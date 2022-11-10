Restaurant header imageView gallery

Rock Paper Taco - Perkins Perkins Road

No reviews yet

7242 Perkins Road

Baton Rouge, LA 70808

Order Again

Popular Items

the Paper

Combos

Pick Any Two Of Our Delicious Tacos Comes With Chips, Salsa, and Your Choice of a Non-Alcoholic Beverage!
$11.99

Pick Any Two Of Our Delicious Tacos Comes With Chips, Salsa, and Your Choice of a Non-Alcoholic Beverage!

$15.49

Pick Any Three Of Our Delicious Tacos Comes With Chips, Salsa, and Your Choice of a Non-Alcoholic Beverage!

The Tacos

$4.80

Fried Chicken - Spinach, Diced Tomato, Fried Jalapeños, Melted Queso

$5.60

Boom shrimp - Boom Sauce, Spinach, 2 Avocado Slices, Cilantro

$5.50

Blackened Chipotle Shrimp - Red Cabbage, Mango Salsa, Queso Fresco, Cilantro, and Agave Sriracha

$5.80

Carne Asada - Mango Salsa, 2 Avocado Slices, Queso Fresco, Cilantro

$5.50

Grilled Shrimp - Red Cabbage, Pico De Gallo, 2 Avocado Slices, Queso Fresco, Cilantro

$4.50

Buffalo Cauliflower - Red Cabbage, Fried Jalapeños , Queso Fresco, Lime Crema, Cilantro

$5.10

Fried Chicken - Tossed In Buffalo Sauce, Pico De Gallo, Queso Fresco, Cilantro, Avocado Ranch

$5.60

Nashville Hot Crawfish - Nashville Hot Sauce, Spinach, Pico De Gallo, Cotija, Cilantro, Avocado Ranch

$4.35

Seasoned Ground Beef - Shredded Lettuce, Diced Tomato, Melted Queso

the Water

$5.30

Grilled Fish

$4.80

Grilled Chicken - Spinach, 2 Avocado Slices, Diced Tomato, Cotija, Cilantro

$5.30

Fried Chicken - Waffle Tortilla, Bacon Strip, Maple Butter, Steens, Maple Syrup (On The Side)

$4.80

Fried/Grilled Portabello - Red Cabbage, Fried Jalapeno, 2 Avocado Slices, Cilantro

$5.10

Carnitas - Mango Salsa, Queso Fresco, Cilantro, RPT Sauce

$5.30

Andouille - Sauteed Onion/Bell Pepper, Fried Jalapeno, Cotija, Cilantro, RPT Sauce

Burritos & Bowls

$12.00

Carne Asada And Carnitas - Black Beans, Potato, Melted Queso(On Side)

$12.00

Fried Chicken tossed in Buffalo sauce, topped with Cilantro Rice, Pico De Gallo, and Avocado slices, finally drizzled with Avocado Ranch.

$12.00

Your choice of fried or grilled portobello. Made with roasted corn, black beans, cilantro rice and RPT Salsa on the side.

$12.00

Try our spicy blackened Chipotle Shrimp, with avocado slices, roasted corn, cilantro rice, diced tomato, and topped with our Agave Sriracha.

Desserts

Dessert Taquito

$5.00

2 Cookie Wrapped Tortillas, Dipped In Waffle Batter Then Deep Fried, Chocolate Drizzle On Top And Whipped Cream On The Side

Strawberry Cheesecake Taco

$5.00

Waffle Tortilla, Cheesecake, Strawberry Filling, Crushed Graham Crackers, Whipped Cream, Topped With Chocolate Sauce

Quesadillas

Cheese Quesadilla (Customize on next screen)

$8.00

Kids menu

Chicken tenders

$4.00

Kids Taco

$3.00

Kids Quesadilla

$4.00

N/A Beverages

Coca-Cola

$3.00

Orange Fanta

$3.00

Dr. Pepper

$3.00

Barg's Root Beer

$3.00

Minute Maid Lemonade

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Coke Zero

$3.00

Sweet Tea

$3.00

Unsweet Tea

$3.00

Coffee

$3.00

Orange Juice

$3.00

Water

All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

7242 Perkins Road, Baton Rouge, LA 70808

Directions

