Roz & Rocco's 2904 West Chester Pike

review star

No reviews yet

2904 West Chester Pike

Broomall, PA 19008

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Chicken Parm Meal
Rigatoni alla Vodka
Caesar

Toasts

Ricotta & Honey

$9.00

creamy whipped ricotta and a drizzle of honey with toasted house-made sesame bread

Caprese

$9.00

smashed avocado, basil pesto, roasted tomatoes with toasted house-made sesame bread

Tuna

$9.00

olive oil tuna salad, capers, oregano, red onion, provolone with toasted house-made sesame bread

Starters

Meatballs

$14.00

classic pork, beef and veal meatballs, tomato sauce with house-made grilled bread

Garlic Bread

$8.00

house-made garlic cheese bread

Chicken Cutlets

$13.00

chicken strips in classic Italian seasoned breadcrumbs, lemon aioli

Spicy Crispy Shrimp

$14.00

lightly battered shrimp, spicy mayo

Steamed Mussels

$14.00

mussels steamed in marinara and white wine and served with grilled housemade sesame bread

Burrata & Peppers

$14.00

Grandma Hilda’s long-marinated, roasted peppers and creamy burrata cheese with grilled house-made bread

Artichokes

$12.00

crispy fried artichoke hearts, lemon parmesan aioli

Kids Meatball

$6.00

Kids Cutlets

$6.00

Parms & Sandwiches

Chicken Parm Meal

$22.00

Eggplant Parm Meal

$19.00Out of stock

Veal Parm Meal

$27.00
Chicken Parm Hoagie

$15.00

our chicken parm with pesto sauce on a hoagie

Burger

$12.00

all beef burger, cooper sharp, house made pickle, creamy dijon

Meatball Hoagie

$15.00

classic pork, beef and veal meatballs, tomato sauce on a hoagie

Tuna Hoagie

$14.00

olive oil tuna salad, capers, oregano, red onion and provolone

Kids Burger

$8.00

Salad

Caesar

$12.00

romaine lettuce topped with focaccia croutons, cherry tomatoes and parmesan crisps tossed in house-made Caesar dressing

House Italian

$10.00

iceberg lettuce topped with shaved red onion black olives and cucumber tossed in R&R Italian dressing

Beet Panzanella

$14.00

arugula and beets topped with torn sesame bread croutons, fresh mozzarella and sherry vinaigrette

Nutty Apple Salad

$14.00

Granny Smith apples, mixed greens and gorgonzola cheese tossed in a toasted pinenut and golden raisin vinaigrette

Half Caesar

$6.00

Half Italian House

$5.00

Half Beet Panzanella

$7.00

Half Apple Salad

$7.00

Simply Grilled

SG Half Chicken

$16.00

simply grilled with Extra Virgin Olive Oil, salt and pepper Choice of Sauce: Lemon Caper ‘Piccata’ Sauce, Mushroom Marsala, Roasted Garlic & Herb, Calabrian Chili, Greek Yogurt Dill Tzatziki, Steak Sauce, Salsa Verde, Lemon & EVOO

SG Salmon

$18.00

simply grilled with Extra Virgin Olive Oil, salt and pepper Choice of Sauce: Lemon Caper ‘Piccata’ Sauce, Mushroom Marsala, Roasted Garlic & Herb, Calabrian Chili, Greek Yogurt Dill Tzatziki, Steak Sauce, Salsa Verde, Lemon & EVOO

Whole Fish

$27.00

simply grilled with Extra Virgin Olive Oil, salt and pepper Choice of Sauce: Lemon Caper ‘Piccata’ Sauce, Mushroom Marsala, Roasted Garlic & Herb, Calabrian Chili, Greek Yogurt Dill Tzatziki, Steak Sauce, Salsa Verde, Lemon & EVOO

New York Strip

$29.00

simply grilled with Extra Virgin Olive Oil, salt and pepper Choice of Sauce: Lemon Caper ‘Piccata’ Sauce, Mushroom Marsala, Roasted Garlic & Herb, Calabrian Chili, Greek Yogurt Dill Tzatziki, Steak Sauce, Salsa Verde, Lemon & EVOO

Kids Chicken Breast

$6.00

Chicken SP

$22.00

Pasta

Rigatoni alla Vodka

$17.00

rigatoni tossed in creamy vodka sauce

Fettucini Bolognese

$20.00

spinach fettuccini topped with beef and vegetable bolognese

Angel Hair Pomodoro

$17.00

spaghetti tossed in house-made tomato sauce sauce with fresh burrata

Ravioli

$19.00

housemade ravioli filled with butternut squash in creamy sage brown butter sauce pumpkin seed garnish

Lasagna

$19.00

ricotta, mozzarella, parmesan, Sunday Gravy

Fall Fusilli

$17.00

fusselli with in a pesto cream, green and yellow squash and cherry tomatoes

Sausage Cavatelli

$20.00

housemade cavatelli tossed with pork sausage, broccoli rabe and chili flakes

Baked Ziti

$18.00

Just like Grandma Hilda made it for MNHS cheerleader dinners! Baked Ziti, ricotta, mozzarella and tomato sauce

Kids Noodles Butter

$8.00

Kids Noodles Red

$8.00

Side Angel Hair Pasta

$6.00

Sides

Caesar Brussels

$7.00
Smashed Potatoes

$7.00
Parm Fries

$7.00

Broccoli Rabe

$7.00

Side Angel Hair Pasta

$6.00

Kids Fries

$3.00

Dessert

Cookie Pile

$12.00
Olive Oil Cake

$12.00
Tiramisu

$12.00

Cannoli Dip

$12.00

Bread Pudding

$12.00

Kids

Kids Meatball

$6.00

Kids Cutlets

$6.00

Kids Waffle

$5.00Out of stock

Half Caesar

$6.00

Kids Chicken Breast

$6.00

Kids Noodles Red

$8.00

Kids Noodles Butter

$8.00

Kids Burger

$8.00

Kids Fries

$3.00

Catering

Meatball Tray

$24.00+

Meatball Tray

Ceasar Salad Tray

$21.00+

Ceasar Salad Tray

Italian Salad Tray

$21.00+

Italian Salad Tray

Rigatoni Alla Vodka Tray

$20.00+

Rigatoni Alla Vodka Tray

Fettucini Bolognese Tray

$30.00+

Fettucini Bolognese Tray

Lasagna Tray

$25.00+

Lasagna Tray

Linguine & Clams Tray

$25.00+

Linguine & Clams Tray

Seasonal Ravioli Tray

$20.00+

Seasonal Ravioli Tray

Brussels Ceasar Tray

$18.00+

Brussels Ceasar Tray

Smashed Potatoes Tray

$18.00+

Smashed Potatoes Tray

Greens & Beans Tray

$18.00+

Greens & Beans Tray

Broccoli Tray

$18.00+

Broccoli Tray

Parmesan French Fries Tray

$15.00+

Parmesan French Fries Tray

Tiramisu Tray

$22.00+

Tiramisu Tray

Cookie Pile Tray

$18.00+

Cookie Pile Tray

Olive Oil Cake Tray

$20.00+

Olive Oil Cake Tray

All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Everyday food from the Italian Grandmother you always wanted!

Website

Location

2904 West Chester Pike, Broomall, PA 19008

Directions

