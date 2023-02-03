Restaurant header imageView gallery
Pizza
Sandwiches
Burgers

R-Pizza - Vermillion

182 Reviews

$

2 W Main St

Vermillion, SD 57069

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Burger
LG BYO Pizza [Weekend]
Garlic Cheese Bread

Friday Lunch

Personal Specialty Pizza

4.00 off 14" LG BYO Pizza!

LG BYO Pizza [Weekend]

LG BYO Pizza [Weekend]

$8.84

Pizza Pie

Cheese pizza with our famous crust & marinara, and freshly shredded mozzarella. Add as many toppings as you like, or switch up the sauce!

10" Plain Cheese [or Build Your Own] Pizza

$8.25

Our classic mozzarella pie! Just the way you like it! Add toppings for 1.10/2.20 each

12" Plain Cheese [or Build Your Own] Pizza

$10.96

Our classic mozzarella pie! Just the way you like it! Add toppings for 1.10/2.20 each. Gluten-free +3.25

14" Plain Cheese [or Build Your Own] Pizza

$12.84

Our classic mozzarella pie! Just the way you like it! Add toppings for 1.60/3.20 each

16" Plain Cheese [or Build Your Own] Pizza

$15.89

Our classic mozzarella pie! Just the way you like it! Add toppings for 1.60/3.20 each

18" Plain Cheese [or Build Your Own] Pizza

$19.82

Our classic mozzarella pie! Just the way you like it! Add toppings for 2.15/4.30 each

Specialty Pizza Pies

Margherita

Margherita

$13.57+

sliced roma tomatoes & fresh mozzarella with fresh basil leaf.

Buffalo Chicken

$11.29+

R-Buffalo Sauce base with buffalo grilled chicken, pickles & ranch drizzle. Substitute cauliflower for chicken for no extra charge.

Spinach Artichoke

Spinach Artichoke

$13.02+

alfredo sauce, spinach & artichoke hearts with feta & fresh parmesan.

BBQ Chicken

$11.69+

barbeque chicken with fresh cilantro, red onion & sweet BBQ pizza sauce. Add jalapeños by request.

Tuscan Salami

Tuscan Salami

$14.91+

vodka sauce & pecorino romano cheese with slivered almonds, artichoke hearts & hard salami.

Mac & Cheese

$15.23+

homemade mac with American, mozzarella & cheddar cheeses over rosemary olive oil crust & bacon crumbles.

Stradivarius

Stradivarius

$19.19+

Crispy white pizza [oil & garlic base] with prosciutto, goat cheese, roasted red peppers, tomato, spinach & parmesan [no mozz]

Stallion

$15.25+

Italian & crumble sausage, onion, jalapeno & banana pepper with garlic, sauerkraut & cheddar cheese.

Chicken Pesto

$15.17+

grilled chicken with pesto sauce & sliced roma tomatoes.

King Hawaiian

$15.95+

Canadian bacon & pineapple with red onion, banana peppers, bacon crumbles & cheddar cheese.

Veggie Supreme

$14.46+

artichoke, roasted red pepper, mushroom, green pepper, , black & green olives, onion & cheddar cheese.

Bacon Cheeseburger

$15.10+

fresh beef, bacon crumbles, pickles, onion & cheddar cheese with our cheeseburger pizza sauce.

Supreme

$14.06+

onion, mushroom, green pepper, black olive, pepperoni, sausage, fresh beef & cheddar cheese.

Meat Supreme

$16.13+

pepperoni, Canadian bacon, beef, sausage & bacon crumbles.

Cheese Supreme

$13.10+

mozzarella, cheddar, pecorino romano, shredded parmesan & feta cheeses.

Garbage

$18.91+

Specialty [1/2 & 1/2 Pie]

Split decision? Customize your specialty pie here!

12" Specialty Pizza [1/2&1/2]

Split decision? Customize your specialty pie here! Gluten-free +3.59

14" Specialty Pizza [1/2&1/2]

Split decision? Customize your specialty pie here!

16" Specialty Pizza [1/2&1/2]

Split decision? Customize your specialty pie here!

18" Specialty Pizza [1/2&1/2]

Split decision? Customize your specialty pie here!

Wingz

Naked [No Sauce]

$7.89+
Garlic Pesto

Garlic Pesto

$11.70+

basil pesto & garlic butter sauce topped with shredded parmesan & fresh basil

Pizza Wingz

Pizza Wingz

$8.74+

drizzled with garlic butter, dry-rubbed with our secret pizza seasoning mix, and served with fresh basil, shredded parmesan, and marinara.

