Royal India - Lynwood
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info
Our aim is to unite the rich flavors and experiences from South Asia with the style and energy that is the Pacific Northwest
Location
7531 196th Street Southwest, Lynnwood, WA 98036
Gallery