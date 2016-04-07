Restaurant header imageView gallery
American
Chicken

Royals Hot Chicken - Shelbyville Rd

21 Reviews

$$

10310 Shelbyville Road

Louisville, KY 40223

Order Again

Popular Items

3 Tenders Some Heat
3 Tenders Hot
3 Tenders Classic Fried

Parking Space Orders

Ordering From Our Parking Spaces Outside? Please select your corresponding space number and we'll bring it out.

Space #1

Ordering From Parking Space #1? Please select this item and we'll bring it out.

Space #2

Ordering From Parking Space #2? Please select this item and we'll bring it out.

Space #3

Ordering From Parking Space #3? Please select this item and we'll bring it out.

Space #4

Ordering From Parking Space #4? Please select this item and we'll bring it out.

To-Go Needs

To-Go Disposable Utensils

To-Go Disposable Utensils

Please let us know how many sets of individually plastic wrapped to-go utensils you need by adding that number of to-go sets in with your order. We know a lot of our guests are staying healthy at home and we want to limit our impact as much as possible. Thank you for your support!

To Share

Cheesy Chicken Poppers

Cheesy Chicken Poppers

$5.99Out of stock

Crispy & Spicy House Made Cheesy Chicken Poppers with One Dipping Sauce. Mississippi Comeback is Recommended.

Loaded Potato Wedges

Loaded Potato Wedges

$8.29

Spicy Potato Wedges topped with Melty Cheese, Bacon, Green Onions, Red Onions, and Ranch.

Loaded Crinkle Cut Fries

Loaded Crinkle Cut Fries

$8.29

Crinkle Cut Fries topped with Melty Cheese, Bacon, Green Onions, Pickled Red Onions, and Ranch.

5 Piece Chicken Tender Meal with a Side

5 Crispy Chicken Tenders, Served with One Side, One Dipping Sauce, White Bread, & Pickles. Add an Additional Side for $2.49
5 Tenders Classic Fried

5 Tenders Classic Fried

$11.49

5 Crispy Chicken Tenders, Served with One Side, One Dipping Sauce, White Bread, & Pickles.

5 Tenders Some Heat

5 Tenders Some Heat

$11.49

5 Crispy Chicken Tenders, Served with One Side, One Dipping Sauce, White Bread, & Pickles.

5 Tenders Hot

5 Tenders Hot

$11.49

5 Crispy Chicken Tenders, Served with One Side, One Dipping Sauce, White Bread, & Pickles.

5 Tenders XHOT

5 Tenders XHOT

$11.49

5 Crispy Chicken Tenders, Served with One Side, One Dipping Sauce, White Bread, & Pickles.

5 Tenders Gonzo

5 Tenders Gonzo

$12.49

5 Crispy Chicken Tenders, Served with One Side, One Dipping Sauce, White Bread, & Pickles.

5 Tenders Naked

$11.49

5 NAKED (unbreaded) Chicken Tenders, Served with One Side, One Dipping Sauce, White Bread, & Pickles.

3 Piece Chicken Tender Meal with a Side

Three Crispy Chicken Tenders, Served with One Side, One Dipping Sauce, White Bread, & Pickles. Add an Additional Side for $1.99
3 Tenders Classic Fried

3 Tenders Classic Fried

$8.99

Three Crispy Chicken Tenders, Served with One Side, One Dipping Sauce, White Bread, & Pickles.

3 Tenders Some Heat

3 Tenders Some Heat

$8.99

Three Crispy Chicken Tenders, Served with One Side, One Dipping Sauce, White Bread, & Pickles.

3 Tenders Hot

3 Tenders Hot

$8.99

Three Crispy Chicken Tenders, Served with One Side, One Dipping Sauce, White Bread, & Pickles.

3 Tenders XHot

3 Tenders XHot

$8.99

Three Crispy Chicken Tenders, Served with One Side, One Dipping Sauce, White Bread, & Pickles.

3 Tenders Gonzo

3 Tenders Gonzo

$9.99

Three Crispy Chicken Tenders, Served with One Side, One Dipping Sauce, White Bread, & Pickles.

3 Tenders Naked

$8.99

Three NAKED (unbreaded) Chicken Tenders, Served with One Side, One Dipping Sauce, White Bread, & Pickles.

