RS Beanery 153 Merrick Ave

Coffee

POUR OVER

$3.95

The B.o.B - Bucket of Brew

$5.00

1/2 decaf 1/2 reg

$2.35+

SM Hot 12 oz.

$2.75

SM Iced 16 oz.

$3.00

POUR OVER

$3.95

MED Hot 16 oz.

$3.00

MED Iced 20 oz.

$3.50

LG Hot 20 oz.

$3.50

LG Iced 24 oz.

$4.00

Espresso

Black Eye

$3.50+

Cappuccino 6oz

$3.40

Cortado 6oz

$3.40

Dbl blk eye

$4.50

DBL Espresso

$3.50

Espresso

$2.50

Hot Americano

$3.00+

Hot Latte

$4.00+

Hot Macchiato 4oz

$3.15

Hot mocha latte

$4.50+

Iced Americano

$3.00+

Iced Cappuccino

$3.50+

Iced Latte

$4.00+

Iced Mocha Latte

$4.00+

Large cappuccino

$4.00

Hot Chocolate

Hot chocolate

$3.25+

Iced/Cold Drinks

1/2 tea 1/2 lemonade

$3.25+

Bottle Water

$1.50

Btl Soda

$2.50

Choc milk

$1.75+

Cold Brew

$5.75+

Cup Water

$0.50

Glass milk

$1.75+

Iced Herbal Tea

$3.15+

Lemonade

$3.00+

Lightning bolt

$3.25+

Nitro

$6.50+

Oj

$2.75

Peligrino

$2.00+

Strwbry Limenade

$3.15+

Unsweetened Iced Tea

$3.00+

Vitamin Water

$2.99

Specials

Caramel Apple Pie

$5.75

Campfire

$5.75

Chai/Cold Brew

$6.25

Choc chai

$5.00

Cinnabon

$6.75

Creme Brulee

$5.75

Dirty Chai

$5.50

Dirty Vanilla Chai

$7.25

Gingerbread Latte

$5.50

Honey Lavender Latte

$5.50

Peppermint latte

$5.75

Pumkin Cold Foam

$1.25

Rainbow Cookie Latte

$5.50

Shamrock

$5.50

Samoa

$6.50

Strwbry Shrtck

$5.75

Pumpkin latte

$5.75

Pumkin chai latte

$6.50

Tea

Gourmet iced tea

$2.50+

Hot chai Latte

$5.75

Hot matcha latte

$5.75

Iced chai latte

$5.75

Iced matcha

$5.75

Lipton tea

$2.00+

Premium herbal

$2.75+

Premium Tea bag

$2.80+

Bakery

Blk Wht Cookie

$2.75

Bread Pudding

$3.75

Brownie

$2.50

Bundt

$5.00

Buttered roll

$2.00

Cheesecake

$7.00

Choc Chip Cookie

$2.75

Choc Pec Bour Bar

$7.00

Croissant

$2.25

Crumb cake

$4.00

GF Cheesecake

$7.50

Gf Pb bar

$8.00

Gf Pb cookies

$2.50

$5 Misc

$5.00

Gooey cake

$4.00

Key lime slice

$7.00

muffin

$3.75

PB bar

$7.00

Plain roll

$1.00

Rainbow cookie

$2.50

Rice krispie

$3.00

Turnover

$5.00

Grab n Go

Banana

$0.90

Bread pudding

$5.00

Chix Salad

$8.00

Chips

$1.25

Cliff bar

$3.00

Crustless quiche bites

$5.75

Fritos

$1.00

Hard Boiled Eggs.

