Thai Soba Noodle Salad

$16.00 Out of stock

Chilled Soba Noodles, Red Pepper, Onion, Mandarin Oranges, Scallions, Edamame, Sesame Dressing, Cilantro, Basil, Chopped Peanuts This item can be made vegetarian or vegan. Please note that this dish cannot be prepared without cilantro. *This item contains wheat, peanuts, and shellfish (if shrimp is selected as the protein)