Roze Pony
$$
5133 Harding Pike
Nashville, TN 37205
Popular Items
Breakfast
Banana Shake
Dates, Tahini & Almond Milk (Vegan)
Overnight Oats
Shaved Apple, Apricot & Julia's Granola
Beet Cured Salmon On Rye
Juniper Dill Whipped Cream Cheese, House Pickles, Radish & Herbs
Brekkie Bowl
Kale, Quinoa Shepard's Salad, Kiki Sauce, Feta & Poached Eggs
Baked Eggs
Creamy Parmesan Kale, Pinewood Farm Sausage & Buttery Croutons
Egg Sandwich
Pinewood Farm Sausage, Cheddar & Onion Jam on Brioche. Comes with a side salad
Simple Breakfast
Eggs your style, Seared Tomato, Gifford's Bacon or Shiitakes & Buttered Toasted Ornette
Toasts, Salads & Bowls
Smoked White Fish Rarebit
Pugliese & Aged White Cheddar
Goddess Chicken Salad Tartine
Daikon & Herbs
Avocado Focaccia
Kiki Sauce, Pickled Red Onion & Black Sesame
Salad Vert
Leafy Greens & Shallot Vinaigrette
Cobb Salad
Gifford's Bacon, Point Reyes Blue, Cherry Tomatoes & Miso Ranch (Add Chicken $5, Add Salmon $10)
Zucchini Bowl
Red Quinoa, Curry Lentils, Pickled Beets & Beet Tahini *Vegan & Gluten Free
Chicken Paillard
Watercress, Olives, Slow Roasted Tomatoes & Capers
Sandwiches (Choice of Salad or Fries)
Shaved Prime Rib
Horseradish Cream, Tomato Jam on Ornette Sourdough
Crispy Coriander Chicken
Crispy Coriander Chicken, Herby Fennel Slaw & Miso Ranch
Parisian Ham Baguette
Brie, Dijon & Cornichon
Chickpea Salad
Tahini, Pickles & Bibb
Sloppy Salmon
Salsa Negra, Lemon Aioli & Charred Peppers
Pony Burger
Pinewood Farm Smashed Patties, Local Cheddar, Secret Sauce & House made Pickles
Sides
Kids Menu
Cinnamon Toast
Pancakes with Bacon
Served with Maple Syrup
Scrambled Eggs
Chicken Fingers
Served with Fries
Little Pony Hamburger with Fries
Pinewood Farm Smashed Patty on Martin's Potato Bun
Little Pony Cheeseburger with Fries
Pinewood Farm Smashed Patty & Local Cheddar on Martin's Potato Bun
Coffee & Tea
Espresso
Coffee by Osa
Cortado
Coffee by Osa
Americano
Coffee by Osa
Cold Brew
Coffee by Osa
Cappuccino
Coffee by Osa
Roze Latte
Rose & Cardamom. Coffee by Osa
Latte
Coffee by Osa
Hot Chocolate
Matcha Latte
Tea by LUCID
Yunnan Black
Tea by High Garden
Rose Earl Grey
Tea by High Garden
Bergamot Chai
Tea by High Garden
Dragonwell Green
Tea by High Garden
Creamsicle Oolong
Tea by High Garden
Classic Iced Tea
Unsweetened
Chamomile Citrus
Tea by High Garden
Snow Moon Mint
Tea by High Garden
Sodas & Water
Cocktails
Pimm's Cup 8oz
Pimm's No.1, Granny Smith Apple blended with Lemon, Ginger, Cucumber & Mint. Serves 1
Pimm's Cup 16oz
Pimm's No.1, Granny Smith Apple blended with Lemon, Ginger, Cucumber & Mint. Serves 2
Bloody Mary 8oz
Cathead Vodka and Tomato Juice shaken with Horseradish, Lemon, Ginger, Worcestershire, Salt & Pepper. Serves 1
Bloody Mary 16oz
Cathead Vodka and Tomato Juice shaken with Horseradish, Lemon, Ginger, Worcestershire, Salt & Pepper. Serves 2
Root of All Evil 8oz
Cathead Vodka shaken with Lemon Juice, Carrot & Beet. Serves 2
Root of All Evil 16oz
Cathead Vodka shaken with Lemon Juice, Carrot & Beet. Serves 4
Pistola 8oz
Verde Momento Mezcal & Jamaican Rum shaken with Lime juice, Carrot & Habanero. Serves 2
Pistola 16oz
Verde Momento Mezcal & Jamaican Rum shaken with Lime juice, Carrot & Habanero. Serves 4
One Man, Ichiban 8oz
