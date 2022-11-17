Rice,Rolls & Whoknows @ Nirvana Lounge
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 7:00 pm
1 of A Kind! 🤤 All Plant-Based/Vegan Hibachi Style Fusion & Traditional Fried Rices, Fusion & Traditional Egg Rolls and Whoknows What Else we may whip up!
Location
1432 Memorial Boulevard, Murfreesboro, TN 37130