Fried Chicken Sandwich with a Side

Crispy Fried Chicken Sandwich with Mayo, Shredded Iceberg Lettuce, & Dill Pickles on a Potato Bun. Served with one side.
Sandwich Classic Fried

Sandwich Classic Fried

$10.49

Crispy Fried Chicken Sandwich with Mayo, Shredded Iceberg Lettuce, & Dill Pickles on a Potato Bun. Served with one side.

Sandwich Some Heat

Sandwich Some Heat

$10.49

Crispy Fried Chicken Sandwich with Mayo, Shredded Iceberg Lettuce, & Dill Pickles on a Potato Bun. Served with one side.

Sandwich Hot

Sandwich Hot

$10.49

Crispy Fried Chicken Sandwich with Mayo, Shredded Iceberg Lettuce, & Dill Pickles on a Potato Bun. Served with one side.

Sandwich XHot

Sandwich XHot

$10.49

Crispy Fried Chicken Sandwich with Mayo, Shredded Iceberg Lettuce, & Dill Pickles on a Potato Bun. Served with one side.

Sandwich Gonzo

Sandwich Gonzo

$11.49

Crispy Fried Chicken Sandwich with Mayo, Shredded Iceberg Lettuce, & Dill Pickles on a Potato Bun. Served with one side.

Sandwich Naked

$10.49

NAKED (unbreaded) Fried Chicken Sandwich with Mayo, Shredded Iceberg Lettuce, & Dill Pickles on a Potato Bun. Served with one side.

Sandwich Of The Month with a Side

Our Crispy Fried Chicken Sandwich gets an upgrade each month with an inspired set of toppings. Think General Tso's, Oktoberfest and The Hot Brown. Served with one side.
Hatch Green Chile

Hatch Green Chile

$11.99Out of stock

Our Crispy Fried Chicken Sandwich is topped with Roasted Hatch Green Chile, Pepper Jack Cheese, nestled in Alabama White BBQ Sauce, and served on a Potato Bun.

3 Taco Meal with a Side

3 Crispy Chicken Tenders with Shredded Lettuce, Pickled Red Onions, and Royals Ranch on Flour Tortillas. Served with One Side.
3 Taco Meal Classic Fried

3 Taco Meal Classic Fried

$12.99

3 Crispy Chicken Tenders with Shredded Lettuce, Pickled Red Onions, and Royals Ranch on Flour Tortillas. Served with One Side.

3 Taco Meal Some Heat

3 Taco Meal Some Heat

$12.99

3 Crispy Chicken Tenders with Shredded Lettuce, Pickled Red Onions, and Royals Ranch on Flour Tortillas. Served with One Side.

3 Taco Meal Hot

3 Taco Meal Hot

$12.99

3 Crispy Chicken Tenders with Shredded Lettuce, Pickled Red Onions, and Royals Ranch on Flour Tortillas. Served with One Side.

3 Taco Meal XHot

3 Taco Meal XHot

$12.99

3 Crispy Chicken Tenders with Shredded Lettuce, Pickled Red Onions, and Royals Ranch on Flour Tortillas. Served with One Side.

3 Taco Meal Gonzo

3 Taco Meal Gonzo

$13.99

3 Crispy Chicken Tenders with Shredded Lettuce, Pickled Red Onions, and Royals Ranch on Flour Tortillas. Served with One Side.

3 Taco Meal Naked

$12.99

3 NAKED (unbreaded) Fried Chicken Tenders with Shredded Lettuce, Pickled Red Onions, and Royals Ranch on Flour Tortillas. Served with One Side.

2 Taco Meal with a Side

Two Crispy Chicken Tenders with Shredded Lettuce, Pickled Red Onions, and Royals Ranch on Flour Tortillas. Served with One Side.
2 Taco Meal Classic Fried

2 Taco Meal Classic Fried

$9.49

Two Crispy Chicken Tenders with Shredded Lettuce, Pickled Red Onions, and Royals Ranch on Flour Tortillas. Served with One Side.

2 Taco Meal Some Heat

2 Taco Meal Some Heat

$9.49

Two Crispy Chicken Tenders with Shredded Lettuce, Pickled Red Onions, and Royals Ranch on Flour Tortillas. Served with One Side.

2 Taco Meal Hot

2 Taco Meal Hot

$9.49

Two Crispy Chicken Tenders with Shredded Lettuce, Pickled Red Onions, and Royals Ranch on Flour Tortillas. Served with One Side.

2 Taco Meal XHot

2 Taco Meal XHot

$9.49

Two Crispy Chicken Tenders with Shredded Lettuce, Pickled Red Onions, and Royals Ranch on Flour Tortillas. Served with One Side.