Carolina BBQ

$8.91+

tangy barbeque sauce with dijon mustard, honey & roasemary

Sweet Chili 》

Sweet Chili 》

$10.47+

sweet & spicy sauce with togaroshi seasoning

Buffalo》

Buffalo》

$9.20+

classic hot sauce + garlic butter & seasonings

Scorpion Buffalo》》》》》

Scorpion Buffalo》》》》》

$9.25+

classic hot sauce + butter + scorpion peppers [very hot!]

R-ppetizers

Garlic Cheese Bread

Garlic Cheese Bread

$8.65

4 pieces of garlic toast topped with melty mozzarella - with side of marinara

Cheeseballs

$8.38+

cheddar cheese curds with crunchy breading - with side of ranch or your dip of choice

Fries

$5.93+

generous portion of seasoned fries - with your dip of choice

Tots

$5.91+

generous portion of classic crispy potato nuggets - with your dip of choice

Stuffed Spuds

$5.93+Out of stock

potatoes with cheese & jalapeno in crispy breading - with your dip of choice

Breaded Cauliflower

$6.38+

cauliflower with crispy cheddar breading - try them with your favorite wing sauce!

Breaded Mushrooms

$6.59+

button mushrooms with crispy breading - with your dip of choice

Onion Rings

$7.32+

generous portion of classic beer-battered rings - with your dip of choice

Jalapeño Poppers

$8.83+

mild jalapeno peppers stuffed with cream cheese in crispy breading - with your dip of choice

Mozzarella Sticks

$7.50+

gooey mozzarella in crispy breading - with side of marinara or your dip of choice

Sriracha Cheddar Cheese Curds

$8.38+

White Cheddar Cheese curds with a lighter breading - with side of ranch or your dip of choice

Burgers+

Burger

Burger

$9.43

6oz fresh beef [or veggie!] patty on a toasted bun +cheese, bacon, deluxe for 0.55 ea. +gluten-free bun for 1.10

Mini Burgers [2]

$9.84

[2] 3oz fresh patties on a toasted mini buns + cheese, bacon, deluxe for 0.50 ea.

Chicken Strips

$10.51

[4] crispy breaded strips - with your dip of choice

Hot Ham & Cheese

$8.00

grilled ham + american [or choice of] cheese on a toasted bun - add all the fixin's if you like

R-Nini

Zapato R-Nini

$10.40

turkey, provolone, chipotle mayo, cilantro, red onion & corn

Gusto R-Nini

$11.76

salami, turkey, swiss cheese, red onion, roasted red peppers & our house italian oil & vinegar

Knuckle R-Nini

$12.62

turkey, bacon, tomato, provolone, guacamole, spicy mustard & cream cheese

Bella R-Nini

$10.28

turkey, tomato basil mayo, feta cheese, tomato & artichokes

Cuban R-Nini

$11.76

ham, turkey, swiss cheese, lime-mint mayo & spicy chili mayo

Veggie R-Nini

$10.40

fresh mozzarella, pesto mayo, fresh basil, tomato, roasted red peppers, red onion & artichoke

8241 R-Nini

$11.37

our old phone number :) turkey, swiss & provolone cheese, red onion, tomato, and pesto mayo.

Popeil R-Nini

$11.43

prosciutto & goat cheese with fresh basil, roasted red peppers, and tomato-basil mayo.

Hamlet R-Nini

$10.64

ham & bacon, American, feta, & provolone cheeses, tomato, mayo, and spicy mustard.

Hoagies

Grilled Steak with red onions and green peppers, homemade cheez whiz and provolone cheese on a toasted hoagie bun.

