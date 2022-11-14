Restaurant header imageView gallery

RReal Tacos- West Midtown

1000 Northside Dr NW STE 600

Atlanta, GA 30318

Order Again

Popular Items

Birria Barbacoa
Grilled Chicken
Asada

TACOS

Al Pastor

Al Pastor

$4.00

Seasoned Pork slowly cookedin a spinning trompo.

Grilled Chicken

Grilled Chicken

$4.00

Adobo Grilled Chicken

Asada

Asada

$4.50

Locally sourced, grass fed steak

Grilled Fish

Grilled Fish

$4.50

Grilled Fish

Pork Carnitas

Pork Carnitas

$4.00

Slow cooked, Shredded

Shrimp

Shrimp

$4.50

Grilled Shrimp

Beef Barbacoa

Beef Barbacoa

$4.50

Locally sourced, grass fed beef. Cooked for 12 hours and pulled.

Veggie

Veggie

$4.00

Crispy Avocado and Refried Beans

Birria Barbacoa

Birria Barbacoa

$5.50

Birria Style Barbacoa with melted cheese and corn tortilla. Consome Dip sold separately.

Picanha

Picanha

$5.50

Picanha Steak Taco with chimichurri sauce topped with pickled red onions

Costra

Costra

$6.50

Costra cheese taco with pico de gallo on a flour tortilla with your choice of Taco Meat

Pork Belly

Pork Belly

$5.00
Consomé Birria Dip Sauce

Consomé Birria Dip Sauce

$3.00

Consome to dip your tacos Birria style!

Cochinita Pibil

$5.00Out of stock

STARTERS

Chips & Salsa

Chips & Salsa

$4.00
Guac & Chips

Guac & Chips

$8.00
Elote

Elote

$5.00
Queso Dip

Queso Dip

$7.00
Molletes

Molletes

$6.00
Crispy Avocado

Crispy Avocado

$4.00

NOT TACOS

TORTA

TORTA

$9.50

Big Mexican Sandwich with your choice of Taco Meat.

Burrito

Burrito

$9.50

Tortilla, Rice, Beans, Peppers & Onions, Shredded Cheese and your choice of Taco Meat

Burrito Bowl

Burrito Bowl

$9.50

Rice, Beans, Peppers & Onions, Shredded Cheese, Pico de Gallo and your choice of Taco Meat

Tostada

Tostada

$5.50

Crunchy Tortilla, Sour Cream, Refried Beans, Cabbage, Tomato, Avocado and your choice of Taco Meat

Quesadilla

Quesadilla

$9.50

Cheese and your choice of Taco Meat with Pico de Gallo and Sour Cream on the side

Abuela Salad

Abuela Salad

$9.50

Spring Mix, Cucumber, Onion, Tomato, Queso Fresco, Avocado and Cilantro Dressing. Add your favorite Taco Meat for an extra charge

Rreal Nachos

Rreal Nachos

$16.00

Nachos with cheese dip, guac, pico, beans, cream and choice of Taco Meat.

Quesabirria

Quesabirria

$14.00

Beef Barbacoa quesadilla with onions, cilantro and a side of our Consomé to dip your quesadilla Birria style!

SIDES

Refried Beans

Refried Beans

$3.50
Rice

Rice

$3.50
Empanada

Empanada

$3.00
Kids Quesadilla

Kids Quesadilla

$6.00
Whole Black Beans

Whole Black Beans

$3.50
Jalapeño Toreado

Jalapeño Toreado

$1.50
Corn Tortilla

Corn Tortilla

$0.25
Flour Tortilla

Flour Tortilla

$0.50
Sour Cream

Sour Cream

$0.50
Pico De Gallo

Pico De Gallo

$0.50
Small Queso Cotija

Small Queso Cotija

$1.50
Small Shredded Cheese

Small Shredded Cheese

$1.50
Small Raddish

Small Raddish

$0.50
Side Of Pickled Red Onions

Side Of Pickled Red Onions

$0.50
Salsa Habanera

Salsa Habanera

$0.50
Sauteed Peppers And Onions

Sauteed Peppers And Onions

$1.00
Cilantro Dressing

Cilantro Dressing

$1.00
Side Cilantro & Onion

Side Cilantro & Onion

$0.25
Fresh Jalapeños

Fresh Jalapeños

$0.50
Pickled Jalapeños

Pickled Jalapeños

$0.50
Lechera

Lechera

$0.75
Side Of Chorizo

Side Of Chorizo

$1.50Out of stock
Side Of Cabbage

Side Of Cabbage

$0.50
Side Of Chip Salsa

Side Of Chip Salsa

$0.50
Side Tomato

Side Tomato

$0.58
Limes

Limes

$0.50
Side Of Cilantro

Side Of Cilantro

$0.50
Side Of Onions

Side Of Onions

$0.50
Sweet Potatoes

Sweet Potatoes

$3.50
Chili Powder

Chili Powder

$0.25
Side Of Strawberries

Side Of Strawberries

$1.00
Side Of Mayo

Side Of Mayo

$0.50

Queso Fresco

$1.00

Chimichurri

$1.00

DESSERTS

Platano Macho

Platano Macho

$5.00Out of stock

Sweet Plantain, Sweet Cream, Brown Sugar.

Tres Leches Cake

Tres Leches Cake

$5.00

Tres Leches sweet sponge cake with Chantilly cream

DRINKS

Agua Fresca Mango

Agua Fresca Mango

$4.00
Agua Fresca Pineapple

Agua Fresca Pineapple

$4.00Out of stock
Agua Fresca Fresa

Agua Fresca Fresa

$4.00
Agua Fresca Passion Fruit

Agua Fresca Passion Fruit

$4.00
Mexican Coke

Mexican Coke

$3.00
Coke

Coke

$3.50Out of stock
Diet Coke

Diet Coke

$3.50

Coke Zero

$3.50

Sprite

$3.50

Lemonade

$4.00Out of stock

Jarritos Mandarin

$3.50

Jarritos Pineapple

$3.50

Jarritos Lime

$3.50

Jarritos Tamarindo

$3.50

Jumex Mango

$3.50

Jumex Strawberry Banana

$3.50

Jumex Guava

$3.50

Perrier

$4.00Out of stock
Fiji Water

Fiji Water

$4.00
Smart Water

Smart Water

$3.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Location

1000 Northside Dr NW STE 600, Atlanta, GA 30318

Directions

Banner pic
Main pic

