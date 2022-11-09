Restaurant header imageView gallery
Italian
Pizza
Sandwiches

Roy's Pizza & Pasta - Ephraim

review star

No reviews yet

81 South Main

Epharim, UT 84627

Popular Items

Stix/Moz
8"
14"

BUILD YOUR OWN

Make it just the way you'd like it!

8"

$4.33

10"

$7.59

12"

$10.76

14"

$13.54

16"

$16.32

Roy's Combo

Classic Marinara sauce, mozzarella cheese, pepperoni, Canadian bacon, mushrooms, olives, pineapple, onions, green peppers and sausage.

8" Roy's Combo

$9.00

10" Roy's Combo

$14.16

12" Roy's Combo

$19.19

14" Roy's Combo

$23.09

16" Roy's Combo

$26.71

Meat Lovers

Marinara sauce, mozzarella cheese, pepperoni, Canadian bacon, salami, lean beef and sausage.

8" Meat Lovers

$9.00

10" Meat Lovers

$14.16

12" Meat Lovers

$19.19

14" Meat Lovers

$23.09

16" Meat Lovers

$26.71

Veggie

Marinara sauce, mozzarella cheese, mushrooms, olives, pineapple, onions, green peppers and tomatoes.

8" Veggie

$9.00

10" Veggie

$14.16

12" Veggie

$19.19

14" Veggie

$23.09

16" Veggie

$26.71

Chicken Bacon Ranch

Ranch, Chicken and Bacon

8" Chicken Bacon Ranch

$7.99

10" Chicken Bacon Ranch

$12.27

12" Chicken Bacon Ranch

$16.53

14" Chicken Bacon Ranch

$19.85

16" Chicken Bacon Ranch

$22.69

Hawaiian Cowboy

BBQ sauce, mozzarella cheese, pineapple, bacon and chicken

8" Cowboy

$8.92

10" Cowboy

$13.59

12" Cowboy

$18.22

14" Cowboy

$21.76

16" Cowboy

$24.77

Philly Cheese Steak

Alfredo sauce, mozzarella cheese, mushrooms, onions, green peppers and steak.

8" Philly

$10.39

10" Philly

$15.44

12" Philly

$20.45

14" Philly

$24.21

16" Philly

$27.38

Two 16" One Topping Pizzas

Use this option if you would like two, 1 topping pizzas.

2 for 30

$30.00

Use this option if you would like two, 1 topping 16 inch pizzas.

One 16" Two Topping and One 16" Cheese

Use this option if you would like one, 2 topping pizza. (The second pizza can only be a cheese pizza)

2 for 30

$30.00

Use this option if you would like one 16 inch 2 topping pizza. (The second 16 inch pizza can only be cheese)

Breadsticks

Stix

Stix

$3.15

Roy's famous pizza crust brushed with garlic butter and sprinkled with parmano cheese.

Stix/Moz

Stix/Moz

$5.56

World famous!! garlic buttered pizza dough loaded with mozzarella cheese.

Stix 1/2 Moz

$4.35

Cinn/Stix

$5.56

Slices

Garlic Bread

$0.73

Cheese Bread

$1.07

Calzones

Build Your Own Calzone

Build Your Own Calzone

$8.38

12" pizza folded in have with you favorite toppings inside. You choice of sauce served on the side.

Combo Calzone

$7.38

Meat Lovers Calzone

$7.38

Veggie Calzone

$7.38

Pizza

Gluten Free

$10.43

Our regular Gluten Free Crust. Only comes in a 10" Size. Ingredients: Tapioca Flour, Millet Flour, Potato Starch, Rice Flour, Pasteurized Eggs, Water, Canola Oil, Parmesan Cheese, Sea Salt, Basil, Garlic Powder. Contains: Milk, Eggs

GF Combo

$16.69

GF Meat Lovers

$16.69

GF Veggie

$16.69

GF Chick Bac R

$14.95

GF Cowboy

$16.20

GF Philly

$17.99

Breadsticks

GF Stix/Moz

$8.51

GF Stix

$6.21

GF Stix 1/2 Moz

$7.36

Pizza

Our Cauliflower Gluten Free Crust. Only comes in a 10" Size. Ingredients: Cauliflower, Low Moisture Mozzarella Cheese

