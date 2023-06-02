Restaurant header imageView gallery

Asian House Old Orchard

review star

No reviews yet

113 Saco Avenue

Old Orchard Beach, ME 04064

Food

Appetizers

Summer Roll

Summer Roll

$7.00

Vermicelli Noodle/Lettuce/Carrot/Basil leaves Rolled in Rice Paper/Cabbage

Spring Roll

Spring Roll

$8.00

Cabbage/Green Beans/Carrots/Onions/Glass Noodle

Crab Rangoon

Crab Rangoon

$8.00

Wonton wrap/Crab Meat/Carrot/Onion/Cream cheese

Chicken Wing

Chicken Wing

$8.00

Deep fried chicken wings served with sweet and sour sauce

Hot Buffalo Wing

Hot Buffalo Wing

$11.00

Chicken Wings with Traditional style Buffalo Sauce

Fried Tofu (GF)

Fried Tofu (GF)

$5.00

Served with Sweet and Sour Sauce

Chicken Satay

Chicken Satay

$11.00

Skewered Chicken Marinated in Thai Herbs/Yellow Curry/Coconut Milk

Beef Teriyaki

Beef Teriyaki

$11.00

Beef Flank Marinaded in Teriyaki sauce

Gyoza

Gyoza

$9.00

Pork/Cabbage/Ginger/Scallion Served with Ginger sauce

Chive Dumpling

Chive Dumpling

$8.00

Flour dumpling filled with Chopped Chinese Chive

Seaweed Salad

Seaweed Salad

$7.00

Mixed seaweed/Sesame seed

Vegetable Tempura

Vegetable Tempura

$9.00

Broccoli/Onion/Sweet Potato/String Beans/Bell pepper

Edamame(GF)

Edamame(GF)

$6.00
Scallion Pancake

Scallion Pancake

$7.00

Salad

Thai Salad

Thai Salad

$6.00

Served with Peanut Sauce

Japanese Salad

Japanese Salad

$6.00

Served with Ginger Dressing

Papaya Salad

Papaya Salad

$12.00

Papaya/Carrot/Green Bean/tomato/Peanut Served with lettuce

Cucumber Salad

Cucumber Salad

$12.00

Cucumber/Carrot/Green Bean/Tomato/Peanut/Served with Lettuce

Lab Gai

Lab Gai

$14.00

Ground Chicken/Red Onion/Mint/Scallion/Bell Pepper/Served with Lettuce

Pla Nua(Beef Salad)

Pla Nua(Beef Salad)

$16.00

Beef/Our own chili sauce/Tomato/Red Onion/Mint/Scallion/Bell Pepper/Served with Lettuce

Soup

TomYum Soup

TomYum Soup

$8.00

Tofu or Chicken or Shrimp/Onion/Tomato/Scallion/Lemongrass/Cilantro

TomKha Soup

TomKha Soup

$8.00

Tofu or Chicken or Shrimp/Galangal/Onion/Tomato/Scallion/Lemongrass/Cilantro

Wonton Soup

Wonton Soup

$8.00

Chicken and Shrimp/Lettuce/Bean Sprout/Cilantro/Fried Garlic

Miso Soup

Miso Soup

$4.00
Hot and sour Soup

Hot and sour Soup

$6.00

Tofu/Mushroom/Egg/Bamboo/Scallion

Noodle Plates

Pad Thai(GF)

Pad Thai(GF)

$13.00

Rice Noodle/Egg/Bean Sprout/Scallion/Ground Peanut

Pad Kee Mao(Drunken Noodel)

Pad Kee Mao(Drunken Noodel)

$13.00

Flat Noodle/Egg/Basil Leaves/Bell Pepper/Broccoli/Carrot/String Bean/Snow Pea/Onion

Pad See Eew

Pad See Eew

$13.00

Flat Nooble/Egg/Broccoli/Carrot/Chinese Broccoli

Yakisoba(Lomein Noodle)

Yakisoba(Lomein Noodle)

