- Home
- /
- Old Orchard Beach
- /
- Asian House - Old Orchard
Asian House Old Orchard
No reviews yet
113 Saco Avenue
Old Orchard Beach, ME 04064
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Food
Appetizers
Summer Roll
Vermicelli Noodle/Lettuce/Carrot/Basil leaves Rolled in Rice Paper/Cabbage
Spring Roll
Cabbage/Green Beans/Carrots/Onions/Glass Noodle
Crab Rangoon
Wonton wrap/Crab Meat/Carrot/Onion/Cream cheese
Chicken Wing
Deep fried chicken wings served with sweet and sour sauce
Hot Buffalo Wing
Chicken Wings with Traditional style Buffalo Sauce
Fried Tofu (GF)
Served with Sweet and Sour Sauce
Chicken Satay
Skewered Chicken Marinated in Thai Herbs/Yellow Curry/Coconut Milk
Beef Teriyaki
Beef Flank Marinaded in Teriyaki sauce
Gyoza
Pork/Cabbage/Ginger/Scallion Served with Ginger sauce
Chive Dumpling
Flour dumpling filled with Chopped Chinese Chive
Seaweed Salad
Mixed seaweed/Sesame seed
Vegetable Tempura
Broccoli/Onion/Sweet Potato/String Beans/Bell pepper
Edamame(GF)
Scallion Pancake
Salad
Thai Salad
Served with Peanut Sauce
Japanese Salad
Served with Ginger Dressing
Papaya Salad
Papaya/Carrot/Green Bean/tomato/Peanut Served with lettuce
Cucumber Salad
Cucumber/Carrot/Green Bean/Tomato/Peanut/Served with Lettuce
Lab Gai
Ground Chicken/Red Onion/Mint/Scallion/Bell Pepper/Served with Lettuce
Pla Nua(Beef Salad)
Beef/Our own chili sauce/Tomato/Red Onion/Mint/Scallion/Bell Pepper/Served with Lettuce
Soup
TomYum Soup
Tofu or Chicken or Shrimp/Onion/Tomato/Scallion/Lemongrass/Cilantro
TomKha Soup
Tofu or Chicken or Shrimp/Galangal/Onion/Tomato/Scallion/Lemongrass/Cilantro
Wonton Soup
Chicken and Shrimp/Lettuce/Bean Sprout/Cilantro/Fried Garlic
Miso Soup
Hot and sour Soup
Tofu/Mushroom/Egg/Bamboo/Scallion
Noodle Plates
Pad Thai(GF)
Rice Noodle/Egg/Bean Sprout/Scallion/Ground Peanut
Pad Kee Mao(Drunken Noodel)
Flat Noodle/Egg/Basil Leaves/Bell Pepper/Broccoli/Carrot/String Bean/Snow Pea/Onion
Pad See Eew
Flat Nooble/Egg/Broccoli/Carrot/Chinese Broccoli
Yakisoba(Lomein Noodle)
Lomein Noodle/Cabbage/Carrot/Broccoli/Scallion/Baby Corn/Bean Sprouts stir with Homemade Japanese
Crispy Pad Thai
Crispy Egg Noodles/Egg/Bean Sprouts/Scallion
Fried Rice
Thai Curry Dishes(GF)
Red Curry🌶(GF)
Red Curry Paste/Coconut Milk/Carrot/Bell Pepper/Bamboo/String Bean/Basil Leaves/eggplant
Green Curry 🌶🌶(GF)
Green Curry Paste/Coconut Milk/Carrot/Bell Pepper/Bamboo/eggplant/String Bean/Basil Leaves
Panang Curry (GF)🌶
Panang Curry paste/Coconut Milk/Carrot/Bell Pepper/String Bean
Masaman Curry (GF)🌶
Masaman Curry Paste/Coconut Milk/Carrot/Bell Pepper/Potato/Onion
Yellow Curry (GF)🌶
Red Curry Paste/Pineapple/Coconut Milk/Carrot/Bell Pepper/Onion/Curry Powder
Noodle Bowls
Pho Beef
Rice Noodle/Flank Steak/Meat ball/Bean Sprout/Onion/Scaillon/Cilantro/Basil Leaves
Boat Noodle Soup
Beef or Pork/Rice Noodle/Bean sprout/Cilantro/Basil Leaves/Boat Broth/Fried Garlic
Chicken Noodle Soup
Rice Noodle/Chicken/Cilantro/Fried Garlic
Duck Noodle Soup
Rose Duck/Rice Noodle/Bean Sprout/Cilintro/Fried Garlic
Stir Fries
Basil Dish 🌶
Bell pepper/Onion/String Bean/Basil leaves stir fried with brown sauce
Cashew nut
Bell Pepper/Onion/Carrot/Pineapple/Baby Corn/Cashew Nut/Celery/Scallion stir fried with our Homemade chilly garlic brown sauce
