long finish. Kyoto, Japan 300 ml
- Sho Chiku Bai Mio - Sparkling Sake$16.00
Refreshing, fruity and uniques sweet aroma. Crafted in the traditional brewing style, with rice, water and Koji, Mio appeals to a wide range of tastes — a new sake for a new age Hyogo, Japan 300 ml
|Sunday
|4:00 pm - 8:30 pm
|Monday
|11:30 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:30 pm
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|11:30 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:30 pm
|Thursday
|11:30 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:30 pm
|Friday
|11:30 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:30 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
We are proud to serve you as one of the best Thai restaurants in the Bay Area, offering the highest quality Thai food available. We prepare our authentic Thai dishes with the finest ingredients, which makes our food delectable, memorable, and of the finest among the rest. In consideration to your health, we use cholesterol-free canola oil in our sautéed dishes. We do not add any monosodium glutamate(MSG) to our food. We offer a variety of vegetarian dishes with fresh vegetables from local markets.
610 3RD Street, Lower Floor, San Rafael, CA 94901