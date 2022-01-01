RS Beanery 153 Merrick Ave
Order Again
Coffee
Espresso
Hot Chocolate
Iced/Cold Drinks
Specials
Caramel Apple Pie
$5.75
Campfire
$5.75
Chai/Cold Brew
$6.25
Choc chai
$5.00
Cinnabon
$6.75
Creme Brulee
$5.75
Dirty Chai
$5.50
Dirty Vanilla Chai
$7.25
Gingerbread Latte
$5.50
Honey Lavender Latte
$5.50
Peppermint latte
$5.75
Pumkin Cold Foam
$1.25
Rainbow Cookie Latte
$5.50
Shamrock
$5.50
Samoa
$6.50
Strwbry Shrtck
$5.75
Pumpkin latte
$5.75
Pumkin chai latte
$6.50
Tea
Bakery
Blk Wht Cookie
$2.75
Bread Pudding
$3.75
Brownie
$2.50
Bundt
$5.00
Buttered roll
$2.00
Cheesecake
$7.00
Choc Chip Cookie
$2.75
Choc Pec Bour Bar
$7.00
Croissant
$2.25
Crumb cake
$4.00
GF Cheesecake
$7.50
Gf Pb bar
$8.00
Gf Pb cookies
$2.50
$5 Misc
$5.00
Gooey cake
$4.00
Key lime slice
$7.00
muffin
$3.75
PB bar
$7.00
Plain roll
$1.00
Rainbow cookie
$2.50
Rice krispie
$3.00
Turnover
$5.00
Grab n Go
Banana
$0.90
Bread pudding
$5.00
Chix Salad
$8.00
Chips
$1.25
Cliff bar
$3.00
Crustless quiche bites
$5.75
Fritos
$1.00
Hard Boiled Eggs.
$2.00
Kind bar
$3.00
Overnight Oats
$5.00
Parfait
$6.50
Salad Chix Caesar
$11.00
Spinach Salad
$13.00
Turkey wrap
$9.00
Veggie Wrap
$7.00
Fruit Salad
$2.00
Wrap Chix Caesar
$9.00
Chic Salad Wrap
$8.50
Kitchen Bites
Bec wrap
$6.25
Best BEC
$6.50
Brie Quesadilla
$14.00
Cheese Quesadille
$11.00
Chicken Quesadilla
$13.00
Chili
$14.00
Chix panini
$11.00
Dumplings
$15.00
Gumbo Cup
$10.00
Egg white wrap
$7.75
Sliders
$15.00
Gumbo Bowl
$12.00
Gumbo Pint
$14.00
Gumbo qt
$24.00
Hot BEC
$5.75
Hot Tots
$12.00
Pizza
$15.00
Pork sliders
$15.00
Pretzle
$12.00
Romanian Wedge
$11.00
Scrambled eggs on plate
$4.00
Soup Pint
$8.00
Shrimp remy
$16.00
Side bacon
$2.00
Sloppy tots
$11.00
Soup Cup
$6.00
Turkey panini
$11.00
Soup Qt
$14.50
Kitchen desserts
Red Wine Glasses
Red Wine Bottles
White Wine Glasses
White Wine Bottles
Sangria
Gin
Liqueurs/Cordials
Amaretto
$10.00
Bailey's
$9.00
Bailys
$10.00
Courvoisier
$14.00
Drambuie
$13.00
Frangelica
$11.00
Grand Marnier
$15.00
Irish coffee
$10.00
Irish Mist
$10.00
Jameson
$9.00
Jameson orange
$15.00
Jamson cold brew
$12.00
Kahlua
$11.00
Martel blue swift
$15.00
Redbreast
$12.00
Remy
$15.00
Sambucca Blk
$11.00
Sambucca Wht
$11.00
Tulladew
$15.00
Italicus
$11.00
Scotch/Bourbon/Rye
Basil Hayden
$14.00
Bowemore
$13.00
Brown sugar brbn
$12.00
Dewars
$10.00
Elijah Craig
$13.00
Glenliviit
$13.00
Jack Daniels
$11.00
Jameson
$11.00
Jefferson ocean
$15.00
Jefferson rye
$15.00
JH cutter
$14.00
JW Blk
$12.00
JW Red
$10.00
Long branch
$13.00
Makers
$11.00
Mcallen
$13.00
Monkey shldr
$12.00
Pb & w
$11.00
Makers 46
$11.00
Rabbit hole
$16.00
Bourbin Latte
$15.00
Tulamore Dew
$9.00
Wild turk
$11.00
Ardburg
$12.00
Vodka
Specialties
Margaritas
Beer can/btl
Bourbon
Vodka
Wine/seltzer/cider
Cordials
All hours
|Sunday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
153 Merrick Ave, Merrick, NY 11566
Gallery
