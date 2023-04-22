Restaurant header imageView gallery
American
Seafood

RT'S RESTAURANT

3,279 Reviews

$$

3804 Mt Vernon Ave

Alexandria, VA 22305

Popular Items

CHICKEN AND ANDOUILLE SAUSAGE GUMBO
SHE CRAB SOUP
SHRIMP & CRAB ETOUFFEE

FOOD

APPETIZERS

JACK DANIELS SHRIMP &LUMP CRABMEAT

$13.95

(GF) Our Specialty for 33 years

CRAWFISH & SHRIMP BEIGNETS

$12.95

Served on a Bed of Garlic Aioli

SCALLOPS WRAPPED IN BACON

$12.95

Drizzled with a Steen's Cane Syrup Glaze & Served on a bed of Cajun Onions Straws

SOUTHERN FRIED CALAMARI

$12.95

With Spicy Cajun Remoulade

FRIED OYSTERS

$12.95

(GF) Served over Horseradish Cream Sauce and Fresh Tomato Corn Salsa

OYSTER HALF SHELL

$13.95

(GF)

OYSTERS ROCKEFELLER

$13.95

Four Oysters Topped with Creamed Spinach, Chopped Bacon and Hollandaise Sauce

OYSTERS UGGIE

$13.95

Four Oysters Topped with Garlic, Bacon, Parmesan Cheese & Panko Bread Crumbs

OYSTERS BIENVILLE

$13.95

Four Oysters Topped with a Mushroom Cream Sauce with Bacon, Tasso Ham & Jumbo Lump Crabmeat.

OYSTERS THREE WAY

$19.95

Two Bienville, Two Rockefeller, Two Uggie

RED BEANS AND RICE WITH ANDOUILLE SAUSAGE

$14.95

CRISPY FRIED CATFINGERS

$9.95

(GF) With Spicy Cajun Remoulade Sauce

POPCORN SHRIMP

$9.95

Served with Spicy Sriracha Mayo

BLACK PEPPER MUSSELS WITH LUMP CRAB

$14.95

(GF) Mussels steamed in white wine, with garlic, shallots, and crab meat in a light cream sauce, finished with a touch of tarragon.

ACADIAN PEPPERED SHRIMP

$11.95

(GF) New Orleans Style "BBQ" Head-On Shrimp.

BLACKENED SCALLOPS

$13.95

Fresh Scallops blackened with Cajun Spices, served on a bed of tomato corn salsa and topped with Creole Mustard Sauce.

SOUPS & SALADS

SHE CRAB SOUP

$6.95+

Rich & Creamy with a hint of Cajun Spice

CHICKEN AND ANDOUILLE SAUSAGE GUMBO

$6.95+

Chicken & "COMEAUX" Andouille Sausage Gumbo with Garlic-Parsley Rice

ALLIGATOR STEW

$6.95+

With a touch of Sherry & Topped with Chopped Egg

MIXED GREEN SALAD

$7.95

(GF) Mixed Greens with Cucumbers & Cherry Tomatoes and Creole Mustard Dressing

HOUSE SALAD

$9.95

Mixed Greens, Tossed in our House Dressing with Blue Cheese Crumbles, Crisp Bacon, Chopped Egg & Hearts of Palm

CHOP SALAD

$9.95

(GF) Mix of Chopped Field Greens, Romaine, Tomato, Red Onion, Shoepeg Corn, Blue Cheese Crumbles and Balsamic Vinaigrette

CREOLE CAESAR SALAD

$9.95

With House Made Caesar Dressing & Spicy Cornbread Croutons

FRIED OYSTER SALAD

$19.95

(GF) Maryland Oysters served over Chop Salad with Creole Mustard Dressing

PAN SEARED SALMON SALAD

$19.95

(GF) Over Mixed Greens, Tomato Corn Salsa and Avocado Vinaigrette Dressing.

