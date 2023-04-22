- Home
RT'S RESTAURANT
3,279 Reviews
$$
3804 Mt Vernon Ave
Alexandria, VA 22305
FOOD
APPETIZERS
JACK DANIELS SHRIMP &LUMP CRABMEAT
(GF) Our Specialty for 33 years
CRAWFISH & SHRIMP BEIGNETS
Served on a Bed of Garlic Aioli
SCALLOPS WRAPPED IN BACON
Drizzled with a Steen's Cane Syrup Glaze & Served on a bed of Cajun Onions Straws
SOUTHERN FRIED CALAMARI
With Spicy Cajun Remoulade
FRIED OYSTERS
(GF) Served over Horseradish Cream Sauce and Fresh Tomato Corn Salsa
OYSTER HALF SHELL
(GF)
OYSTERS ROCKEFELLER
Four Oysters Topped with Creamed Spinach, Chopped Bacon and Hollandaise Sauce
OYSTERS UGGIE
Four Oysters Topped with Garlic, Bacon, Parmesan Cheese & Panko Bread Crumbs
OYSTERS BIENVILLE
Four Oysters Topped with a Mushroom Cream Sauce with Bacon, Tasso Ham & Jumbo Lump Crabmeat.
OYSTERS THREE WAY
Two Bienville, Two Rockefeller, Two Uggie
RED BEANS AND RICE WITH ANDOUILLE SAUSAGE
CRISPY FRIED CATFINGERS
(GF) With Spicy Cajun Remoulade Sauce
POPCORN SHRIMP
Served with Spicy Sriracha Mayo
BLACK PEPPER MUSSELS WITH LUMP CRAB
(GF) Mussels steamed in white wine, with garlic, shallots, and crab meat in a light cream sauce, finished with a touch of tarragon.
ACADIAN PEPPERED SHRIMP
(GF) New Orleans Style "BBQ" Head-On Shrimp.
BLACKENED SCALLOPS
Fresh Scallops blackened with Cajun Spices, served on a bed of tomato corn salsa and topped with Creole Mustard Sauce.
SOUPS & SALADS
SHE CRAB SOUP
Rich & Creamy with a hint of Cajun Spice
CHICKEN AND ANDOUILLE SAUSAGE GUMBO
Chicken & "COMEAUX" Andouille Sausage Gumbo with Garlic-Parsley Rice
ALLIGATOR STEW
With a touch of Sherry & Topped with Chopped Egg
MIXED GREEN SALAD
(GF) Mixed Greens with Cucumbers & Cherry Tomatoes and Creole Mustard Dressing
HOUSE SALAD
Mixed Greens, Tossed in our House Dressing with Blue Cheese Crumbles, Crisp Bacon, Chopped Egg & Hearts of Palm
CHOP SALAD
(GF) Mix of Chopped Field Greens, Romaine, Tomato, Red Onion, Shoepeg Corn, Blue Cheese Crumbles and Balsamic Vinaigrette
CREOLE CAESAR SALAD
With House Made Caesar Dressing & Spicy Cornbread Croutons
FRIED OYSTER SALAD
(GF) Maryland Oysters served over Chop Salad with Creole Mustard Dressing
PAN SEARED SALMON SALAD
(GF) Over Mixed Greens, Tomato Corn Salsa and Avocado Vinaigrette Dressing.
POPCORN SHRIMP SALAD
(GF) Southern Fried Shrimp over Seasonal Greens with Spring Onions, Diced Tomatoes and Honey Mustard Vinaigrette
RT'S SPECIALTIES
"DEATH" BY GUMBO
Traditional New Orleans Seafood Soup with Shrimp, Oysters, Lump Crab, Crawfish Tails and Andouille Sausage. Served with Rice
SHRIMP & CRAB ETOUFFEE
Sauteed Shrimp & Lump Crabmeat, Served with Rice
CRAWFISH ETOUFFEE
"Smothered" Cajun Style with a Rich Dark Roux, Served with Rice
SMOTHERED CATFISH
Fried and Topped with Shrimp Etouffee. Served with Rice
SHRIMP NORMAN
Fried Gulf Shrimp & Jumbo Lump Crab Etouffe Served with Rice
OYSTERS NEZPIQUE
Maryland Fried Oysters Topped with Lump Crab & Tasso Ham Etouffee. Served with Rice
SHRIMP AND GRITS
(GF) Gulf Shrimp Sauteed with Garlic, Spring Onions, Tasso Ham, Chopped Tomatoes & Fresh Basil, Served over Andouille Cheese Grits
SPICY CRAWFISH RED BEANS/RICE
(GF) Sautéed with Tasso Ham, Garlic Spring Onions and Cajun Spices.
CRAWFISH n LUMP CRAB CATAHOULA
Sauteed with Garlic, Spring Onions in an Andouille-Cheddar Cream Sauce, Served with Rice or Pasta
CRAB & CRAWFISH IMPERIAL
Jumbo Lump Crabmeat & Spicy Crawfish Seasoned and Baked in a Rich Imperial Sauce.