$2.00

Kind bar

$3.00

Overnight Oats

$5.00

Parfait

$6.50

Salad Chix Caesar

$11.00

Spinach Salad

$13.00

Turkey wrap

$9.00

Veggie Wrap

$7.00

Fruit Salad

$2.00

Wrap Chix Caesar

$9.00

Chic Salad Wrap

$8.50

Kitchen Bites

Bec wrap

$6.25

Best BEC

$6.50

Brie Quesadilla

$14.00

Cheese Quesadille

$11.00

Chicken Quesadilla

$13.00

Chili

$14.00

Chix panini

$11.00

Dumplings

$15.00

Gumbo Cup

$10.00

Egg white wrap

$7.75

Sliders

$15.00

Gumbo Bowl

$12.00

Gumbo Pint

$14.00

Gumbo qt

$24.00

Hot BEC

$5.75

Hot Tots

$12.00

Pizza

$15.00

Pork sliders

$15.00

Pretzle

$12.00

Romanian Wedge

$11.00

Scrambled eggs on plate

$4.00

Soup Pint

$8.00

Shrimp remy

$16.00

Side bacon

$2.00

Sloppy tots

$11.00

Soup Cup

$6.00

Turkey panini

$11.00

Soup Qt

$14.50

Kitchen desserts

Cheesecake

$7.00

Affagatto

$15.00

Key Lime slice

$6.50

PB bar

$7.00

Pump cheese

$6.00

Choc pec bourbn

$7.00

Retail

12 Oz Espresso

$15.00+

Beanery MASKS

$8.00

Beanery Mugs

$10.00

Boxed Coffee Regular

$22.00

Boxed Coffee w/condiments

$28.00

12oz Coffee

$15.00

Burundi special

$20.00

Beer Draft

alagash

$10.00

Langanits

$10.00

Pumpking

$10.00

Naragasset

$6.00

Beer Bottles/Cans

Alagash white

$8.00

Bud

$6.00

Bud Light BTL

$6.00

Coors light

$6.00

Corona

$7.00

Corona light

$6.50

Heinikin

$7.00

Juice bomb ipa

$7.50

Mic ultr

$6.00

Milk stout nitro

$10.00

Montauk wave

$6.00

Red Wine Glasses

Gl Cabernet Sauvignon

$10.00

Gl Merlot

$10.00

Glasspino Noir

$10.00

Red Wine Bottles

BTL Cohn Cabernet Sauvignon

$48.00

BTL Merlot

$28.00

Btl decoy

$14.00

Prisoner

$55.00

Cork chrge

$10.00

Btl banshee noir

$13.00

White Wine Glasses

Gl Chardonnay

$9.00

Gl Pinot Grigio

$9.00

GLS Santa mrgrta

$13.00

Riesling

$9.00

Mimosa

$9.00

Sauv Blanc

$9.00

White Wine Bottles

BTL Chardonnay

$28.00

BTL Pinot Grigio

$28.00

Rose

Glass rose

$8.00

Btl rose

$25.00

Sangria

Glass red sangria

$9.00

Gin

Aviation

$10.00

Bombay

$9.00

Bombay Saph

$10.00

Hendrick's

$10.00

McQueen

$11.00

Plymouth

$9.00

Tanqueray

$9.00

Liqueurs/Cordials

Amaretto

$10.00

Bailey's

$9.00

Bailys

$10.00

Courvoisier

$14.00

Drambuie

$13.00

Frangelica

$11.00

Grand Marnier

$15.00

Irish coffee

$10.00

Irish Mist

$10.00

Jameson

$9.00

Jameson orange

$15.00

Jamson cold brew

$12.00

Kahlua

$11.00

Martel blue swift

$15.00

Redbreast

$12.00

Remy

$15.00

Sambucca Blk

$11.00

Sambucca Wht

$11.00

Tulladew

$15.00

Italicus

$11.00

Rum

Myers

$9.00

Bacardi

$9.00

Capt Morgan

$9.00

Malibu

$9.00

Rum chatta

$10.00

Scotch/Bourbon/Rye

Basil Hayden

$14.00

Bowemore

$13.00

Brown sugar brbn

$12.00

Dewars

$10.00

Elijah Craig

$13.00

Glenliviit

$13.00

Jack Daniels

$11.00

Jameson

$11.00

Jefferson ocean

$15.00

Jefferson rye

$15.00

JH cutter

$14.00

JW Blk

$12.00

JW Red

$10.00

Long branch

$13.00

Makers

$11.00

Mcallen

$13.00

Monkey shldr

$12.00

Pb & w

$11.00

Makers 46

$11.00

Rabbit hole

$16.00

Bourbin Latte

$15.00

Tulamore Dew

$9.00

Wild turk

$11.00

Ardburg

$12.00

Tequila

Cuervo

$9.00

Patron

$12.00

Casamigo

$13.00

Altos

$10.00

Mezcal

$10.00

Avion

$12.00

Vodka

Absolute

