American

Roze Pony

214 Reviews

$$

5133 Harding Pike

Nashville, TN 37205

Order Again

Popular Items

Pony Burger
Egg Sandwich
Parisian Ham Baguette

Breakfast

Banana Shake

$9.00

Dates, Tahini & Almond Milk (Vegan)

Overnight Oats

$9.00

Shaved Apple, Apricot & Julia's Granola

Beet Cured Salmon On Rye

$15.00

Juniper Dill Whipped Cream Cheese, House Pickles, Radish & Herbs

Brekkie Bowl

$13.00

Kale, Quinoa Shepard's Salad, Kiki Sauce, Feta & Poached Eggs

Baked Eggs

$15.00Out of stock

Creamy Parmesan Kale, Pinewood Farm Sausage & Buttery Croutons

Egg Sandwich

$14.00

Pinewood Farm Sausage, Cheddar & Onion Jam on Brioche. Comes with a side salad

Simple Breakfast

$13.00

Eggs your style, Seared Tomato, Gifford's Bacon or Shiitakes & Buttered Toasted Ornette

Toasts, Salads & Bowls

Smoked White Fish Rarebit

$15.00

Pugliese & Aged White Cheddar

Goddess Chicken Salad Tartine

$14.00

Daikon & Herbs

Avocado Focaccia

$13.00

Kiki Sauce, Pickled Red Onion & Black Sesame

Salad Vert

$13.00

Leafy Greens & Shallot Vinaigrette

Cobb Salad

$15.00

Gifford's Bacon, Point Reyes Blue, Cherry Tomatoes & Miso Ranch (Add Chicken $5, Add Salmon $10)

Zucchini Bowl

$16.00

Red Quinoa, Curry Lentils, Pickled Beets & Beet Tahini *Vegan & Gluten Free

Chicken Paillard

$16.00

Watercress, Olives, Slow Roasted Tomatoes & Capers

Sandwiches (Choice of Salad or Fries)

Shaved Prime Rib

$20.00

Horseradish Cream, Tomato Jam on Ornette Sourdough

Crispy Coriander Chicken

$15.00

Crispy Coriander Chicken, Herby Fennel Slaw & Miso Ranch

Parisian Ham Baguette

$17.00

Brie, Dijon & Cornichon

Chickpea Salad

$12.00

Tahini, Pickles & Bibb

Sloppy Salmon

$16.00

Salsa Negra, Lemon Aioli & Charred Peppers

Pony Burger

$16.00

Pinewood Farm Smashed Patties, Local Cheddar, Secret Sauce & House made Pickles

Sides

Side of Gifford's Bacon

$5.00

Side of Eggs

$4.00

Side of Mushrooms

$5.00

Side Buttered Toast

$4.00

Bowl of Berries

$6.00

Mixed Blue & Blackberries

Side of Fries

$6.00

Kids Menu

Cinnamon Toast

$5.00

Pancakes with Bacon

$8.00

Served with Maple Syrup

Scrambled Eggs

$4.00

Chicken Fingers

$10.00

Served with Fries

Little Pony Hamburger with Fries

$9.00

Pinewood Farm Smashed Patty on Martin's Potato Bun

Little Pony Cheeseburger with Fries

$10.00

Pinewood Farm Smashed Patty & Local Cheddar on Martin's Potato Bun

Coffee & Tea

Espresso

$3.00

Coffee by Osa

Cortado

$3.00

Coffee by Osa

Americano

$3.00

Coffee by Osa

Cold Brew

$4.00

Coffee by Osa

Cappuccino

$4.00

Coffee by Osa

Roze Latte

$6.00

Rose & Cardamom. Coffee by Osa

Latte

$5.00

Coffee by Osa

Hot Chocolate

$6.00

Matcha Latte

$6.00

Tea by LUCID

Yunnan Black

$5.00

Tea by High Garden

Rose Earl Grey

$5.00

Tea by High Garden

Bergamot Chai

$5.00

Tea by High Garden

Dragonwell Green

$5.00

Tea by High Garden

Creamsicle Oolong

$5.00

Tea by High Garden

Classic Iced Tea

$5.00

Unsweetened

Chamomile Citrus

$5.00

Tea by High Garden

Snow Moon Mint

$5.00

Tea by High Garden

Sodas & Water

Green Eye

$7.00

Granny Smith Apple, Lemon, Ginger, Cucumber & Mint

Groundswell

$5.00

Beet, Carrot, Lemon & Soda

Firewater

$5.00

Carrot, Lime, Habanero & Soda

Coca Cola

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Lurisia Still 1L

$6.00

Cocktails

Pimm's Cup 8oz

$12.00

Pimm's No.1, Granny Smith Apple blended with Lemon, Ginger, Cucumber & Mint. Serves 1

