American
Dessert & Ice Cream
Sandwiches

Rozzelle Court

review star

No reviews yet

4525 Oak Street

Kansas City, MO 64111

Green Chili Pork
Seared Salmon
Broccoli Puree

Today's Menu

Nelson Creamy Tomato Basil Soup

$5.50+

(Contains Dairy and Soybeans)

Broccoli Puree

$5.50+

(Contains Dairy and Soybeans)

Green Chili Pork

$14.95

Served with Cilantro Rice and Flour Tortillas Topped with Crema (Contains Dairy, Wheat and Soybeans)

Seared Salmon

$17.95

Served with Garlic Fingerling Potatoes and Green Beans Topped with Bourbon Butter Sauce (Contains Dairy, Fish and Soybeans)

Nelson Chicken Entree Salad

$13.95

Nelson Chicken Salad Served over Artisan Blend Lettuce, Melons, Strawberries, Pineapples and Grapes with Strawberry Balsamic Vinaigrette.

Power Bowl Tofu

$13.95

Grilled Tofu Served with Mixed Greens, Ancient Grains, Roasted Brussels Sprouts, Pecans, Shaved Red Onion, Dried Cranberries and Maple Tahini with Balsamic Reduction (Vegan) (Contains Nuts and Soybeans)

Power Bowl Chicken

$13.95

Grilled Chicken Served with Mixed Greens, Ancient Grains, Roasted Brussels Sprouts, Pecans, Shaved Red Onion, Dried Cranberries and Maple Tahini with Balsamic Reduction (Contains Nuts and Soybeans)

Power Bowl No Protein

$9.95

Served with Mixed Greens, Ancient Grains, Roasted Brussels Sprouts, Pecans, Shaved Red Onion, Dried Cranberries and Maple Tahini with Balsamic Reduction (Contains Nuts and Soybeans)

Red Pepper Hummus

$7.95

With Roasted Red Peppers, Kalamata Olives, Feta Cheese, Olive Oil and Grilled Flatbread (Dairy, Wheat and Soybeans)

KC BBQ Turkey

$8.95+

Smoked Turkey, BBQ Aioli, Bacon, Pickles, Provolone Cheese, Shaved Red Onion and Shaved Lettuce on a Farm to Market Onion Egg Bun (Contains Dairy, Eggs, Wheat and Soybeans)

KC BBQ Tofu

$8.95+

Smoked Tofu, BBQ Aioli, Bacon, Pickles, Provolone Cheese, Shaved Red Onion and Shaved Lettuce on a Farm to Market Onion Egg Bun (Contains Dairy, Eggs, Wheat and Soybeans)

Chicken Salad Sandwich

$8.95+

Nelson's Famous Chicken Salad, Tomato and Red Leaf Lettuce on a Farm To Market Croissant (Contains Dairy, Eggs, Wheat and Soybeans)

Harvest Ham Sandwich

$8.95+

Smoked Ham, Cranberry Aioli, Crispy Onions, Spinach and Cheddar Cheese on Farm to Market Grains Galore (Contains Dairy, Wheat and Soybeans)

Spicy Muffaletta Sandwich

$8.95+

Smoked Ham, Salami, Provolone Cheese and Spicy Jalapeno Giardiniera on a Farm to Market Kalamata Olive Bread (Contains Dairy, Wheat and Soybeans)

Three Cheese Melt Sandwich

$6.95+

Cheddar, Provolone and American Cheeses on a Farm to Market Chili Cheese Bread (Contains Dairy, Wheat and Soybeans)

Fall Classic Salad

$9.95

Mixed Greens, Dried Cranberries, Candied Walnuts, Shaved Red Onion, Pear, Bacon Crumbles and Bleu Cheese with Apple Cider Vinaigrette (Contains Dairy, Nuts and Soybeans)

Butternut Squash and Fig Salad

$9.95

With Spinach, Arugula, Dried Figs, Roasted Butternut Squash, Caramelized Onions, Pumpkin Seeds and Goat Cheese with Pomegranate Vinaigrette (Contains Dairy and Soybeans)

Beans and Greens Salad

$9.95

Mixed Greens, White Beans, Roasted Tomatoes, Red Onions, Garlic and Olive Croutons, Parsley, Dill and Feta Cheese with Red Wine Oil and Vinegar (Contains Dairy and Soybeans)

Side of Nelson Chicken Salad

$8.50

One Scoop of Nelson-Atkin's Famous Chicken Salad with Black Olives, Water Chestnuts and Celery

Fresh Seasonal Fruit

$5.95

Fresh-Cut Assorted Fruit

Homemade Mac N Cheese

$4.50+

A Creamy Blend of American and Sharp Cheddar Cheeses

Heirloom Caprese Salad

$11.95Out of stock

With Mozzarella, Heirloom Tomatoes, Balsamic, Basil and Olive Oil.