POPCORN SHRIMP SALAD

$16.95

(GF) Southern Fried Shrimp over Seasonal Greens with Spring Onions, Diced Tomatoes and Honey Mustard Vinaigrette

RT'S SPECIALTIES

"DEATH" BY GUMBO

$25.95

Traditional New Orleans Seafood Soup with Shrimp, Oysters, Lump Crab, Crawfish Tails and Andouille Sausage. Served with Rice

SHRIMP & CRAB ETOUFFEE

$24.95

Sauteed Shrimp & Lump Crabmeat, Served with Rice

CRAWFISH ETOUFFEE

$22.95

"Smothered" Cajun Style with a Rich Dark Roux, Served with Rice

SMOTHERED CATFISH

$23.95

Fried and Topped with Shrimp Etouffee. Served with Rice

SHRIMP NORMAN

$24.95

Fried Gulf Shrimp & Jumbo Lump Crab Etouffe Served with Rice

OYSTERS NEZPIQUE

$26.95

Maryland Fried Oysters Topped with Lump Crab & Tasso Ham Etouffee. Served with Rice

SHRIMP AND GRITS

$23.95

(GF) Gulf Shrimp Sauteed with Garlic, Spring Onions, Tasso Ham, Chopped Tomatoes & Fresh Basil, Served over Andouille Cheese Grits

SPICY CRAWFISH RED BEANS/RICE

$22.95

(GF) Sautéed with Tasso Ham, Garlic Spring Onions and Cajun Spices.

CRAWFISH n LUMP CRAB CATAHOULA

$23.95

Sauteed with Garlic, Spring Onions in an Andouille-Cheddar Cream Sauce, Served with Rice or Pasta

CRAB & CRAWFISH IMPERIAL

$24.95

Jumbo Lump Crabmeat & Spicy Crawfish Seasoned and Baked in a Rich Imperial Sauce.

PASTA JAMBALAYA

$23.95

(GF) Gulf Shrimp, Andouille Sausage, Pork, Chicken in a light tomato Sauce with Penne Pasta. Substitute Pasta with Rice for Gluten Free.

SEAFOOD

ALL LUMP CRAB CAKES

$39.95

2 5oz Broiled Crab Cakes served with a small Coleslaw and one side option

BAKED STUFFED GULF SHRIMP

$25.95

Stuffed with Crabmeat and Crawfish Imperial, Served in a Crab Butter Cream Sauce.

STUFFED FLOUNDER

$25.95

Stuffed Flounder with Crabmeat and Crawfish Imperial, Served in a Crab Butter Cream Sauce.

FRIED GULF SHRIMP

$25.95

Served with French Fries and a small Coleslaw (7 pcs)

SOUTHERN FRIED CATFISH

$22.95

(GF) Lightly Dusted in Corn Flour Served with a small Cole Slaw and one side option

MARYLAND FRIED OYSTERS

$26.95

(GF) An RT's Specialty. Served with a small Cole Slaw and one side option

PAN SEARED SALMON

$24.95

(GF) Served on a bed of Horseradish Cream and Topped with tomato Corn Salsa

RT'S SPECIAL CRAB

$39.95

(GF) Baked Jumbo Lump Crabmeat with a Spicy Peppercorn Crust

SHRIMP DIANE

$23.95

Sautéed with garlic, spring onions, and mushrooms. Served with rice

SPICY PECAN CRUSTED HADDOCK

$26.95

Topped with Jumbo Lump Crabmeat & Creole Mustard Sauce

TROUT AMANDINE

$26.95

(GF) Rainbow Trout Sautéed with Roasted Sliced Almonds, parsley and shallots in a Lemon-Butter Sauce. Topped with Jumbo Lump Crab Meat, finished with a touch of Pernod and served with one side choice.

TROUT ORLEANS

$24.95

(GF) Spicy Shrimp, Lump Crab & Hollandaise Sauce

SHELLFISH IN PARCHMENT

$25.95

(GF) Baked Shrimp, Scallops & Jumbo Lump Crabmeat with Leeks, Red Onions and Carrots in a Crab Butter Cream Sauce

FRESH JUMBO SOFT SHELL CRABS

$35.95

Two Jumbo Crabs, Sauteed with white wine, lemon, parsley and served over toasted points and one side choice.

ANDOUILLE CRUSTED MAHI MAHI

$27.95

Baked and finished with Creole Mustard Sauce. Served on a bed of sautéed spinach and one side choice

CAJUN SEAFOOD PASTA

$25.95

Gulf Shrimp, Crawfish, Mussels, Jumbo Crabmeat tossed together with linguini pasta in a light cream and tomato sauce with Cajun Spices.