2 Taco Meal Gonzo

2 Taco Meal Gonzo

$10.49

Two Crispy Chicken Tenders with Shredded Lettuce, Pickled Red Onions, and Royals Ranch on Flour Tortillas. Served with One Side.

2 Taco Meal Naked

$9.49

Two NAKED (unbreaded) Fried Chicken Tenders with Shredded Lettuce, Pickled Red Onions, and Royals Ranch on Flour Tortillas. Served with One Side.

Chicken Salad Sandwich with a Side

Fried Chicken Salad Sandwich with Sunflower Seeds, Golden Raisins, Honey Mustard, Shredded Iceberg Lettuce, & Dill Pickles on a Potato Bun. Served with one side.
Chicken Salad Sandwich

Chicken Salad Sandwich

$9.29

Fried Chicken Salad Sandwich with Sunflower Seeds, Golden Raisins, Honey Mustard, Shredded Iceberg Lettuce, & Dill Pickles on a Potato Bun. Served with one side.

Crispy Tenders Kale Salad

Kale Salad with Cheddar Cheese, Pickled Red Onions, Carrots, Sunflower Seeds, Golden Raisins, and 2 Crispy Tenders. Choose from Royals Ranch or Honey Mustard Dressing.
Crispy Tenders Kale Salad

Crispy Tenders Kale Salad

$10.69

Kale Salad with Cheddar Cheese, Pickled Red Onions, Carrots, Sunflower Seeds, Golden Raisins, and 2 Crispy Tenders. Choose from Royals Ranch or Honey Mustard Dressing.

Crispy Tenders Mac & Cheese Plate

Crispy Tenders Mac & Cheese Plate

Crispy Tenders Mac & Cheese Plate

$9.49

Our Big Mac & Cheese is a generous helping of our Three Cheese Macaroni & Cheese topped with Extra Shredded Cheddar Cheese and 2 Chicken Tenders. Great for kids or the kid in all of us.

Family Pack

Our Royals Hot Chicken Family Pack is designed to feed 3-5 people. It includes 10 of our crispy, hand breaded tenders served Classic Fried or with your Nashville Hot heat level along with 4 Dipping Sauces, and 4 Sides. Additional sauces for $.50 and additional sides for $1.99.
Family Pack - 15 Tenders, 4 Sides, 4 Dipping Sauces

Family Pack - 15 Tenders, 4 Sides, 4 Dipping Sauces

$37.99

Our Royals Hot Chicken Family Pack is designed to feed 3-5 people. It includes 15 of our crispy, hand breaded tenders served Classic Fried or with your Nashville Hot heat level along with 4 Dipping Sauces, and 4 Sides. Additional sauces are available for $.50 and an additional side for just a $1.99 more.

Party Pack

The Royals Hot Chicken Party Pack comes with 25 of our crispy, hand breaded tenders served Classic Fried or with your Nashville Hot heat level along with 8 of our signature Dipping Sauces. Add on some of our sides or add your own to the mix knowing you’ve got the chicken needed to get the party started.
25 Piece Chicken Tender Party Pack - Please Allow Additional Time

25 Piece Chicken Tender Party Pack - Please Allow Additional Time

$45.99

The Royals Hot Chicken Party Pack comes with 25 of our crispy, hand breaded tenders served Classic Fried or with your Nashville Hot heat level along with 8 of our signature Dipping Sauces. Add on some of our sides or add your own to the mix knowing you’ve got the chicken needed to get the party started.

To-Go Slushies (Alcohol) - PICKUP ONLY

16oz - Frozen Kentucky Coffee w/Bourbon

16oz - Frozen Kentucky Coffee w/Bourbon

$8.99

Kentucky Bourbon, our Signature Cold Brew Coffee, and Creamy Chocolate.

8oz - Frozen Kentucky Coffee w/Bourbon

$5.99

Kentucky Bourbon, our Signature Cold Brew Coffee, and Creamy Chocolate.

Cathead Honeysuckle Vodka Pink Lemonade Slushy - PICKUP ONLY

Cathead Honeysuckle Vodka and our Frozen Pink Lemonade Slushy team up for a signature summer treat to beat the heat.
16oz - Honeysuckle Vodka Pink Lemonade Slushy

16oz - Honeysuckle Vodka Pink Lemonade Slushy

$8.99

Cathead Honeysuckle Vodka and our Frozen Pink Lemonade Slushy team up for a signature summer treat to beat the heat.