HH Loco Moco Burger

$14.95Out of stock

A Burger Patty Served on a Bed of Rice with Loco Moco Gravy and Topped with a Fried Egg. (Contains Dairy, Egg and Soybeans)

Bakery

French Baguette

$1.95

(Contains Dairy, Eggs and Wheat)

Whole Grain Baguette

$1.95Out of stock

(Contains Dairy, Eggs and Wheat)

Croissant

$3.95Out of stock

(Contains Dairy, Eggs and Wheat)

Black Currant Scone

$3.50

(Contains Dairy, Eggs and Wheat)

Nelson Key Lime Pie

$7.50

(Contains Dairy, Eggs and Wheat)

Spiced Orange Upside Down Cake

$7.50

With Smoked Chocolate Sauce, Whipped Cream and Orange Zest (Contains Dairy, Wheat and Egg)

Chocolate Chunk Cookie

$3.50

(Contains Dairy, Eggs and Wheat)

Chocolate Spiced Snickerdoodle

$3.50Out of stock

Contains Dairy, Egg and Wheat)

Chocolate Eclair Bar

$3.25Out of stock

Chocolate Ice Cream Bar

$1.25Out of stock

Snickers Ice Cream Bar

$3.25Out of stock

Oreo Ice Cream Bar

$3.25Out of stock

Blue Bunny Salted Caramel Pretzel

$2.25Out of stock

Magnum Double Caramel Ice Cream

$3.25Out of stock

Drinks

Bottled Water

$1.50

Ice Water

Water No Ice

Glass With Ice

Kids Water

Coca Cola - Bottle

$2.75

Fanta Orange Can

$1.50Out of stock

Coca Cola Can

$1.50Out of stock

Fanta Strawberry Can

$1.50

Sprite Can

$1.50Out of stock

Fanta Orange - Bottle

$2.75

Root Beer - Bottle

$2.75

Sprite - Bottle

$2.75

James Lemonade

$3.50

Aha Fuji Apple and Whit Tea Sparkling Water

$1.50

Aha Blackberry and Lemon Sparkling Water

$1.50Out of stock

Milk

$1.50

San Pellegrino - Bottle

$3.00

Orange juice

$2.50

Cranberry Juice

$2.50

Apple juice

$2.50

Staff Hot Tea

$1.25

Staff Coffee

$1.00

Staff Coffee Lily Blend

$1.00Out of stock

Staff Coffee Wilderness Blend

$1.00Out of stock

Staff Coca Cola Can

$1.00

Staff Diet Coke - Can

$1.00

Staff Sprite

$1.00

Staff Aha Fuji Apple White Tea

$1.00

Staff Aha blackberry lemon Sparkling water

$1.00Out of stock

Staff Iced Tea

$1.00

Staff Bottled Water

$1.00

Hot Water

Plastic Cup

Packaged Products

Dot's Pretzels

$4.00

Nacho Cheese Doritos

$3.00Out of stock

Cool Ranch Doritos

$3.00Out of stock

Guys Green Onion Chips

$3.00

Guys Regular Potato Chips

$3.00Out of stock

Guys BBQ Potato Chips

$3.00

Sun Chips Garden Salsa

$3.00

Sun Chips Harvest Cheddar

$3.00Out of stock

Deep River Sea Salt & Vinegar Chips

$3.00

Deep River Zesty Jalapeno

$3.00

Deep River Rosemary and Olive Oil

$3.00

Deep River Dill Pickle

$3.00Out of stock

Deep River Sweet Maui

$3.00Out of stock

Add-Ons

Grilled Chicken Breast Ala Carte

$5.00

Chilled Salmon Ala Carte

$7.95Out of stock

Add Chicken Salad

$5.00

Add American Cheese

$1.00

Add Cheddar Cheese

$1.00

Add Tomato

$0.75

Add Onion

$0.75

Add Bacon (2 pcs)

$3.00

Extra Pickle Spear

$0.50

Pita Bread

$1.75

Side of Avocado Spread

$1.00Out of stock

Apple

$1.25Out of stock

Orange

$1.25Out of stock

Add Maple Tahini

$0.50

Add Strawberry Balsamic Vinaigrette

$0.50

Add Pomegranate Vinaigrette

$0.50

Add Apple Cider Vinaigrette

$0.50

Add Red Wine Oil and Vinegar

$0.50

Add Balsamic Reduction

$0.50

Add Spicy Giardiniera

$1.00

Add Crispy Onions

$0.75

Add Spinach

$0.75

Add BBQ Aioli

$0.75

Add Cranberry Aioli

$0.75

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

4525 Oak Street, Kansas City, MO 64111

Directions

Gallery
Nelson-Atkins Dining image
Nelson-Atkins Dining image
Nelson-Atkins Dining image