Mixed Vagetable
Mixed All Vegetable stir fried with brown sauce
Ginger Dish
Bell Pepper/Onion/Carrot/String Bean/Baby Corn/Ginger/Scallion stir fried with brown sauce
Spicy Bamboo 🌶
Bamboo/Bell pepper/Scallion/Onion stir fried with brown sauce
Broccoli Dish
Broccoli/carrot stir fried with brown sauce
Garlic Dish
Broccoli/Onion/Bell Pepper/Carrot/Scallion stir fried with Homemade garlic sauce
Asian House Combo
Pad Thai 🌶(GF)come with salad
Rice Noodle/Egg/Bean Sprout/Scallion/Ground Peanut come with salad
Pad Kee Mao come with salad
Flat Noodle/Egg/Basil Leaves/Bell Pepper/Broccoli/Carrot/String Bean/Onion
Pad See Eew come with salad
Flat Nooble/Egg/Broccoli/Carrot/Chiness Broccoli
Thai fried Rice come with salad
Onion/Scallion/Carrot/broccoli
Pineapple Fried Rice come with salad
Pineapple/Onion/Carrot/Cashew Nut/Raisin/Scallion/broccoli
Basil Fried Rice 🌶 come with salad
Bell Pepper/Onion/String Bean/Basil Leaves
Basil Dish 🌶 come with white rice or brown rice
Bell Pepper/Onion/String Bean/Basil leaves
Cashew Nut Come with white rice or brown
Bell Pepper/Onion/Carrot/Pineapple/Baby Corn/Cashew/Celery/Scallion
Mix Vegetable Come with white rice or brown
All Vegetable
Ginger Dish Come with white rice or brown
Bell Pepper/Onion/Carrot/String Bean/Baby Corn/Ginger/Scallion
Spicy Bamboo Come with white rice or brown
Bamboo/Bell pepper/Scallion
Red Curry (GF)🌶Come with white rice or brown
Red Curry paste/Coconut Milk/Carrot/Bell Pepper/eggplant/Bamboo/String Bean/Basil Leaves
Green Curry (GF)🌶🌶 Come with white rice or brown
Green Curry Paste/Coconut Milk/Carrot/Bell Pepper/eggplant/Bamboo/String Bean/Basil Leaves
Panang Curry (GF)🌶 Come with white rice or brown
Panang Curry paste/Coconut Milk/Carrot/Bell Pepper/String Bean
Masaman Curry (GF)🌶 Come with white rice or brown
Masaman Curry Paste/Coconut Milk/Carrot/BellPepper/Potato/Onion
Yellow Curry (GF) Come with white rice or brown
Red Curry paste/Coconut Milk/Carrot/Bell Pepper /Curry Powder
Poke Bowl
Poke Salmon
Japanese Rice/Spicy Mayo/Edamame/Seaweed Salad/Avocado/Cucumber/Kimchi/Topped with Sesame
Poke Tuna
Japanese Rice/Spicy Mayo/Edamame/Seaweed Salad/Avocado/Cucumber/Kimchi/Topped with Sesame
Poke Veggies
Japanese Rice/Spicy Mayo/Edamame/Seaweed Salad/Avocado/Cucumber/Kimchi/Topped with Sesame
Asian House Special
Spicy Pad Thai 🌶(GF)
Rice Noodle/Egg/Bean Sprout/Scallion/Ground Peanut/Spicy Sauce/Lime Topped with Crispy Duck
Orange Chicken
Breaded Chicken/Broccoli Tossed with our homemade Sauce
Crispy Duck Curry 🌶🌶
Red Chilli Paste/Coconut Milk/Carrot/Bell Peper/Cherry Tomato/String Bean/Pineapple/Basil Leave
Spicy Ramen 🌶🌶
Mixed Vegetable/Crispy Duck/Fried Garlic
Sukiyaki House 🌶
Mix vegetable/Chicken/Shrimp/Pork/Glass Noodle/Scallion stir fried with Sukiyaki Sauce
Bacon Pad Thai (GF)
Rice Nooble/Bacon/Bean Sprout/Scallion/Peanut
House Fried Rice
Duck and Chinese Sausage/Carrot/Broccoli
Crab Fried Rice
Crab Meat/Onion/Carrot/Scallion
Special monthly
Salmon Wrap
Shrimp Cake
Japanese Curry Tonkatsu
Pad Thai Lobster (GF)
Spaghetti Kee Mao Seafood🌶️
Tom Yum Noodles
Khua Gai
Khao Soi Gai
Boneless Spare Ribs
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Online
113 Saco Avenue, Old Orchard Beach, ME 04064
Photos coming soon!