Royals Hot Chicken - Shelbyville Rd
21 Reviews
$$
10310 Shelbyville Road
Louisville, KY 40223
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Parking Space Orders
Space #1
Ordering From Parking Space #1? Please select this item and we'll bring it out.
Space #2
Ordering From Parking Space #2? Please select this item and we'll bring it out.
Space #3
Ordering From Parking Space #3? Please select this item and we'll bring it out.
Space #4
Ordering From Parking Space #4? Please select this item and we'll bring it out.
To-Go Needs
To-Go Disposable Utensils
Please let us know how many sets of individually plastic wrapped to-go utensils you need by adding that number of to-go sets in with your order. We know a lot of our guests are staying healthy at home and we want to limit our impact as much as possible. Thank you for your support!
To Share
Cheesy Chicken Poppers
Crispy & Spicy House Made Cheesy Chicken Poppers with One Dipping Sauce. Mississippi Comeback is Recommended.
Loaded Potato Wedges
Spicy Potato Wedges topped with Melty Cheese, Bacon, Green Onions, Red Onions, and Ranch.
Loaded Crinkle Cut Fries
Crinkle Cut Fries topped with Melty Cheese, Bacon, Green Onions, Pickled Red Onions, and Ranch.
5 Piece Chicken Tender Meal with a Side
5 Tenders Classic Fried
5 Crispy Chicken Tenders, Served with One Side, One Dipping Sauce, White Bread, & Pickles.
5 Tenders Some Heat
5 Crispy Chicken Tenders, Served with One Side, One Dipping Sauce, White Bread, & Pickles.
5 Tenders Hot
5 Crispy Chicken Tenders, Served with One Side, One Dipping Sauce, White Bread, & Pickles.
5 Tenders XHOT
5 Crispy Chicken Tenders, Served with One Side, One Dipping Sauce, White Bread, & Pickles.
5 Tenders Gonzo
5 Crispy Chicken Tenders, Served with One Side, One Dipping Sauce, White Bread, & Pickles.
5 Tenders Naked
5 NAKED (unbreaded) Chicken Tenders, Served with One Side, One Dipping Sauce, White Bread, & Pickles.
3 Piece Chicken Tender Meal with a Side
3 Tenders Classic Fried
Three Crispy Chicken Tenders, Served with One Side, One Dipping Sauce, White Bread, & Pickles.
3 Tenders Some Heat
Three Crispy Chicken Tenders, Served with One Side, One Dipping Sauce, White Bread, & Pickles.
3 Tenders Hot
Three Crispy Chicken Tenders, Served with One Side, One Dipping Sauce, White Bread, & Pickles.
3 Tenders XHot
Three Crispy Chicken Tenders, Served with One Side, One Dipping Sauce, White Bread, & Pickles.
3 Tenders Gonzo
Three Crispy Chicken Tenders, Served with One Side, One Dipping Sauce, White Bread, & Pickles.
3 Tenders Naked
Three NAKED (unbreaded) Chicken Tenders, Served with One Side, One Dipping Sauce, White Bread, & Pickles.
Fried Chicken Sandwich with a Side
Sandwich Classic Fried
Crispy Fried Chicken Sandwich with Mayo, Shredded Iceberg Lettuce, & Dill Pickles on a Potato Bun. Served with one side.
Sandwich Some Heat
Crispy Fried Chicken Sandwich with Mayo, Shredded Iceberg Lettuce, & Dill Pickles on a Potato Bun. Served with one side.
Sandwich Hot
Crispy Fried Chicken Sandwich with Mayo, Shredded Iceberg Lettuce, & Dill Pickles on a Potato Bun. Served with one side.
Sandwich XHot
Crispy Fried Chicken Sandwich with Mayo, Shredded Iceberg Lettuce, & Dill Pickles on a Potato Bun. Served with one side.
Sandwich Gonzo
Crispy Fried Chicken Sandwich with Mayo, Shredded Iceberg Lettuce, & Dill Pickles on a Potato Bun. Served with one side.
Sandwich Naked
NAKED (unbreaded) Fried Chicken Sandwich with Mayo, Shredded Iceberg Lettuce, & Dill Pickles on a Potato Bun. Served with one side.
Sandwich Of The Month with a Side
3 Taco Meal with a Side
3 Taco Meal Classic Fried
3 Crispy Chicken Tenders with Shredded Lettuce, Pickled Red Onions, and Royals Ranch on Flour Tortillas. Served with One Side.
3 Taco Meal Some Heat
3 Crispy Chicken Tenders with Shredded Lettuce, Pickled Red Onions, and Royals Ranch on Flour Tortillas. Served with One Side.
3 Taco Meal Hot
3 Crispy Chicken Tenders with Shredded Lettuce, Pickled Red Onions, and Royals Ranch on Flour Tortillas. Served with One Side.
3 Taco Meal XHot
3 Crispy Chicken Tenders with Shredded Lettuce, Pickled Red Onions, and Royals Ranch on Flour Tortillas. Served with One Side.
3 Taco Meal Gonzo
3 Crispy Chicken Tenders with Shredded Lettuce, Pickled Red Onions, and Royals Ranch on Flour Tortillas. Served with One Side.
