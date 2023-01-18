Restaurant header imageView gallery

Royal India - Lynwood

7531 196th Street Southwest

Lynnwood, WA 98036

Popular Items

Garlic Naan
Butter Chicken (GF)
Tikka Masala (GF)

Small Plates

Vegetable Samosa (DF)

$9.00

potato & pea stuffed golden crisp stuffed turnover

Chicken Cocktail Samosa (DF)

$10.00

chicken stuffed golden crisp stuffed turnover

Beef Cocktail Samosa (DF)

$10.00

beef stuffed golden crisp stuffed turnover

Samosa Platter (DF)

$14.00

2 chicken, 2 beef, 1 vegetable assortment2 chicken, 2 beef, 1 vegetable assortment

Stuffed Dates (GF)

$11.00

medjool dates, gorgonzola + almond stuffed, pan seared, balsamic reduction

Masala Calamari (DF)

$12.00

fried calamari, dry masala rub, house dip

Aloo Cutlets

$10.00

crispy golden mashed potato patties

Banarsi Chaat

$11.00

crispy golden spiced potato patties, warm chickpeas, tamarind & mint/cilantro chutneys, yogurt sauce, sev

Gobi Manchurian (DF)

$10.00

fried caulflower florets pan tossed in a sweet-spicy sesame sauce

Mixed Vegetable Pakora (DF, GF)

$8.00

chickpea battered mixed vegetable fritters

Amritsari Fish Pakora (DF, GF)

$9.00

chickpea battered fish fritters

Paneer Pakora (GF)

$9.00

chickpea battered paneer fritters

Pan Fried Paneer (GF)

$10.00

spice rubbed Indian cheese pan fried in ghee, onion marmalade, house chutney topped

Vegetable Delight

$16.00

2 veg samosa, 2 veg pakoras, 2 aloo cutlets

Royal India Delight (GF)

Royal India Delight (GF)

$18.00

2 pieces chicken tikka, 1 chicken seekh kebab, 2 lamb boti

Extra Condiments

Soup

Daal Soup (DF, GF)

$8.00

yellow lentil soup, basmati rice, ginger, garlic, cilantro, lemon wedge

Muligatawney Soup (GF)

$8.00

rich chicken Malayalam curry soup, basmati rice

Salad

House Salad (DF, GF)

$8.00

fresh field greens, tomatoes, cucumbers, red onions, house balsamic vinaigrette dressing

Chana Chaat Salad (GF)

$8.00

chickpeas, chopped cucmbers, tomatoes, red onions, green chillis, cilantro, house dry spice mix, yogurt, house chutneys, crisp papadum

Kachumbar Salad (DF, GF)

$8.00

indian chopped salad, tomatoes, cucumbers, red onions, lemon juice, house dry spice mix

Mediterranean Date Salad (GF)

$9.00

fresh field greens, medjool dates, tomatoes, cucumbers, red onions, kalamata olives, feta cheese, mediterranean dressing

Naan

Butter Naan

$5.00

Garlic Naan

$6.00

Chilli Naan

$6.00

Onion-cilantro Kulcha

$8.00

Aloo Kulcha

$8.00

Spinach Kulcha

$8.00

Pesto Kulcha

$8.00

Paneer Kulcha

$8.00

Nutella Kulcha

$8.00

Lamb Keema Kulcha

$8.00

Chicken Keema Kulcha

$8.00

Cheese Stuffed Kulcha

$8.00

Roti (DF)

$6.00

stone ground wholewheat bread

Paratha

$8.00

plain / malabar / aloo / mint

Bhatura

$6.00

fried leavened bread

Papadum (DF, GF)

$5.00

chickpea flour crisp cracker

Little India Menu

Royal India Explorer (GF)

$9.00

mild butter chicken, sautéed vegetables and rice

Chicken Nuggets & Fries (DF)

$9.00

Mains

Biryani (DF, GF)

$16.00

Indian curried fried rice

Curry (DF, GF)

$16.00

tomato-onion based brown curry

Coconut Curry (DF, GF)

$16.00

creamy coconut milk, house spices

Mango Curry (GF)

$16.00

mango chutney infused curry

Pomegranate Curry (GF)

$16.00

sweet and tart pomegranate infused curry

Tikka Masala (GF)

$16.00

signature tomato based creamy curry

Vindaloo (DF, GF)

$16.00

portuguese influenced potato & white vinegar curry

Rogan Josh (DF, GF)

$16.00

kashmiri brown curry, yogurt, tomatoes, onions

Jal Frazi (DF, GF)

$16.00

onion based brown curry, bell pepper

Shahi Korma (GF)

$16.00

creamy mughlai curry, raisins, almonds

Kashmiri Masala (DF, GF)

$16.00

onion based curry, apples

Madras Masala (DF, GF)

$16.00

onion based aromatic curry, dried chili, fresh ginger

Chilli Masala (DF, GF)

$16.00

onion based brown curry, onions, bell pepper

Saag (DF, GF)

$16.00

fresh leafy spinach and fenugreek curry

Aloo Saag (DF, GF)

$16.00

potatoes in a creamy spinach curry

Chana Saag (DF, GF)

$16.00

chickpeas in a creamy spinach curry

Koyla Karhai (DF, GF)

