Rozana

12126 WESTHEIMER RD SUITE 98

Houston, TX 77077

SMALL PLATES

HUMMUS

$9.00

BABA GHANOUSH

$9.00

Parkerz SAMPLER

$17.00

FRIED HALLOUM

$11.00

KIBBEH

$9.00

BATATA HARRA

$9.00

FALAFEL

$9.00

Parkerz CAULIFLOWER

$10.00

Parkerz Shrimp

$16.00

Parkerz Wings

$15.00

Tenders

$14.00

SALADS

FATOUSH SALAD

$9.00

TABOULA SALAD

$9.00

GREEK SALAD DINNER

$12.00

FLAT BREAD MANAKISH

MANAKISH Z'ATAR

$9.00

MANAKISH MEAT

$12.00

MANAKISH CHEESE

$11.00

MANAKISH HALF CHEESE/HALF ZA'ATAR

$11.00

MANAKISH HALF CHEESE/HALF MEAT

$11.00

SOUPS

LENTIL SOUP

$8.00

SIDES

FRIES

$8.00

COLD PICKLES

$5.00

FRESH VEGGIE SIDE

$8.00

RICE

$6.00

ENTREES

BEEF KEBAB

$27.00

SHRIMP KEBAB

$21.00

KOFTA KEBAB

$21.00

CHICKEN TAWOOK

$22.00

LAMB CHOPS

$28.00

MIXED GRILL

$29.00

BEEF SHAWARMA PLATE

$20.00

CHICKEN SHAWARMA PLATE

$20.00

Tandoori chicken

$24.00

SINGLE Skewer

FRESH PASTA

FETTUCCINI ALFREDO

$16.00

Parkerz Pasta

$17.00

SPECIALTIES

GRILLED SALMON

$26.00

MANDI DISH

$21.00

HAND TOSSED PIZZA

MARHERITA PIZZA

$16.00

MAKE YOUR OWN PIZZA

$12.00

Burgers AND WRAPS

Beef Burger

$15.00

Crispy Chicken

$13.00

Falafel Wrap

$10.00

Italian Shawerma

$15.00

Kabab Wrap

$18.00

Beef Philly Cheesesteak

$15.00

SHAWARMA ARABI (BEEF/CHICKEN)

$18.00

Shawerma Wrap (no sides)

$10.00

Slider'z

$15.00

Parkerz Diablo Burger

$17.00

DESSRTS

KNAFEH NABULSIYEH

$12.00

TIRAMISU

$12.00

PARKERZ MOLTEN LAVA

$17.00

DeeP Fried bread pudding

$13.00

Crepes and Waffles

Build Your Own

$12.00

Classic Crepe

$9.00

Parkerz Bubble Waffle

$13.00

DRINKS

SOFT DRINKS

$3.00

Sparkling Water (house)

$3.00

BARBICAN

$4.00

BOTTLED WATER

$2.00

REDBULL

$4.00

ICED TEA

$3.00

COFFEE

ESPRESSO

$4.00

MACCHIATO

$5.00

CAPPUCCINO

$5.00

CORTADO

$5.00

LATTE

$5.00

ICED COFFEE

$6.00

TURKISH COFFEE

$4.00+

AMERICANO

$6.00

SPECIALTY DRINKS

MATCHA LATTE

$6.00

GOLDEN LATTE

$6.00

CHAI LATTE

$6.00

LONDON FOG

$6.00

HOT CHOCOLATE

$4.00

CLASSIC TEAPOTS

BLACK TEA

$4.00+

GREEN TEA

$4.00+

MOROCCAN TEA

$4.00+

Pakistani chai pot

$14.00

MOCKTAILS

ROZANA LEMONADE

$9.00

GOLDEN TONIC

$8.00

WATERMELON BREEZE

$9.00

MIMOS (WEEKEND SPECIAL)

$9.00

SMOOTHIES

Berry Refresher

$8.00

Energy Blaster

$9.00

Tropical Delight

$9.00

OJ SMOOTHIE

$8.00

MINT LEMONADE

$9.00

FRESH JUICE

FRESH ORANGE JUICE

$8.00

HEAD TYPE

CLAY HEAD

$12.00

ORANGE HEAD

$18.00

PINEAPPLE HEAD

$26.00

Charcoal RUNN

Orange Head Refill

$10.00

Pineapple Head Refill

$14.00

Refill

Refill

$6.00

KIDS

KIDS PIZZA

$7.00

KIDS PEPPERONI PIZZA

$10.00

KIDS SPAGHETTI

$8.00

KIDS FETUCHINNI

$8.00

KIDS CHEESE STICKS

$5.00

KIDS NUGGETS

$6.00

Condiments

Ketchup

Chilli Sauce

Garlic Sauce

Lemons

Mint Plate

$2.00

Bread Missing

Bread Extra

$1.00

Side Plate

Ice Cup

Napkins

Straw

Spoons

Small to go container

Large to go container

Plastic bag

Tea cups

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Location

12126 WESTHEIMER RD SUITE 98, Houston, TX 77077

Directions

