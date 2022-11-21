Restaurant header imageView gallery
Salad
Burgers
Bars & Lounges

Rozzi’s Lakeshore Tavern

review star

No reviews yet

1022 West Lakeshore Dr

Colchester, VT 05446

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Dozen Wings
California Chicken Club Wrap
1/2 Dozen Wings

APPETIZERS

Mac N Cheese Bites

$10.99

pretzel knots

$10.99

served with spicy brown mustard

Pizza Logs

$10.99

Buffalo beer battered shrimp

$10.99Out of stock
Chicken Tenders

Chicken Tenders

$10.99

Home Style Breaded Chicken Tenderloins. Toss them in your favorite wing sauce for some extra flavor.

Jalapeno Poppers

$10.99

Our zesty jalapeno poppers are filled with cheddar cheese and covered with a crispy coating.

Fried Ravioli

$10.99

Medium sized pasta pillows filled with a blend of Italian cheeses, covered with crispy coating served with homemade ranch dressing.

Mozzarella Sticks

Mozzarella Sticks

$10.99

Creamy Mozzarella coated in a crispy batter served with marinara sauce.

Porta Fries

$10.99

Deep Fried Breaded Portabella Mushroom Slices served with our homemade ranch dressing.

Clam Strips

$10.99

Fresh Clam Strips lightly breaded and fried served with your choice of tartar sauce, cocktail sauce or our homemade bistro sauce.

Calamari Corkscrews

$10.99

Corkscrew calamari served with parmesan and banana peppers served with a side of marinara

Chicken Cordon Bleu Balls

Chicken Cordon Bleu Balls

$10.99

Breaded chicken breast stuffed with ham and Swiss cheese served with our famous homemade bistro sauce.

Popcorn Shrimp

$12.99

A basket of popcorn shrimp coated in a panko breading fried. Served Plain or Cajun.

Chips and Salsa

$5.95

Fried Garlic Cheese Curds

$10.99

Served with marinara.

Poutine

$10.99

Spring Rolls

$10.99Out of stock

Mini vegetable spring rolls served with sweet and sour sauce.

Spicy Fried Cauliflower

$10.99Out of stock

Pretzels / Beer Cheese

$10.99Out of stock

Broccoli Cheddar Bites

$10.99Out of stock

Popcorn chicken plain or cajun served with ranch or blue cheese

Fried Green Beans

$10.99Out of stock

Chili N Cheese Beer Fries

$10.99Out of stock

Fried pickle spears

$10.99Out of stock

served with ranch

coconut shrimp

$10.99Out of stock

with sweet chili sauce

Southwest chicken eggrolls

$10.99Out of stock

served with avavcado lime cream

Shrimp Cocktail

$10.99Out of stock

WINGS

2 Oz Dipping Sauce

$0.50

4 Oz Dipping Sauce

$1.00

1/2 Dozen Wings

$8.99

A 1/2 dozen crispy wings tossed in your favorite wing sauce. Served with carrots & celery and your choice of ranch or bleu cheese dressing for dipping.

Dozen Wings

$13.99

A dozen crispy wings tossed in your favorite wing sauce. Served with carrots & celery and your choice of ranch or bleu cheese dressing for dipping.

Boneless Wings

$11.99

Crispy boneless wings tossed in your favorite wing sauce.

Rozzi's 12 Gauge Duck Wings

$11.99

1/2 dozen juicy duck wings sealed inside a crispy, golden brown breading tossed in Hoisin sauce.

SLIDERS

Cheeseburger Slider (4)

$12.99

Chicken Slider (4)

$12.99

Fish Slider (4)

$12.99

Pulled Pork Slider (4)

$12.99

Slider Sampler

$13.99

NACHOS

Single Layer Veggie Nachos

$9.99

Single or Double Layered Tortilla Chips loaded with diced tomato, onion, green pepper and cheese ( jalapeños, black olives on request) served with sour cream and salsa.