$13.00

Lomein Noodle/Cabbage/Carrot/Broccoli/Scallion/Baby Corn/Bean Sprouts stir with Homemade Japanese

Crispy Pad Thai

$13.00

Crispy Egg Noodles/Egg/Bean Sprouts/Scallion

Fried Rice

Thai Fried Rice

Thai Fried Rice

$13.00

Onion/Scallion/Carrot/broccoli

pineapple fried rice

pineapple fried rice

$13.00

Pineapple/Onion/Carrot/Cashew Nut/Raisin/Scallion/broccoli

basil fried rice

basil fried rice

$13.00

Bell Pepper/Onion/String Bean/Basil Leaves

Thai Curry Dishes(GF)

Red Curry🌶(GF)

Red Curry🌶(GF)

$13.00

Red Curry Paste/Coconut Milk/Carrot/Bell Pepper/Bamboo/String Bean/Basil Leaves/eggplant

Green Curry 🌶🌶(GF)

Green Curry 🌶🌶(GF)

$13.00

Green Curry Paste/Coconut Milk/Carrot/Bell Pepper/Bamboo/eggplant/String Bean/Basil Leaves

Panang Curry (GF)🌶

Panang Curry (GF)🌶

$13.00

Panang Curry paste/Coconut Milk/Carrot/Bell Pepper/String Bean

Masaman Curry (GF)🌶

Masaman Curry (GF)🌶

$13.00

Masaman Curry Paste/Coconut Milk/Carrot/Bell Pepper/Potato/Onion

Yellow Curry (GF)🌶

Yellow Curry (GF)🌶

$13.00

Red Curry Paste/Pineapple/Coconut Milk/Carrot/Bell Pepper/Onion/Curry Powder

Noodle Bowls

Pho Beef

Pho Beef

$16.00

Rice Noodle/Flank Steak/Meat ball/Bean Sprout/Onion/Scaillon/Cilantro/Basil Leaves

Boat Noodle Soup

Boat Noodle Soup

$16.00

Beef or Pork/Rice Noodle/Bean sprout/Cilantro/Basil Leaves/Boat Broth/Fried Garlic

Chicken Noodle Soup

Chicken Noodle Soup

$14.00

Rice Noodle/Chicken/Cilantro/Fried Garlic

Duck Noodle Soup

Duck Noodle Soup

$17.00

Rose Duck/Rice Noodle/Bean Sprout/Cilintro/Fried Garlic

Stir Fries

Basil Dish 🌶

Basil Dish 🌶

$13.00

Bell pepper/Onion/String Bean/Basil leaves stir fried with brown sauce

Cashew nut

Cashew nut

$13.00

Bell Pepper/Onion/Carrot/Pineapple/Baby Corn/Cashew Nut/Celery/Scallion stir fried with our Homemade chilly garlic brown sauce

Mixed Vagetable

Mixed Vagetable

$13.00

Mixed All Vegetable stir fried with brown sauce

Ginger Dish

Ginger Dish

$13.00

Bell Pepper/Onion/Carrot/String Bean/Baby Corn/Ginger/Scallion stir fried with brown sauce

