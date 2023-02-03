- Home
R-Pizza - Vermillion
182 Reviews
$
2 W Main St
Vermillion, SD 57069
Popular Items
Pizza Pie
10" Plain Cheese [or Build Your Own] Pizza
Our classic mozzarella pie! Just the way you like it! Add toppings for 1.10/2.20 each
12" Plain Cheese [or Build Your Own] Pizza
Our classic mozzarella pie! Just the way you like it! Add toppings for 1.10/2.20 each. Gluten-free +3.25
14" Plain Cheese [or Build Your Own] Pizza
Our classic mozzarella pie! Just the way you like it! Add toppings for 1.60/3.20 each
16" Plain Cheese [or Build Your Own] Pizza
Our classic mozzarella pie! Just the way you like it! Add toppings for 1.60/3.20 each
18" Plain Cheese [or Build Your Own] Pizza
Our classic mozzarella pie! Just the way you like it! Add toppings for 2.15/4.30 each
Specialty Pizza Pies
Margherita
sliced roma tomatoes & fresh mozzarella with fresh basil leaf.
Buffalo Chicken
R-Buffalo Sauce base with buffalo grilled chicken, pickles & ranch drizzle. Substitute cauliflower for chicken for no extra charge.
Spinach Artichoke
alfredo sauce, spinach & artichoke hearts with feta & fresh parmesan.
BBQ Chicken
barbeque chicken with fresh cilantro, red onion & sweet BBQ pizza sauce. Add jalapeños by request.
Tuscan Salami
vodka sauce & pecorino romano cheese with slivered almonds, artichoke hearts & hard salami.
Mac & Cheese
homemade mac with American, mozzarella & cheddar cheeses over rosemary olive oil crust & bacon crumbles.
Stradivarius
Crispy white pizza [oil & garlic base] with prosciutto, goat cheese, roasted red peppers, tomato, spinach & parmesan [no mozz]
Stallion
Italian & crumble sausage, onion, jalapeno & banana pepper with garlic, sauerkraut & cheddar cheese.
Chicken Pesto
grilled chicken with pesto sauce & sliced roma tomatoes.
King Hawaiian
Canadian bacon & pineapple with red onion, banana peppers, bacon crumbles & cheddar cheese.
Veggie Supreme
artichoke, roasted red pepper, mushroom, green pepper, , black & green olives, onion & cheddar cheese.
Bacon Cheeseburger
fresh beef, bacon crumbles, pickles, onion & cheddar cheese with our cheeseburger pizza sauce.
Supreme
onion, mushroom, green pepper, black olive, pepperoni, sausage, fresh beef & cheddar cheese.
Meat Supreme
pepperoni, Canadian bacon, beef, sausage & bacon crumbles.
Cheese Supreme
mozzarella, cheddar, pecorino romano, shredded parmesan & feta cheeses.
Garbage
Specialty [1/2 & 1/2 Pie]
12" Specialty Pizza [1/2&1/2]
Split decision? Customize your specialty pie here! Gluten-free +3.59
14" Specialty Pizza [1/2&1/2]
Split decision? Customize your specialty pie here!
16" Specialty Pizza [1/2&1/2]
Split decision? Customize your specialty pie here!
18" Specialty Pizza [1/2&1/2]
Split decision? Customize your specialty pie here!
Wingz
Naked [No Sauce]
Garlic Pesto
basil pesto & garlic butter sauce topped with shredded parmesan & fresh basil
Pizza Wingz
drizzled with garlic butter, dry-rubbed with our secret pizza seasoning mix, and served with fresh basil, shredded parmesan, and marinara.
Carolina BBQ
tangy barbeque sauce with dijon mustard, honey & roasemary
Sweet Chili 》
sweet & spicy sauce with togaroshi seasoning
Buffalo》
classic hot sauce + garlic butter & seasonings
Scorpion Buffalo》》》》》
classic hot sauce + butter + scorpion peppers [very hot!]
