Roz Grill 8200 Providence Road
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
We are a family owned upscale Mediterranean restaurant serving food with a modern twist. Our upscale restaurant will provide high quality food with a relaxing sit in environment. Our restaurant also include a juice bar with plenty of choices for our guests.
Location
8200 Providence Road, Charlotte, NC 28277