Diplomatico Rum shaken with Caffé Moka, Espresso, fresh Mint & Chocolate Bitters. Serves 2
One Man, Ichiban 16oz
Diplomatico Rum shaken with Caffé Moka, Espresso, fresh Mint & Chocolate Bitters. Serves 4
Floating Garrison 8oz
Ford's Gin stirred with Cocchi Americano, Rose water & Cardamom Bitters. Serves 2
Floating Garrison 16oz
Ford's Gin stirred with Cocchi Americano, Rose water & Cardamom Bitters. Serves 4
Sparkling Wine & Champagne
Perelada Cava Reserva
Bisson Prosecco
fruit-forward, refreshing, light Glera
Charles Méras Brut Rosé
strawberry, tart raspberry, lemon skin Burgundy Pinot Noir, Syrah, Cinsault
Love & Exile "Polished" Brut Rosé
fresh red fruits with underlying sweetness Nashville via Italy
R.H. Coutier Grand Cru Brut Champagne
brioche & toast, citrus notes, beautifully structured Chardonnay & Pinot Noir NV
Val de Mer, 'Non Dosé' Brut
crunchy minerality, herbs, underripe white peach Chablis, Chardonnay
Henri Champliau, Crémant de Bourgogne
yellow apple, Bartlett pear, sunshine Burgundy Pinot Noir & Chardonnay
Henriot "Brut Soverain" Champagne NV
Meyer lemon, white flowers, crisp finish Pinot Noir & Chardonnay
White Wine
Stadt Krems, Kremstal, Riesling, 2019
La Caña, Albarino, 2019
Sardegna
Cardedu, Sardegna Bucce Bianco, 2020
Skin contact wine
Vignetti del Vulture Greco-Fiano, 2018
Pipoli Basilicata
Stågard "Handwerk", Kremstal, Riesling, 2016
Quinta de Santa Teresa, Vinho Verde, 2018
Vinho Verde, Avesso
Chateau Soucherie "Les Rangs de Long", Anjou, Chenin Blanc, 2018
Daniel-Etienne Defaix "Vieilles Vignes", Chablis, 2014
Chardonnay
Methode Sauvage, Vista Verde Vineyard Chenin Blanc, 2017
San Benito
Palaclos De Fefinanes Albariño, 2017
Rias Biaxas
Abbazia di Novacella Kerner, 2018
Valle Isarco, Alto Adige
Château Le Payral, Bergerac, 2018
Sauvignon Blanc & Semillon
Marjan Simcic Ribolla Gialla, 2020
Goriska Brde
Massican "Annia" White Blend, 2019
Napa Valley
Truchard Chardonnay, 2017
Napa Valley
Rosé & Orange Wine
Ercole Rosato, 2020
Piedmont, Barbera/Dolcetto, 1L
Domaine de Fontsainte, "Gris de Gris" Rosé, 2019
Corbières, Pinot Gris
Josef Leitz, Dry Rosé, 2019
Rheingau, Pinot Noir
Field Recordings, Domo Arigato Mr. Ramato, 2020
Corbières, Pinot Gris
Barichello "Rosea", 2016
Tuscany, Chardonnay, Pinot Grigio
Kobal Bajta, Belo 2016
Red Wine
Bodegas Frontonio Garnacha, 2018
Valdejalón Frontonio Microcósmico
Illahe, Pinot Noir, 2020
Willamette Valley, Oregon
Domaine La Manarine, Carignan, 2018
Grenache Blend
Cardedu, Caladu Cannonau di Sardegna, 2016
Katherine Goldschmidt, Cabernet Sauvignon, 2018
Alexander Valley
Grouchau Cellars, Gamay Noir, 2017
Willamette Valley
Justin Girardin, Burgundy, Pinot Noir 2019
Willamette Valley
Musella, Valpolicella Superiore, Corvina 2016
Corvina
Domaine de la Haute-Olive "Le Chene Vert", 2018
Chinon, Cabernet Franc
Failla "Hirsch Vineyard" Pinot Noir, 2017
Sonoma Coast
Domaine Ludovic Bonnardot "Sur le Bois", 2017
Maranges, Pinot Noir
Mount Eden Vineyards "Estate", Pinot Noir, 2016
Santa Cruz Mountains
Guelbenzo "Azul", 2016
Ribera del Quelles, Red Blend
San Fereolo "Valdiba", 2017
Dogliani, Dolcetto
Centonze, Nera d' Avola, 2015
Cerasuolo di Vittoria
I Custodi delle Vigne dell' Etna "Pistus", 2017
Etna Rosso, Nerello Mascalese
Agricola Punica, Montessu, 2018