Spicy Bamboo 🌶

Spicy Bamboo 🌶

$13.00

Bamboo/Bell pepper/Scallion/Onion stir fried with brown sauce

Broccoli Dish

Broccoli Dish

$13.00

Broccoli/carrot stir fried with brown sauce

Garlic Dish

Garlic Dish

$13.00

Broccoli/Onion/Bell Pepper/Carrot/Scallion stir fried with Homemade garlic sauce

Asian House Combo

Pad Thai 🌶(GF)come with salad

$14.00

Rice Noodle/Egg/Bean Sprout/Scallion/Ground Peanut come with salad

Pad Kee Mao come with salad

$14.00

Flat Noodle/Egg/Basil Leaves/Bell Pepper/Broccoli/Carrot/String Bean/Onion

Pad See Eew come with salad

$14.00

Flat Nooble/Egg/Broccoli/Carrot/Chiness Broccoli

Thai fried Rice come with salad

$14.00

Onion/Scallion/Carrot/broccoli

Pineapple Fried Rice come with salad

$14.00

Pineapple/Onion/Carrot/Cashew Nut/Raisin/Scallion/broccoli

Basil Fried Rice 🌶 come with salad

$14.00

Bell Pepper/Onion/String Bean/Basil Leaves

Basil Dish 🌶 come with white rice or brown rice

$14.00

Bell Pepper/Onion/String Bean/Basil leaves

Cashew Nut Come with white rice or brown

$14.00

Bell Pepper/Onion/Carrot/Pineapple/Baby Corn/Cashew/Celery/Scallion

Mix Vegetable Come with white rice or brown

$14.00

All Vegetable

Ginger Dish Come with white rice or brown

$14.00

Bell Pepper/Onion/Carrot/String Bean/Baby Corn/Ginger/Scallion

Spicy Bamboo Come with white rice or brown

$14.00

Bamboo/Bell pepper/Scallion

Red Curry (GF)🌶Come with white rice or brown

$14.00

Red Curry paste/Coconut Milk/Carrot/Bell Pepper/eggplant/Bamboo/String Bean/Basil Leaves

Green Curry (GF)🌶🌶 Come with white rice or brown

$14.00

Green Curry Paste/Coconut Milk/Carrot/Bell Pepper/eggplant/Bamboo/String Bean/Basil Leaves

Panang Curry (GF)🌶 Come with white rice or brown

$14.00

Panang Curry paste/Coconut Milk/Carrot/Bell Pepper/String Bean

Masaman Curry (GF)🌶 Come with white rice or brown

$14.00

Masaman Curry Paste/Coconut Milk/Carrot/BellPepper/Potato/Onion

Yellow Curry (GF) Come with white rice or brown

$14.00

Red Curry paste/Coconut Milk/Carrot/Bell Pepper /Curry Powder

Poke Bowl

Poke Salmon

Poke Salmon

$14.00

Japanese Rice/Spicy Mayo/Edamame/Seaweed Salad/Avocado/Cucumber/Kimchi/Topped with Sesame

Poke Tuna

Poke Tuna

$14.00

Japanese Rice/Spicy Mayo/Edamame/Seaweed Salad/Avocado/Cucumber/Kimchi/Topped with Sesame

Poke Veggies

Poke Veggies

$13.00

Japanese Rice/Spicy Mayo/Edamame/Seaweed Salad/Avocado/Cucumber/Kimchi/Topped with Sesame

Asian House Special

Spicy Pad Thai 🌶(GF)

$23.00

Rice Noodle/Egg/Bean Sprout/Scallion/Ground Peanut/Spicy Sauce/Lime Topped with Crispy Duck

Orange Chicken

Orange Chicken

$16.00

Breaded Chicken/Broccoli Tossed with our homemade Sauce

Crispy Duck Curry 🌶🌶

Crispy Duck Curry 🌶🌶

$22.00

Red Chilli Paste/Coconut Milk/Carrot/Bell Peper/Cherry Tomato/String Bean/Pineapple/Basil Leave

Spicy Ramen 🌶🌶

$23.00

Mixed Vegetable/Crispy Duck/Fried Garlic

Sukiyaki House 🌶

Sukiyaki House 🌶

$17.00

Mix vegetable/Chicken/Shrimp/Pork/Glass Noodle/Scallion stir fried with Sukiyaki Sauce

Bacon Pad Thai (GF)