Single Layer Loaded Nachos

$11.99

Single or Double Layered Tortilla chips loaded with diced tomato, onion, green peppers and cheese with your choice of Plain or Buffalo Chicken, Plain or Taco Beef or BBQ pulled pork. (Jalapeños and black olives upon request)

SALADS

House Salad

House Salad

$5.99

Mixed greens, onions, tomatoes, cucumbers, peppers, carrots and croutons.

Chef Salad

Chef Salad

$14.99

Mixed greens, onions, tomatoes, cucumbers, colored peppers, carrots and croutons covered with shredded cheese blend, turkey, ham and roast beef.

Chicken Chef Salad

Chicken Chef Salad

$14.99

Mixed greens, onions, tomatoes, cucumbers, colored peppers, carrots and croutons covered with shredded cheese and your choice of crispy or grilled chicken.

Chicken Caesar Salad

$14.99

Crisp romaine lettuce tossed in a creamy blend of Parmesan and Romano cheeses, garlic, lemon and anchovies topped with croutons and your choice of Plain or Cajun grilled chicken.

Small Ceasar

$5.99

Large Caesar (No Chicken)

$7.99

SOUPS

French Onion

French Onion

$4.99+
New England Clam Chowder

New England Clam Chowder

$4.99+

Homemade New England Style Clam Chowder

Chili-N-Cheese

$4.99+

Chili with cheese and onions

Lobster Bisque

$4.99+

SANDWICHES & LOCAL FAVORITES

Bahrenburger

Bahrenburger

$13.99

Southern Fried Chicken tossed in "Becky Sauce" melted cheddar, lettuce, tomato, onion and mayo.

Black & Blue Hot Pastrami

$12.99

Shaved Pastrami on grilled rye bread smothered in Swiss and bleu cheese crumbles, sautéed mushrooms and spicy mustard.

BLT

BLT

$10.99

A Classic Bacon, lettuce and tomato on your choice of toasted. Add cheese $1.00

California Chicken Club Wrap

California Chicken Club Wrap

$13.99

Grilled or Crispy chicken with lettuce, tomato, onion, bacon, cheddar mix and guacamole all wrapped into a spinach and herb tortilla.

Chicken Cordon Bleu Sandwich

Chicken Cordon Bleu Sandwich

$13.99

Grilled or Crispy Chicken breast topped with ham and Swiss cheese on a toasted bun.

Chicken Tender Basket

Chicken Tender Basket

$11.99

Crispy chicken tenders served with fries and your choice of dipping sauce.

Club Sandwich

Club Sandwich

$12.99

Classic Club Sandwich on your choice of bread with Ham/Turkey or Roast Beef.

French Dip

French Dip

$13.99

Shaved Roast Beef, melted swiss cheese served on a toasted roll with au jus for dipping.

Fried Beer Battered Red Hook Ale Shrimp

Fried Beer Battered Red Hook Ale Shrimp

$14.99

A basket of Shrimp batter with a Red Hook Ale Beer batter.

Fried Chicken Dinner (4pc)

Fried Chicken Dinner (4pc)

$14.99Out of stock

4 pieces of finger licking fried chicken

Fried Clam Roll

Fried Clam Roll

$12.99

Fresh Clam Strips covered in a light crispy batter served on a roll.

Fried Seafood Platter

Fried Seafood Platter

$16.99

Beer Battered Cod, Jumbo Clam Strips and Red Hook Shrimp

Grilled Cheese

Grilled Cheese

$8.99

Classic grilled cheese with your choice of cheese and bread, served with house cut fries or chips.

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$12.99

Grilled Chicken Breast with lettuce, tomato and onion served on a glossy grilled roll. Have it tossed in a wing sauce for $1 more.

Grilled Ham & Cheese

$11.99

Shaved ham with your choice of cheese .

Grilled Turkey, Bacon & Cheese

Grilled Turkey, Bacon & Cheese

$12.99

Grilled Turkey Bacon Sandwich with choice of bread and cheese.

Hot Dogs

Hot Dogs

$10.99

2 grilled natural casing hot dogs on grilled buns

Hot Roast Beef Sandwich

Hot Roast Beef Sandwich

$12.99

Sliced Roast Beef served open faced on toast covered in beef gravy.

