Pizza

Roy's Pizza & Pasta - St. George

review star

No reviews yet

250 N, Red Cliffs Dr Unit #3

St. George, UT 84790

Popular Items

Popular Items

14" Pizza
Mozzarella Sticks
10” Pizza

Bread Sticks

Sticks

Sticks

$3.25

Perfectly baked, brushed with garlic butter and sprinkled with parmano cheese. Dipping sauce sold separately.

Mozzarella Sticks

Mozzarella Sticks

$5.75

Nice thick pizza dough brushed with garlic butter, and topped with mozzarella cheese. Dipping sauce sold separately.

Sticks with 1/2 Mozzarella

Sticks with 1/2 Mozzarella

$4.50
Cinnamon Sticks

Cinnamon Sticks

$5.75

BUILD YOUR OWN PIZZA

10” Pizza

10” Pizza

$8.00
14" Pizza

14" Pizza

$12.65

Roy's Combo PIZZA

Roy's Combo includes: Our signature pizza marinara sauce, mozzarella cheese, pepperoni, canadian bacon, mushrooms, olives, pineapple, green peppers, onions and sausage.
10" Roy's Combo

10" Roy's Combo

$15.00

Pepperoni, Canadian Bacon, Mushrooms, Olives, Pineapple, Green Peppers, Onions & Sausage

14" Roy's Combo

14" Roy's Combo

$23.90

Pepperoni, Canadian Bacon, Mushrooms, Olives, Pineapple, Green Peppers, Onions & Sausage

Meat Lovers PIZZA

Roy's signature pizza sauce topped with mozzarella, pepperoni, canadian bacon, salami, lean beef, and sausage.
10" Meat Lovers

10" Meat Lovers

$15.00

Pepperoni, Canadian Bacon, Salami, Lean Beef & Sausage

14" Meat Lovers

14" Meat Lovers

$23.90

Pepperoni, Canadian Bacon, Salami, Lean Beef & Sausage

Veggie PIZZA

Perfectly stretch dough the right amount of pizza sauce. Topped with mushrooms, olives, green peppers, onions and tomatoes.

10" Veggie

$15.00

Mushrooms, Olives, Pineapple, Onions, Green Peppers & Tomatoes

14" Veggie

$23.90

Mushrooms, Olives, Pineapple, Onions, Green Peppers & Tomatoes

Chicken Bacon Ranch PIZZA

Creamy ranch dressing topped with chicken and bacon.
10" Chicken Bacon Ranch

10" Chicken Bacon Ranch

$13.30

Ranch, Chicken & Bacon

14" Chicken Bacon Ranch

14" Chicken Bacon Ranch

$20.45

Ranch, Chicken & Bacon

Cowboy PIZZA

Sweet, tangy and delicious! BBQ sauce topped with chicken, bacon and pineapple. YEEHAW!
10" Hawaiian Cowboy

10" Hawaiian Cowboy

$14.70

BBQ sauce, Pineapple, Bacon & Chicken

14" Hawaiian Cowboy

14" Hawaiian Cowboy

$22.45

BBQ sauce, Pineapple, Bacon & Chicken

Philly Cheese Steak PIZZA

Creamy alfredo sauce topped with mozzarella, mushrooms, onions, green peppers and steak.
10" Philly

10" Philly

$16.60

Alfredo Sauce, Mushrooms, Onions, Green Peppers & Steak

14" Philly

14" Philly

$24.95

Alfredo Sauce, Mushrooms, Onions, Green Peppers & Steak

Hula Roy PIZZA

Classic Hawaiian with Roy's twist. Our signature pizza sauce, mozzarella cheese, canadian bacon, pineapple and...Almonds!

10" Hula Roy

$12.20

Canadian Bacon, Pineapple & Almonds

14" Hula Roy

$19.90

Canadian Bacon, Pineapple & Almonds

Pasta

Baked Pasta : Marinara

$7.70

Baked Pasta : Meatball Marinara

$10.20

Baked Pasta : Alfredo

$9.45

Baked Pasta : Chicken Alfredo

$12.50

Side of Chicken

$2.77

Extra Meatballs

$0.75

Calzones

12'' Pizza dough folded in half with your favorite toppings inside. Then brushed with garlic butter and sprinkled with parmono cheese. Sauce served on the side.
Calzone

Calzone

$8.85

12'' Pizza dough folded in half with your favorite toppings inside. Then brushed with garlic butter and sprinkled with parmono cheese. Sauce served on the side.

Salads

Dinner Salad

$3.10

Iceberg lettuce with tomatoes, croutons, and parmesan cheese

Anti Pasta

Anti Pasta

$5.15

Fresh Iceberg lettuce, topped with pepperoni, canadian bacon, mushrooms, olives and mozzarella cheese. Your choice of dressing on the side.

Dipping Sauce

Sauce

$0.50

Ranch

$0.50

Alfredo

$0.50

BBQ

$0.50

Blue Cheese

$0.50

1000 Island

$0.50

Italian

$0.50

Creamy Caesar

$0.50

Raspberry Vinaigrette

$0.50

Crushed Red Pepper Packets

Parmesan Packets

BOTTLE

20 oz Pepsi

$2.25Out of stock

20 oz Diet Pepsi

$2.25Out of stock

20 oz Mtn Dew

$2.25Out of stock

20 oz Diet Mtn Dew

$2.25Out of stock

20 oz Root Beer

$2.25Out of stock

20 oz Mist Twist

$2.25Out of stock

20 oz Lemonade

$2.25Out of stock

20 oz Orange Crush

$2.25Out of stock

Aquafina

$2.25

Apple Beer

$2.25Out of stock

Ice Tea Lemon

$2.25Out of stock

Ice Tea Peach

$2.25Out of stock

2 LITER

2L Pepsi

$3.30

2L Diet Pepsi

$3.30

2L Root Beer

$3.30Out of stock

2L Mist Twist

$3.30

2L Orange Crush

$3.30

2L Mtn Dew

$3.30

2L Diet Mtn Dew

$3.30

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

250 N, Red Cliffs Dr Unit #3, St. George, UT 84790

Directions

Gallery
Roy's Pizza & Pasta image
Roy's Pizza & Pasta image
Roy's Pizza & Pasta image
Roy's Pizza & Pasta image