PASTA JAMBALAYA
(GF) Gulf Shrimp, Andouille Sausage, Pork, Chicken in a light tomato Sauce with Penne Pasta. Substitute Pasta with Rice for Gluten Free.
SEAFOOD
ALL LUMP CRAB CAKES
2 5oz Broiled Crab Cakes served with a small Coleslaw and one side option
BAKED STUFFED GULF SHRIMP
Stuffed with Crabmeat and Crawfish Imperial, Served in a Crab Butter Cream Sauce.
STUFFED FLOUNDER
Stuffed Flounder with Crabmeat and Crawfish Imperial, Served in a Crab Butter Cream Sauce.
FRIED GULF SHRIMP
Served with French Fries and a small Coleslaw (7 pcs)
SOUTHERN FRIED CATFISH
(GF) Lightly Dusted in Corn Flour Served with a small Cole Slaw and one side option
MARYLAND FRIED OYSTERS
(GF) An RT's Specialty. Served with a small Cole Slaw and one side option
PAN SEARED SALMON
(GF) Served on a bed of Horseradish Cream and Topped with tomato Corn Salsa
RT'S SPECIAL CRAB
(GF) Baked Jumbo Lump Crabmeat with a Spicy Peppercorn Crust
SHRIMP DIANE
Sautéed with garlic, spring onions, and mushrooms. Served with rice
SPICY PECAN CRUSTED HADDOCK
Topped with Jumbo Lump Crabmeat & Creole Mustard Sauce
TROUT AMANDINE
(GF) Rainbow Trout Sautéed with Roasted Sliced Almonds, parsley and shallots in a Lemon-Butter Sauce. Topped with Jumbo Lump Crab Meat, finished with a touch of Pernod and served with one side choice.
TROUT ORLEANS
(GF) Spicy Shrimp, Lump Crab & Hollandaise Sauce
SHELLFISH IN PARCHMENT
(GF) Baked Shrimp, Scallops & Jumbo Lump Crabmeat with Leeks, Red Onions and Carrots in a Crab Butter Cream Sauce
FRESH JUMBO SOFT SHELL CRABS
Two Jumbo Crabs, Sauteed with white wine, lemon, parsley and served over toasted points and one side choice.
ANDOUILLE CRUSTED MAHI MAHI
Baked and finished with Creole Mustard Sauce. Served on a bed of sautéed spinach and one side choice
CAJUN SEAFOOD PASTA
Gulf Shrimp, Crawfish, Mussels, Jumbo Crabmeat tossed together with linguini pasta in a light cream and tomato sauce with Cajun Spices.
SHELLFISH ETOUFFEE
Gulf shrimp, lump crab & crawfish “smothered” Cajun Style served with garlic-parsley rice.
1 CRAB CAKE
1 CRABCAKE- Broiled, served with a small Coleslaw and one side option
MEATS & POULTRY
NEW ORLEANS STEAK FRITES
(GF) 10 oz USDA Angus Choice Flat Iron Served with a Mixed Green Salad and one side choice.
SPICY PECAN CRUSTED CHICKEN
Topped with Spicy Gulf Shrimp & Creole Mustard Sauce
CAJUN VEAL OSCAR
Sauteed Veal Scaloppini Topped with Spicy Lump Crab, Crawfish, Spring Onions & Bearnaise Sauce.
TURBO DOG BRAISED SHORT RIBS
Boneless Short Ribs, slow cooked with Abita Turbo Dog Brown Ale and served on a bed of Horseradish Mashed Potatoes. Topped with Caramelized Onions and garnished with Corn Maque Choux.
GRILLED LAMB CHOPS
Grilled Baby Lamb Chops Seasoned with Oregano, Olive Oil, Lemon Juice, Garlic, drizzled with a Red Wine Sauce and served with a Mixed Green Salad with creole mustard dressing and one side choice
FILET CHESAPEAKE
8 oz USDA Filet Topped with Lump Crab and Béarnaise Sauce. Served with a Mixed Green Salad with Creole Mustard Dressing and one side choice.
FILET MIGNON
(GF) 8 oz USDA Angus Choice, Topped with a Red Wine Mushroom Sauce. Served with a Mixed Green Salad with Creole Mustard Dressing and one side choice.
STEAK "JIMMIE"
10 oz USDA Angus Choice Flat Iron, Topped with Lump Crab & Béarnaise Sauce. Served with a Mixed Green Salad and one side option.
KID'S CORNER
DESSERTS
CREOLE BREAD PUDDING
Bread-based with Crushed Pineapple, Pecans and Raisins. Topped with a Bailey's Irish Cream Toffee Sauce
KEY LIME PIE
A Tart, Creamy Classic with Fresh Blueberry Compote
CHOCOLATE CHESS PIE
Served With Chantilly Cream.