Hot Turkey Sandwich

Hot Turkey Sandwich

$13.99

Open faced turkey sandwich smothered in turkey gravy served with fries or mashed and cranberry sauce.

Philly Cheesesteak

Philly Cheesesteak

$13.99

Shaved Beef with melted American cheese and sautéed onions and peppers

Philly Chicken

Philly Chicken

$12.99

Shaved Chicken with melted American cheese and sautéed onions and peppers on a sub roll

Rozzi's Red-Hots

Rozzi's Red-Hots

$11.99

2 Hots Dogs topped with spicy Michigan sauce, onions and mustard.

Sea Dog

Sea Dog

$11.99

A 10" Cod Loin battered and served on a roll with lettuce and tarter sauce.

Southern Fried Chicken Sandwich

Southern Fried Chicken Sandwich

$12.99

Bread Chicken Breast served with lettuce, tomato and onion on a toasted LeBus Bun.

Spinach Ravioli & Marinara Sauce

Spinach Ravioli & Marinara Sauce

$12.99

Pasta Pillows stuffed with spinach and a blend of cheeses served with garlic bread.

Tuna Melt

Tuna Melt

$11.99

A toasted English muffin topped with tuna, tomato and cheddar cheese.

BURGERS

Bacon Cheese Burger

$13.99
Becky Melt Burger

Becky Melt Burger

$13.99

Grilled White Bread with American Cheese, Grilled Onions, 1000 island dressing and a 8 oz. burger.

Black & Bleu Burger

Black & Bleu Burger

$12.99

Burger with sautéed mushrooms and bleu cheese crumbles.

Buffalo Cheeseburger

$12.99

Burger with Buffalo Sauce and Bleu Cheese Crumbles.

Cajun Mushroom Burger

$12.99

Burger with sautéed Cajun mushrooms. Add your choice of cheese for $1

California Burger

California Burger

$13.99

Burger with bacon and guacamole. Add some cheese for $1.

Cheeseburger

Cheeseburger

$12.99

8 oz. grilled the way you want it cheeseburger...

Chico's Breakfast Burger

$14.99

Burger with Bacon, Egg and Cheese!

Elvis Burger

$12.99

Burger topped with Peanut Butter and fried bananas..Add your choice of cheese for an extra $1 Hey Elvis loved it!

Flower Power 2

$13.99

Wholesome Grains mixed with brown rice, quinoa, bulgar, roasted corn, roasted red pepper and black beans.. Add your choice of cheese for an extra $1

Flower Power 1

$13.99

Black Bean Veggie Burger... Add your choice of cheese for an extra $1

Fred Flintstone Burger

Fred Flintstone Burger

$16.99

Yaba DaBa Doo!!! (2) 1/2 lb. burger patties with bacon and your choice of cheese.

Fried Portabella Mushroom Burger

$14.99

Burger topped with fried portobello mushrooms and provolone cheese

Goober Burger

$12.99

Burger topped with Peanut Butter, Mayonnaise and pickles...Add your choice of cheese for an extra $1. You know you want to try it!

Green Mountain Burger

$13.99

Burger topped with cheddar cheese, sliced green apple, bacon and drizzled with VT maple syrup.

Hawaiian Burger

$13.99

Burger topped with grilled pineapple and bacon..Add your choice of cheese for an extra $1

Hot Bacon Cheddar Burger

Hot Bacon Cheddar Burger

$13.99

Bacon Cheese Burger served open faced on toast covered with gravy.

Hot Hamburger

$12.99

Burger served open face on toast and covered with Gravy

Islander

Islander

$14.99

Burger with teriyaki glaze topped with grilled onions and a grilled pineapple slice with guacamole.

Jalapeno Cheddar Burger

Jalapeno Cheddar Burger

$13.99

Burger with freshly sliced jalapeños and cheddar cheese.

Jamaican Jerk Burger

$12.99

Burger seasoned with Jamaican Jerk seasoning , bacon and Swiss.