$8.00

Citron

$11.00

Grey goose

$12.00

Ketel One

$12.00

Stoli Van

$11.00

Stoli

$10.00

Stoli O

$10.00

Stoli Rasp

$10.00

Three olives

$9.00

Titos

$10.00

Cucumber

$10.00

Sky

$10.00

Specialties

Stampede 2.0

$12.00

Cosmo

$11.00

Irish coffee

$10.00

Chocolate tini

$11.00

Espresso tini

$12.00

Mexican coffee

$8.00

Mr Bs

$12.00

Mexico city

$12.00

Margaritas

Cuervo marg

$11.00

Dahlia marg

$11.00

Codigo marg

$1,100.00

Avion marg

$12.00

Patron marg

$13.00

Altos

$11.00

Casamigos

$15.00

Shots

Jack shot

$8.00

Abs shot

$8.00

Patron

$11.00

Cuervo

$8.00

Jameson

$8.00

Amaretto

$8.00

Bottle/can

Black widow cider

$6.00

Docs hard apple cider

$5.00

Hard tea

$4.00

Red cider

$7.00

Rose cider

$7.00

White claw

$7.00

Soda

7 up

$2.00

Coke

$2.00

Diet coke

$2.00

Dr pepper

$2.00

Gihgerale

$2.00

Seltzer

$1.50

Tonic

$2.00

12 Oz Juice

Cranberry juice

$2.50

Orange juice

$2.50

Pineapple juice

$2.50

Beer can/btl

Allagash white

$8.00

Bud

$6.00

Bud light

$6.00

coors light

$6.00

Corona

$7.00

Corona light

$7.00

hein

$7.00

Hein zero

$6.00

Juice bomb ipa

$9.00

Mic ulta

$6.00

Milk stout

$10.00

Montauk wave

$6.00

Beer

$6.00

Beer Tap

Barrier money ipa

$8.00

Naragasset

$8.00

Langanitas

$10.00

Pumpkin

$10.00

Bourbon

Basil hayden

$14.00

Brown sugar

$12.00

Elisia craig

$13.00

Jack Daniels

$11.00

Jefferson

$14.00

JH cutter

$14.00

Long branch

$13.00

makers

$11.00

Makers 46

$11.00

Rabbit hole

$16.00

Soco

$10.00

Wild turkey

$12.00

Monkey shoulders

$12.00

Gin

Aviator

$10.00

Bombay Saphire

$10.00

Hendricks

$10.00

Mcqueen

$11.00

Tangeuray

$9.50

Rum

Bacardi

$9.00

Capt morgan

$9.00

Malibu

$9.00

Rye

Canadian club

$9.00

Jefferson rye

$10.00

Scotch

Ardburg

$12.00

Dewars

$12.00

Glenlivit

$13.00

Jw blk

$13.00

Mcallen

$15.00

Monkey shldr

$10.00

Tequilla

Altos

$10.00

Casamogos

$12.00

Cuervo

$9.00

Dahlia

$10.00

Patron silver

$12.00

Avion

$12.00

Mezcal

$10.00

Vodka

Absolute

$10.00

Titos

$10.00

Goose

$11.00

Kettle

$10.00

Crop organic

$10.00

Abs citron

$10.00

Stoli van

$11.00

Stoli o

$11.00

Sky

$10.00

Wine/seltzer/cider

Blk widow cider

$7.00

Btl banshee

$12.00

Btl decoy

$14.00

Docs btl

$10.00

Docs glass

$5.00

Glass red

$10.00

glass rose

$10.00

Glass white

$10.00

Hard tea

$5.00

Mimosa

$9.00

Red cider

$6.00

Rose cider

$6.00

White claw blkbry

$7.00

GLS pino

$10.00

GLS Santa mrgtra

$13.00

Glass sangria

$9.00

Cordials

Amerretto de saronne

$12.00

Bailys

$12.00

Blk Sambucca

$12.00

Chambord

$11.00

Courvousier

$15.00

DiSarrone

$12.00

Frangelica

$12.00

Grand marnier

$15.00

Hennesy

$16.00

Irish coffee

$10.00

Jameson

$11.00

Jameson cold brew

$12.00

Jameson orng

$15.00

Kahlua

$11.00

Martel

$15.00

Sambucca

$11.00

Tulladew

$15.00

Juneshine

Mai tai can

$8.00

Marg can

$8.00

Passion fruit can

$8.00

Wine

Pool toy

$20.00

Strawberry limeade

Blk wht

$2.50

Brownie

$2.50

Chic cip

$2.50

Lemondae

$2.50

Limeade

$2.50

Rnbow

$2.50
All hours
Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

153 Merrick Ave, Merrick, NY 11566

Directions

Gallery
RS Beanery image