R-ppetizers
Garlic Cheese Bread
4 pieces of garlic toast topped with melty mozzarella - with side of marinara
Cheeseballs
cheddar cheese curds with crunchy breading - with side of ranch or your dip of choice
Fries
generous portion of seasoned fries - with your dip of choice
Tots
generous portion of classic crispy potato nuggets - with your dip of choice
Stuffed Spuds
potatoes with cheese & jalapeno in crispy breading - with your dip of choice
Breaded Cauliflower
cauliflower with crispy cheddar breading - try them with your favorite wing sauce!
Breaded Mushrooms
button mushrooms with crispy breading - with your dip of choice
Onion Rings
generous portion of classic beer-battered rings - with your dip of choice
Jalapeño Poppers
mild jalapeno peppers stuffed with cream cheese in crispy breading - with your dip of choice
Mozzarella Sticks
gooey mozzarella in crispy breading - with side of marinara or your dip of choice
Sriracha Cheddar Cheese Curds
White Cheddar Cheese curds with a lighter breading - with side of ranch or your dip of choice
Burgers+
Burger
6oz fresh beef [or veggie!] patty on a toasted bun +cheese, bacon, deluxe for 0.55 ea. +gluten-free bun for 1.10
Mini Burgers [2]
[2] 3oz fresh patties on a toasted mini buns + cheese, bacon, deluxe for 0.50 ea.
Chicken Strips
[4] crispy breaded strips - with your dip of choice
Hot Ham & Cheese
grilled ham + american [or choice of] cheese on a toasted bun - add all the fixin's if you like
R-Nini
Zapato R-Nini
turkey, provolone, chipotle mayo, cilantro, red onion & corn
Gusto R-Nini
salami, turkey, swiss cheese, red onion, roasted red peppers & our house italian oil & vinegar
Knuckle R-Nini
turkey, bacon, tomato, provolone, guacamole, spicy mustard & cream cheese
Bella R-Nini
turkey, tomato basil mayo, feta cheese, tomato & artichokes
Cuban R-Nini
ham, turkey, swiss cheese, lime-mint mayo & spicy chili mayo
Veggie R-Nini
fresh mozzarella, pesto mayo, fresh basil, tomato, roasted red peppers, red onion & artichoke
8241 R-Nini
our old phone number :) turkey, swiss & provolone cheese, red onion, tomato, and pesto mayo.
Popeil R-Nini
prosciutto & goat cheese with fresh basil, roasted red peppers, and tomato-basil mayo.
Hamlet R-Nini
ham & bacon, American, feta, & provolone cheeses, tomato, mayo, and spicy mustard.
Hoagies
Classic Hoagie
pepperoni, canadian bacon, sausage, marinara & mozzarella on a toasted hoagie bun
Veggie Hoagie
mushroom, green pepper, black & green olives, onion, artichokes, roasted red pepper, marinara & mozzarella on a toasted hoagie bun
Super Hoagie
pepperoni, canadian bacon, sausage, onions, mushrooms, green peppers, marinara & mozzarella on a toasted hoagie bun
Chicken Parm Hoagie
breaded chicken with provolone & parmesan cheeses, marinara & mozzarella on a toasted hoagie bun
Philly Cheesesteak Hoagie
Calzones
Salads
Caprese Salad
tomato, fresh mozzarella, basil leaf, olive oil, served with side of balsamic vinegar
Antipasto Salad
spring mix lettuce with red onion, diced tomato, green & black olives, feta cheese, artichoke, pepperoni & your choice of dressing
Side Salad
spring mix with shredded parmesan, diced tomato & your choice of dressing
Dessert
Spicy Carrots
Mini Menu
Mini Cheeseburger
3oz fresh patty with american cheese on a toasted mini bun - with fries or tots
Mini Ham N Cheese
grilled ham & american cheese on a toasted mini bun - with fries or tots
2 Chicken Strips
[2] crispy breaded strips - with fries or tots + your dip of choice
Grilled Cheese R-Nini
provolone & american cheese on a ciabatta bun - with fries or tots
6" Mini Pizza
pepperoni or cheese - add or sub toppings for 0.50
Family Deal
Date Night Deal
Make-Your-Own-Pizza Kit ♥
CLASSIC CONDIMENTS
SPECIALTY SAUCES
|Sunday
|2:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Fresh, local pizza made with love.
2 W Main St, Vermillion, SD 57069