Jocko Burger

Jocko Burger

$14.99

Burger topped with Pastrami, grilled peppers and onions, jalapeños, pepper jack cheese and sriracha mayo!

K2 Burger

$12.99

Burger marinated in Rozzi’s own K2 Ale with your choice of cheese.

King Quad Cheeseburger

$13.99

Burger with Four Cheeses! American, Cheddar, Provolone and Swiss

Northern Style Burger

$13.99

Burger with Canadian Bacon “eh” and cheddar cheese.

Pizza Burger

$13.99

Burger topped with pizza sauce, cheese and pepperoni.

Plain Jane Hamburger

Plain Jane Hamburger

$11.99

Just a plain old 8 oz. burger cooked the way you like it.

Rozzis Red Hot Cheeseburger

Rozzis Red Hot Cheeseburger

$13.99

Burger with our signature spicy Michigan sauce, onions, mustard and American cheese.

Salmon Burger

$13.99

Made with Wild Caught Alaskan Salmon. Add Your choice of Cheese for $1

Tex-Mex Burger

$12.99

Burger with salsa and pepper jack cheese.

Waggy's Southern Burger

$14.99

Burger topped with BBQ Pulled pork and coleslaw..Add your choice of cheese for an extra $1

Western Burger

$13.99

Burger with bacon, BBQ sauce and Cheddar Cheese.

ENTREES

Prime Rib 10oz

$22.99Out of stock

New York Strip 10oz

$20.99Out of stock

Prime Rib 14oz

$26.99Out of stock

New York Strip 14oz

$24.99

Broiled Sea Scallops

$21.99

Broiled Haddock

$17.99Out of stock

KID'S MENU

Kids Burger

$4.99

Kids Cheeseburger

$5.99

Kids Tenders

$5.99

Chicken Nuggets

$5.99

Kids Mozz Sticks

$5.99

Kids Grilled Cheese

$4.99

Mini Corn Dogs

$5.99

Kids Hot Dog

$4.99

Kraft Mac & Cheese

$5.99

Kids "Rozzi Red Hot" Dog

$5.99

SIDES

Basket of

Beef Gravy

$1.00

Cape Cod Chips

$1.49

Cocktail

$0.25+

Guac

$0.50+

Humpty Dumpty Chps

$0.99

Jalapeno

$0.25

Mac Salad

$3.99+Out of stock

Mashed

$3.99

Pasta Salad

$3.99+Out of stock

Homemade Italian style pasta salad.

Potato Salad

$3.99+Out of stock

Rice

$3.99

Salad

$4.99

Salad Dressings

$0.25+

Slim Jim

$0.50Out of stock

Snyder's Pretzels

$1.49

Sour Cream

$0.25+

Tartar

$0.25+

Turkey Gravy

$1.00

Veg

$3.99

Wise Chips

$0.99

Side Avocado

$2.00

Side Salsa

$1.00

Cole Slaw

$2.99

Wing Sauces

$0.25+

N/A DRINKS

Soda

$1.75

Redbull

$5.00

Bottled Water

$2.00

Unsweetened Iced Tea

$2.00

Hot Chocolate

$1.50

Coffee

$1.50

Tea

$1.50

Iced Coffee

$2.50

Clamto Juice

$2.00

Virgin Frozen Drink

$5.00

Ginger Beer

$2.50

DESSERTS

Chocolate Lava Cake

$8.99

Brownie Sundae

$8.99

Apple Pie Logs

$8.99

Lemon Cream Cake

$8.99

Dream Bomba

$8.99

Raspberry Chimichanga

$8.99

DAILY

Fried Perch

$14.99

Fried perch fillets with fries and coleslaw

Lobster Alfredo

$21.99

Lobster Alfredo over linguini served with garlic bread.

Pork Chop Special

$14.99

VT rasta boneless pork chops served with choice of side and veggie.

Steak N Cheese Wrap

$14.99

Steak and cheese wrap with lettuce, tomato, onion, and mayo with choice of side.