8oz - Honeysuckle Vodka Pink Lemonade Slushy

8oz - Honeysuckle Vodka Pink Lemonade Slushy

$5.99

Cathead Honeysuckle Vodka and our Frozen Pink Lemonade Slushy team up for a signature summer treat to beat the heat.

Slushies (Non-Alcoholic) - Add A Shot

16oz - Pink Lemonade Slushy - Non Alcoholic

16oz - Pink Lemonade Slushy - Non Alcoholic

$5.99

Our Frozen Tangy Pink Lemonade is here to help you beat the hot chicken heat.

8oz - Pink Lemonade Slushy - Non Alcoholic

8oz - Pink Lemonade Slushy - Non Alcoholic

$3.99

Our Frozen Tangy Pink Lemonade is here to help you beat the hot chicken heat.

Frosted Pink Lemonade

Creamy Vanilla Soft Serve is blended together with our Tangy Frozen Pink Lemonade.
Frosted Pink Lemonade

Frosted Pink Lemonade

$5.99

Our Creamy Vanilla Soft Serve is blended together with our Tangy Frozen Pink Lemonade; it's the best of both worlds.

Shakes

Vanilla Shake

Vanilla Shake

$5.99Out of stock

Milk, Vanilla Soft Serve, Whipped Cream and a Sugar Cookie Crumble

Chocolate Shake

Chocolate Shake

$5.99

Milk, Chocolate Soft Serve, Chocolate Syrup, Whipped Cream and Chocolate Shavings

Swirl Shake

Swirl Shake

$5.99

Milk, Vanilla & Chocolate Twist Soft Serve, Whipped Cream, Sugar Cookie Crumble and Chocolate Shavings

Heitzman's Iced Chocolate Brownie Shake

Heitzman's Iced Chocolate Brownie Shake

$6.99

Milk and Soft Serve blended together with a Heitzman's Iced Chocolate Brownie and topped with Whipped Cream. A treat that can only be found on Shelbyville Road.

Sides

Broccoli Bacon Salad

Broccoli Bacon Salad

$2.99Out of stock
Royals Creamy Coleslaw

Royals Creamy Coleslaw

$2.99
Macaroni & Cheese

Macaroni & Cheese

$2.99

Our Creamy 3 Cheese Macaroni & Cheese

Spicy Potato Wedges

Spicy Potato Wedges

$2.99
Crinkle Cut Fries

Crinkle Cut Fries

$2.99

2 Slices of Extra Bread

$0.50

Extra Pickles

$0.50

Extra Mayo

$0.50

Dipping Sauces

Alabama White BBQ

Feast BBQ

Carolina Gold Mustard BBQ

Kentucky Honey Mustard

Mississippi Comeback Sauce

Royals Ranch

Extra Mayo

$0.50

Ketchup

8oz Bottle of Royals' Nashville - Style "Some Heat" Hot Sauce

$7.99

8oz Bottle of Royals' Nashville - Style "Hot" Sauce

$7.99

Kids

Kids Tender

$4.99

One Crispy Chicken Tender, One Dipping Sauce, and One Side

Draft Beer - PICKUP ONLY

Gravely's Debaser

Gravely's Debaser

$8.00+

Northeast IPAABV: 7%IBU: 50 If IPA was a fruit you could squeeze, this is the juice that would come out of it! A super hazy IPA hopped heavily with whole-cone Citra, prepare for tropical fruit aromatics balanced with a clean bitterness.

Gravely Doc's Hefe

$6.00+

German Hefeweizen - A classic German brew. Hefe, meaning “with yeast” in German, lives up to its name by keeping a cloudy, unfiltered appearance. With little to no bitterness, hints of banana and clove, and loads of Vitamin B12 - it’s what the doctor ordered!

Country Boy Shotgun Wedding

$7.00+

"Brown ale brewed with bourbon-soaked vanilla beans." Brown Ale - 5.3% ABV

Rhinegeist Bubbles

$5.00+

A bright, dry, and lithe Rosé Ale with apple, peach, and cranberry for tartness and blush. Bubbles erupts with effervescence and evanescence. 6.2% ABV

Apocalypse Amber

Apocalypse Amber

$6.00+

American Amber Ale 5.3% ABV Caramel maltiness with a hint of roast that “explodes” with drinkability.