SHELLFISH ETOUFFEE

$28.95

Gulf shrimp, lump crab & crawfish “smothered” Cajun Style served with garlic-parsley rice.

1 CRAB CAKE

$24.95

1 CRABCAKE- Broiled, served with a small Coleslaw and one side option

MEATS & POULTRY

NEW ORLEANS STEAK FRITES

$27.95

(GF) 10 oz USDA Angus Choice Flat Iron Served with a Mixed Green Salad and one side choice.

SPICY PECAN CRUSTED CHICKEN

$23.95

Topped with Spicy Gulf Shrimp & Creole Mustard Sauce

CAJUN VEAL OSCAR

$26.95

Sauteed Veal Scaloppini Topped with Spicy Lump Crab, Crawfish, Spring Onions & Bearnaise Sauce.

TURBO DOG BRAISED SHORT RIBS

$29.95

Boneless Short Ribs, slow cooked with Abita Turbo Dog Brown Ale and served on a bed of Horseradish Mashed Potatoes. Topped with Caramelized Onions and garnished with Corn Maque Choux.

GRILLED LAMB CHOPS

$32.95

Grilled Baby Lamb Chops Seasoned with Oregano, Olive Oil, Lemon Juice, Garlic, drizzled with a Red Wine Sauce and served with a Mixed Green Salad with creole mustard dressing and one side choice

FILET CHESAPEAKE

$42.95

8 oz USDA Filet Topped with Lump Crab and Béarnaise Sauce. Served with a Mixed Green Salad with Creole Mustard Dressing and one side choice.

FILET MIGNON

$37.95

(GF) 8 oz USDA Angus Choice, Topped with a Red Wine Mushroom Sauce. Served with a Mixed Green Salad with Creole Mustard Dressing and one side choice.

STEAK "JIMMIE"

$32.95

10 oz USDA Angus Choice Flat Iron, Topped with Lump Crab & Béarnaise Sauce. Served with a Mixed Green Salad and one side option.

KID'S CORNER

KID CATFISH SANDWICH

$12.95

Served with Fries & Tartar Sauce

CHICKEN TENDERS

$9.95

Served with Fries

MAC N CHEESE

$9.95

POPCORN SHRIMP

$12.95

Served with Fries

DESSERTS

CREOLE BREAD PUDDING

$7.95

Bread-based with Crushed Pineapple, Pecans and Raisins. Topped with a Bailey's Irish Cream Toffee Sauce

KEY LIME PIE

$7.95

A Tart, Creamy Classic with Fresh Blueberry Compote

CHOCOLATE CHESS PIE

$7.95

Served With Chantilly Cream.

CHOCOLATE MOUSSE

$6.95

(GF) Decadent Mousse, made with Rich Belgian Chocolate.

CHOCOLATE "TRES LECHES" CAKE

$7.95

Drizzled with Chocolate and Caramel Sauces

COCONUT CAKE MELVIN

$7.95

Soaked with Dark Rum and Topped with Toasted Coconut

SOUTHERN PECAN PIE

$8.50

Served with Chantilly Cream on the side.

WHOLE KEY LIME PIE

$28.00

A Tart, Creamy Classic with Fresh Blueberry Compote. (6-8 Servings)

WHOLE PECAN PIE

$28.00

6-8 Servings

WHOLE CHOCOLATE CHESS PIE

$28.00

SIDES & EXTRAS

STEAMED ASPARAGUS (GF)

$6.95

BAKED POTATO (GF)

$4.95

FRIED BRUSSEL SPROUTS (GF)

$6.95

COLE SLAW (GF)

$4.95

CORN MAQUE CHOUX (GF)

$4.95

CREAMED SPINACH (GF)

$4.95

FRENCH FRIES (GF)

$4.95

LOADED BAKED POTATO (GF)

$6.95

With Sour Cream, Butter, Spring Onions, Bacon and Cheese

MASHED POTATOES (GF)

$4.95

ROASTED MIXED VEGETABLES (GF)

$5.95

FRIED ONION STRAWS (GF)

$4.95

GARLIC PARSLEY RICE (GF)

$4.95

RED BEANS

$4.95

RED BEANS AND RICE (GF)

$6.95

SAUTEED SPINACH (GF)

$5.95

With Shallots and Olive Oil.

