Roy's Pizza & Pasta - Ephraim
81 South Main
Epharim, UT 84627
Roy's Combo
Meat Lovers
Veggie
Chicken Bacon Ranch
Hawaiian Cowboy
Philly Cheese Steak
Two 16" One Topping Pizzas
One 16" Two Topping and One 16" Cheese
Pizza
Gluten Free
Our regular Gluten Free Crust. Only comes in a 10" Size. Ingredients: Tapioca Flour, Millet Flour, Potato Starch, Rice Flour, Pasteurized Eggs, Water, Canola Oil, Parmesan Cheese, Sea Salt, Basil, Garlic Powder. Contains: Milk, Eggs
GF Combo
GF Meat Lovers
GF Veggie
GF Chick Bac R
GF Cowboy
GF Philly
Pizza
Cauli Crust
Our Cauliflower Gluten Free Crust. Only comes in a 10" Size. Ingredients: Cauliflower, Low Moisture Mozzarella Cheese (Pasteurized Milk, Cheese Cultures, Salt, Enzymes), Rice Flour, Tapioca Starch, Water, Egg Whites, Rice Starch, Modified Rice Starch, Sugar, Yeast, Salt, Cultured Brown Rice, Garlic Powder, Spices, Xanthan Gum Contains: Milk, Eggs
Cauli Combo
Cauli Meat Lovers
Cauli Veggie
Cauli Chick Bac R
Cauli Cowboy
Cauli Philly
Sandwiches
12" Sub
Two 6" sub buns baked to perfection and topped with mozzarella cheese, marinara sauce, pepperoni, canadian bacon, salami, lettuce and tomatoes.
6" Sub
One 6" bun baked to perfection and topped with mozzarella cheese, marinara sauce, pepperoni, canadian bacon, salami, lettuce and tomatoes.
Pizza Snack
One slice of garlic bread topped with marinara sauce, mozzarella cheese, and your choice of 2 pizza toppings. Open faced sandwich.
Snackwich
Two slices of garlic bread topped with marinara sauce, mozzarella cheese, and your choice of 4 pizza toppings.
Salads
Dinner Salad
Iceberg lettuce with tomatoes, croutons, and parmesan cheese
Anti Pasta
Iceberg lettuce topped with pepperoni, Canadian bacon, mushrooms, olives and mozzarella cheese.
Caesar Salad
Fresh Romaine Lettuce with bacon bits and parmesan cheese
Chicken Caesar Salad
Fresh Romaine Lettuce topped with grilled chicken, bacon bits and parmesan cheese
Dipping Sauce
Extras
Sauces
Small Marinara
Medium Marinara
Large Marinara
Family Marinara
Kids Marinara
Small Alfredo
Medium Alfredo
Large Alfredo
Family Alfredo
Kids Alfredo
Small Butter and Parmesan
Medium Butter and Parmesan
Large Butter and Parmesan
Kids Butter and Parmesan
Kids Macaroni and Cheese
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
81 South Main, Epharim, UT 84627