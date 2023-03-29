Main picView gallery

Rreal Tacos- Sandy Springs

227 Sandy Springs Place Northeast

Sandy Springs, GA 30328

AGUAS FRESCAS

BLACKBERRY

$4.00

FRESA

$4.00

GUAVA

$4.00

HORCHATA

$4.00

MANGO

$4.00

PASSION FRUIT

$4.00

PIÑA

$4.00

SOFT DRINKS

COKE

$3.00

COKE ZERO

$3.00

DASANI WATER

$4.00

DIET COKE

$3.00

FIJI WATER

$4.00

GINGER ALE

$3.00

GRAPE FANTA

$3.00

JARRITOS

$3.50

LARGE MEXICAN COKE

$4.50

ORANGE FANTA

$3.00

PERRIER

$3.50

POWERADE

$3.00

SMALL MEXICAN COKE

$3.50

SMART WATER

$4.00

SPRITE

$3.00

TOPO CHICO

$3.50

REDBULL

$6.00

REDBULL SUGAR FREE

$6.00

ORANGE JUICE

$4.00

CRANBERRY

$4.00

GINGER BEER

$4.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Welcome to Rreal Tacos! Home of the best authentic Mexican street food in Atlanta. Our chefs strive to recreate the characteristics of tacos from various regions of Mexico using the freshest cuts of meat and cooking with ingredients sourced only from there. Come by & try our delicious Tacos, cheesy quesadillas or have a beautifully hand crafted margarita in any of our locations!

Location

Directions