Carignan
Rodica, 2017
Istra, Refosk
Powell & Son, Shiraz, 2017
Barossa & Eden Valleys
Easton, Cabernet Sauvignon, 2012
Shenandoah Valley
Beer
Counter
Ornette Sourdough
Ornette Seeded Rye
Pugliese
Italian Country Style Loaf by Village Provisions
Bergamot Olive Oil Cake
Almond Bearclaw
Strawberry Jam & Powdered Sugar
Lavender Honey Scone
Chocolate Cherry Muffin
**Contains nuts, Vegan
Blueberry Muffin
Pumpkin Loaf
Chocolate Croissant
Croissant
Cream Cheese Danish
Gooey Butter Cookie
Whiskey Chocolate Chip
8" Whole Flourless Chocolate Cake
8" Whole Carrot Cake
8" Whole Olive Oil Cake
Case
Beach Pie
Saltine Cracker Crust, Lime & Whipped Cream
Flourless Chocolate Cake Slice
Carrot Cake
Brown Butter Icing
Goddess Chicken Salad
Curry Lentil Salad
Quinoa Crunch
Smoked White Fish Salad
House-made Hot Sauce 5oz
Shallot Vinaigrette 16oz
Miso Ranch
Southern Crisp 16oz
Unfiltered Pilsner with Nelson Sauvin
Isca Grapefruit Rosé
Pink Grapefruit & Rosé Sparkling Beverage, contains Hemp.
Southern Grist - TEAL Hazy IPA 16oz
New England IPA brewed with barley, wheat, flaked oats and hopped with Citra, Mosaic and Rakau.
RETAIL
Aldo Armato Olive Oil
Mad Rose Peperoncino
Dried red pepper flakes
Mad Rose Tartufu Bianco
Grey Salt from Guérande, hand-harvested off the French Atlantic coast.
Parmigiano Reggiano Cheese & Alba White Truffle Powder
An amazing add on to pasta, pizzas, risotto and our favorite, popcorn!
Fish Wife
Fish Wife x FlyByJing
Seed + Mill Tahini
Organic Tahini made from Ethiopian Sesame Seeds
Old Fashioned Mix
Grecian Olive Oil Cake Mix
Nero Balsamic Vinegar
Peperoncino Chili Oil
Crafted from Armato's olive oil, this chili oil packs the perfect amount of heat.
Tagliatelle Pasta with Truffle
A perfect marriage of pasta and 7% truffle
Rummo Orecchiette No.87
Typical Roman shape has a hole running through the center. Excellent with a cacio e pepe or a classic carbonara.
Rummo Bucatini No.6
Typical Roman shape has a hole running through the center. Excellent with a cacio e pepe or a classic carbonara.
SaLe Sea Salt
Mad Rose Chestnut Honey
This honey is collected near the border area between Piedmont and the Valle d' Aosta. Notes of licorice and smoke, a bold honey great for cheese.
Mad Rose Bee Pollen
D.S & DURGA Hand Sanitizer
D.S & DURGA Roadtrip Hits Auto Fragrance
Set of 5. For your car. Closet. Bus. Submarine. Keep it fresh.
D.S & DURGA Cowboy Grass eau de parfum 50ml
American sagebrush, flowering white thyme, and prairie switchgrass from the wild western territories. Perfect for robbing banks on horseback. Notes of rosewood, while thyme, bergamot, sagebrush, basil, vetyver and grass.
Callaway No. 1 Candle
Lucid - Matcha Matchbook
Lucid - Turmeric Herbal Blend
Osa Coffee Beans
Small batched coffee from Nashville, TN
Electra Eggleston Linen Tea Towels
Andra Eggleston prints are designed and refined in Nashville, TN, beginning with hand painted, drawn or dyed artwork as her original source. Great as a gift or for your next dinner party!
Roze Pony TSHIRT
Tend Tonic Mouth Rinse
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|8:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Breakfast, Lunch, Dinner, Coffee, Cocktails & Grab&Go!
5133 Harding Pike, Nashville, TN 37205