Pimm's Cup 16oz

$24.00

Pimm's No.1, Granny Smith Apple blended with Lemon, Ginger, Cucumber & Mint. Serves 2

Bloody Mary 8oz

$10.00

Cathead Vodka and Tomato Juice shaken with Horseradish, Lemon, Ginger, Worcestershire, Salt & Pepper. Serves 1

Bloody Mary 16oz

$20.00

Cathead Vodka and Tomato Juice shaken with Horseradish, Lemon, Ginger, Worcestershire, Salt & Pepper. Serves 2

Root of All Evil 8oz

$18.00

Cathead Vodka shaken with Lemon Juice, Carrot & Beet. Serves 2

Root of All Evil 16oz

$38.00

Cathead Vodka shaken with Lemon Juice, Carrot & Beet. Serves 4

Pistola 8oz

$18.00

Verde Momento Mezcal & Jamaican Rum shaken with Lime juice, Carrot & Habanero. Serves 2

Pistola 16oz

$38.00

Verde Momento Mezcal & Jamaican Rum shaken with Lime juice, Carrot & Habanero. Serves 4

One Man, Ichiban 8oz

$18.00

Diplomatico Rum shaken with Caffé Moka, Espresso, fresh Mint & Chocolate Bitters. Serves 2

One Man, Ichiban 16oz

$38.00

Diplomatico Rum shaken with Caffé Moka, Espresso, fresh Mint & Chocolate Bitters. Serves 4

Floating Garrison 8oz

$19.00

Ford's Gin stirred with Cocchi Americano, Rose water & Cardamom Bitters. Serves 2

Floating Garrison 16oz

$38.00

Ford's Gin stirred with Cocchi Americano, Rose water & Cardamom Bitters. Serves 4

