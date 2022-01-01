Restaurant header imageView gallery
Breakfast & Brunch
American

Royals

641 Reviews

$$

701 Wealthy St SE

Grand Rapids, MI 49503

Garlic Bites
Roni
Roni

Take Out Silverware

Do you need any silverware or garnishes for your order? Please specify here!

Silverware Sets

Crushed Red Pepper Packet

Parmesan Cheese Packet

Shareables

Royals Wings

Royals Wings

extra crispy wings with your choice of sauce. served with ranch, carrot and celery.

Garlic Bites

Garlic Bites

$8.50

fresh baked Royals pizza dough tossed with garlic herb butter, grated parmesan, served with a side of red sauce and ranch.

Loaded Bites

Loaded Bites

$12.00

our garlic bites smothered in chopped bacon, chopped green onion, roasted tomato marinara, topped with Royals cheese sauce, served with a side of ranch

Cauli-Popper Dip

Cauli-Popper Dip

$12.00

roasted cauliflower, cream cheese, parmesan, garlic, pickled jalapeño, parsley, served hot with fresh fried tortilla chips

Chicken Tenders

Chicken Tenders

$12.00

buttermilk brined, tossed in Royals signature breading and fried until golden, served with Royals tenders sauce and ranch

Meatballs

Meatballs

$10.00

ground pork and beef prepared using Royals secret recipe, roasted tomato marinara, grated romano, fresh basil

Impossible Meatballs

Impossible Meatballs

$11.00

Impossible Meatballs, roasted tomato marinara, grated romano, fresh basil

Calamari

Calamari

$14.50

extra crispy calamari, calabrian chile peperonata, lemon, served with a side of roasted tomato marinara

Salads

Royals Italian Chopped

Royals Italian Chopped

$12.00

chopped romaine, radicchio, basil, crushed olives, tomato, cucumber, red onion, your choice of dressing on the side get it supreme - add fresh mozzarella, capicola, and pepperoni

Arugula Salad

Arugula Salad

$12.00

baby arugula, shaved artichokes and parmesan, chives, lemon zest, your choice of dressing on the side

Royals Caesar

Royals Caesar

$11.00

romaine leaves, olive oil croutons, shaved parmesan, lemon, Royals caesar dressing

Grinders

All burgers served with fries and a pickle
Meatball Grinder

Meatball Grinder

$13.00

Royals signature blend of pork and beef, house red sauce, whole milk mozzarella, basil, parsley, served hot. Served with Great Lakes Kettle Chips

Impossible Meatball Grinder

Impossible Meatball Grinder

$14.00

Impossible Meatballs, house red sauce, whole milk mozzarella, basil, parsley, served hot. Served with Great Lakes Kettle Chips

Italian Grinder

Italian Grinder

$13.00

Capicola, Soppressata, Genoa Salami, provolone, shredded lettuce, sliced tomato, red onion, sub sauce Served with Great Lakes Kettle Chips

Nonna's Turkey Club

Nonna's Turkey Club

$13.00

thinly sliced roasted turkey breast, provolone, crispy bacon, shredded lettuce, sliced tomato, basil pesto mayo, sub sauce Served with Great Lakes Kettle Chips

Caprese Grinder

Caprese Grinder

$13.00

sliced tomato, fresh mozzarella, fresh basil, balsamic glaze, EVOO, sea salt Served with Great Lakes Kettle Chips

Beef-ish Grinder

Beef-ish Grinder

$13.00

chopped beef shoulder, roasted sweet peppers, provolone, au jus Served with Great Lakes Kettle Chips

Signature Pies

Royals Royale

Royals Royale

$18.00

house red sauce, whole milk mozzarella and provolone, capicola, sweet Italian sausage, black olive, mushroom, green pepper, sliced red onion

BBQ

BBQ

$18.00

honey bbq sauce, smoked cheddar and mozzarella, crispy chicken, pickled jalapeños, sliced green onion

Sass-age

Sass-age

$18.00

house red sauce, fresh mozzarella, sweet Italian sausage, roasted sweet peppers, crushed garlic, fresh basil

Il Fungo

Il Fungo

$18.00

house white sauce, roasted cremini mushrooms, baby spinach, artichoke, sliced red onion, grated romano, pine nuts

Roni

Roni

$18.00

house red sauce, whole milk mozzarella, cup and char pepperoni, banana peppers, hot honey, fresh oregano, grated parmesan

Maui Wowie

Maui Wowie

$18.00

house red sauce, whole milk mozzarella, Donkey's Al Pastor, roasted pineapple, caramelized onion, chile dust

Here Today Gone Tomato

Here Today Gone Tomato

$20.00

house red sauce, vegan mozzarella, vegan sausage, red onion, roasted mushrooms, crushed garlic, parsley

Jalapeno Business

Jalapeno Business

$20.00

house red sauce, vegan mozzarella, Impossible chorizo, pickled jalapeño, red onion, roasted pineapple, sliced green onion

BYOP - Full Pie

BYOP - Full Pie

$12.00

your choice of house sauce, whole milk mozzarella, additional toppings extra

Dessert

Zeppole

$6.00

freshly fried dough tossed with powdered sugar, served with dipping sauces.

Daily Dessert

$6.00Out of stock

Today's house-made dessert.

Sauces/Dressings

$ Marinara $

$3.00

$ Hot Honey $

$3.00

$ Wing Sauce - Buffalo $

$2.00

$ Wing Sauce - 3 Pepper $

$2.00

$ Wing Sauce - Thai Chile $

$2.00

$ Wing Sauce - Honey BBQ $

$2.00

$ Wing Sauce - Garlic Parm $

$2.00

$ Royals Tender Sauce $

$2.00

Red Wine Vinaigrette

$3.00

Lemon Vinaigrette

$3.00

Ranch

$2.00

Blue Cheese

$2.00

Balsamic Vinaigrette

$2.00

Caesar

$2.00

Sub Sauce

$3.00

Pesto Mayo

$3.00

Balsamic Glaze

$3.00

Take Out Drinks

Budweiser

$4.50

Miller Lite

$4.50

Miller High Life

$4.00

Sierra Nevada

$5.50

Pilsner Urquell

$4.50

Breakfast Stout

$7.00

Michelob Ultra

$4.50

Modelo Especial

$4.50

White Claw

$5.50

High Noon

$7.50

All Day

$5.50

Pink Lemonade Seltzer

$5.50

51K

$5.50

Country Strong

$5.50

Local Light

$5.50

Coors Banquet

$3.50

Dominga Mimosa Sour

$5.00

Stroh's

$3.50

BTL 41 Highlands

$38.00

BTL Aviary

$42.00

BTL Cartlidge + Brown

$30.00

BTL Clean Slate

$30.00

BTL Domaine Romaine

$38.00

BTL Lote 44

$34.00

BTL Pannonica

$34.00

BTL Remole Toscana

$27.00

BTL Riff

$30.00

BTL Villa Maria

$30.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday3:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Tuesday3:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday3:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday3:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Your neighborhood pizza parlor and sports bar on Wealthy Street!

Website

Location

701 Wealthy St SE, Grand Rapids, MI 49503

Directions

