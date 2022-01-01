Breakfast & Brunch
American
Royals
641 Reviews
$$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|3:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|3:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|3:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|3:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info
Your neighborhood pizza parlor and sports bar on Wealthy Street!
Location
701 Wealthy St SE, Grand Rapids, MI 49503
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Big Fish Wings & Things - 817 FRANKLIN SE
No Reviews
817 FRANKLIN SE GRAND RAPIDS, MI 49507
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Grand Rapids
Noto's Old World Italian Dining - Grand Rapids
4.6 • 1,840
6600 28th St SE Grand Rapids, MI 49546
View restaurant
More near Grand Rapids