Sparkling Wine & Champagne

Perelada Cava Reserva

$18.00

Bisson Prosecco

$30.00

fruit-forward, refreshing, light Glera

Charles Méras Brut Rosé

$20.00

strawberry, tart raspberry, lemon skin Burgundy Pinot Noir, Syrah, Cinsault

Love & Exile "Polished" Brut Rosé

$22.00

fresh red fruits with underlying sweetness Nashville via Italy

R.H. Coutier Grand Cru Brut Champagne

$61.00

brioche & toast, citrus notes, beautifully structured Chardonnay & Pinot Noir NV

Val de Mer, 'Non Dosé' Brut

$45.00

crunchy minerality, herbs, underripe white peach Chablis, Chardonnay

Henri Champliau, Crémant de Bourgogne

$46.00

yellow apple, Bartlett pear, sunshine Burgundy Pinot Noir & Chardonnay

Henriot "Brut Soverain" Champagne NV

$62.00

Meyer lemon, white flowers, crisp finish Pinot Noir & Chardonnay

White Wine

Stadt Krems, Kremstal, Riesling, 2019

$23.00Out of stock

La Caña, Albarino, 2019

$29.00

Sardegna

Cardedu, Sardegna Bucce Bianco, 2020

$32.00

Skin contact wine

Vignetti del Vulture Greco-Fiano, 2018

$27.00

Pipoli Basilicata

Stågard "Handwerk", Kremstal, Riesling, 2016

$44.00

Quinta de Santa Teresa, Vinho Verde, 2018

$29.00

Vinho Verde, Avesso

Chateau Soucherie "Les Rangs de Long", Anjou, Chenin Blanc, 2018

$42.00

Daniel-Etienne Defaix "Vieilles Vignes", Chablis, 2014

$55.00

Chardonnay

Methode Sauvage, Vista Verde Vineyard Chenin Blanc, 2017

$48.00

San Benito

Palaclos De Fefinanes Albariño, 2017

$45.00

Rias Biaxas

Abbazia di Novacella Kerner, 2018

$42.00

Valle Isarco, Alto Adige

Château Le Payral, Bergerac, 2018

$27.00

Sauvignon Blanc & Semillon

Marjan Simcic Ribolla Gialla, 2020

$37.00

Goriska Brde

Massican "Annia" White Blend, 2019

$51.00

Napa Valley

Truchard Chardonnay, 2017

$44.00

Napa Valley

Rosé & Orange Wine

Ercole Rosato, 2020

$20.00

Piedmont, Barbera/Dolcetto, 1L

Domaine de Fontsainte, "Gris de Gris" Rosé, 2019

$30.00

Corbières, Pinot Gris

Josef Leitz, Dry Rosé, 2019

$34.00

Rheingau, Pinot Noir

Field Recordings, Domo Arigato Mr. Ramato, 2020

$30.00

Corbières, Pinot Gris

Barichello "Rosea", 2016

$33.00

Tuscany, Chardonnay, Pinot Grigio

Kobal Bajta, Belo 2016

$36.00

Red Wine

Bodegas Frontonio Garnacha, 2018

$34.00

Valdejalón Frontonio Microcósmico

Illahe, Pinot Noir, 2020

$35.00

Willamette Valley, Oregon

Domaine La Manarine, Carignan, 2018

$23.00

Grenache Blend

Cardedu, Caladu Cannonau di Sardegna, 2016

$36.00

Katherine Goldschmidt, Cabernet Sauvignon, 2018

$41.00

Alexander Valley

Grouchau Cellars, Gamay Noir, 2017

$43.00

Willamette Valley

Justin Girardin, Burgundy, Pinot Noir 2019

$39.00

Willamette Valley

Musella, Valpolicella Superiore, Corvina 2016

$37.00

Corvina

Domaine de la Haute-Olive "Le Chene Vert", 2018

$46.00

Chinon, Cabernet Franc

Failla "Hirsch Vineyard" Pinot Noir, 2017

$114.00

Sonoma Coast

Domaine Ludovic Bonnardot "Sur le Bois", 2017

$52.00

Maranges, Pinot Noir

Mount Eden Vineyards "Estate", Pinot Noir, 2016

$96.00

Santa Cruz Mountains

Guelbenzo "Azul", 2016

$32.00

Ribera del Quelles, Red Blend

San Fereolo "Valdiba", 2017

$45.00

Dogliani, Dolcetto

Centonze, Nera d' Avola, 2015

$37.00

Cerasuolo di Vittoria

I Custodi delle Vigne dell' Etna "Pistus", 2017

$47.00

Etna Rosso, Nerello Mascalese

Agricola Punica, Montessu, 2018

$51.00

Carignan

Rodica, 2017

$32.00

Istra, Refosk

Powell & Son, Shiraz, 2017

$82.00

Barossa & Eden Valleys

Easton, Cabernet Sauvignon, 2012

$65.00

Shenandoah Valley

Beer

Koji Gold 16oz

$6.00

Little Harpeth Chicken Scratch

$4.00

Southern Crisp 16oz

$7.00

Unfiltered Pilsner with Nelson Sauvin

Blackberry Farms

$4.00

Founders Breakfast Stout

$5.00

Westbrook Gose

$5.00

3 Floyds Gumballhead

$4.00

'Mosa' by Southern Grist - 16oz

$7.50

Sour Ale with Sea Salt & Tangerine Puree

Counter

Ornette Sourdough

$9.00

Ornette Seeded Rye

$16.00Out of stock

Pugliese

$7.00

Italian Country Style Loaf by Village Provisions

Bergamot Olive Oil Cake

$6.00Out of stock

Almond Bearclaw

$5.00Out of stock

Strawberry Jam & Powdered Sugar

Lavender Honey Scone

$4.00Out of stock

Chocolate Cherry Muffin

$4.00

**Contains nuts, Vegan

Blueberry Muffin

$4.00Out of stock

Pumpkin Loaf

$5.00Out of stock

Chocolate Croissant

$6.00Out of stock

Croissant

$5.00Out of stock

Cream Cheese Danish

$5.00

Gooey Butter Cookie

$3.00Out of stock

Whiskey Chocolate Chip

$3.00Out of stock

8" Whole Flourless Chocolate Cake

$62.00Out of stock

8" Whole Carrot Cake

$58.00Out of stock

8" Whole Olive Oil Cake

$65.00Out of stock

Case

Beach Pie

$6.00Out of stock

Saltine Cracker Crust, Lime & Whipped Cream

Flourless Chocolate Cake Slice

$8.00

Carrot Cake

$7.00Out of stock

Brown Butter Icing

Goddess Chicken Salad

$12.00

Curry Lentil Salad

$10.00

Quinoa Crunch

Smoked White Fish Salad

$14.00

House-made Hot Sauce 5oz

$12.00Out of stock

Shallot Vinaigrette 16oz

$15.00

Miso Ranch

$20.00

Southern Crisp 16oz

$7.00

Unfiltered Pilsner with Nelson Sauvin

Isca Grapefruit Rosé

$12.00

Pink Grapefruit & Rosé Sparkling Beverage, contains Hemp.

Southern Grist - TEAL Hazy IPA 16oz

$7.00

New England IPA brewed with barley, wheat, flaked oats and hopped with Citra, Mosaic and Rakau.

RETAIL

Aldo Armato Olive Oil

$36.00

Mad Rose Peperoncino

$12.00

Dried red pepper flakes

Mad Rose Tartufu Bianco

$28.00

Grey Salt from Guérande, hand-harvested off the French Atlantic coast.

Parmigiano Reggiano Cheese & Alba White Truffle Powder

$33.00

An amazing add on to pasta, pizzas, risotto and our favorite, popcorn!

Fish Wife

$12.00

Fish Wife x FlyByJing

$13.00

Seed + Mill Tahini

$14.00

Organic Tahini made from Ethiopian Sesame Seeds

Old Fashioned Mix

$33.00

Grecian Olive Oil Cake Mix

$30.00

Nero Balsamic Vinegar

$30.00

Peperoncino Chili Oil

$22.00

Crafted from Armato's olive oil, this chili oil packs the perfect amount of heat.

Tagliatelle Pasta with Truffle

$25.00

A perfect marriage of pasta and 7% truffle

Rummo Orecchiette No.87

$6.00

Typical Roman shape has a hole running through the center. Excellent with a cacio e pepe or a classic carbonara.

Rummo Bucatini No.6

$6.00

Typical Roman shape has a hole running through the center. Excellent with a cacio e pepe or a classic carbonara.

SaLe Sea Salt

$8.00

Mad Rose Chestnut Honey

$21.00

This honey is collected near the border area between Piedmont and the Valle d' Aosta. Notes of licorice and smoke, a bold honey great for cheese.

Mad Rose Bee Pollen

$16.00

D.S & DURGA Hand Sanitizer

$30.00

D.S & DURGA Roadtrip Hits Auto Fragrance

$60.00

Set of 5. For your car. Closet. Bus. Submarine. Keep it fresh.

D.S & DURGA Cowboy Grass eau de parfum 50ml

$175.00

American sagebrush, flowering white thyme, and prairie switchgrass from the wild western territories. Perfect for robbing banks on horseback. Notes of rosewood, while thyme, bergamot, sagebrush, basil, vetyver and grass.

Callaway No. 1 Candle

$48.00

Lucid - Matcha Matchbook

$10.00

Lucid - Turmeric Herbal Blend

$18.00

Osa Coffee Beans

$16.00

Small batched coffee from Nashville, TN

Electra Eggleston Linen Tea Towels

$40.00

Andra Eggleston prints are designed and refined in Nashville, TN, beginning with hand painted, drawn or dyed artwork as her original source. Great as a gift or for your next dinner party!

Roze Pony TSHIRT

$25.00

Tend Tonic Mouth Rinse

$28.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Breakfast, Lunch, Dinner, Coffee, Cocktails & Grab&Go!

Location

5133 Harding Pike, Nashville, TN 37205

Directions