$16.00

smoked onion based brown curry

Achaari (DF, GF)

$16.00

tangy mango pickled curry

Karhai (DF, GF)

$16.00

traditional tomato based curry prepared in a wok

Chole Bhature (GF)

$19.00

chana masala served with bhatura bread

Butter Chicken (GF)

$18.00

creamy tomato based curry with white meat chicken

Daal Makhni (GF, DF)

$16.00

buttery & creamy black lentils and kidney beans

Tharka Daal (GF. DF)

$16.00

tempered yellow lentil curry

Bhindi Masala (DF, GF)

$16.00

fried okra curry

Chana Masala (GF, DF)

$16.00

garbanzo bean curry with tomatoes, onions and herbs

Mutter Paneer (GF)

$17.00

pea and paneer curry

Aloo Mutter (DF)

$16.00

potato and pea curry

Malai Kofta (GF)

$17.00

vegetable & paneer dumplings in a tomato based curry

Eggplant Bharta (GF, DF)

$16.00

Aloo Gobi (DF)

$16.00

Tandoori (BBQ)

Tandoori Chicken (On the Bone) (GF)

$21.00

yogurt & spice marinated bone-in chicken

Tandoori Chicken Tikka (Dark Meat) (GF)

$20.00

boneless dark meat chicken marinated in yogurt, ginger, garlic

Tandoori Chicken Tikka (White Meat) (GF)

$22.00

boneless white meat chicken marinated in yogurt, ginger, garlic

Chicken Malai Tikka (GF)

$22.00

cheese and sour cream marinated, grilled boneless chicken pieces

Tandoori Paneer Tikka (GF)

$20.00

Indian cheese marinated in yogurt and house spices

Tandoori Salmon (GF)

$24.00

succulent salmon, house masala marinated

Tandoori Lamb Boti (GF)

$24.00

tender lamb chunks marinated in ginger, garlic, yogurt and roasted black cumin

Tandoori Grilled Prawns (GF)

$24.00

boldy spiced & grilled jumbo prawns

Tandoori Rack of Lamb (GF)

$28.00

boldy spiced & grilled rack of lamb

Tandoori Seekh Kabab (Chicken) (GF, DF)

$22.00

minced meat seasoned with house spices (chicken 22 / lamb 23)

Tandoori Seekh Kabab (Lamb) (GF, DF)

$23.00

minced meat seasoned with house spices (chicken 22 / lamb 23)

Tandoori Royal Mix Grill (GF)

$25.00

assortment of tandoori chicken, chicken tikka, lamb boti and prawns

Sides

Raita

$6.00

house yogurt dip

Mango Pickle

$5.00

pickled mixed vegetables and mango

Onion Laccha & Green Chillies

$5.00

House Mint Cilantro Chutney

$3.00+

House Tamarind Chutney

$3.00+

Basmati Rice

$5.00

Sauteed Vegetables

$8.00

Butter Sauce (12 oz)

$10.00

side of our house butter sauce

Dessert

Nutella Naan

$8.00

Gulab Jamun

$6.00

Kheer

$6.00

Baklava

$6.00

Ras Malai

$7.00

Mango Mousse

$7.00

Chocolate Mousse

$7.00

Chai Ice Cream

$7.00

Mango Pistachio Ice Cream

$7.00

Kulfi

$7.00

Chocolate Temptation Cake

$8.00

Lemon Mascarpone Cake

$8.00

Beer

Dansberg

$12.00

Bira 91

$8.00

Kingfisher

$8.00+

Himilayan Blue

$8.00+

Snowman

$8.00+

Blue Moon

$6.00

Alaskan Amber

$6.00

IPA

$6.00

Hefewizen

$6.00

Heineken

$6.00

Wine

100% Cabernet, single vineyard

14 hands red blend

$9.00+

J Lohr Cabernet (Red)

$9.00+

Donna Paula Malbec (Red)

$9.00+

House White

$7.00+

Houge Pinot Gris (White)

$9.00+

Boneterra Sauvignon Blanc (White)

$9.00+

Chateau Ste Michelle Reisling (White)

$9.00+

Chateau Ste Michelle Chardonnay (White)

$9.00+

Champagne By the Glass

$7.00

Indian White Wine (Art Collection)

$9.00+

Indian Red Wine (La Reserve)

$10.00+

Mimosas

Royal Mimosa (Mango)

$6.00

Royal Mimosa (Passionfruit)

$6.00

Specialty Beverages

Rose Chia Milk

$7.00

Imli Sharbat

$7.00

Indian Lemonade

$7.00

Guava-Hibiscus Refresher

$7.00

Lassi

$7.00

Iced Chai

$6.00

Hot House Chai

$5.00

Golden Turmeric Milk

$7.00

Coca Cola Products

Coke

$4.00

Diet Coke

$4.00

Sprite

$4.00

Fanta

$4.00

Ice Tea

$4.00

Ginger Ale

$4.00

Thanksgiving Buffet

Adults thanksgiving

$25.00

Kids (6-9yrs) thanksgiving

$14.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 10:00 pm
Our aim is to unite the rich flavors and experiences from South Asia with the style and energy that is the Pacific Northwest

7531 196th Street Southwest, Lynnwood, WA 98036