Classic Hoagie

$8.65

pepperoni, canadian bacon, sausage, marinara & mozzarella on a toasted hoagie bun

Veggie Hoagie

$8.65

mushroom, green pepper, black & green olives, onion, artichokes, roasted red pepper, marinara & mozzarella on a toasted hoagie bun

Super Hoagie

$9.14

pepperoni, canadian bacon, sausage, onions, mushrooms, green peppers, marinara & mozzarella on a toasted hoagie bun

Chicken Parm Hoagie

$11.26

breaded chicken with provolone & parmesan cheeses, marinara & mozzarella on a toasted hoagie bun

Philly Cheesesteak Hoagie

$12.85

Calzones

Classic 'Zone

$11.34+

pepperoni, sausage, Canadian bacon, red onion, mozzarella, cheddar & fresh parmesan cheese, and a side of marinara

Custom 'Zone

$11.34+

your choice of four toppings, with mozzarella, cheddar & fresh parmesan cheese, and a side of marinara

Salads

Caprese Salad

$10.17Out of stock

tomato, fresh mozzarella, basil leaf, olive oil, served with side of balsamic vinegar

Antipasto Salad

$9.95

spring mix lettuce with red onion, diced tomato, green & black olives, feta cheese, artichoke, pepperoni & your choice of dressing

Side Salad

$5.86

spring mix with shredded parmesan, diced tomato & your choice of dressing

Dessert

Funnel Cake Fries [12]

$5.00

Big Boi Brownie

$4.00

Choc. Chip Cookie Cup

$8.00

Confetti Bar

$4.00

Chuppy Mow

$6.00Out of stock

Nanna's Snack Mix(savory)

$6.00

Spicy Carrots

Spicy carrots

$3.50+

Mini Menu

Mini Cheeseburger

$7.91

3oz fresh patty with american cheese on a toasted mini bun - with fries or tots

Mini Ham N Cheese

$6.57

grilled ham & american cheese on a toasted mini bun - with fries or tots

2 Chicken Strips

$8.29

[2] crispy breaded strips - with fries or tots + your dip of choice

Grilled Cheese R-Nini

$7.86

provolone & american cheese on a ciabatta bun - with fries or tots

6" Mini Pizza

$7.08

pepperoni or cheese - add or sub toppings for 0.50

Family Deal

LG Specialty Pizza + LG 1-Topping Pizza + garlic cheese bread [4] + funnel cake fries [12]
Family Deal

Family Deal

LG Specialty Pizza + LG 1-Topping Pizza + garlic cheese bread [4] + zeppole/Italian donuts [4]

Date Night Deal

Whether you've got a date with your hunny, your bestie, or your couch, this deal is perfect for two ✌

Date Night Deal

Med Specialty Pizza + Dozen R-Wingz + 2 Drinks - Perfect for 2!

Make-Your-Own-Pizza Kit ♥

Make-Your-Own Pizza Kit

$10.00Out of stock

Everything you need to make your own 12-14" R-Pizza at home! Dough, sauce, cheese, topping[s], instructions, and disposable pizza pan [optional] included!

Sodas+

Bottled/Specialty Soda

Bottled/Specialty Soda

$2.82+

Classic Cans/Seltzers

$1.49+

Gatorade

$2.82+
RedBull

RedBull

$3.44+

Bottled Water

$1.49+

PICKLES

Pickle Slices

$0.50+

Spicy Pickled Carrots

$2.00+Out of stock

Pickled Red Onion

$0.75

CLASSIC CONDIMENTS

Marinara

$0.50+

Ranch

$0.50+

Ketchup

$0.50+

Classic BBQ

$0.50+

Honey Mustard

$0.50+

Blue Cheese

$0.50+

SPECIALTY SAUCES

Buffalo

$1.00+

Carolina BBQ

$1.00+

Sweet Chili

$1.00+

Basil Pesto

$1.00+

Pesto Garlic Butter

$1.00+

Rooster Ranch

$1.00+

GuacaRanch

$1.00+

House Italian Dressing

$1.00+

Creamy Pesto Dressing

$1.00+

Tomato Basil Dressing

$1.00+

R-Fredo

$1.00+

Sausage Gravy

$1.00+Out of stock

Burger/FF Sauce

$1.00+Out of stock

Hot Honey

$1.00+
Attributes and Amenities
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markOnline Ordering
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday2:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Fresh, local pizza made with love.

Website

Location

2 W Main St, Vermillion, SD 57069

Directions

Gallery
R-Pizza image
R-Pizza image
R-Pizza image
R-Pizza image
Map
More near Vermillion
Sioux Falls
review star
Avg 4.7 (23 restaurants)
Norfolk
review star
Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)
Arnolds Park
review star
No reviews yet
Elkhorn
review star
Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)
Omaha
review star
Avg 4.4 (231 restaurants)
La Vista
review star
Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)
Council Bluffs
review star
Avg 4.5 (20 restaurants)
Bellevue
review star
Avg 4.1 (6 restaurants)
Lincoln
review star
Avg 4.4 (67 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston