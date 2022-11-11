Restaurant header imageView gallery
Steakhouses
Bars & Lounges

Riverdale Steak House

354 Reviews

$$

5700 Riverdale Ave

Bronx, NY 10471

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Popular Items

steak house burger
french onion soup au gratin
grilled atlantic salmon

Burgers & Sandwiches

steak house burger

steak house burger

$14.00

grilled juicy burger served with steak fries. choice of toppings include cheddar, swiss, american or mozzarella cheese, bacon, fried onions, lettuce, tomato, raw onion.

veggie burger

$12.00

grilled veggie burger served with steak fries or house salad. choice of toppings include cheddar, swiss, american or mozzarella cheese, bacon, fried onions, lettuce, tomato, raw onion.

grilled steak sandwich

grilled steak sandwich

$19.00

grilled sliced steak topped with sautéed onions served on toasted Italian bread with steak fries

house-made codfish burger

house-made codfish burger

$16.00

fresh cod burger topped with sliced avocado, on a toasted bun, served with chipotle aioli and steak fries. This is one of our best selling dishes!

grilled chicken pesto sandwich

grilled chicken pesto sandwich

$15.00

grilled chicken sandwich with house-made basil pesto on toasted italian bread with melted mozzarella, steak fries

classic chicken parm sandwich

$15.00

our classic chicken parm on toasted italian bread, steak fries

Desserts

house-made apple tart a la mode

house-made apple tart a la mode

$10.00

puff pastry house-made apple tart

house-made apple tart

$8.00
chocolate crunch cheesecake

chocolate crunch cheesecake

$9.00Out of stock

bailey's cheesecake with a chocolate base

dark belgian chocolate cake

dark belgian chocolate cake

$8.00

rich dark chocolate cake

haagen daz raspberry sorbet

$6.00

two scoops of haagen daz raspberry sorbet

haagen daz vanilla

$6.00

two scoops of haagen daz vanilla

irish sherry trifle

irish sherry trifle

$9.00

genoa sponge soaked in sherry and fruit, topped with bird's irish custard and fresh whipped cream (available friday, saturday and sunday.)

rice pudding

rice pudding

$8.00

house-made rice pudding with fresh whipped, raisins on top (optional)

key lime pie

key lime pie

$8.00

chocolate crunch cheesecake

$8.00

house-made raspberry tart a la mode

$10.00

house-made raspberry tart

$8.00

Dinner Entree

medallions of filet mignon

medallions of filet mignon

$34.00

pan-seared medallions of filet mignon, served plain or finished in a jameson irish whiskey mushroom sauce.

steak au poivre

steak au poivre

$33.00

pan-seared shell steak au poivre flamed with brandy and finished with a brown sauce

grilled shell steak

grilled shell steak

$32.00

grilled ny shell steak sourced from the meat purveyor we've used for over 40 years!

grilled ribeye steak

$35.00

grilled lamb chops

$24.00

served with mint jelly

grilled pork chops spicy butter

$25.00

spice butter

classic irish shepherd’s pie

classic irish shepherd’s pie

$21.00

sautéed ground beef with celery, onions, carrots, thyme and brown gravy, topped with mashed potatoes broiled to a crisp finish

roast turkey breast

$24.00

served with house-made stuffing

classic chicken parmigiana

classic chicken parmigiana

$23.00

a house favorite! served with linguini, marinara sauce

breast of chicken, francaise

breast of chicken, francaise

$22.00

sautéed chicken breast francaise in a white wine butter, lemon sauce

panko-breaded deep fried sole

$23.00

tartar sauce

filet of sole, stuffed with crabmeat

filet of sole, stuffed with crabmeat

$26.00

baked fresh filet of sole, stuffed with crabmeat, finished in a white wine lemon sauce

sautéed sole francaise

sautéed sole francaise

$23.00

sautéed fresh sole francese dipped n flour and egg and finished in a white wine lemon sauce

sautéed lemon garlic shrimp

sautéed lemon garlic shrimp

$26.00

sautéed shrimp finished in a garlic lemon butter sauce

grilled atlantic salmon

grilled atlantic salmon

$24.00

broiled fresh atlantic salmon finished in a lemon butter sauce

brolied sole lemon butter

$23.00
grilled pork chops walnut blue cheese

grilled pork chops walnut blue cheese

$25.00Out of stock

grilled center-loin pork chops topped with walnut bleu cheese

Steak Frites

$26.00

Dinner Sides

french fries

$6.00

onion rings

$6.00

vegetables

$4.00

mashed potatoes

$4.00

side salad

$5.00

garlic mashed potatoes

$5.00

bacon

$5.00

Dinner Special

chopped tomato, basil and garlic
guinness beef stew

guinness beef stew

$23.00

friday, saturday and sunday

chicken curry

chicken curry

$22.00

pan sautéed, irish-style chicken curry served with rice (friday - sunday only)

baked atlantic salmon

$24.00

horseradish crust

chick black pudding

$22.00

mushrooms tarragon brown sauce

Kids

spaghetti with butter

$8.00

spaghetti with marinara sauce

$8.00

chicken fingers with french fries

$11.00

kids burger with french fries

$11.00

kids grilled cheese w french fries

$9.00

Salads

connaughton salad

connaughton salad

$12.00

mixed greens with sliced apple, red onion, bleu cheese tossed in house-made dijon vinaigrette

caesar salad

caesar salad

$12.00

romaine lettuce, house-made croutons tossed in our caesar dressing, shaved parmigiana cheese

Starters

french onion soup au gratin

french onion soup au gratin

$8.00

crock of french onion soup au gratin (mozzarella cheese)

tom's soup of the day

$6.00

soup is made fresh daily, call 718-549-9946 for today's selection

buffalo chicken wings

buffalo chicken wings

$12.00

tossed in frank's hot sauce served with celery and carrot sticks and bleu cheese dressing

chicken tenders

$12.00

golden fried, honey mustard sauce

mozzarella sticks

$11.00

breaded, with homemade marinara sauce

deep fried shrimp

deep fried shrimp

$13.00

deep-fried, panko-breaded jumbo shrimp, homemade tartar sauce

sautéed crab cakes

sautéed crab cakes

$13.00

sautéed house-made crab cakes, roasted red pepper aioli

baked potato skins

$11.00

topped with crumbled crispy bacon and melted cheddar, sour cream

deep fried brie

$12.00

served with house-made fig jam

RRW

RRW Onion Soup

RRW Crabcake

RRW Brie

RRW Sheps Pie

$35.00

RRW Chicken

$35.00

RRW Steak Frite

$43.00

RRW Salmon

$35.00

RRW Sole

$35.00

RRW Apple Pie

RRW Rice Pudding

Attributes and Amenities
check markCasual
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWi-Fi
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCryptocurrency
check markBuffet
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

5700 Riverdale Ave, Bronx, NY 10471

Directions

Gallery
Connaughton's Riverdale Steak House image
Connaughton's Riverdale Steak House image
Connaughton's Riverdale Steak House image

Similar restaurants in your area

Yonkers Brewing Co.
orange star3.8 • 439
92 Main St. Yonkers, NY 10701
View restaurantnext
Brown Sugar Uptown
orange star4.0 • 977
5060 Broadway New York, NY 10034
View restaurantnext
Inwood Farm
orange star4.3 • 1,797
600 west 218th street New York, NY 10034
View restaurantnext
1730 Wine Bar and Eats
orange starNo Reviews
61 William St MOUNT VERNON, NY 10552
View restaurantnext
Last Call Bar and Grill -  2421 Arthur Ave
orange starNo Reviews
 2421 Arthur Ave Bronx, NY 10458
View restaurantnext
El Tango - Englewood
orange starNo Reviews
22-24 N. Van Brunt Street Englewood, NJ 07631
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Bronx

Frida Tacos - 5786 Mosholu Ave.
orange star4.8 • 82
5786 Mosholu Ave Bronx, NY 10471
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Bronx
Mott Haven
review star
Avg 4.7 (4 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston