Rozzi’s Lakeshore Tavern
1022 West Lakeshore Dr
Colchester, VT 05446
APPETIZERS
Mac N Cheese Bites
pretzel knots
served with spicy brown mustard
Pizza Logs
Buffalo beer battered shrimp
Chicken Tenders
Home Style Breaded Chicken Tenderloins. Toss them in your favorite wing sauce for some extra flavor.
Jalapeno Poppers
Our zesty jalapeno poppers are filled with cheddar cheese and covered with a crispy coating.
Fried Ravioli
Medium sized pasta pillows filled with a blend of Italian cheeses, covered with crispy coating served with homemade ranch dressing.
Mozzarella Sticks
Creamy Mozzarella coated in a crispy batter served with marinara sauce.
Porta Fries
Deep Fried Breaded Portabella Mushroom Slices served with our homemade ranch dressing.
Clam Strips
Fresh Clam Strips lightly breaded and fried served with your choice of tartar sauce, cocktail sauce or our homemade bistro sauce.
Calamari Corkscrews
Corkscrew calamari served with parmesan and banana peppers served with a side of marinara
Chicken Cordon Bleu Balls
Breaded chicken breast stuffed with ham and Swiss cheese served with our famous homemade bistro sauce.
Popcorn Shrimp
A basket of popcorn shrimp coated in a panko breading fried. Served Plain or Cajun.
Chips and Salsa
Fried Garlic Cheese Curds
Served with marinara.
Poutine
Spring Rolls
Mini vegetable spring rolls served with sweet and sour sauce.
Spicy Fried Cauliflower
Pretzels / Beer Cheese
Broccoli Cheddar Bites
Popcorn chicken plain or cajun served with ranch or blue cheese
Fried Green Beans
Chili N Cheese Beer Fries
Fried pickle spears
served with ranch
coconut shrimp
with sweet chili sauce
Southwest chicken eggrolls
served with avavcado lime cream
Shrimp Cocktail
WINGS
2 Oz Dipping Sauce
4 Oz Dipping Sauce
1/2 Dozen Wings
A 1/2 dozen crispy wings tossed in your favorite wing sauce. Served with carrots & celery and your choice of ranch or bleu cheese dressing for dipping.
Dozen Wings
A dozen crispy wings tossed in your favorite wing sauce. Served with carrots & celery and your choice of ranch or bleu cheese dressing for dipping.
Boneless Wings
Crispy boneless wings tossed in your favorite wing sauce.
Rozzi's 12 Gauge Duck Wings
1/2 dozen juicy duck wings sealed inside a crispy, golden brown breading tossed in Hoisin sauce.
SLIDERS
NACHOS
Single Layer Veggie Nachos
Single or Double Layered Tortilla Chips loaded with diced tomato, onion, green pepper and cheese ( jalapeños, black olives on request) served with sour cream and salsa.
Single Layer Loaded Nachos
Single or Double Layered Tortilla chips loaded with diced tomato, onion, green peppers and cheese with your choice of Plain or Buffalo Chicken, Plain or Taco Beef or BBQ pulled pork. (Jalapeños and black olives upon request)
SALADS
House Salad
Mixed greens, onions, tomatoes, cucumbers, peppers, carrots and croutons.
Chef Salad
Mixed greens, onions, tomatoes, cucumbers, colored peppers, carrots and croutons covered with shredded cheese blend, turkey, ham and roast beef.
Chicken Chef Salad
Mixed greens, onions, tomatoes, cucumbers, colored peppers, carrots and croutons covered with shredded cheese and your choice of crispy or grilled chicken.
Chicken Caesar Salad
Crisp romaine lettuce tossed in a creamy blend of Parmesan and Romano cheeses, garlic, lemon and anchovies topped with croutons and your choice of Plain or Cajun grilled chicken.
Small Ceasar
Large Caesar (No Chicken)
SOUPS
SANDWICHES & LOCAL FAVORITES
Bahrenburger
Southern Fried Chicken tossed in "Becky Sauce" melted cheddar, lettuce, tomato, onion and mayo.
Black & Blue Hot Pastrami
Shaved Pastrami on grilled rye bread smothered in Swiss and bleu cheese crumbles, sautéed mushrooms and spicy mustard.
BLT
A Classic Bacon, lettuce and tomato on your choice of toasted. Add cheese $1.00
California Chicken Club Wrap
Grilled or Crispy chicken with lettuce, tomato, onion, bacon, cheddar mix and guacamole all wrapped into a spinach and herb tortilla.
Chicken Cordon Bleu Sandwich
Grilled or Crispy Chicken breast topped with ham and Swiss cheese on a toasted bun.
Chicken Tender Basket
Crispy chicken tenders served with fries and your choice of dipping sauce.
Club Sandwich
Classic Club Sandwich on your choice of bread with Ham/Turkey or Roast Beef.
French Dip
Shaved Roast Beef, melted swiss cheese served on a toasted roll with au jus for dipping.
Fried Beer Battered Red Hook Ale Shrimp
A basket of Shrimp batter with a Red Hook Ale Beer batter.
Fried Chicken Dinner (4pc)
4 pieces of finger licking fried chicken
Fried Clam Roll
Fresh Clam Strips covered in a light crispy batter served on a roll.
Fried Seafood Platter
Beer Battered Cod, Jumbo Clam Strips and Red Hook Shrimp
Grilled Cheese
Classic grilled cheese with your choice of cheese and bread, served with house cut fries or chips.
Grilled Chicken Sandwich
Grilled Chicken Breast with lettuce, tomato and onion served on a glossy grilled roll. Have it tossed in a wing sauce for $1 more.
Grilled Ham & Cheese
Shaved ham with your choice of cheese .
Grilled Turkey, Bacon & Cheese
Grilled Turkey Bacon Sandwich with choice of bread and cheese.
Hot Dogs
2 grilled natural casing hot dogs on grilled buns
Hot Roast Beef Sandwich
Sliced Roast Beef served open faced on toast covered in beef gravy.
Hot Turkey Sandwich
Open faced turkey sandwich smothered in turkey gravy served with fries or mashed and cranberry sauce.
Philly Cheesesteak
Shaved Beef with melted American cheese and sautéed onions and peppers
Philly Chicken
Shaved Chicken with melted American cheese and sautéed onions and peppers on a sub roll
Rozzi's Red-Hots
2 Hots Dogs topped with spicy Michigan sauce, onions and mustard.
Sea Dog
A 10" Cod Loin battered and served on a roll with lettuce and tarter sauce.
Southern Fried Chicken Sandwich
Bread Chicken Breast served with lettuce, tomato and onion on a toasted LeBus Bun.
Spinach Ravioli & Marinara Sauce
Pasta Pillows stuffed with spinach and a blend of cheeses served with garlic bread.
Tuna Melt
A toasted English muffin topped with tuna, tomato and cheddar cheese.
BURGERS
Bacon Cheese Burger
Becky Melt Burger
Grilled White Bread with American Cheese, Grilled Onions, 1000 island dressing and a 8 oz. burger.
Black & Bleu Burger
Burger with sautéed mushrooms and bleu cheese crumbles.
Buffalo Cheeseburger
Burger with Buffalo Sauce and Bleu Cheese Crumbles.
Cajun Mushroom Burger
Burger with sautéed Cajun mushrooms. Add your choice of cheese for $1
California Burger
Burger with bacon and guacamole. Add some cheese for $1.
Cheeseburger
8 oz. grilled the way you want it cheeseburger...
Chico's Breakfast Burger
Burger with Bacon, Egg and Cheese!
Elvis Burger
Burger topped with Peanut Butter and fried bananas..Add your choice of cheese for an extra $1 Hey Elvis loved it!
Flower Power 2
Wholesome Grains mixed with brown rice, quinoa, bulgar, roasted corn, roasted red pepper and black beans.. Add your choice of cheese for an extra $1
Flower Power 1
Black Bean Veggie Burger... Add your choice of cheese for an extra $1
Fred Flintstone Burger
Yaba DaBa Doo!!! (2) 1/2 lb. burger patties with bacon and your choice of cheese.
Fried Portabella Mushroom Burger
Burger topped with fried portobello mushrooms and provolone cheese
Goober Burger
Burger topped with Peanut Butter, Mayonnaise and pickles...Add your choice of cheese for an extra $1. You know you want to try it!
Green Mountain Burger
Burger topped with cheddar cheese, sliced green apple, bacon and drizzled with VT maple syrup.
Hawaiian Burger
Burger topped with grilled pineapple and bacon..Add your choice of cheese for an extra $1
Hot Bacon Cheddar Burger
Bacon Cheese Burger served open faced on toast covered with gravy.
Hot Hamburger
Burger served open face on toast and covered with Gravy
Islander
Burger with teriyaki glaze topped with grilled onions and a grilled pineapple slice with guacamole.
Jalapeno Cheddar Burger
Burger with freshly sliced jalapeños and cheddar cheese.
Jamaican Jerk Burger
Burger seasoned with Jamaican Jerk seasoning , bacon and Swiss.
Jocko Burger
Burger topped with Pastrami, grilled peppers and onions, jalapeños, pepper jack cheese and sriracha mayo!
K2 Burger
Burger marinated in Rozzi’s own K2 Ale with your choice of cheese.
King Quad Cheeseburger
Burger with Four Cheeses! American, Cheddar, Provolone and Swiss
Northern Style Burger
Burger with Canadian Bacon “eh” and cheddar cheese.
Pizza Burger
Burger topped with pizza sauce, cheese and pepperoni.
Plain Jane Hamburger
Just a plain old 8 oz. burger cooked the way you like it.
Rozzis Red Hot Cheeseburger
Burger with our signature spicy Michigan sauce, onions, mustard and American cheese.
Salmon Burger
Made with Wild Caught Alaskan Salmon. Add Your choice of Cheese for $1
Tex-Mex Burger
Burger with salsa and pepper jack cheese.
Waggy's Southern Burger
Burger topped with BBQ Pulled pork and coleslaw..Add your choice of cheese for an extra $1
Western Burger
Burger with bacon, BBQ sauce and Cheddar Cheese.
ENTREES
KID'S MENU
SIDES
Basket of
Beef Gravy
Cape Cod Chips
Cocktail
Guac
Humpty Dumpty Chps
Jalapeno
Mac Salad
Mashed
Pasta Salad
Homemade Italian style pasta salad.
Potato Salad
Rice
Salad
Salad Dressings
Slim Jim
Snyder's Pretzels
Sour Cream
Tartar
Turkey Gravy
Veg
Wise Chips
Side Avocado
Side Salsa
Cole Slaw
Wing Sauces
N/A DRINKS
DESSERTS
DAILY
Fried Perch
Fried perch fillets with fries and coleslaw
Lobster Alfredo
Lobster Alfredo over linguini served with garlic bread.
Pork Chop Special
VT rasta boneless pork chops served with choice of side and veggie.
Steak N Cheese Wrap
Steak and cheese wrap with lettuce, tomato, onion, and mayo with choice of side.
Scallop Special
Broiled sea scallops topped with parmesan bread crumbs served with choice of side and vegetable.
Wedge Salad
Split baby iceberg lettuce topped with bacon, tomato, blue cheese crumbles, walnuts, blue cheese dressing and balsamic glaze drizzle
Steak Tips
Korean bbq Steak tips with a choice of side and a veggie
NY Strip Special
NY strip with mushroom Demi sauce served with mashed or rice pilaf, veggies and side salad
Mac N Cheese Special
Green Mountain Mac-n-cheese(maple, apples, bacon and bourbon) served with garlic bread.
Big Bobs Fish And Chips
Fried haddock, served with fries and slaw
Cuban Sandwich
Sliced roasted pork, ham, swiss, spicy brown mustard and pickles served with fries
Haddock Special
Panko Crusted broiled haddock with rice pilf veggies
Nashville Hot Chicken Sandwich
Nashville hot chicken sandwich with LTO, and fries
Beef Stroganoff
Beef stroganoff over egg noodles with side salad
Pickle Brined Chicken Sandwich
Zesty pickle brined crispy chicken sandwich topped with Cole slaw served with choice of side.
Greek Gyro
Pita wrapped with lamb, lettuce, tomato, onion and tzaziki sauce served with choice of side.
Baked Ziti
Baked ziti served with garlic bread and a side salad
Shaved Prime Rib Melt
Shaved prime rib sandwich topped with tomato, red onion, mayo and horseradish cheese served with choice of side.
Teriyaki Chicken Dinner
teriyaki chicken dinner with choice of side
Hot Italian Sub
Hot Italian sub with ham, salami, pepperoni,, Italian dressing, banana peppers, red onion and tomato
Wing Special
1/2 dozen or full dozen salt and vinegar bone in wings served with ranch or blue cheese, carrots and celery.
Reuben
reuben on rye with choice of side.
Meatloaf
Bacon wrapped meatloaf topped with gravy served with mashed and veggies
Shrimp Po Boy
Plain or Buffalo shrimp po boy with LT and old bay aoli served with choice of side.
Salmon Special
Cajun grilled salmon filet, topped with a caper hollandaise, served with choice of side, vegetable.
Country Fried Steak with Mashed and Gravy
country fried steak topped with mashed topped with sausage gravy
Chili Cheese Dogs
2 chili cheese dogs with or without onions served with fries
Burrito
chipotle chicken burrito with lettuce, tomato, onion, guacamole and cheese served with tortilla chips
Beer Cheese Philly
Steak philly with beer cheese, onions, peppers and mushrooms served with choice of side.
Stuffed Grilled Cheese
Stuffed grilled cheese on choice of bread with mozzarella sticks, provolone and pepperoni with fries
Whole Bellies
fried whole belly clams with fries and coleslaw
Mahi Mahi Fish Tacos
Mahi Mahi fish tacos with pineapple mango salsa and red cabbage ranch slaw served with a side.
Chicken Cordon Bleu Dinner
grilled or crispy chicken topped with ham and Swiss served with mashed or rice pilaf and veggies
DRAFT *
BOTTLE BEER *
Bud
Bud Light
Mich Light
Mich Ultra
Labatt Blue
Labatt Blue Light
Labatt Blue N/A
Odouls N/A
Coors Light
Miller Lite
Hienenken
Hienenken Light
Twisted Tea
Corona
Corona Light
Oktoberfest
Sminoff Ice
Wood Chuck Cider
Bluemoon
CANNED BEER *
WINE *
Glass of BotoBox (Red)
Glass of Liberty Creek (Cabernet Sauvignon)
Glass of Battle Axe (Malbec)
Glass of Josh (Cabernet Sauvignon)
Glass of McManis (Petit Sieah)
Glass of BotoBox (White)
Glass of Kungfu Girl (Riesling)
Glass of SeaGlass (Sauvignon Blanc)
Glass of Kendall-Jackson (Chardnay)
Glass of Barone Fini (Pinot Grigio)
COCKTAILS *
|Sunday
|9:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|9:00 am - 9:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!
1022 West Lakeshore Dr, Colchester, VT 05446