CHOCOLATE MOUSSE
(GF) Decadent Mousse, made with Rich Belgian Chocolate.
CHOCOLATE "TRES LECHES" CAKE
Drizzled with Chocolate and Caramel Sauces
COCONUT CAKE MELVIN
Soaked with Dark Rum and Topped with Toasted Coconut
SOUTHERN PECAN PIE
Served with Chantilly Cream on the side.
WHOLE KEY LIME PIE
A Tart, Creamy Classic with Fresh Blueberry Compote. (6-8 Servings)
WHOLE PECAN PIE
6-8 Servings
WHOLE CHOCOLATE CHESS PIE
SIDES & EXTRAS
STEAMED ASPARAGUS (GF)
BAKED POTATO (GF)
FRIED BRUSSEL SPROUTS (GF)
COLE SLAW (GF)
CORN MAQUE CHOUX (GF)
CREAMED SPINACH (GF)
FRENCH FRIES (GF)
LOADED BAKED POTATO (GF)
With Sour Cream, Butter, Spring Onions, Bacon and Cheese
MASHED POTATOES (GF)
ROASTED MIXED VEGETABLES (GF)
FRIED ONION STRAWS (GF)
GARLIC PARSLEY RICE (GF)
RED BEANS
RED BEANS AND RICE (GF)
SAUTEED SPINACH (GF)
With Shallots and Olive Oil.
1/2 CREOLE CAESAR SALAD
With House Made Caesar Dressing & Spicy Cornbread Croutons
1/2 CHOP SALAD (GF)
Mix of Chopped Field Greens, Romaine, Tomato, Red Onion, Shoepeg Corn, Blue Cheese Crumbles and Balsamic Vinaigrette
1/2 HOUSE SALAD (GF)
Mixed Greens, Tossed in our House Dressing with Blue Cheese Crumbles, Crisp Bacon, Chopped Egg & Hearts of Palm
1/2 MIXED GREEN SALAD (GF)
Mixed Greens with Cucumbers & Cherry Tomatoes and Creole Mustard Dressing
EXTRA BASKET OF BREAD
GRIT CAKE
FAMILY SIDES AND EXTRAS
COLE SLAW (1 quart)
CREAMED SPINACH (1 quart)
CORN MAQUE CHOUX (1 quart)
GARLIC PARSLEY RICE (1 quart)
FRIED BRUSSEL SPROUTS (1 quart)
MAC N CHEESE (1 quart)
RED BEANS AND RICE
1 quart rice 1 quart red beans
CHOP SALAD
Mix of Chopped Field Greens, Romaine, Tomato, Red Onion, Shoepeg Corn, Blue Cheese Crumbles and Balsamic Vinaigrette
CREOLE CAESAR SALAD
With House Made Caesar Dressing & Spicy Cornbread Croutons
SHE CRAB SOUP
Rich & Creamy with a hint of Cajun Spice
CHICKEN AND ANDOUILLE SAUSAGE GUMBO
Chicken & "COMEAUX" Andouille Sausage Gumbo with Garlic-Parsley Rice
WHOLE KEY LIME PIE
A Tart, Creamy Classic with Fresh Blueberry Compote. (6-8 Servings)
WHOLE PECAN PIE
6-8 Servings
WHOLE CHOCOLATE CHESS PIE
DRINKS TOGO
COCKTAILS
SAZERAC 12 OZ
Rye Whiskey, Peychaud & Angostura Bitters, Simple Syrup & Pernod. 2 servings
COSMOPOLITAN 12 OZ
Vodka, triple sec, cranberry juice, and freshly squeezed lime juice. 2 servings.
MOJITO 16 OZ
Mint sprigs muddled with sugar and lime juice. Rum added and topped with soda water. Just add ice and enjoy!! 2 Cocktails
BAYOU RED SANGRIA 1 QUART
RT's Red Sangria Special, with Ginger, Lemon and Grapefruit (1 qt makes 4 cocktails)
HURRICANE 1 QUART
A New Orleans Favorite Cocktail !!! Bacardi, Myers Dark Rum, Our Own Passion Fruit Mix, Grenadine. (1 qt makes 4 cocktails)
NON ALCOHOLIC
WINES
AVIA PINOT NOIR 750ml
Hints of strawberry, cherry and other berry flavors. Fruity, lightly acidic with a nice harmonious character. Medium bodied with a light finish in traditional Burgundian style.
BERINGER SAVIGNON BLANC 750ml
Rich fruit flavors, smooth, fruit-forward wine with a clean and crisp finish.
|Sunday
|11:30 am - 7:45 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|11:30 am - 8:45 pm
|Wednesday
|11:30 am - 8:45 pm
|Thursday
|11:30 am - 8:45 pm
|Friday
|11:30 am - 8:45 pm
|Saturday
|11:30 am - 8:45 pm
Creole and Cajun Specialties. Open for Dine-In, Carryout, Curbside Pick up and Delivery.
3804 Mt Vernon Ave, Alexandria, VA 22305