Scallop Special

$19.99

Broiled sea scallops topped with parmesan bread crumbs served with choice of side and vegetable.

Wedge Salad

$12.99Out of stock

Split baby iceberg lettuce topped with bacon, tomato, blue cheese crumbles, walnuts, blue cheese dressing and balsamic glaze drizzle

Steak Tips

$21.99Out of stock

Korean bbq Steak tips with a choice of side and a veggie

NY Strip Special

$24.99Out of stock

NY strip with mushroom Demi sauce served with mashed or rice pilaf, veggies and side salad

Mac N Cheese Special

$13.99Out of stock

Green Mountain Mac-n-cheese(maple, apples, bacon and bourbon) served with garlic bread.

Big Bobs Fish And Chips

$14.99Out of stock

Fried haddock, served with fries and slaw

Cuban Sandwich

$12.99Out of stock

Sliced roasted pork, ham, swiss, spicy brown mustard and pickles served with fries

Haddock Special

$15.99Out of stock

Panko Crusted broiled haddock with rice pilf veggies

Nashville Hot Chicken Sandwich

$12.99Out of stock

Nashville hot chicken sandwich with LTO, and fries

Beef Stroganoff

$14.99Out of stock

Beef stroganoff over egg noodles with side salad

Pickle Brined Chicken Sandwich

$13.99Out of stock

Zesty pickle brined crispy chicken sandwich topped with Cole slaw served with choice of side.

Greek Gyro

$12.99Out of stock

Pita wrapped with lamb, lettuce, tomato, onion and tzaziki sauce served with choice of side.

Baked Ziti

$12.99Out of stock

Baked ziti served with garlic bread and a side salad

Shaved Prime Rib Melt

$14.99Out of stock

Shaved prime rib sandwich topped with tomato, red onion, mayo and horseradish cheese served with choice of side.

Teriyaki Chicken Dinner

$14.99Out of stock

teriyaki chicken dinner with choice of side

Hot Italian Sub

$12.99Out of stock

Hot Italian sub with ham, salami, pepperoni,, Italian dressing, banana peppers, red onion and tomato

Wing Special

$8.99+Out of stock

1/2 dozen or full dozen salt and vinegar bone in wings served with ranch or blue cheese, carrots and celery.

Reuben

$12.99Out of stock

reuben on rye with choice of side.

Meatloaf

$14.99Out of stock

Bacon wrapped meatloaf topped with gravy served with mashed and veggies

Shrimp Po Boy

$14.99Out of stock

Plain or Buffalo shrimp po boy with LT and old bay aoli served with choice of side.

Salmon Special

$16.99Out of stock

Cajun grilled salmon filet, topped with a caper hollandaise, served with choice of side, vegetable.

Country Fried Steak with Mashed and Gravy

$12.99Out of stock

country fried steak topped with mashed topped with sausage gravy

Chili Cheese Dogs

$11.99Out of stock

2 chili cheese dogs with or without onions served with fries

Burrito

$11.99Out of stock

chipotle chicken burrito with lettuce, tomato, onion, guacamole and cheese served with tortilla chips

Beer Cheese Philly

$13.99Out of stock

Steak philly with beer cheese, onions, peppers and mushrooms served with choice of side.

Stuffed Grilled Cheese

$12.99Out of stock

Stuffed grilled cheese on choice of bread with mozzarella sticks, provolone and pepperoni with fries

Whole Bellies

$19.99Out of stock

fried whole belly clams with fries and coleslaw

Mahi Mahi Fish Tacos

$14.99Out of stock

Mahi Mahi fish tacos with pineapple mango salsa and red cabbage ranch slaw served with a side.

Chicken Cordon Bleu Dinner

$14.99Out of stock

grilled or crispy chicken topped with ham and Swiss served with mashed or rice pilaf and veggies

DRAFT *

Labatt Blue 16oz.