Cauli Crust

$10.43

Our Cauliflower Gluten Free Crust. Only comes in a 10" Size. Ingredients: Cauliflower, Low Moisture Mozzarella Cheese (Pasteurized Milk, Cheese Cultures, Salt, Enzymes), Rice Flour, Tapioca Starch, Water, Egg Whites, Rice Starch, Modified Rice Starch, Sugar, Yeast, Salt, Cultured Brown Rice, Garlic Powder, Spices, Xanthan Gum Contains: Milk, Eggs

Cauli Combo

$16.69

Cauli Meat Lovers

$16.69

Cauli Veggie

$16.69

Cauli Chick Bac R

$14.95

Cauli Cowboy

$16.20

Cauli Philly

$17.99

Breadsticks

Cauli Stix/Moz

$8.51

Cauli Stix

$6.21

Cauli Stix 1/2 Moz

$7.36

Sandwiches

12" Sub

12" Sub

$7.64

Two 6" sub buns baked to perfection and topped with mozzarella cheese, marinara sauce, pepperoni, canadian bacon, salami, lettuce and tomatoes.

6" Sub

6" Sub

$3.82

One 6" bun baked to perfection and topped with mozzarella cheese, marinara sauce, pepperoni, canadian bacon, salami, lettuce and tomatoes.

Pizza Snack

$2.72

One slice of garlic bread topped with marinara sauce, mozzarella cheese, and your choice of 2 pizza toppings. Open faced sandwich.

Snackwich

$5.44

Two slices of garlic bread topped with marinara sauce, mozzarella cheese, and your choice of 4 pizza toppings.

Salads

Dinner Salad

$2.46

Iceberg lettuce with tomatoes, croutons, and parmesan cheese

Anti Pasta

$4.33

Iceberg lettuce topped with pepperoni, Canadian bacon, mushrooms, olives and mozzarella cheese.

Caesar Salad

$4.33

Fresh Romaine Lettuce with bacon bits and parmesan cheese

Chicken Caesar Salad

$5.94

Fresh Romaine Lettuce topped with grilled chicken, bacon bits and parmesan cheese

Dipping Sauce

Marinara Sauce

$0.93

Ranch

$0.93

Alfredo

$0.93

BBQ

$0.93

1/2 Marinara Sauce

$0.50

1/2 Ranch

$0.50

1/2 Alfredo

$0.50

1/2 BBQ

$0.50

1/2 Blue Cheese

$0.50

1/2 1000 Island

$0.50

1/2 Italian

$0.50

1/2 Creamy Caesar

$0.50

1/2 Raspberry Vinaigrette

$0.50

1/2 Garlic Butter

$0.50

Cream Cheese Frosting

$0.50

Extras

Parmesan Packets

Red Pepper Packets

Plates, Forks, Cups

$0.11

Plates

$0.03

Cups

$0.03

Forks

$0.04

Cup of Ice

$0.03

BOTTLE

Sarsaparilla

$2.09

Apple Beer

$2.09
20 oz Coke

20 oz Coke

$2.09
20 oz Diet Coke

20 oz Diet Coke

$2.09
20 oz Fanta Orange

20 oz Fanta Orange

$2.09
Dasani

Dasani

$2.09
20 oz Sprite

20 oz Sprite

$2.09
20 oz Root Beer

20 oz Root Beer

$2.09

IBC Root Beer

$2.09

Orange Cream Soda

$2.09

2 LITER

2L Coke

2L Coke

$3.20
2L Diet Coke

2L Diet Coke

$3.20
2L Root Beer

2L Root Beer

$3.20
2L Sprite

2L Sprite

$3.20
2L Lemonade

2L Lemonade

$3.20
2L Fanta Orange

2L Fanta Orange

$3.20

2L Soda

$3.20

Sauces

Small Marinara

$5.35

Medium Marinara

$6.21

Large Marinara

$7.81

Family Marinara

$27.50

Kids Marinara

$4.95

Small Alfredo

$6.47

Medium Alfredo

$7.81

Large Alfredo

$9.42

Family Alfredo

$27.50

Kids Alfredo

$5.95

Small Butter and Parmesan

$5.35

Medium Butter and Parmesan

$6.21

Large Butter and Parmesan

$7.81

Kids Butter and Parmesan

$4.95

Kids Macaroni and Cheese

$4.95
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

81 South Main, Epharim, UT 84627

Directions