Rhinegeist Cheetah

Rhinegeist Cheetah

$4.00+

Cheetah is an extremely light-bodied, cleanly-fermented, easy drinking craft lager with hints of malt and subtle notes of citrus. 4.8% ABV, 6 IBU

Apocalypse Apollo IPA

$6.00+

Atrium Kolsch

$7.00+

To-Go Booze - Bottles/Cans/Wine - PICKUP ONLY

Mumm Napa Brut Prestige - 187ml Mini

Mumm Napa Brut Prestige - 187ml Mini

$15.00Out of stock

California Sparkling Wine Made in the Traditional Method and Produced by the French. Some of the best sparkling made in America.

Korbel Brut Rose - 187ml Mini

Korbel Brut Rose - 187ml Mini

$12.00Out of stock

Classic Methode Champenoise is used to create this Brut Rose; all day. Look for notes of strawberry and black cherry in this pink popper.

Freixenet Cordon Cava Brut - 187ml Mini

Freixenet Cordon Cava Brut - 187ml Mini

$10.00Out of stock

This is the worlds most imported sparkling wine; a crisp Cava from a family owned winery in Spain. Sometimes bigger is better.

J Roget Sparkling Brut - 187ml Mini

J Roget Sparkling Brut - 187ml Mini

$6.00Out of stock

This medium-dry sparkler is probably what they're pouring in your Mimosas. Pair it with Hot Chicken and let the bubbles whisk away the burn.

Bud Light - 12oz Bottle

$4.50

Miller Lite - 12oz Can

$4.50

Miller High Life - 12oz Can

$3.00

Michelob Ultra - 12oz Bottle

$4.50
Topo Chico Hard Seltzer CAN

Topo Chico Hard Seltzer CAN

$6.00Out of stock

Topo Chico Hard Seltzer with 4.7% ABV is the only spiked sparkling water inspired by the legendary taste of Topo Chico Mineral Water. Topo Chico Hard Seltzer has just a hint of flavor and added minerals for a smooth taste.

Montucky Cold Snack - 16 Oz Can

$4.00Out of stock

Zonin Prosecco

$9.00

Single Chicken Tender

Single Chicken Tender Classic Fried

$2.49

Single Crispy Chicken Tender

Single Chicken Tender Some Heat

$2.49

Single Crispy Chicken Tender

Single Chicken Tender Hot

$2.49

Single Crispy Chicken Tender

Single Chicken Tender XHot

$2.49

Single Crispy Chicken Tender

Single Chicken Tender Gonzo

$3.49

Single Crispy Chicken Tender

Single Chicken Tender Naked

$2.49

Single NAKED (unbreaded) Fried Chicken Tender

Vegetable Plate

Three Scratch Made Sides
Vegetable Plate

Vegetable Plate

$7.99

Three Scratch Made Sides

Canned Cocktails

Bacardi Mojito

$7.00

Bacardi Rum Punch

$7.00

Cazadores Margarita

$7.00

Cazadores Paloma

$7.00

Ciroc Pineapple/Passion

$7.00

Ciroc Watermelon Kiwi

$7.00

Long Drink gin

$7.00

Town Branch Bourbonola

$7.00

Bottled Drinks

Ale 8

$3.00Out of stock

Fiji/Dasani

$3.00Out of stock

IBC Root Beer

$3.00Out of stock

Topo Chico BOTTLE

$3.00Out of stock

Mandarin Jarritos

$3.00Out of stock

Pineapple Jarritos

$3.00Out of stock

Elixir Kombucha Lavender Lemonade

$5.00Out of stock

Elixir Kombucha Pineapple Ginger

$5.00Out of stock

Elixir Kombucha Grapefruit

$5.00Out of stock

Fitz's Black Cherry

$3.00Out of stock

Lost Trail Sarsaparilla

$3.00

Lost Trail Creme

$3.00

Grapette

$3.00

Dad's Root Beer

$3.00

Frostie Orange

$3.00

Frostie Cherry Limeade

$3.00Out of stock

Soft Drink/Iced Tea - 22oz

Royals Cup Iced Tea - Unsweetened

$2.49

Royals Cup Iced Tea - Sweetened

$2.49

Pepsi

$2.49

Diet Pepsi

$2.49

Mountain Dew

$2.49

Diet Mountain Dew

$2.49

Dr. Pepper

$2.49

Big Red

$2.49

Tropicana Pink Lemonade

$2.49

Sierra Mist

$2.49

Parties & Tailgates

The Royals Hot Chicken Party Pack comes with 25 of our crispy, hand breaded tenders served Classic Fried or with your Nashville Hot heat level along with 8 of our signature Dipping Sauces. Add on some of our sides or add your own to the mix knowing you’ve got the chicken needed to get the party started.
25 Piece Chicken Tender Party Pack - Please Allow Additional Time

25 Piece Chicken Tender Party Pack - Please Allow Additional Time

$45.99

The Royals Hot Chicken Party Pack comes with 25 of our crispy, hand breaded tenders served Classic Fried or with your Nashville Hot heat level along with 8 of our signature Dipping Sauces. Add on some of our sides or add your own to the mix knowing you’ve got the chicken needed to get the party started.

Group Meals Meant For Sharing

3-4 Person Meal Packs - 15 Tenders, 4 Sides, 4 Dipping Sauces

3-4 Person Meal Packs - 15 Tenders, 4 Sides, 4 Dipping Sauces

$37.99

Our Royals Hot Chicken Meal Pack is designed to feed 3-4 people. It includes 15 of our crispy, hand breaded tenders served Classic Fried or with your Nashville Hot heat level along with 4 Dipping Sauces, and 4 Sides. These Meal Packs are easy to scale up or down to fit your group size.

Boxed Lunches

Classic Fried Chicken Sandwich - Boxed Lunch

Classic Fried Chicken Sandwich - Boxed Lunch

$10.49

Crispy Fried Chicken Sandwich with Mayo, Shredded Iceberg Lettuce, & Dill Pickles on a Potato Bun. Served with Creamy Royals Coleslaw. Add an Additional Side for $2.49

5 Chicken Tenders Classic Fried - Boxed Lunch

5 Chicken Tenders Classic Fried - Boxed Lunch

$11.49

5 Crispy Classic Fried Chicken Tenders, Served with Creamy Royals Coleslaw, a Dipping Sauce, White Bread, & Pickles. Add an Additional Side for $2.49

3 Chicken Tenders Classic Fried - Boxed Lunch

3 Chicken Tenders Classic Fried - Boxed Lunch

$8.99

3 Crispy Classic Fried Chicken Tenders, Served with Creamy Royals Coleslaw, a Dipping Sauce, White Bread, & Pickles. Add an Additional Side for $2.49

Baby Kale Salad - Boxed Lunch

Baby Kale Salad - Boxed Lunch

$8.54

Baby Kale Salad with Cheddar Cheese, Pickled Red Onions, Carrots, Sunflower Seeds, and Golden Raisins. Choose from Royals Ranch or Honey Mustard Dressing. Add 2 Crispy Tenders for $2.15

Catering Serving Needs

To-Go Disposable Utensil Packs (each)

To-Go Disposable Utensil Packs (each)

Please let us know how many sets of individually plastic wrapped to-go utensils you need by adding that number of to-go sets in with your order. We know a lot of our guests are staying healthy at home and we want to limit our impact as much as possible. Thank you for your support!

Include Additional Napkins

Compostable 9" Plates (each)

$0.10

Disposable 9" Serving Tongs (each)

$0.50Out of stock

Disposable 6 1/2" Serving Spoons (each)

$0.10Out of stock

8oz Bottle of Royals' Nashville - Style "Some Heat" Hot Sauce

$7.99

8oz Bottle of Royals' Nashville - Style "Hot" Sauce

$7.99
Attributes and Amenities
check markLoyalty and Reward Programs
check markGift Cards
check markOnline Ordering
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markCatering
check markQR Codes
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Authentic Southern Fried & Nashville Style Hot Chicken with Scratch Made Sides, Craft Draft Beers, Champagne, and Milkshakes. ****When ordering online please call the restaurant directly when you arrive, let them know you’re outside (with your flashers on) and what kind of vehicle you’re in and we’ll run the food right out as soon as it’s ready. We appreciate your continued support.*****

Website

Location

10310 Shelbyville Road, Louisville, KY 40223

Directions

Gallery
Royals Hot Chicken image
Royals Hot Chicken image
Royals Hot Chicken image
Royals Hot Chicken image

Popular restaurants in Louisville

Feast BBQ - Louisville
orange star4.3 • 1,579
909 E Market St Louisville, KY 40206
View restaurantnext
Royals Hot Chicken - NULU
orange star4.5 • 910
736 E Market St Louisville, KY 40202
View restaurantnext
bar Vetti - Louisville
orange star4.7 • 432
727 E market st Louisville, KY 40202
View restaurantnext
Goodwood Brewing Company
orange star4.2 • 349
636 East Main St Louisville, KY 40202
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