$2.75

Labatt Blue Pitcher

$5.00

Bud Light 16oz

$2.75

Bud Light Pitcher

$5.00

Bluemoon

$5.00

Fiddle Head

$6.00

Switchback

$5.00

Green State Lager

$5.00

Cloud Drop

$8.00

Fiddle Head

$6.00

Grand Royal

$8.00

BOTTLE BEER *

Bud

$3.25

Bud Light

$3.25

Mich Light

$3.25

Mich Ultra

$3.25

Labatt Blue

$3.25

Labatt Blue Light

$3.25

Labatt Blue N/A

$3.25

Odouls N/A

$3.25

Coors Light

$3.25

Miller Lite

$3.25

Hienenken

$3.75

Hienenken Light

$3.75

Twisted Tea

$3.75

Corona

$3.75

Corona Light

$3.75

Oktoberfest

$6.50

Sminoff Ice

$3.75

Wood Chuck Cider

$3.75

Bluemoon

$4.00

CANNED BEER *

Bud Aluminum

$3.25

Bud Light Alum

$3.25

Truly

$4.00

White Claw

$4.00

Adventure Pants

$5.00

Mich Ultra

$2.50

Citizen Cider

$7.00

PBR

$2.50

Green State

$3.50

Miller Light

$3.00

Sam Adams

$3.50

Bud/Bud Light (12 oz)

$2.00

Labatt Blue

$2.75

Guiness

$4.00

Ultra Aluminum

$3.25

Fiddle Head

$6.00

Switchback IPA

$6.00

WINE *

Glass of BotoBox (Red)

$5.50

Glass of Liberty Creek (Cabernet Sauvignon)

$5.50

Glass of Battle Axe (Malbec)

$9.00

Glass of Josh (Cabernet Sauvignon)

$7.50

Glass of McManis (Petit Sieah)

$7.50

Glass of BotoBox (White)

$5.50

Glass of Kungfu Girl (Riesling)

$7.50

Glass of SeaGlass (Sauvignon Blanc)

$7.50

Glass of Kendall-Jackson (Chardnay)

$9.00

Glass of Barone Fini (Pinot Grigio)

$7.50

COCKTAILS *

Rum Runner

$7.50

Bloody Mary

$7.00

Long Island

$7.50

White Russian

$7.50

Screwdrvier

$7.00

Reg. Jager Bomb

$10.00

Margarita Well

$7.00

Mimosa

$6.00

Irish Coffee

$8.50

Coffee & Bailey's

$5.60

Toasted Almond

$7.00

Vodka Redbull

$7.50

Sex on the Beach

$7.50

Moscow Mule

$8.00

Add Shot

$2.00

Condiments

Need Ketchup

Need Mustard

Need Mayo

Need Salt And Pepper

Need Utensils

Needs Jelly

All hours
Sunday9:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

1022 West Lakeshore Dr, Colchester, VT 05446

Directions

Gallery
Rozzi’s Lakeshore Tavern image
Rozzi’s Lakeshore Tavern image
Rozzi’s Lakeshore Tavern image

Similar restaurants in your area

The Spanked Puppy Restaurant & Pub
orange starNo Reviews
116 Main Street Colchester, VT 05446
View restaurantnext
Taco Gordo
orange star4.8 • 150
208 North Winooski Ave Burlington, VT 05401
View restaurantnext
Bluebird Barbecue
orange star4.5 • 863
317 Riverside Avenue Burlington, VT 05401
View restaurantnext
BURGER BAR & GRILL - 831 College Parkway
orange starNo Reviews
831 College Parkway Colchester, VT 05446
View restaurantnext
The Farmhouse Tap & Grill
orange star4.3 • 4,401
160 Bank Street Burlington, VT 05401
View restaurantnext
El Cortijo Taqueria & Cantina - Burlington
orange starNo Reviews
189 Bank Street Burlington, VT 05401
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants
Map
More near Colchester
Winooski
review star
Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)
Essex Junction
review star
No reviews yet
Burlington
review star
Avg 4.5 (47 restaurants)
South Burlington
review star
Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)
Williston
review star
Avg 4 (9 restaurants)
Richmond
review star
Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)
Saint Albans
review star
No reviews yet
Waterbury
review star
Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)
Waitsfield
review star
Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston