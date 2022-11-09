Roz & Rocco's 2904 West Chester Pike
All hours
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|10:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info
Everyday food from the Italian Grandmother you always wanted!
Location
2904 West Chester Pike, Broomall, PA 19008
Gallery