$16.00

Rice Nooble/Bacon/Bean Sprout/Scallion/Peanut

House Fried Rice

$17.00

Duck and Chinese Sausage/Carrot/Broccoli

Crab Fried Rice

Crab Fried Rice

$18.00

Crab Meat/Onion/Carrot/Scallion

Kids Menu

Chicken Tender with Fries

Chicken Tender with Fries

$8.00
Egg Fried Rice

Egg Fried Rice

$5.00

Dessert

Mango sticky Rice

Mango sticky Rice

$8.00
Taro Custard

Taro Custard

$8.00
Pumpkin Custard

Pumpkin Custard

$8.00
Fried Ice cream

Fried Ice cream

$8.00

Side Dish

White/Brown Rice

White/Brown Rice

$3.00
Steam Noodle

Steam Noodle

$5.00
Steam Vegetable

Steam Vegetable

$6.00

Peanut/Buffalo Sauce

$1.00

drink

Bubble Tea

Thai Tea

Thai Tea

$7.00
Thai coffee

Thai coffee

$7.00
Milk Tea

Milk Tea

$7.00
Mango

Mango

$7.00
Taro

Taro

$7.00
Tiger Brown Sugar

Tiger Brown Sugar

$7.00
Strawberry

Strawberry

$7.00
Butterfly Tea Lemonade

Butterfly Tea Lemonade

Beverage

Water Bottle

Water Bottle

$3.00
Soda

Soda

$3.00
Juice

Juice

$3.00
Thai ice tea

Thai ice tea

$4.00
Thai ice coffee

Thai ice coffee

$4.00

Special monthly

Salmon Wrap

Salmon/Avocado/Cucumber/Lettuce/Carrot/Vermicelli Noodle/Spicy Meyo/Rice Paper

Salmon Wrap

$15.00

Salmon/Avocado/Cucumber/Lettuce/Carrot/Vermicelli Noodle/Spicy Meyo/Rice Paper

Shrimp Cake

Shrimp/Pork
Shrimp Cake

Shrimp Cake

$13.00

Shrimp/Pork

Japanese Curry Tonkatsu

Crispy Chicken/Carrot/Onion/Potato/Japanese Curry
Japanese Curry Tonkatsu

Japanese Curry Tonkatsu

$19.00

Crispy Chicken/Carrot/Onion/Potato/Japanese Curry

Pad Thai Lobster (GF)

Lobster/Rice Noodle/Egg/Bean Sprout/Scallion/Ground Peanut
Pad Thai Lobster

Pad Thai Lobster

$27.00

Lobster/Rice Noodle/Egg/Bean Sprout/Scallion/Ground Peanut

Spaghetti Kee Mao Seafood🌶️

Spaghetti/Seafood/Bell Paper/Onion/Carrot/Baby cone/String bean/Basil Leave
Spaghetti Kee Mao Seafood

Spaghetti Kee Mao Seafood

$20.00

Spaghetti/Seafood/Bell Paper/Onion/Carrot/Baby cone/String bean/Basil Leave

Tom Yum Noodles

Seafood/Rice Noodle/Bean sprout/Lettuce/Cilantro/Scallion/Tom yum Broth/Fried Garlic

Tom Yum Noodle Seafood

$19.00

Seafood/Rice Noodle/Bean sprout/Lettuce/Cilantro/Scallion/Tom yum Broth/Fried Garlic

Khua Gai

Flat Noodle/Lettuce/Scallion/Bean Sprout/Chicken
Khua Gai

Khua Gai

$15.00

Flat Noodle/Lettuce/Scallion/Bean Sprout/Chicken

Khao Soi Gai

Egg Noodle/Chicken/Cilantro/Top with Red Onion/Pickled Mustard
Khao Soi Gai

Khao Soi Gai

$15.00

Egg Noodle/Chicken/Cilantro/Top with Red Onion/Pickled Mustard

Chow mein

Chow Mein

Chow Mein

$15.00

Chow Mein Noodle/Carrot/Cabbage/Onion/Scallion

Boneless Spare Ribs

Boneless Spare Ribs

Boneless Spare Ribs

$13.00

Chow Fun

Chow Fun

Chow Fun

$15.00

Rice Noodle/Sprouts/Scallion

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Online

Location

113 Saco Avenue, Old Orchard Beach, ME 04064

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

