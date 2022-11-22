Breakfast & Brunch
American
Royalberry Waffle House & Restaurant
1,427 Reviews
$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
6417 W 127th St, Palos Heights, IL 60463
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
The Original Pancake House - Oak Lawn
No Reviews
10900 S. Cicero Avenue Oaklawn, IL 60453
View restaurant
More near Palos Heights