1/2 CREOLE CAESAR SALAD

$5.95

With House Made Caesar Dressing & Spicy Cornbread Croutons

1/2 CHOP SALAD (GF)

$5.95

Mix of Chopped Field Greens, Romaine, Tomato, Red Onion, Shoepeg Corn, Blue Cheese Crumbles and Balsamic Vinaigrette

1/2 HOUSE SALAD (GF)

$5.95

Mixed Greens, Tossed in our House Dressing with Blue Cheese Crumbles, Crisp Bacon, Chopped Egg & Hearts of Palm

1/2 MIXED GREEN SALAD (GF)

$5.50

Mixed Greens with Cucumbers & Cherry Tomatoes and Creole Mustard Dressing

EXTRA BASKET OF BREAD

$3.00

GRIT CAKE

$6.95

FAMILY SIDES AND EXTRAS

COLE SLAW (1 quart)

$15.00

CREAMED SPINACH (1 quart)

$16.00

CORN MAQUE CHOUX (1 quart)

$16.00

GARLIC PARSLEY RICE (1 quart)

$14.00

FRIED BRUSSEL SPROUTS (1 quart)

$18.00

MAC N CHEESE (1 quart)

$15.00

RED BEANS AND RICE

$20.00

1 quart rice 1 quart red beans

CHOP SALAD

$22.00+

Mix of Chopped Field Greens, Romaine, Tomato, Red Onion, Shoepeg Corn, Blue Cheese Crumbles and Balsamic Vinaigrette

CREOLE CAESAR SALAD

$22.00+

With House Made Caesar Dressing & Spicy Cornbread Croutons

SHE CRAB SOUP

$6.95+

Rich & Creamy with a hint of Cajun Spice

CHICKEN AND ANDOUILLE SAUSAGE GUMBO

$6.95+

Chicken & "COMEAUX" Andouille Sausage Gumbo with Garlic-Parsley Rice

WHOLE KEY LIME PIE

$28.00

A Tart, Creamy Classic with Fresh Blueberry Compote. (6-8 Servings)

WHOLE PECAN PIE

$28.00

6-8 Servings

WHOLE CHOCOLATE CHESS PIE

$28.00

DRINKS TOGO

COCKTAILS

SAZERAC 12 OZ

$24.00

Rye Whiskey, Peychaud & Angostura Bitters, Simple Syrup & Pernod. 2 servings

COSMOPOLITAN 12 OZ

$20.00

Vodka, triple sec, cranberry juice, and freshly squeezed lime juice. 2 servings.

MOJITO 16 OZ

$16.00

Mint sprigs muddled with sugar and lime juice. Rum added and topped with soda water. Just add ice and enjoy!! 2 Cocktails

BAYOU RED SANGRIA 1 QUART

$25.00

RT's Red Sangria Special, with Ginger, Lemon and Grapefruit (1 qt makes 4 cocktails)

HURRICANE 1 QUART

$25.00

A New Orleans Favorite Cocktail !!! Bacardi, Myers Dark Rum, Our Own Passion Fruit Mix, Grenadine. (1 qt makes 4 cocktails)

BEER

BUDWEISER

$2.50

DOGFISH 60 MIN IPA

$4.00

CORONA

$3.00

NON ALCOHOLIC

ABITA ROOT BEER

$3.00

SARATOGA SPARKLING WATER

$3.00

WINES

AVIA PINOT NOIR 750ml

$15.00

Hints of strawberry, cherry and other berry flavors. Fruity, lightly acidic with a nice harmonious character. Medium bodied with a light finish in traditional Burgundian style.

BERINGER SAVIGNON BLANC 750ml

$15.00

Rich fruit flavors, smooth, fruit-forward wine with a clean and crisp finish.

All hours
Sunday11:30 am - 7:45 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:30 am - 8:45 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 8:45 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 8:45 pm
Friday11:30 am - 8:45 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 8:45 pm
Restaurant info

Creole and Cajun Specialties. Open for Dine-In, Carryout, Curbside Pick up and Delivery.

Location

3804 Mt Vernon Ave, Alexandria, VA 22305

Directions