3 Taco Meal Naked
3 NAKED (unbreaded) Fried Chicken Tenders with Shredded Lettuce, Pickled Red Onions, and Royals Ranch on Flour Tortillas. Served with One Side.
2 Taco Meal with a Side
2 Taco Meal Classic Fried
Two Crispy Chicken Tenders with Shredded Lettuce, Pickled Red Onions, and Royals Ranch on Flour Tortillas. Served with One Side.
2 Taco Meal Some Heat
Two Crispy Chicken Tenders with Shredded Lettuce, Pickled Red Onions, and Royals Ranch on Flour Tortillas. Served with One Side.
2 Taco Meal Hot
Two Crispy Chicken Tenders with Shredded Lettuce, Pickled Red Onions, and Royals Ranch on Flour Tortillas. Served with One Side.
2 Taco Meal XHot
Two Crispy Chicken Tenders with Shredded Lettuce, Pickled Red Onions, and Royals Ranch on Flour Tortillas. Served with One Side.
2 Taco Meal Gonzo
Two Crispy Chicken Tenders with Shredded Lettuce, Pickled Red Onions, and Royals Ranch on Flour Tortillas. Served with One Side.
2 Taco Meal Naked
Two NAKED (unbreaded) Fried Chicken Tenders with Shredded Lettuce, Pickled Red Onions, and Royals Ranch on Flour Tortillas. Served with One Side.
Chicken Salad Sandwich with a Side
Crispy Tenders Kale Salad
Crispy Tenders Mac & Cheese Plate
Family Pack
Family Pack - 15 Tenders, 4 Sides, 4 Dipping Sauces
Our Royals Hot Chicken Family Pack is designed to feed 3-5 people. It includes 15 of our crispy, hand breaded tenders served Classic Fried or with your Nashville Hot heat level along with 4 Dipping Sauces, and 4 Sides. Additional sauces are available for $.50 and an additional side for just a $1.99 more.
Party Pack
25 Piece Chicken Tender Party Pack - Please Allow Additional Time
The Royals Hot Chicken Party Pack comes with 25 of our crispy, hand breaded tenders served Classic Fried or with your Nashville Hot heat level along with 8 of our signature Dipping Sauces. Add on some of our sides or add your own to the mix knowing you’ve got the chicken needed to get the party started.
To-Go Slushies (Alcohol) - PICKUP ONLY
Cathead Honeysuckle Vodka Pink Lemonade Slushy - PICKUP ONLY
16oz - Honeysuckle Vodka Pink Lemonade Slushy
Cathead Honeysuckle Vodka and our Frozen Pink Lemonade Slushy team up for a signature summer treat to beat the heat.
8oz - Honeysuckle Vodka Pink Lemonade Slushy
Cathead Honeysuckle Vodka and our Frozen Pink Lemonade Slushy team up for a signature summer treat to beat the heat.
Slushies (Non-Alcoholic) - Add A Shot
Frosted Pink Lemonade
Shakes
Vanilla Shake
Milk, Vanilla Soft Serve, Whipped Cream and a Sugar Cookie Crumble
Chocolate Shake
Milk, Chocolate Soft Serve, Chocolate Syrup, Whipped Cream and Chocolate Shavings
Swirl Shake
Milk, Vanilla & Chocolate Twist Soft Serve, Whipped Cream, Sugar Cookie Crumble and Chocolate Shavings
Heitzman's Iced Chocolate Brownie Shake
Milk and Soft Serve blended together with a Heitzman's Iced Chocolate Brownie and topped with Whipped Cream. A treat that can only be found on Shelbyville Road.
Sides
Dipping Sauces
Draft Beer - PICKUP ONLY
Gravely's Debaser
Northeast IPAABV: 7%IBU: 50 If IPA was a fruit you could squeeze, this is the juice that would come out of it! A super hazy IPA hopped heavily with whole-cone Citra, prepare for tropical fruit aromatics balanced with a clean bitterness.
Gravely Doc's Hefe
German Hefeweizen - A classic German brew. Hefe, meaning “with yeast” in German, lives up to its name by keeping a cloudy, unfiltered appearance. With little to no bitterness, hints of banana and clove, and loads of Vitamin B12 - it’s what the doctor ordered!
Country Boy Shotgun Wedding
"Brown ale brewed with bourbon-soaked vanilla beans." Brown Ale - 5.3% ABV
Rhinegeist Bubbles
A bright, dry, and lithe Rosé Ale with apple, peach, and cranberry for tartness and blush. Bubbles erupts with effervescence and evanescence. 6.2% ABV
Apocalypse Amber
American Amber Ale 5.3% ABV Caramel maltiness with a hint of roast that “explodes” with drinkability.
Rhinegeist Cheetah
Cheetah is an extremely light-bodied, cleanly-fermented, easy drinking craft lager with hints of malt and subtle notes of citrus. 4.8% ABV, 6 IBU
Apocalypse Apollo IPA
Atrium Kolsch
To-Go Booze - Bottles/Cans/Wine - PICKUP ONLY
Mumm Napa Brut Prestige - 187ml Mini
California Sparkling Wine Made in the Traditional Method and Produced by the French. Some of the best sparkling made in America.
Korbel Brut Rose - 187ml Mini
Classic Methode Champenoise is used to create this Brut Rose; all day. Look for notes of strawberry and black cherry in this pink popper.
Freixenet Cordon Cava Brut - 187ml Mini
This is the worlds most imported sparkling wine; a crisp Cava from a family owned winery in Spain. Sometimes bigger is better.
J Roget Sparkling Brut - 187ml Mini
This medium-dry sparkler is probably what they're pouring in your Mimosas. Pair it with Hot Chicken and let the bubbles whisk away the burn.
Bud Light - 12oz Bottle
Miller Lite - 12oz Can
Miller High Life - 12oz Can
Michelob Ultra - 12oz Bottle
Topo Chico Hard Seltzer CAN
Topo Chico Hard Seltzer with 4.7% ABV is the only spiked sparkling water inspired by the legendary taste of Topo Chico Mineral Water. Topo Chico Hard Seltzer has just a hint of flavor and added minerals for a smooth taste.
Montucky Cold Snack - 16 Oz Can
Zonin Prosecco
Single Chicken Tender
Single Chicken Tender Classic Fried
Single Crispy Chicken Tender
Single Chicken Tender Some Heat
Single Crispy Chicken Tender
Single Chicken Tender Hot
Single Crispy Chicken Tender
Single Chicken Tender XHot
Single Crispy Chicken Tender
Single Chicken Tender Gonzo
Single Crispy Chicken Tender
Single Chicken Tender Naked
Single NAKED (unbreaded) Fried Chicken Tender
Vegetable Plate
Canned Cocktails
Bottled Drinks
Ale 8
Fiji/Dasani
IBC Root Beer
Topo Chico BOTTLE
Mandarin Jarritos
Pineapple Jarritos
Elixir Kombucha Lavender Lemonade
Elixir Kombucha Pineapple Ginger
Elixir Kombucha Grapefruit
Fitz's Black Cherry
Lost Trail Sarsaparilla
Lost Trail Creme
Grapette
Dad's Root Beer
Frostie Orange
Frostie Cherry Limeade
Soft Drink/Iced Tea - 22oz
Parties & Tailgates
25 Piece Chicken Tender Party Pack - Please Allow Additional Time
The Royals Hot Chicken Party Pack comes with 25 of our crispy, hand breaded tenders served Classic Fried or with your Nashville Hot heat level along with 8 of our signature Dipping Sauces. Add on some of our sides or add your own to the mix knowing you’ve got the chicken needed to get the party started.
Group Meals Meant For Sharing
3-4 Person Meal Packs - 15 Tenders, 4 Sides, 4 Dipping Sauces
Our Royals Hot Chicken Meal Pack is designed to feed 3-4 people. It includes 15 of our crispy, hand breaded tenders served Classic Fried or with your Nashville Hot heat level along with 4 Dipping Sauces, and 4 Sides. These Meal Packs are easy to scale up or down to fit your group size.
Boxed Lunches
Classic Fried Chicken Sandwich - Boxed Lunch
Crispy Fried Chicken Sandwich with Mayo, Shredded Iceberg Lettuce, & Dill Pickles on a Potato Bun. Served with Creamy Royals Coleslaw. Add an Additional Side for $2.49
5 Chicken Tenders Classic Fried - Boxed Lunch
5 Crispy Classic Fried Chicken Tenders, Served with Creamy Royals Coleslaw, a Dipping Sauce, White Bread, & Pickles. Add an Additional Side for $2.49
3 Chicken Tenders Classic Fried - Boxed Lunch
3 Crispy Classic Fried Chicken Tenders, Served with Creamy Royals Coleslaw, a Dipping Sauce, White Bread, & Pickles. Add an Additional Side for $2.49
Baby Kale Salad - Boxed Lunch
Baby Kale Salad with Cheddar Cheese, Pickled Red Onions, Carrots, Sunflower Seeds, and Golden Raisins. Choose from Royals Ranch or Honey Mustard Dressing. Add 2 Crispy Tenders for $2.15
Catering Serving Needs
To-Go Disposable Utensil Packs (each)
Please let us know how many sets of individually plastic wrapped to-go utensils you need by adding that number of to-go sets in with your order. We know a lot of our guests are staying healthy at home and we want to limit our impact as much as possible. Thank you for your support!
Include Additional Napkins
Compostable 9" Plates (each)
Disposable 9" Serving Tongs (each)
Disposable 6 1/2" Serving Spoons (each)
8oz Bottle of Royals' Nashville - Style "Some Heat" Hot Sauce
8oz Bottle of Royals' Nashville - Style "Hot" Sauce
|Sunday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Authentic Southern Fried & Nashville Style Hot Chicken with Scratch Made Sides, Craft Draft Beers, Champagne, and Milkshakes. ****When ordering online please call the restaurant directly when you arrive, let them know you’re outside (with your flashers on) and what kind of vehicle you’re in and we’ll run the food right out as soon as it’s ready. We appreciate your continued support.*****
