Rice,Rolls & Whoknows @ Nirvana Lounge

review star

No reviews yet

1432 Memorial Boulevard

Murfreesboro, TN 37130

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

Popular Items

Bubba
Rasta
Reggie

The Basics

Veggie Reggie- Vegetable Fried Rice w/ Cabbage Penelope- Pineapple Fried Rice w/ Vegan Pork. * Pork - Soy & Gluten free option available*
Veggie Reggie

Veggie Reggie

$15.00+Out of stock

Mixed Vegetable Fried Rice w/ Red Cabbage + Yum Yum.

Penelope

Penelope

$17.00+Out of stock

Pineapple Fried Rice, Omni Por'k,Carrots, Peas, Onions, Scallions w/Yum

*Penelope- Gluten Free*

*Penelope- Gluten Free*

$19.00+Out of stock

Pineapple Fried Rice, VBacon, Carrots, Peas, Onions, Scallions w/Yum

The Commons

The YB

The YB

$18.00+

Chikn Fried Rice, Carrots, Peas, Onion,Scallions!

Bubba

Bubba

$20.00+

Shrimp Fried Rice, Carrots, Peas, Onion,Scallions, Egge.

The Signatures

DayBreak

DayBreak

$22.00+

Brunch All Day! Maple Fried Rice, Bell Peppers, Onion,Scallions, Breakfast Saus'g, Bac'n ,Egge!

The MJB

The MJB

$22.00+

The MJB (Mushroom Jalapeno Burger): (Medium Heat Level) 🔥🔥Fried Rice, Caramelized Onions, Portobello Mushrooms, Jalapenos, Ground Bee'f & seasonings.

Rasta

Rasta

$22.00+

Fried Rice Meets Jamaican Jerk Chikn. Vegan Style of Course. (HIGH HEAT LEVEL!!!)🔥🔥🔥Fried Rice, Carrots, Black Beans, Purple Onions,Scallions. Jerk Seasoning w/ our Signature Rasta Jerk sauce.

Dirty

Dirty

$22.00+

Dirty Fried Rice w/ Hot Italian Saus'g, Ground Bee'f, Bell Peppers, Onions, Cajun Spices. (Low Heat Level)🔥 Ask for More Flames!

Calle

Calle

$22.00+Out of stock

Street Taco Fusion Fried Rice, Chikn, Onion, Cilantro, Lime

Opa

Opa

$22.00+Out of stock

Gyro Fusion Fried Rice, Chikn, Cherry Tomatoes, Purple Onion, Dill,Parsley, Cucumber w/ our Opa Yum Sauce

Rolls

Rangoon

$3.00Out of stock

Cream Cheeze, Heart of Palm

Reggie

$3.00

Cabbage,Carrots & Spices

Rasta

$3.00Out of stock

Curry stewed potatoes, carrots, onions, scallions.

Dirty

$3.00Out of stock

Gumbo Stewed Okra, tomatoes, onion w/ gumbo flavorings

Calle

$3.00

Street corn, vmayo, vParm, lime, spices

Opa

$3.00Out of stock

Greek salad Roll

Daybreak

$3.00

Hashbrowns, Sour Cream, Scallions.

Whoknows Special

Quesadillas
Itis FB

Itis FB

$16.00

Feta VBacon Burger w/ Vparm & Garlic Fries

Beverages

Cucumber Lemonade

$4.00

Mango & Melon

$4.00

Not a Mojito

$4.00

Lemonade

$3.50

Flow Bottled Water

$3.00Out of stock

Solo’s & Xtras

VBacon

$3.50

Cup-O-Rice

$3.00

Veggies

$2.50

Skrimp

$5.00

Saus'g

$4.00

Egge

$3.00

Por'k

$4.00

Chikn

$3.50

Bee'f

$3.50
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Restaurant info

1 of A Kind! 🤤 All Plant-Based/Vegan Hibachi Style Fusion & Traditional Fried Rices, Fusion & Traditional Egg Rolls and Whoknows What Else we may whip up!

Website

Location

1432 Memorial Boulevard, Murfreesboro, TN 37130

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

